Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Solicits, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Age Of Krakoa, big books, hulk, omnibus, Secret Wars

Marvel Comics Big Books February 2027 Solicits Krakoa & Hulk Omnibuses

Marvel Comics Big Books solicits for February 2027 bringing us new omnibuses for Hulk, X-Men: Age Of Krakoa and Secret Wars...

Article Summary Marvel February 2027 big books spotlight the Age Of Krakoa Omnibus Vol. 2, Hulk Omnibus Vol. 4, and Battleworld Vol. 4.

X-Men: Age Of Krakoa Reign of X Omnibus Vol. 2 leads the month, with a standard edition and Pepe Larraz DM cover.

Hulk headlines continue with Incredible Hulk Omnibus Vol. 4, World War Hulks Modern Era Epic, and Unholy Alliance.

February 2027 also packs in X of Swords, Spider-Man epics, Daredevil, Venom, Punisher, Star Wars, and more.

Marvel Comics has also been dropping Big Books solicits for 2027. Here's a look at a few months by month, with February 2027 bringing us new omnibuses for Hulk, X-Men: Age Of Krakoa and Secret Wars…

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