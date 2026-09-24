Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: alias, Armageddon, brian michael bendis, David Mack, Jessica Jones, luke cage, Michael Gaydos

Marvel Brings Back Jessica Jones With Brian Bendis And Michael Gaydos

Marvel brings back Jessica Jones with Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Gaydos in December 2026

Article Summary Jessica Jones returns in December 2026 in Jessica Jones: Alias, a five-issue Marvel series by Brian Michael Bendis.

Michael Gaydos reunites with Bendis on interiors, while David Mack provides covers for the 25th anniversary comeback.

Jessica Jones is now a mother and PI, taking a missing child case that tears through her life and family with Luke Cage.

The new Jessica Jones series sends her to Latveria and the Savage Land as Marvel teases more Bendis projects to come.

Brian Michael Bendis is coming home to Jessica Jones and reuniting with Michael Gaydos for Jessica Jones: Alias, a five-issue Marvel Comics series launching on the 23rd of December, as a Christmas present to their fans. And a 25th anniversary moment for the first appearance of the character in Alias #1. David Mack, who defined the look of the original Alias run and later the Netflix series titles, will provide covers. But things have changed, and her husband, Luke Cage, now a member of the post-Armageddon Avengers, is no longer the New York Mayor.

"I always thought about it," Brian Michael Bendis tells Entertainment Weekly. "This was always a very personal book to us. As we were growing up, she was growing up. So every time I engage with her, whether it be in her solo series or in the Marvel Universe proper, it always felt like it's a statement on where we were as creators on top of where she is in the story."

This is one of the "special projects" that brought Bendis back to Marvel after his eight-year stretch at DC. While fans have already seen him on Avengers #800, the Spider-Man/Superman crossover, and the upcoming Amazing Spider-Man #1000, Jessica Jones: Alias is the deeply personal one many have been waiting for since the character's debut. An earlier anniversary one-shot, Alias: Red Band by Sam Humphries and Geraldo Borges, already landed this year. The new series takes that history, and everything that followed, into account. "She is a very different Jessica Jones than the hot mess we introduced 25 years ago in the very first issue," Bendis notes.

Jessica Jones is no longer the first lady of New York City as Luke Cage is no longer New York Mayor. She's a mother navigating responsibilities to herself, her cases, and her complicated family. The story kicks off when she's hired to find a missing child with powers, someone she suspects is a mutant. "She can't help but feel what that would feel like in her more complicated family dynamic with Luke Cage and the children," Bendis says. "So she takes it upon herself to take this case with some help from some friends, and it immediately rips her life apart in every possible way."

Confirmed destinations include Latveria in its current status quo and the Savage Land. "She's gonna head over to a perfect place where a leather jacket is completely inappropriate, and take her even further than that," Bendis teases. The title itself came from editor Alanna Smith, another reunion for Brian Michael Bendis. He had been using the placeholder Jessica Jones Reunion. Smith's suggestion of Jessica Jones: Alias stuck because "it kinda matches the theme of the piece… kinda rediscovering who she is in all these spaces."

Brian Michael Bendis describes his Marvel return as "very specially curated" with "very concrete artistic statements." Jessica remains the most intimate of them. "Jessica has, since her debut, been something very different in my life," he says. "There's something very emotional and intimate about the way [people] talk about her. It's always been the best kind of conversation you could ever hope to have with readers. People see themselves in her and love her and root for her. All of that is in this series."

Brian Michael Bendis also confirms he's working on additional Marvel projects, one of which already has five issues drawn and is, in his words, "the most beautiful thing." Stay tuned.

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