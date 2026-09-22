Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: keenspot, Mark Spears

Mark Spears' Graveyard Shift in Keenspot Comics December 2026 Solicits

Mark Spears' Graveyard Shift in Keenspot Comics full official December 2026 Solicits and Solicitations

Article Summary Mark Spears' Graveyard Shift #2 leads Keenspot Comics' December 2026 solicits with a brutal new supernatural subway hunt.

Graveyard Shift faces a chainsaw maniac and a savage werewolf as deadlier horrors rise in Mark Spears' horror comic.

Keenspot's December 2026 lineup also includes Heard #2, Johnny Reb's Fear Machine #2, and Robot + Girl #14.

Full Keenspot Comics December 2026 solicit details reveal release dates, creators, and story hooks for every issue.

Mark Spears' Graveyard Shift gets its second issue in Keenspot Comics' December 2026 solicits and solicitations, alongside Heard, Johnny Reb's Fear Machine and Robot + Girl…

MARK SPEARS GRAVEYARD SHIFT #2

(W/A/CA) Mark Spears

The Graveyard Shift is back on the clock! A chainsaw-wielding maniac and a savage werewolf have turned the subway into a hunting ground, sending the team into their most brutal fight yet. But these monsters are only the beginning—and the Graveyard Shift is about to discover they aren't the only things that refuse to stay dead $5.99 12/2/2026

ROBOT + GIRL #14

(W/A/CA) Mike White

Liv Mangione makes a high-stakes play to seize control of the organization from her father as Mari unearths the encrypted truth within ARRA's hard drive, determined to broadcast evidence that could bring down the Mangione syndicate. Meanwhile, police and mob forces converge in a chaotic siege at the shipyard, as the fight for justice turns into a desperate struggle for survival. $5.99 12/23/2026

HEARD #2

(W) Alex George Pickering (A) Joe Bocardo, Sergio Morfe (CA) Joe Bocardo

The heart-pounding survival thriller continues! After a brutal attack on their campsite, Owen Mayfield, a nonspeaking autistic boy, finds himself trapped in a terrifying cabin deep in the Montana wilderness. As his injured father, Stephen, desperately sets out to find him, Owen must rely on his remarkable memory and ingenuity to escape his kidnappers and retrace his steps. Meanwhile, Sheriff Josie Parsons begins investigating the grisly scene left behind, as Owen's mother and sister learn that their family's camping trip has turned into a nightmare. But with his captors closing in, armed to the teeth, Owen soon realizes there may be another, even more horrifying danger lurking in the woods. $5.99 12/16/2026

JOHNNY REBS FEAR MACHINE #2

(W) Evan K Pozios (A) Alex Sanchez, Michael Harper (CA) Toby Willsmer

So you survived the first leg of JOHNNY REB'S terrible tour of terror, but keep your wits about you because we're pulling into the next station! In this whistle stop, we'll find out just how far a plantation owner will go to save all that he loves! Also, a yellow-bellied, murdering turncoat gets his just desserts! All aboard the Fear Machine! $5.99 12/9/2026

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