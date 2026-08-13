Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Solicits, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: big books, Big Guns, DNX, doctor doom, omnibus

Marvel Big Books June 2027 Solicits Collects DNX, Boba Fett & Big Guns

Marvel Comics' Big Books June 2027 solicits collects DNX, Boba Fett and Big Guns

Article Summary Marvel June 2027 solicits spotlight the first DNX TP collection, making DNX a key new addition to Marvel’s big books slate.

Star Wars fans get Boba Fett in Black, White & Red, The Book of Boba Fett, and Original Marvel Years Omnibus Vol. 3.

Big June 2027 hardcovers include Avengers by Jonathan Hickman, Captain America by Waid, and Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 8.

New trades also collect Scarlet Witch: Witches’ Road, Black Panther / Namor: Doomed, and Deadpool / Punisher: Big Guns.

Marvel Comics has been dropping Big Books solicits for 2027. Here's a look ahead as far as we can go so far, June 2027, with omnibuses for Avengers, Captain America, classic Star Wars, and Amazing Spider-Man, as well as collecting DNX, Witches Road, Doomed and more for the first time, and suggest the gap between Avengers Doomsday and Avengers Secret Wars will lead people to Jonathan Hickman's run on Avengers….

Challenges of Doom TP

Jun 1st, 2027 · $19.99

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