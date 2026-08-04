Posted in: Ahoy, Comics, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: comicspro, Forgotten Divine, Kindergarten Gulag, Mark Russell, Memory Hole, Russ Braun, sdcc, steve pugh, thanksgiving

Mark Russell Announces Kindergarten Gulag And Memory Hole At ComicsPRO

Mark Russell announces Kindergarten Gulag and Memory Hole from Ahoy Comics at ComicsPRO and San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Mark Russell used ComicsPRO at San Diego Comic-Con to unveil Kindergarten Gulag, a new odd-length one-shot from Ahoy Comics.

Kindergarten Gulag follows a man imprisoned on an island run by 5-year-olds, pitched as a loose metaphor for AI control.

Russell also spotlighted The Forgotten Divine, an 80-page sci-fi cult story with Russ Braun that he calls a career best.

He further announced Memory Hole with Steve Pugh, a new Ahoy Comics series about two robots falling in love in space.

One of the greatest writers currently working in comic books, Mark Russell, took to the stage at the ComicsPro event at San Diego Comic-Con a week-and-change ago to talk about his upcoming projects with the publisher Ahoy Comics. We've featured The Forgotten Divine a wee bit on Bleeding Cool, which Mark Russell pitched as "the story of a space cult, this guy who's a homeless vet, begins having visions of an alien reality. He's not sure if he's going crazy, if it's a byproduct of the medication or from not taking the medication, but then other people start too. They coalesce, trying to figure out what these visions are. They create a cult that becomes known as The Forgotten Divine, and I personally feel it's one of the best things I've ever written. It has amazing artwork by Russ Braun, and it's a weird length. 80 pages. Only one volume as opposed to issues."

But then there's other work he was ready to announce, to follow something from last year."For people who ordered the Thanksgiving one-shot about the Thanksgiving dinner where they realised one of the people in their family is a serial killer, I have a series of these odd-length one-shots coming out, which I always like doing because every issue is an issue number one, they're easy to sell, and you don't have to worry about people dropping out."

The first is called Kindergarten Gulag. "Which is, atay with me, which is about a man who wakes up and he finds he's being imprisoned on an island, run by 5-year-olds. Sort of a loose metaphor for artificial intelligence, the idea that we think we're going to somehow contain this." And he also had a new series to announce from Ahoy Comics as well, with his Flintstones and Billionaire Island collaborator Steve Pugh, called Memory Hole, "about two robots who fall in love while exploring the void of space.

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