From Verity Pennyworth To Punchline - The Top 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week
Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Solicits, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Age Of Krakoa, big books, hulk, omnibus, Secret Wars
Marvel Comics Big Books February 2027 Solicits Krakoa & Hulk Omnibuses
Marvel Comics Big Books solicits for February 2027 bringing us new omnibuses for Hulk, X-Men: Age Of Krakoa and Secret Wars...
Article Summary
- Marvel February 2027 big books spotlight the Age Of Krakoa Omnibus Vol. 2, Hulk Omnibus Vol. 4, and Battleworld Vol. 4.
- X-Men: Age Of Krakoa Reign of X Omnibus Vol. 2 leads the month, with a standard edition and Pepe Larraz DM cover.
- Hulk headlines continue with Incredible Hulk Omnibus Vol. 4, World War Hulks Modern Era Epic, and Unholy Alliance.
- February 2027 also packs in X of Swords, Spider-Man epics, Daredevil, Venom, Punisher, Star Wars, and more.
Marvel Comics has also been dropping Big Books solicits for 2027. Here's a look at a few months by month, with February 2027 bringing us new omnibuses for Hulk, X-Men: Age Of Krakoa and Secret Wars…
- Daredevil Modern Era Epic Collection: Guardian Devil TP
Feb 23rd, 2027 · $49.99
- The Incredible Hulk Epic Collection: Unholy Alliance TP
Feb 23rd, 2027 · $54.99
- Venom Vol. 2: Coming To Terms TP
Feb 23rd, 2027 · $15.99
- Generation X-23 TP
Feb 16th, 2027 · $29.99
- The Incredible Hulk Omnibus Vol. 4 HC
Feb 23rd, 2027 · $100.00
- The Incredible Hulk Omnibus Vol. 4 HC Herb Trimpe DM Edition
Feb 23rd, 2027 · $100.00
- Daredevil: The Devil In Cell-Block D TP
Feb 23rd, 2027 · $17.99
- Hulk Modern Era Epic Collection: World War Hulks TP
Feb 16th, 2027 · $49.99
- X-Men: Age of Krakoa – Reign of X Omnibus Vol. 2 HC
Feb 16th, 2027 · $125.00
- X-Men: Age of Krakoa – Reign of X Omnibus Vol. 2 HC Pepe Larraz DM Edition
Feb 16th, 2027 · $125.00
- Star Wars Modern Era Epic Collection: Mutiny at Mon Cala TP
Feb 16th, 2027 · $49.99
- Ultimate Impact: Reborn TP
Feb 16th, 2027 · $17.99
- Spider-Man: Kraven's Last Hunt – Marvel Premier Collection TP
Feb 9th, 2027 · $14.99
- The Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collection Maximum Clonage TP
Feb 9th, 2027 · $54.99
- Secret Wars: Battleworld Omnibus Vol. 4 HC
Feb 9th, 2027 · $150.00
- Secret Wars: Battleworld Omnibus Vol. 4 HC Mike McKone DM Edition
Feb 9th, 2027 · $150.00
- Spectacular Spider-Man Vol. 1: Brand New Day TP
Feb 9th, 2027 · $17.99
- The Punisher: Suicide Run TP 2027 Edition
Feb 9th, 2027 · $29.99
- The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 5: Damage Control TP
Feb 2nd, 2027 · $19.99
- X of Swords HC 2027 Edition
Feb 2nd, 2027 · $100.00
- The Amazing Spider-Man Modern Era Epic Collection: Ends of The Earth TP
Feb 2nd, 2027 · $42.99
- Civil War: Unmasked TP
Feb 2nd, 2027 · $17.99
- Star Wars: Rogue One TP
Feb 2nd, 2027 · $15.99
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