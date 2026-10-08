Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Marvel Brick, new york comic con, newlitg
Marvel Brick Announced At NYCC In The Daily LITG, 8th Of October, 2026
Marvel Brick Announced At NYCC was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- Marvel Brick At NYCC leads Bleeding Cool’s most-read list, with the new thick paperback line topping the day’s comics news.
- Daily LITG rounds up the biggest stories, from Marvel’s Renown line and Midnight titles to Buffy, Angel, and Firefly relaunches.
- NYCC coverage also spotlights retailer-day headlines, Spider-Woman plans, Boom Studios news, and wider comic shop trends.
- LITG looks back across eight years of October headlines, tracing past NYCC buzz, major scoops, and standout comics stories.
Marvel Brick Announced At NYCC was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.
Marvel Brick Announced At NYCC and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Official: Marvel Announces 'Marvel Brick' Thick Paperback Line At NYCC
- The History Of The Midnight X-Men… An Elaborate What If? (Spoiler)
- Buffy And Angel Will Now Relaunch In March 2027, Firefly In April
- The David Cronenberg Origin Of The New Midnight Spider-Man (Spoilers)
- NYCC: Marvel's New "Renown" Line Is Intended To Be Kept In Print
- Scott Snyder Says Absolute Batman Will Kill Off The Lone Wolf Fantasy
- Decepticon Bug Bite Joins Hasbro's Transformers Retro G1 Line
- The Dreams Of H.P. Lovecraft In Midnight Fantastic Four #1 (Spoilers)
- The 20th Century History Of The Absolute Universe, Exposed (Spoilers)
- New York Comic Con Retailer Day Begins With The Great Lunar Divide
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- NYCC: Marvel Really Wants Spider-Woman To Be A Long-Running Series
- Martin Simmonds Creature Corps NYCC Exclusive For The First 10 In Line
- NYCC: Boom Studios Will Now Be An Imprint Of Random House Worlds
- Comic Store Revenue Is Up Over A Quarter Based On This Time Last Year
- What Will Brian K. Vaughan & Cliff Chiang Give Away At NYCC?
- Marvel Comics Homages The Human Centipede For Midnight Spider-Man
- Why Small Prophets Is a Live-Action Version of Wallace and Gromit
- New Gotham General Debuts In Batgirl And Batman: Bad Seeds (Spoilers)
- Alan Moore And Bill Sienkiewicz's Shadowplay Official Stage Adaptation
- Buffy, Angel & Firefly Relaunch in Daily LITG, 7th Of October, 2026
LITG one year ago, The Truth Behind Darkseid
- The Truth Behind Darkseid, DC's K.O, & The "Absolute Realm" (Spoilers)
- Wicked And Wicked: For Good Double Feature, Early Prime Screenings
- The New 32 In DC's K.O. #1 (Spoilers)
- KPop Demon Hunters Singers Get a Big Surprise in This "Fallon" Preview
- Preparing For Battle (And Toy Sales) In DC's K.O. #1 (Spoilers)
- The Love Lives Of Absolute Catwoman And Absolute Batman #13 (Spoilers)
- Joe Casey, Joe Kelly, Duncan Rouleau & Steven T Seagle Back On Ben 10
- Marvel Comics Cancels Eddie Brock: Carnage With #10
- Peacemaker: James Gunn's S02 Finale Tease; Vigilante Theory Debunked
- Optimus Prime Gets a Megatron Upgrade with New Transformers MDLX
- Are You Going To Retailer Day Ahead Of New York Comic Con Tomorrow?
- Jem And The Holograms Jump From IDW To Boom Studios
- Alaska Is A Part Of Canada In Marvel's X-Men Age Of Revelation Future
- How Do You Evacuate A Planet In Seven Days, In DC's K.O #1 (Spoilers)
- A Quiet Place & Smile Get Horror Comics Sequels From IDW
- Titan Comics Doubles Down On Gun Honey In 2026
- Larry Hama And Adam Kubert On Logan: Black, White And Blood In 2026
- Dynamite Entertainment Buys Jae Lee's Hellshock
- Matt Kindt Brings Flux House Imprint From Dark Horse To Oni Press
- Liam Johnson & Jordan Michael Johnson Bring Young Blood To Vampirella
- Army Of Darkness: The Board Game, From Dynamite Entertainment
- Blindbagonomics: DC's K.O. #1 Blind Bags Opened Up On eBay Already
- Wicked And Wicked in The Daily LITG, 7th October, 2025
LITG two years ago, Shhhhhh….
- SCOOP: Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb Return to Ongoing Batman Comic in 2025?
- SCOOP: DC/Marvel Amalgam Omnibus Destroyed After Printer Error
- Kitty Pryde Is Dating Nina In Exceptional X-Men #2
- Batman #157 Will Now Be Two Months Late
- Superman & Lois Co-Showrunner on Final Season Honoring Arrowverse
- Rob Liefeld Returns To Youngblood From Image Comics In 2025
- New Looks For Familiar Characters In Absolute Batman #1 (Spoilers)
- Angel: Boreanaz, Carpenter React to "Buffy" Spinoff's 25th Anniversary
- Post-Absolute Power Spoilers For DC Comics This Wednesday
- Gerard Jones Amalgam Stories Removed From DC/Marvel Crossover Omnibus
- Nachie Marsham, Skybound's New Senior Editor to Launch Original Comics
- Superman: Lex Luthor Inspired by Morrison/Quitely, Azzarello/Bermejo
- Mark Millar To Reveal The Horrifying Truth About Humanity
- Robot Tod #1 by Farel Dalrymple, in Print From Floating World for 2025
- K. Woodman-Maynard Sells Rights to Graphic Novel of Tuck Everlasting
LITG three years ago, Sir Patrick Stewart on Wil Wheaton
- Star Trek: Patrick Stewart Had Wil Wheaton/Wesley Crusher Concerns
- Invincible: Nathan Fillion Video Makes Convincing Case for Omni-Man
- Shawn Martinbrough's Red Hood Is Coming in 2024, Promise
- Todd McFarlane Will Reveal Liam Sharp Barbarian Spawn Comic at NYCC
- Rick and Morty Joins List of Pop Culture Things Elon Musk Doesn't Get
- Sir Patrick Stewart on Wil Wheaton in the Daily LITG 7th October 2023
- Batman: City of Madness #1 Preview: Two Batmans, One City
- Where Are The X-Men, Who Survived And Will They Resurrect? #XSpoilers
- Justice Society Of America Gets Later Again, Again
- Pokemon TCG Releases Six Products Today Including The Mew UPC
- 2000AD/Judge Dredd Owner Jason Kingsley OBE Goes To War Over Eels
- Blacks, Private Members Club of London's Comics Scene, Closes For Now
- Scottish Comics Publisher BHP To Close
- Marvel Decides Carnage by Torunn Grønbekk & Pere Pérez Must Now Be 15+
LITG four years ago – Thing-Of-Order
- Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's Marvel Thing-Of-Order At NYCC
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Calms M. Night Shyamalan Film Fears
- DC Reveals New Superman Family Members & Outfits – No Capes?
- She-Hulk Writer on Daredevil Fan's NSFW Feige Offer: "Time to Collect"
- Mike Hawthorne Draws Batman Ongoing Series, With Joe Quesada On Covers
- Neil Gaiman Takes Good Omens-Like Approach to The Sandman Trolls
- Hasbro Reveals Ironheart Wakanda Forever Marvel Legends Figure
- Alan Moore on Superhero Movies as a Possible Precursor To Fascism
- DC's Lazarus Planet Is Their Magical Crisis For 2023
- DoorDash Drivers Get Second Jobs as Superheroes in New Marvel Comic
- Star Spangled War Stories Against Lost World Dinosaurs, Up for Auction
- Kazanda, Wild Girl of the Lost Continent in Rangers Comics, at Auction
- Static Vs Batman Beyond & Icon Vs Hardware From Milestone in February
- Joshua Williamson & Andrei Bressan's Dark Ride #1 Thank You Hits $125
- Bad Idea Comics Placard Protests On New York Comic-Con's Show Floor
- Sir Patrick Vallance Helped Create New Comic Book, Planet Divoc-91
- Kim Jung Gi's Artists Alley Table At New York Comic-Con
- A Hard Day: Korean Action Movie Adapted to Webcomic on October 18th
- French Comics Creator François Corteggiani Passes Away, Aged 69
- Damian Connelly Promises Us Horror Comics On Kickstarter
- Comic Book Creator Juan Roncagliolo Berger Has Passed Away
- Only Clark Kent Gets The Cape – The Daily LITG, October 7th 2022
LITG five years ago: Funko Is The Worst
- Funko Wins Award For Worst New York Comic Con 2021 Experience
- Here is Your Shared Retailer Exclusives List For Funko's NYCC 2021
- Aquaman Returns To His Blue Costume In January 2022
- Doctor Who: Colin Baker – No "White Middle-Aged Man" for Next Doctor
- DC Comics Surprise-Drops Free NFTs To DC Fandome Attendees
- Peter Parker Losing his Trademark in Amazing Spider-Man #75 (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics To Publish Devil's Reign: X-Men In January
- A Better Look At The X Lives And X Deaths Of Wolverine
- Penguin Random House Making Changes To Marvel Comics Packaging
- The Wheel of Time: New Images from Upcoming Amazon Series Adapt
- ComiXology Drop Pre-Ordered Digital Comics from Website
- Power Rangers, Boom Studios, Kyle Higgins and Kickstarter Royalties
- Mark Millar Writes Queen Elizabeth II In King Of Spies #1
- DC Comics Cancels John Paul Leon's Batman/Catwoman Special For Now
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson – From Hulk To Iron Man?
- DC Comics' January 2022 Hero Collector Graphic Novels Not For The USA
- Spider-Man's Trademark Loss in The Daily LITG, 7th October 2021
LITG six years ago, Pokémon GO, Supernatural and Funko
- The Ghosts of Pokémon GO: Halloween Is Coming
- Supernatural Fans Get Preview of Jared Padalecki's Cordell Walker Look
- All of the Walmart Con 2020 Exclusive Funko Pop Reveals
- Yamask Has Returned For October's Events In Pokémon GO
- Dave Bautista, Ken Jeong to Team Up Against John Cena & Donald Trump
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Dee "Honor" Exactly What We Expected
- Pokémon GO & Niantic Launch Local Business Recovery Initiative
- Nightwing and Fourth World Collections Cancelled By DC Comics
- Batman #100 – How Punchline Gets Away With It (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Delays Collections And Omnibuses Into Late 2021 and 2022
- DC Comics Will Continue To Be Distributed By Diamond UK In 2021
- Chadwick Boseman Spawn #311 Sells 150,000, Will Crossover Match It?
- James Tynion IV Advertises Razorblades In DC Mature Readers Comics
- Giga #1 Gets 28,000+ Orders From Vault Comics
- Allegations Of Fraud Raised In Comicsgate Trademark Battle
- Counting Down Even More Swords In X Of Swords Today (Spoilers)
- No Reprints On Misprinted Walter Simonson Mighty Thor Artisan Edition
- Reading Up On Mad Jim Jaspers And The Fury In X Of Swords (Spoilers)
- They're Letting Anyone Pick Up Mjolnir These Days – Thor #8 Spoilers
- Terry Moore Will Host Pre-order for New Graphic Novel Ever on Monday
LITG seven years ago, Harley Quinn was getting a new beau.
And no one guessed it was Booster Gold.
- Jonathan Kent To Be The New Superman For DC Comics?
- Gossip: Wonder Woman Will Be the First to be Replaced in DC Comics' 5G?
- Interview: D&D-Inspired Clothing Line Cantrip
- Gossip: Luke Fox, Jonathan Kent – What DC Comics' 5G is All About
- Harley Quinn Has a New Lover at DC – One That No One Will Be Able To Guess
- David Tennant's Doctor Who to Meet Jodie Whittaker's Doctor in 2020 – in the Comics
- Check Out New "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Last Survivor" Gameplay
- 5 Things WWE Must Do Tonight on Raw to Save Itself After the Hell in a Cell Fiasco [Spoilers]
- Frank Cho is a Little Late for His Outrage at New York Comic Con
- Over Three Hundred Cosplay Shots from New York Comic Con's Final Day, Sunday #NYCC
LITG eight years ago, Toys R US was teasing…
And the Stan Lee situation was getting even more complex.
- Toys R Us Tweets They Might Be Returning, Online Rage Ensues
- Stan Lee Issues Statement About Keya Morgan's 'Hostage Videos' to Bleeding Cool
- Nintendo Switch Will Be Getting New Hardware in 2019
- John Byrne Says He Would Be Back at Marvel if C.B. Cebulski Shook His Hand
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date…
- Comic book colourist Moose Baumann.
- Minty Man of Minty Fresh Comics
- Horror kids comics writer RL Stine.
- Artist on House of Slaughter, Chris Shehan
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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