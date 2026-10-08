Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Marvel Brick, new york comic con, newlitg

Marvel Brick Announced At NYCC In The Daily LITG, 8th Of October, 2026

Marvel Brick Announced At NYCC was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Marvel Brick At NYCC leads Bleeding Cool’s most-read list, with the new thick paperback line topping the day’s comics news.

Daily LITG rounds up the biggest stories, from Marvel’s Renown line and Midnight titles to Buffy, Angel, and Firefly relaunches.

NYCC coverage also spotlights retailer-day headlines, Spider-Woman plans, Boom Studios news, and wider comic shop trends.

LITG looks back across eight years of October headlines, tracing past NYCC buzz, major scoops, and standout comics stories.

Marvel Brick Announced At NYCC was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Marvel Brick Announced At NYCC and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Truth Behind Darkseid

LITG two years ago, Shhhhhh….

LITG three years ago, Sir Patrick Stewart on Wil Wheaton

LITG four years ago – Thing-Of-Order

LITG five years ago: Funko Is The Worst

LITG six years ago, Pokémon GO, Supernatural and Funko

LITG seven years ago, Harley Quinn was getting a new beau.

And no one guessed it was Booster Gold.

LITG eight years ago, Toys R US was teasing…

And the Stan Lee situation was getting even more complex.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date…

Comic book colourist Moose Baumann .

. Minty Man of Minty Fresh Comics

of Minty Fresh Comics Horror kids comics writer RL Stine .

. Artist on House of Slaughter, Chris Shehan

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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