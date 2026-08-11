Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Solicits, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: , , , ,

Marvel Comics Big Books February 2027 Solicits Krakoa & Hulk Omnibuses

Marvel Comics Big Books solicits for February 2027 bringing us new omnibuses for Hulk, X-Men: Age Of Krakoa and Secret Wars...

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Article Summary

  • Marvel February 2027 big books spotlight the Age Of Krakoa Omnibus Vol. 2, Hulk Omnibus Vol. 4, and Battleworld Vol. 4.
  • X-Men: Age Of Krakoa Reign of X Omnibus Vol. 2 leads the month, with a standard edition and Pepe Larraz DM cover.
  • Hulk headlines continue with Incredible Hulk Omnibus Vol. 4, World War Hulks Modern Era Epic, and Unholy Alliance.
  • February 2027 also packs in X of Swords, Spider-Man epics, Daredevil, Venom, Punisher, Star Wars, and more.

Marvel Comics has also been dropping Big Books solicits for 2027. Here's a look at a few months by month, with February 2027 bringing us new omnibuses for Hulk, X-Men: Age Of Krakoa and Secret Wars…

 

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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