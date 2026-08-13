Chris Claremont's plan for X-Men to resurrect Jean Grey which Marvel Comics rejected in favour of the X-Factor plan
Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Solicits, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: big books, kevin smith, omnibus
Marvel Big Books May 2027 Solicits With Kevin Smith's Hulk Exorcism
Marvel Comics' Big Books May 2027 Solicits include the collection of Kevin Smith's exorcism of the Hulk...
Article Summary
- Kevin Smith headlines Marvel’s May 2027 solicits with Spider-Man / Hulk: Fire and Brimstone collected in trade.
- Kevin Smith’s Fire and Brimstone promises a wild Hulk exorcism story, co-created with Andy McElfresh and R.B. Silva.
- Marvel’s big books lineup also features X-Men: Inferno Omnibus, Spider-Man: Big Time Omnibus, and Avengers by Jed MacKay.
- Star Wars, Aliens, Fantastic Four, Ghost Rider, and more join Marvel’s May 2027 collected editions slate.
Marvel Comics has also been dropping Big Books solicits for 2027, with May 2027 bringing us omnibuses for X-Men Inferno, Spider-Man Big Time, classic Marvel Star Wars, and Jed MacKay's run on Avengers, as well as continuing to collect classic Aliens comics, and Kevin Smith's current Spider-Man and Hulk series, Fire And Brimstone, withAndy McElfresh and R.B. Silva, undergoing an attempted exorcism of the Hulk…
- Gambit Gone TP
May 25th, 2027 · $17.99
- Tomb of Apocalypse TP
May 25th, 2027 · $17.99
- Aliens Epic Collection: The Original Years Vol. 5 TP
May 25th, 2027 · $49.99
- X-Men: Inferno Omnibus HC 2027 Edition
May 25th, 2027 · $125.00
- X-Men: Mutant Genesis TP 2027 Edition
May 25th, 2027 · $19.99
- Star Wars: Darth Vader Modern Era Epic Collection – Fortress Vader TP
May 18th, 2027 · $49.99
- Spider-Man: Big Time Omnibus Vol. 1 HC
May 18th, 2027 · $150.00
- Spider-Man: Big Time Omnibus Vol. 1 HC Marko Djurdjević DM Edition
May 18th, 2027 · $150.00
- Spider-Man / Hulk: Fire and Brimstone TP
May 18th, 2027 · $19.99
- New Avengers Modern Era Epic Collection: Dark Reign TP
May 11th, 2027 · $49.99
- Defenders: Beyond the Beyond TP
May 11th, 2027 · $24.99
- Star Wars: The Fall of Kylo Ren TP
May 11th, 2027 · $17.99
- Star Wars: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus Vol. 2 HC 2027 Edition
May 11th, 2027 · $125.00
- Iron Man Vol. 2 TP
May 4th, 2027 · $15.99
- The Avengers by Jed Mackay Omnibus HC
May 4th, 2027 · $125.00
- Fantastic Four Epic Collection: Into the Negative Zone TP
May 4th, 2027 · $54.99
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man Vol. 1 TP
May 4th, 2027 · $19.99
- Ghost Rider: Danny Ketch Epic Collection – Rise of the Midnight Sons TP
May 4th, 2027 · $54.99
- Queen In Black: The Light and the Dark TP
May 4th, 2027 · $24.99
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!