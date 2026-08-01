Posted in: Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Titan | Tagged: bestseller, marketshare, Prana

Marvel Closing The Gap: Comics Publisher Weekly Marketshare Chart

Marvel Comics is closing the gap ever so slightly in the Comics Publisher Weekly Marketshare Chart

Article Summary Marvel Comics weekly market share rose to 29.06%, narrowing the gap with DC as the publisher race tightened.

DC Comics slipped from 40.6% to 37.91%, while Marvel gained ground in direct market comic shop sales.

Image held a strong 17.54%, with IDW, Dark Horse, Titan, BOOM!, Ignition, Dynamite and Oni following.

Prana DM data from 600+ comic shops tracks weekly Marvel and publisher market share from July 21 to 27, 2026.

Marvel closed the marketshare gap slightly from last week, from 27.7% to 29%, as DC dropped from 40.6 to 37.9%. Everyone else just jiggled around as usual. Thanks to Prana Direct Market Solutions, here are the comic book publisher marketshare in the direct market of comic book stores as sold from the 21st to the 27th of July 2026, based on Point Of Sale data from 600+ stores in the Manage Comics and Comic Shop Assistant systems. You can find previous Bestseller Lists right here and the Top 400 for last week, on which this data is based, here.

DC Comics — 37.91%

Marvel — 29.06%

Image — 17.54%

IDW — 5.33%

Dark Horse — 2.38%

Titan Comics — 1.82%

BOOM! Entertainment — 1.74%

Ignition Press — 1.67%

Dynamite — 1.66%

Oni Press — 0.87%

The Prana DM data set gives us access to far more titles, as well as marketshare for that week, basically the whole of that week's sales, Wednesday to Tuesday, and published on Bleeding Cool on the following weekend. It draws from over 600 comic book stores, out of the estimated 1800-2000 that currently order through the direct market. Bleeding Cool neither receives our hands-out payment for this data; it's about bringing the information together in one place and then sharing it out. And if Lunar, PRH, Universal, Philbo or Diamond UK, or even Marvel, DC, Image, Dynamite, Dark Horse, would be interested in sharing their data, in a way that I guarantee never to declare it to competitors, but combine it to create a Direct Market Orders chart that reflects the whole market like Diamond used to, I would be down with that as well. We have made a start with Image Comics and their Monthly Top Ten charts, too. But for now, for right now, this is where we are. I will always strive to do better to serve Bleeding Cool readers, whether comic store owners or comic shop customers. And if you have any ideas or suggestions, or would like to contribute additional data, please let me know at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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