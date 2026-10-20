Posted in: Comics | Tagged: john romita jr, Kick Ass, Mark Millar, millarworld, psychic sam

Mark Millar Teases An Announcement With John Romita Jr

Mark Millar Teases An Announcement With John Romita Jr... any second now...

Article Summary Mark Millar teased a major noon announcement with John Romita Jr., reviving buzz around the longtime collaborators.

The X posts sparked speculation over what Mark Millar and John Romita Jr. could be unveiling together next.

Possible reveals include Psychic Sam news, a sequel, or movement on Kick-Ass rights involving Millarworld and Netflix.

Millar and Romita Jr. share a history on Kick-Ass, Wolverine: Enemy Of The State, and the recent Psychic Sam.

Despite saying he'd dropped off social media, Mark Millar has been returning to X in recent months, talking a lot of stuff. Today he posted to X, first with a photo of him and John Romita Jr., his co-creator on Kick-Ass, Wolverine: Enemy Of The State and Psychic Sam, saying, "Some very, very cool news dropping today at noon NY time/ 5pm UK time. Set your watches." He then followed that up with a picture of a Batman clock saying, "Only 2 more hours until our big noon New York Time announcement…"

Obviously it could be anything; Mark Millar is always good for a headline, and then another headline saying why the first headline was wrong and, in the process, getting another headline. His announcements are always slightly later than he says as well, getting the fans to do that "refresh, refresh, refresh" scene from The Big Bang Theory.

So is this Psychic Sam from his post-Netflix Mark Millar Limited production company getting a sequel or more news on its previously announced adaptation into film or TV? Might he be getting the Kick-Ass rights back for Millarworld and Netflix? Or is Mark Millar persuading John Romita to move to Surrey with him? Or does John really, really want to draw a lot of trees? Find out in one and a half hours… ish.

Mark Millar is a Scottish comic-book writer best known for high-profile Marvel work and for creating the creator-owned Millarworld line. He was awarded an MBE in 2013 for services to film and literature. He is best known for writing the comic books Civil War, The Ultimates, Wanted, Kick-Ass, The Secret Service and Old Man Logan, all of which have been adapted in one way or another into movies. In 2017, Netflix acquired Millarworld, its first company purchase, owning all his creator-owned work under that imprint.

John Salvatore Romita, professionally known as John Romita Jr., followed in his father's footsteps and began his comics career in the late 1970s and quickly became one of Marvel's most productive and recognisable pencillers. Notable runs include Iron Man with writers David Michelinie and Bob Layton; The Amazing Spider-Man with Roger Stern, then later with J. Michael Straczynski and Zeb Wells; Uncanny X-Men with Chris Claremont; and Daredevil with Ann Nocenti and Frank Miller. He created the Kick-Ass series with Mark Millar, whom he also worked with on Wolverine and, more recently, Psychic Sam…

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