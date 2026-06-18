Posted in: Comics | Tagged: graveyard shift, keenspot, Mark Spears

Mark Spears Launches His New Fully Painted Universe, Graveyard Shift

Mark Spears launches his new fully painted universe, with Graveyard Shift #1 from Keenspot in September 2026... and yes, there are blind bags

Article Summary Mark Spears launches Graveyard Shift #1 from Keenspot in September 2026, debuting a new fully painted horror universe.

Graveyard Shift follows undead night workers revived at midnight to battle evil, then die again when sunrise ends.

Mark Spears says Graveyard Shift blends horror, action, humor, and mystery as its cursed heroes face dark secrets.

Graveyard Shift #1 includes multiple covers, retailer variants, and a Body Bag blind bag with rare cards and comics.

In September, Mark Spears will be writing and painting a new Spawn comic book series, Spawn 77, with Todd McFarlane from Image Comics, which he has been working on for a while. But also in September, he is launching another fully painted comic book, and a new universe to match, called Graveyard Shift, which will also come with the first Mark Spears blind bag since, well, last year. Mark Spears' Graveyard Shift is the "first issue in an all-new supernatural action-horror universe from the award-winning MARK SPEARS MONSTERS creator. The issue also offers Spears' first blind bag edition since 2025, when his record-breaking Halloween and Christmas-themed bags sold over 700,000 copies to comic shops. The MARK SPEARS MONSTERS universe has now sold more than 1.6 million copies since its launch in September 2024."

"Every night at midnight, the GRAVEYARD SHIFT clocks in. From an abandoned funeral home known as The Office, the mysterious Boss brings the dead back to life by punching their time cards and sending them out to battle the horrors that emerge after dark. By sunrise, their shift is over, and they die once again. As the nights grow longer, the team begins to question who they once were and what it will take to finally earn their retirement from the Graveyard Shift. WHEN THE REST OF THE WORLD GOES TO SLEEP, SOMEBODY STILL HAS TO CLOCK IN."

"Horror has always had a special place in my heart," said Spears. "From comic books to movies, it fueled my imagination and made me want to tell stories. With GRAVEYARD SHIFT, I'm pouring all of that passion into a brand-new world filled with horror, action, humor, and mystery… At the heart of the story is a group of unlikely heroes mysteriously brought back to life each night while the rest of the world sleeps. Cursed to work the Graveyard Shift, they protect a city from the things that go bump in the night and uncover mysteries that stretch far beyond the grave. In this world, the dead clock in and evil works overtime."

"In addition to four standard open-order covers (A, B, C, E) and two Retailer Incentive Variants (F & G), the first issue is available in a Body Bag Edition blind bag. Each Body Bag contains one randomly inserted Time Card trading card selected from a 15-card set, including 5 Base Time Cards, 5 Rare Foil Time Cards (1:100), and 5 unique One-of-One Time Cards. Every Body Bag also contains one randomly inserted comic selected from a lineup of exclusive covers available only through the Body Bag. Eight unique Body Bag Exclusive covers are available to collect, each featuring original artwork and available only through the GRAVEYARD SHIFT #1 Body Bag. None of these covers are available as standard open-order editions. Rare covers are randomly inserted throughout the print run at the stated ratios…"

Body Bag Exclusive Cover H

Secret Exclusive Cover (1:50) Cover I

Foil Exclusive Cover (1:100) Cover J

Glow-in-the-Dark Exclusive Cover (1:200) Cover K

Secret Exclusive Cover (1:500) Cover L

Signed Chrome Signature Exclusive Cover (1:1,000) Cover M

Signed Gold Signature Exclusive Cover (1:5,000) Cover N

Hand-Signed & Sketched Exclusive Cover (1:20,000) Cover O

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