Posted in: Comics | Tagged: birmingham, comic con, High Viz, Hunt Emerson, ian edginton, ian richardson, JaKE Detonator, john mccrea, kev f sutherland, King's Heath, Laura Howell, Lew Stringer, Mark Millar, Paul McCaffrey, phil winslade, Sonia Leong, will potter

Mark Millar's First UK Appearance In Years At Kings Heath Comic Con

Mark Millar to make his first UK appearance in years at this September's Kings Heath Comic Con

Article Summary Mark Millar will make his first official UK comic convention appearance in around a decade at Kings Heath Comic Con.

Kings Heath Comic Con returns to south Birmingham on 19th September 2026 with free entry and a comics-first focus.

Mark Millar joins Phil Winslade, Ian Edginton, John McCrea, Laura Howell and more for the second High Vis show.

Organiser Olly MacNamee promises a bigger 2026 event, plus Star Wars cosplay, indie creators and a charity art auction.

The Kings Heath Comic Con, in south Birmingham, has announced Mark Millar as a guest at its second show, running on the 19th of September 2026. This is the second comic convention run by the High Vis Festival, and also the first comic con that Mark Millar, co-creator of Marvel's Civil War, Old Man Logan, Wanted, Kingsman, Kick-Ass, Nemesis, Night Club and The Unfunnies, has officially attended in around a decade.

It also includes Phil Winslade, Ian Edginton, John McCrea, Laura Howell, Hunt Emerson, Will Potter, Ian Richardson, Paul McCaffrey, JaKE Detonator, Lew Stringer, Sonia Leong and Kev F Sutherland. A good crowd, and it seems that Kings Heath Comic Con will fill that gap left by the departure of the London Film and Comic Con, sitting snugly around Portsmouth, The Lakes, MCM and Thought Bubble in the comic convention hierarchy of England. It also helps that it is completely free.

And it's all organised by former Bleeding Cool contributor Olly MacNamee, Kings Heath Comic Con Director, who tells us, "After the huge success of last year's show, I wanted to do something bigger and bolder and really put Kings Heath Comic Con on the map in our second year. And you can't get bigger than Mark Millar, I'd argue. This is big for our comic convention, which really focuses on comics rather than TV or film stars, and for Birmingham. I couldn't be more excited! As well as Mark Millar, we have the return of fan and family favourites, the 501st Legion UK Garrison, Star Wars cosplayers who really made the day at last year's inaugural convention, and plenty of independent comic book creators, artists and traders all under one roof in the Kings Heath All-Saints Community Centre. And with our new train station, as well as easy routes on buses, it's a fun day out for families, as well as a must for comic book fans, too. Plus, we'll be running a special in-person-only charity art auction in support of our chosen charity, the Kings Heath Food Bank."

The High Vis Kings Heath Comic Convention takes place on Saturday, the 19th September, from 10 am to 5 pm. Only an hour and a half from London too…

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