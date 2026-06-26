Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: graveyard shift, keenspot, Mark Spears, pooh bear

Mark Spears' Graveyard Shift in Keenspot September 2026 Solicits

Mark Spears' Graveyard Shift in Keenspot's full September 2026 solicits as everything seems to be getting bagged trading cards right now

Article Summary Mark Spears launches Graveyard Shift #1 at Keenspot, a new supernatural action-horror universe debuting in September 2026.

Mark Spears’ Graveyard Shift #1 also gets a collectible Body Bag edition packed with rare covers and Time Card inserts.

Keenspot’s September 2026 solicits add Pooh Bear, Junior High Horrors, ZOR, Otter Squad, Robot + Girl and more.

Trading card polybags dominate the Keenspot lineup, with multiple September releases leaning hard into blind-bag gimmicks.

Mark Spears brings a brand new universe to Keenspot in their September 2026 solicits and solicitations, as well as a whole lot of body blind bags. Keenspot also sees the launch of a new Pooh Bear by Matt Cole and Tessa Rose, and Junior High Horrors: Run And Hide #1, featured on TV over its dyslexia-friendly lettering, from Rob Potchak and Eric Kent. And to celebrate X-Force Day, everything is getting polybagged with trading cards, it seems…

MARK SPEARS GRAVEYARD SHIFT #1 CVR A MARK SPEARS SHIFT HAPPENS

(W/A/CA) Mark Spears

NEW SERIES! From the award-winning creator of MARK SPEARS MONSTERS comes an all-new supernatural action-horror universe! Every night at midnight, the Graveyard Shift clocks in. From an abandoned funeral home known as The Office, the mysterious Boss brings the dead back to life by punching their time cards and sending them out to battle the horrors that emerge after dark. By sunrise, their shift is over, and they die once again. As the nights grow longer, the team begins to question who they once were and what it will take to finally earn their retirement from the Graveyard Shift. WHEN THE REST OF THE WORLD GOES TO SLEEP, SOMEBODY STILL HAS TO CLOCK IN. $5.99 9/16/2026

From the creator of the record-breaking MARK SPEARS MONSTERS blind bag programs, with more than 700,000 blind bags sold, comes the GRAVEYARD SHIFT #1 Body Bag Edition! Each Body Bag contains one randomly inserted Time Card trading card selected from a 15-card set, including 5 Base Time Cards, 5 Rare Foil Time Cards (1:100), and 5 unique One-of-One Time Cards. Every Body Bag also contains one randomly inserted comic selected from a lineup of Body Bag Exclusive covers available only through the GRAVEYARD SHIFT Body Bag. Eight unique Body Bag Exclusive covers are available to collect, each featuring original artwork and available only through the Graveyard Shift Body Bag. None of these covers are available as standard open-order editions. Body Bag Exclusive Cover H Secret Exclusive Cover (1:50) Cover I Foil Exclusive Cover (1:100) Cover J Glow-in-the-Dark Exclusive Cover (1:200) Cover K Secret Exclusive Cover (1:500) Cover L Signed Chrome Signature Exclusive Cover (1:1,000) Cover M Signed Gold Signature Exclusive Cover (1:5,000) Cover N Hand-Signed & Sketched Exclusive Cover (1:20,000) Cover O Rare covers are randomly inserted throughout the print run at the stated ratios.

POOH BEAR ADVENTURES EEYORES SPECIAL DAY #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A TESSA ROSE

(W) Matt Cole (A/CA) Tessa Rose

NOTE: Cover D is bagged with a surprise cover by a mystery artist and an exclusive trading card! In this heartwarming adventure from the Hundred Acre Wood, Pooh discovers that Eeyore has been forgotten on his birthday and sets out to cheer up his gloomy friend. With help from Piglet and a little encouragement from Thistle the hedgehog, the friends gather simple but meaningful gifts. After a series of mishaps involving an empty honey pot and a popped balloon, Eeyore discovers that the thought behind a present matters far more than perfection. A gentle story about friendship, kindness, and finding happiness in the little things. $5.99 9/30/2026

JUNIOR HIGH HORRORS RUN & HIDE #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Rob Potchak (A/CA) Eric Kent

NOTE: Cover A is bagged with an exclusive first-of-its-kind trading card! Because you demanded it, the all-ages horror parody JUNIOR HIGH HORRORS is back! Ringo nominated writer Rob "Potsy" Potchak (ZOR) and Eric Kent return for the first adventure with the kids from Gatlin Middle in two years! It's Mikey's 13th birthday, and he wants to play a One-Versus-All game of tag called Run & Hide. Parodying some of your favorite scenes from a certain October holiday movie, will any of the other kids be able to beat Mikey at his own game? (As seen on TV! Presented with the industry-first "Dyslexia Friendly" lettering that got this comic featured on ABC News.) $5.99 9/23/2026

ZOR SPOOKY SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A MICHAEL ADAMS

(W) Rob Potchak (A) Erick Marshall (CA) Michael Adams

Michael Adams and Rob Potchak's Ringo-nominated series (Best Kids Comic 2025) returns with an all-ages Halloween Special where ZOR is recruited by his friend, Dusty the Dust Farmer, to sneak out and find his wife something truly special… Halloween candy! Join ZOR on this adventure of friendship, mischief and realization. Including appearances by the ants, an owl and a dark night avenger! Will they find their prize and be able to return before morning?$5.99 9/9/2026

OTTER SQUAD #5 CVR A MATT RODGERS BAGGED WITH TRADING CARD

(W) Matt Fife (A/CA) Matt Rodgers

All copies are bagged with one of four extremely exclusive randomly-inserted trading cards! Deep in the heart of Cozeltéz, the Otter Squad battles a rogue band of ninjas as Ms. Decimate steps into the role her whole life has prepared her for! Meanwhile, in the frozen Arctic tundra, Silverdome takes his next steps towards global domination as the Leech Queen's own plans fall into place! Also in this issue–J HAMM'S BATTLE DUCK!! $6.99 9/30/2026

ROBOT + GIRL #13 CVR A MIKE WHITE

(W/A/CA) Mike White

Mari, Drea & Duff face off against the Cyborg Mafia Mercenaries blasting their way out of the illegal power cyphoning operation. Meanwhile Paradise and Kane try to piece things together and warn Mari that the Mob is onto their whereabouts. Back at the secret hideout of Drea and Duff, A.R.R.A. is finally powered back up in his new body as the Mafia and authorities close in. $5.99 9/30/2026

LIPSTICK CLIQA DELUXE EDITION #2 (OF 3) CVR D DARYL MATTHEW DAVID VAR (MR)

(W) Kayden Phoenix (A) Marcelino Servicio (CA) Daryl Matthew David

From the Ex Posse Universe, Lipstick Cliqa is a fierce all-female gang of shape-shifting vampire cholas! After Morissa's grandmother is killed by a rival gang called the Stitches, she and her Lipstick Cliqa crew vow revenge. Morrisa and the LSC conspire with the Chamberlains to kick the invading Stitches out of the Boils-only to be double-crossed and nearly wiped out by the ruthless Chamberlains.Morissa and her gang of shape-shifting cholas are back with a vengeance. The crew battles rival gangs to protect their home turf and take control of the lucrative blood trade business. Emerging victorious from a wild street takeover competition, they impress the rulers of Blood World City, who offer them a life-and-death deal they can't refuse… $5.99 8/3/2026

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