Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Solicits, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: big books, kevin smith, omnibus

Marvel Big Books May 2027 Solicits With Kevin Smith's Hulk Exorcism

Marvel Comics' Big Books May 2027 Solicits include the collection of Kevin Smith's exorcism of the Hulk...

Article Summary Kevin Smith headlines Marvel’s May 2027 solicits with Spider-Man / Hulk: Fire and Brimstone collected in trade.

Kevin Smith’s Fire and Brimstone promises a wild Hulk exorcism story, co-created with Andy McElfresh and R.B. Silva.

Marvel’s big books lineup also features X-Men: Inferno Omnibus, Spider-Man: Big Time Omnibus, and Avengers by Jed MacKay.

Star Wars, Aliens, Fantastic Four, Ghost Rider, and more join Marvel’s May 2027 collected editions slate.

Marvel Comics has also been dropping Big Books solicits for 2027, with May 2027 bringing us omnibuses for X-Men Inferno, Spider-Man Big Time, classic Marvel Star Wars, and Jed MacKay's run on Avengers, as well as continuing to collect classic Aliens comics, and Kevin Smith's current Spider-Man and Hulk series, Fire And Brimstone, withAndy McElfresh and R.B. Silva, undergoing an attempted exorcism of the Hulk…

Queen In Black: The Light and the Dark TP

May 4th, 2027 · $24.99

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