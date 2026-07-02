Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: 3K, DNX, fantastic four, jed mackay, ryan north

Marvel Comics' DNX X-Men/FF Official Full Solicits For October 2026

Marvel Comics' DNX X-Men and Fantastic Four Crossover Event Official Full Solicits and Solicitations for October 2026

Article Summary Marvel’s DNX crossover escalates as the X-Men battle 3K over Philadelphia to stop the X-Virus and a dark future.

Fantastic Four #18 ties into DNX as the FF lose their memories and powers while racing to save Magneto’s life.

X-Men #39 and #40 spotlight John Greycrow defending the Factory and Psylocke’s deadly solo mission tied to DNX.

Official DNX October 2026 solicits reveal key story beats, creative teams, and on-sale dates for the crossover’s next phase.

Marvel Comics has dropped its DNX X-Men/Fantastic Four crossover event official full solicits and solicitations for October 2026, as the X-Men and the Fantastic Four seek to save Magneto's life from 3K's X-Virus attack from Jed MacKay, Ryan North, Federico Vicentini, Vincenzo Carratù, Tony S. Daniel and Netho Diaz

"This October, things go from bad to worse for the X-Men and the Fantastic Four in their battle against the villainous group 3K! While Cyclops' team engages 3K above the skies of Philadelphia to prevent the release of the X-Virus and the emergence of a dark future, the Fantastic Four have mysteriously forgotten their own identities (and how their powers work!) while on their own quest to save the master of magnetism, Magneto. As if that's not enough trouble, the X-Men's base in Alaska comes under attack with John Greycrow left alone to defend it and Psylocke stalks a mysterious monster on a dangerous solo mission that promises to reveal dark secrets. It's all taking place across new issues of DNX, FANTASTIC FOUR and X-MEN this October."

DNX #3 (of 5)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by FEDERICO VINCENTINI

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

3K's counterstroke has shocked the X-Men and Philadelphia is no less in the shadow of disaster as the Chairman's spoilsport plan comes into effect! The X-Men must look to the least of their number while the Fantastic Four fight against time to deliver the data that can save the day. On Sale 10/14

Written by JED MACKAY Art by FEDERICO VINCENTINI Cover by KAARE ANDREWS 3K's counterstroke has shocked the X-Men and Philadelphia is no less in the shadow of disaster as the Chairman's spoilsport plan comes into effect! The X-Men must look to the least of their number while the Fantastic Four fight against time to deliver the data that can save the day. On Sale 10/14 X-MEN #39

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by NETHO DIAZ

Cover by TONY S. DANIEL

Enemies put their sights on the X-Men's home base — the Factory, in Alaska. But the Factory is not undefended…and John Greycrow is an army unto himself! On Sale 10/14

Written by JED MACKAY Art by NETHO DIAZ Cover by TONY S. DANIEL Enemies put their sights on the X-Men's home base — the Factory, in Alaska. But the Factory is not undefended…and John Greycrow is an army unto himself! On Sale 10/14 FANTASTIC FOUR #18

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by VINCENZO CARRATÙ

Cover by GIUSEPPI CAMUNCOLI

The Fantastic Four are lost, with no memory of who they are or why they're there — but now they know they need to find out, fast —because Magneto's life hangs in the balance. But without identities — or a clear understanding of their powers — the FF are as much a danger to themselves as they are their opponents. On Sale 10/28

Written by RYAN NORTH Art by VINCENZO CARRATÙ Cover by GIUSEPPI CAMUNCOLI The Fantastic Four are lost, with no memory of who they are or why they're there — but now they know they need to find out, fast —because Magneto's life hangs in the balance. But without identities — or a clear understanding of their powers — the FF are as much a danger to themselves as they are their opponents. On Sale 10/28 X-MEN #40

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by TONY S. DANIEL

Alone on what could be a flying tomb, Psylocke stalks a mysterious monster on a solo mission for answers. But the answers she finds may raise only further questions. On Sale 10/28

"In all the high drama and high action of DNX, we're also taking the time to zoom in on more personal moments, finding time to explore slightly smaller stories taking place at the same time as the big event. X-MEN #39 sees John Greycrow, resolutely NOT an X-Man, having to step up, while #40 explores Psylocke's attitudes towards life and death- and when to make the choice between them. These both tie into the larger themes of the DNX event and move forward story threads that have been brewing for some time!" – Jed MacKay

"This is a really fun conclusion to a two-parter which, while obviously acting as an important part of DNX, also stands on its own as a Fantastic Four story for everyone else. I get to bring the FF to some places they don't normally go – both physically and emotionally – while at the same time saving the X-Men and the world. Jed has been a delight to work with, and we have commiserated over the challenge of writing Beast and Mr. Fantastic in the same room. It's hard enough writing one smart guy, but two? There should only be one smart guy in every universe." – Ryan North

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