Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Events, Image, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: Creature Corps, Curt Pires, Flops, Martin Simmonds, new york comic con, Timmy Heague

Martin Simmonds Creature Corps NYCC Exclusive For The First 10 In Line

A Martin Simmonds Creature Corps New York Comic Con Exclusive for the first ten in line on the Saturday

Article Summary Martin Simmonds Creature Corps NYCC Exclusive trading card goes to the first ten fans in line at Saturday's Scott's Collectables signing.

Curt Pires and Flops debut Creature Corps ashcans at NYCC, with copies available during Scott's Collectables signings.

Curt Pires also appears at Ultimate Comics with Fireborn collaborators Timmy Heague and Franklin Jonas across NYCC.

Image Comics launches Creature Corps #1 in December 2026, a giant-sized debut by Curt Pires and Jok with trading card tie-ins.

Creature Corps is a new series launching from Image Comics by Curt Pires and Jok in December 2026. But this week at New York Comic Con, Curt Pires and his cohorts, Timmy Heague, Flops, and Franklin Jonas, are going early.

The first ten people in line to sign at Scott's Collectables with Flops on the Saturday of New York Comic Con will be given a free Creature Corps Trading Card. The first of its kind, a special card made just for NYCC, featuring art by Martin Simmonds. And Bleeding Cool has an exclusive on that artwork. Hence the watermark…

And why at the Flops signing? Well, also debuting at the show is the Creature Corps ashcans featuring art by Flops. Ashcans will be available at Curt Pires signings with Scotts Collectables, which recently signed him after a competitive bidding process. He will also be at his signings at the Ultimate Comics booth with his Fireborn collaborators, Timmy Heague and Franklin Jonas, the other Jonas brother. Here's their full schedule…

And the solicitation for Creature Corps launch from Image Comics' December 2026 solicits and solicitations.

Creature Corps #1

(W) Curt Pires (A) Jok

Covers: Jok, Jarret Hartnell, Tyler Kirkham, Flops, Jae Lee

Giant sized first issue! In 1999, time broke and the Calamity Creatures arrived. Creatures from a desolate tomorrow, it took mankind no time to start battling them, and even less time for it to turn into the largest for profit sporting event since the UFC: Creature Corps. Dusty Gotem was 14 years old when he became Creature Corps world champion… and then walked away in disgust. Seventeen years later, he's in hiding—until a time quake strikes and leaves his mother injured with massive medical bills. There's only one way to save her: reunite his team, and become Creature Corps world champion again. Let the games begin. Created by Curt Pires (Fireborn, Lost Fantasy) and Jok (51). Creature Corps is a fresh and irreverent remix on the creature battling phenomena of the '90s mixed with the sharp ultraviolent satire of The Boys. Cover B booster bundle contains a polybagged secret cover of Creature Corps #1 as well as one of five random trading cards from the Creature Corps TCG. Including a chance to win a holofoil chase cards! 64 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

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