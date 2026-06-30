Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Solicits, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, captain america, Fireborn, hottest comics, Mark Spears

Mark Spears Marvel Vs Absolute Batman: Top 10 Hottest Comics This Week

Mark Spears' first Marvel Comics cover for Captain America beats Absolute Batman in this week's top ten hottest comics list

Mark Spears surprise-dropped his first Marvel Comic cover for Captain America, and collectors reacted accordingly, even more than they did to the end of an Absolute Batman TV series, as well as a trailer for Batman: Knightfall Part I, and the first look at Tombstone in Spider-Man: Brand New Day Absolute Batman #20 also got two hot exclusives from Felix Comic Art that are blowing up, Fireborn dropped a major key issue, to fill this week's Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week… all courtesy of Covrprice, with a Bleeding Cool tag to keep up with previous editions.

CAPTAIN AMERICA #12 – MARK SPEARS – MAGIC THE GATHERING VIRGIN (1:50) | MARVEL | JUNE 2026. Mark Spears returns to the top of our list! In a classified solicit, this cover was hidden from retailers at FOC. Due to it being a classified cover, there wasn't much motivation to order in large volumes as this was all under wraps. It was only once the books were received by retailers that it was realized this book was a big deal! It features Mark Spears' first artwork on a Marvel cover! Since the cover was withheld, it is likely that there aren't many 1:50 retailer incentives floating around. This makes the hunt for this cover a real tough one. We tracked it at a high sale of $300 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $174. CAPTAIN AMERICA #12 – MARK SPEARS – MAGIC THE GATHERING | MARVEL | JUNE 2026. This cover was also classified; however, as an open order, more retailers were willing to order this over 1:50 covers. As it became revealed that this was Mark Spears' first Marvel cover, the stands were emptied! The next best place for fans to secure a copy was in the aftermarket. This book has been moving very well on the aftermarket, as everyone is looking to nab a copy of Spears' first Marvel cover. We tracked it at a high sale of $16 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $11. FIREBORN #3 – JARRET HARTNELL | IMAGE | JUNE 2026. If you were a fan of the LOST FANTASY series, then you have probably been collecting the FIREBORN series. FIREBORN just dropped a major key for collectors: the first appearance of the major villain, Nekros. Nekros was introduced as the leader of the "Children of Eternal Night", using dark magic to hunt down the main hero of the story, Aaron Hillburg. This variant cover features the villain front and center. This book also has another key moment, with the first team appearance of the Children of the Eternal Night. It's a great collector's item for fans of the series! We tracked it at a high sale of $16 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $12. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20 – DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON – FELIX COMIC ART | DC | MAY 2026. Back in May, Felix Comic Art opened orders for two exclusive and limited ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20 covers. This is one of those two covers, illustrated by artist Daniel Warren Johnson. Each of the two covers were limited to 1000 copies and also had strict restrictions for purchase. It was limited to one per customer, upon checkout. The books were originally listed for $49.99. As customers have been receiving their copies, this cover has been hitting the aftermarket with massive bids. This exclusive cover took off and came into high demand! We tracked it at a high sale of $450 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $226. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20 – JAMES HARREN – FELIX COMIC ART – WRAPAROUND | DC | MAY 2026. This was the second book that was sold by Felix Comic Art. It features a wraparound cover by James Harren. It follows the same rules as the other comic book sold. It was limited to 1000, and one copy per customer, and originally sold on the site for $49.99. Much like the other cover, this book hit the aftermarket with a bang. Fans of the series immediately jumped on board to hunt and purchase this exclusive cover. We tracked it at a high sale of $260 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $159. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | OCTOBER 2024. Big news was announced for Absolute Batman fans! The most popular DC comic series is getting the animated treatment. DC and Warner Bros. Animation revealed three new series at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The announcement included animated series for Joker: Laugh Riot, Absolute Batman, and Krypto. This immediately spiked the interest of collectors and the aftermarket was flooded with an insane amount of sales! We tracked it at a high sale of $575 for an NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $301. ABSOLUTE BATMAN 2025 ANNUAL #1 – DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON – REGULAR | DC | OCTOBER 2025. When the news that an animated Absolute Batman series was in development, the hunt for key issues began! One of the biggest key issues is this first annual issue of the dark knight. When it was first released, it caused controversy over the villains that Batman faced. However, this book is also a big key issue, featuring the origin of the Absolute Batmobile. A great pick-up for fans! We tracked it at a high sale of $37 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $34. BATMAN: SWORD OF AZRAEL #1 | DC | AUGUST 1992. Speaking of big animation news, the trailer for the animated film, Batman: Knightfall Part I, just dropped! This animated film is based off of the popular Batman series of the same name. The trailer built up a ton of hype, announcing that this film was the first of a complete animated trilogy of the storyline. The trailer also featured Jean-Paul, Azrael, who plays a major role in the story. The trailer built up enough hype that fans scoured the aftermarket for the first appearance of Azrael! We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a Graded 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $13. WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #36 | MARVEL | MARCH 1988. Trailers are out, tickets are on sale, the hype for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on fire! The film has drawn an enormous amount of attention back to the MCU. It seems like everyday there are new rumors, announcements, and leaks related to the film. In the latest release, an image was zoomed into one of Ned Leeds boards. There is an article featuring the title "Tombstone Running City into the Ground", with a picture of the daunting villain, played by actor Marvin Jones III. This is the first look at Tombstone and fans love the casting choice and costume design. The image quickly sent fans on the hunt for his first ever comic appearance! We tracked it at a high sale of $49 for a VF copy and a current raw NM FMV of $35. ABSOLUTE EVIL #1 – GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & STEFANO NESI – REGULAR | DC | OCTOBER 2025. There are a lot of good things happening for the Absolute Universe. The dark take of classic DC heroes has been applauded and well-reviewed. Additionally, the announcement of an Absolute Batman animated series has shown fans that DC and Warner Bros have their eyes on Absolute properties. Maybe the Absolute Batman animated series is what kicks off a larger Absolute animated series. Only time will tell! We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for an NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $16.

CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, June 29th, 2026.*

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