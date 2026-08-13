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Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Solicits, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: big books, Big Guns, DNX, doctor doom, omnibus
Marvel Big Books June 2027 Solicits Collects DNX, Boba Fett & Big Guns
Marvel Comics' Big Books June 2027 solicits collects DNX, Boba Fett and Big Guns
Article Summary
- Marvel June 2027 solicits spotlight the first DNX TP collection, making DNX a key new addition to Marvel’s big books slate.
- Star Wars fans get Boba Fett in Black, White & Red, The Book of Boba Fett, and Original Marvel Years Omnibus Vol. 3.
- Big June 2027 hardcovers include Avengers by Jonathan Hickman, Captain America by Waid, and Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 8.
- New trades also collect Scarlet Witch: Witches’ Road, Black Panther / Namor: Doomed, and Deadpool / Punisher: Big Guns.
Marvel Comics has been dropping Big Books solicits for 2027. Here's a look ahead as far as we can go so far, June 2027, with omnibuses for Avengers, Captain America, classic Star Wars, and Amazing Spider-Man, as well as collecting DNX, Witches Road, Doomed and more for the first time, and suggest the gap between Avengers Doomsday and Avengers Secret Wars will lead people to Jonathan Hickman's run on Avengers….
- Ultimate Black Panther: Fix the World Year One TP
Jun 22nd, 2027 · $9.99
- X-Men by Jed Mackay Vol. 7 TP
Jun 22nd, 2027 · $15.99
- Annihilation Modern Era Epic Collection: Conquest TP
Jun 22nd, 2027 · $49.99
- Avengers By Jonathan Hickman Omnibus Vol. 1 HC 2027 Edition
Jun 22nd, 2027 · $125.00
- Scarlet Witch: Witches' Road TP
Jun 22nd, 2027 · $29.99
- Captain America by Mark Waid, Ron Garney & Andy Kubert Omnibus HC 2027 Edition
Jun 15th, 2027 · $125.00
- Captain America Epic Collection: Twisted Tomorrows TP
Jun 15th, 2027 · $54.99
- Star Wars: Boba Fett – Black, White & Red TP
Jun 15th, 2027 · $17.99
- Ultimate X-Men: Fix the World Year One TP
Jun 8th, 2027 · $9.99
- Marvel Two-in-One Epic Collection: Monster Man TP
Jun 8th, 2027 · $49.99
- Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett TP
Jun 8th, 2027 · $24.99
- Star Wars: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus Vol. 3 HC 2027 Edition
Jun 8th, 2027 · $125.00
- Avengers: Under Siege 2027 Edition TP
Jun 8th, 2027 · $19.99
- Daredevil Vol. 2 TP
Jun 1st, 2027 · $15.99
- The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 6 TP
Jun 1st, 2027 · $19.99
- DNX TP
Jun 1st, 2027 · $19.99
- The Amazing Spider-Man Omnibus Vol. 8 HC
Jun 1st, 2027 · $125.00
- The Amazing Spider-Man Omnibus Vol. 8 HC John Romita Jr. DM Edition
Jun 1st, 2027 · $125.00
- Wolverine Epic Collection: Escape from Weapon X TP
Jun 1st, 2027 · $54.99
- Black Panther / Namor: Doomed TP
Jun 1st, 2027 · $17.99
- Marvel Zombies: War Zone TP
Jun 1st, 2027 · $17.99
- Wade Wilson: Deadpool / Punisher – Big Guns TP
Jun 1st, 2027 · $15.99
- Challenges of Doom TP
Jun 1st, 2027 · $19.99
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