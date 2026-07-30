Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: blind bag, Mark Spears

Mark Spears Adds A Spoiler Variant To Avengers Blind Bag Display Box

Mark Spears adds a Spoiler variant cover to the Avengers #1 True Believers Blind Bag Display Box from Marvel Comics

Article Summary Mark Spears adds a Spoiler Variant cover to Marvel’s Avengers #1 True Believers Blind Bag Display Box.

The Avengers #1 display box packs 20 blind-bag copies and includes one exclusive Mark Spears variant in every box.

Priced at $115, the Avengers #1 True Believers box offers a per-issue discount versus the standard $5.99 cover.

Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto launch a new Avengers era spinning out of Avengers: Armageddon.

The new Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto will launch with a "True Believers" blind-bag offer from Marvel Comics. And an Avengers #1 True Believers Blind Bag Display Box containing twenty blind-bag issues. And each one will also contain a Mark Spears Spoiler Variant cover, presumably the mysterious unannounced character, in each box… with a box cover price of $115. Given that the standard bling bag cover price is $5.99, that's a $4.80 discount, and one of the covers is exclusive to the box. And it's Mark Spears…

AVENGERS #1 TRUE BELIEVERS 20-BAG DISPLAY BOX

SRP: $115.00

OSD:11/04/26

AVENGERS #1

Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art and Cover by Marco Checchetto

IN THE WAKE OF ARMAGEDDON, A NEW TEAM ASSEMBLES… Superstar team Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto reunite for a trailblazing new era of AVENGERS! With the world order completely rewritten after AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON, there comes a day, a day unlike any other, when a new group of Earth's mightiest heroes find themselves united to avenge the Marvel Universe: Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Luke Cage and [REDACTED]! The Avengers take center stage once again in the Marvel Universe, and it all starts here. Don't miss it! 40 pages $5.99

Written by Chip Zdarsky Art and Cover by Marco Checchetto IN THE WAKE OF ARMAGEDDON, A NEW TEAM ASSEMBLES… Superstar team Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto reunite for a trailblazing new era of AVENGERS! With the world order completely rewritten after AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON, there comes a day, a day unlike any other, when a new group of Earth's mightiest heroes find themselves united to avenge the Marvel Universe: Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Luke Cage and [REDACTED]! The Avengers take center stage once again in the Marvel Universe, and it all starts here. Don't miss it! 40 pages $5.99 CAPTAIN AMERICA #16

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A/C)

ART STYLE VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY DEVMALYA PRAMANIK VARIANT COVER BY TBA • FORESHADOW VARIANT

WHO WILL RULE HELL? As the battle for Hell's throne reaches its dramatic climax, Steve Rogers realizes he may have chosen the wrong side. The effects of the war spill out into the living world, bringing the Marvel Universe to the edge of ARMAGEDDON! 32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A/C) ART STYLE VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY DEVMALYA PRAMANIK VARIANT COVER BY TBA • FORESHADOW VARIANT WHO WILL RULE HELL? As the battle for Hell's throne reaches its dramatic climax, Steve Rogers realizes he may have chosen the wrong side. The effects of the war spill out into the living world, bringing the Marvel Universe to the edge of ARMAGEDDON! 32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99 AVENGERS ARMAGEDDON #5 (OF 5)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR (A) • COVER BY DIKE RUAN

COLOR BLOCK BLACK VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK BLACK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA MARVEL STUDIOS' AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY VARIANT COVER BY TBA VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY• VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DARKNESS BEFORE THE DAWN: THE FALL OF THE AVENGERS… The point of no return! After the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4, the world is torn asunder. Humanity turns against super heroes. And for David Colton, what is the price of all that great power? See where the pieces fall in preparation for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's AVENGERS #1! 32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

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