Posted in: Comics | Tagged: john romita jr, kickstarter, Mark Millar, psychic sam

Mark Millar & John Romita Jr Bring Back Psychic Sam For Volumes 2 & 3

Kick-Ass creators Mark Millar And John Romita Jr bring back Psychic Sam for volumes 2 and 3 on Kickstarter

Article Summary Kick-Ass creators Mark Millar and John Romita Jr. return to Psychic Sam with a new Kickstarter for Volumes 2 and 3.

The campaign also offers Volume 1 reprints, a full omnibus, slipcase editions, and original John Romita Jr. art.

Psychic Sam follows Sam Nicoletti, who hears the names and addresses of future murderers before they strike.

Millar says more live-action projects are coming soon, while Psychic Sam adds magazine editions and sample pages.

Mark Millar has been quieter on the comics side over the past year while working on other projects, but as teased earlier, he is launching a Kickstarter today for the next two volumes of Psychic Sam with John Romita Jr. The campaign covers Volumes 2 and 3, includes another chance at Volume 1 for anyone who missed the first one, and offers an omnibus collecting the full series, plus higher-end options such as slipcase editions and original art from Romita Jr. Psychic Sam was the first series he launched after leaving Netflix and setting up Mark Millar Limited, and is under his Side Hustle imprint which published through Kickstarter.

This continues the third collaboration between Millar and Romita Jr. after Wolverine: Enemy of the State and Kick-Ass. The series follows Sam Nicoletti, a man who hears a voice telling him the name and address of a future murderer the day before the crime occurs. Ignoring the voice means an innocent person dies. The book is drawn by John Romita Jr., inked by Klaus Janson, and coloured by Bill Crabtree. Mark Millar notes that his comics output has been limited while he has been focused on live-action work. He says three live-action projects are coming soon and that details on the creatives involved will be shared shortly.

As before, the Kickstarter also includes 1970s-style Marvel magazine-format black-and-white editions with painted covers by Dave Dorman, Joe Jusko, and Greg Staples. A free sample of the first 24 pages of Volume 1 is available, along with a trailer. Millar suggests the limited first editions could become more sought-after once any live-action version arrives, given the smaller print runs compared with standard comic-shop editions. Which, you never know, might help pay for the postage costs…

He also suggests he's available for podcasts to help push the campaign. And I'm available if anyone wants any interesting questions to put to him. As of writing, he has donations of $6,973 against a $26,662 goal from 58 backers with 30 days to go, but it keeps going up…

Mark Millar is a comic writer best known for high-profile Marvel work and for creating the creator-owned Millarworld line. He was awarded an MBE in 2013 for services to film and literature, and wrote the comic books Civil War, The Ultimates, Wanted, Kick-Ass, The Secret Service and Old Man Logan, all of which have been adapted in one way or another into movies. In 2017, Netflix acquired Millarworld, its first company purchase, owning all his creator-owned work under that imprint.

John Salvatore Romita, professionally known as John Romita Jr., followed in his father's footsteps and began his comics career in the late 1970s and quickly became one of Marvel's most productive and recognisable pencillers. Notable runs include Iron Man with writers David Michelinie and Bob Layton; The Amazing Spider-Man with Roger Stern, then later with J. Michael Straczynski and Zeb Wells; Uncanny X-Men with Chris Claremont; and Daredevil with Ann Nocenti and Frank Miller. He created the Kick-Ass series with Mark Millar, whom he also worked with on Wolverine and, more recently, Psychic Sam…

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