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Marvel Comics Homages The Human Centipede For Midnight Spider-Man

Marvel Comics homages The Human Centipede for Midnight Spider-Man

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Article Summary

  • Marvel Comics launches its Midnight line with horror homage covers, including a Midnight Spider-Man nod to The Human Centipede.
  • The Human Centipede-inspired Midnight Spider-Man cover stands out as Marvel leans into shocking horror poster influences.
  • Midnight Spider-Man #1 hints Otto Octavius is trapped inside Oscorp and unable to sign documents, teasing a grim reveal.
  • Solicits for later issues point to Peter Parker’s mutation, Oscorp experiments, and Doctor Octavius creating a new horror.

Earlier this week, I wrote a piece on rules that DC Comics had imposed on artists doing homage covers on their titles, and how a number had been rejected, but also a number had snuck through when editors didn't catch them. It is notable that Marvel Comics is launching its Midnight Universe line with a homage cover on every issue, taking on classic horror movie poster imagery, whether or not the original is owned by Disney. And that included one for Midnight Spider-Man homaging a certain The Human Centipede poster.

Who is that? Well Midnight Spider-Man #1 does suggest two things…

The Origin Of The New Midnight Spider-Man (Spoilers)
Midnight Spider-Man #1 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and ScieTronc

…Otto Octavius is in the Oscorp building…

The Origin Of The New Midnight Spider-Man (Spoilers)
Midnight Spider-Man #1 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and ScieTronc

… and he seems unable to sign official documents…

The Origin Of The New Midnight Spider-Man (Spoilers)
Midnight Spider-Man #1 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and ScieTronc

… and the issue ends promising us… something. Thing is, we have seen another version of someone who also looks like Doctor Octopus on variant covers…

A Look Inside Midnight Spider-Man As A Junji Ito-Inspired Manga Horror
MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #2

Although he seems more of a Pinhead here… but of all the horror films I expected Marvel Comics to go for, The Human Centipede wasn't on my list. Will A Serbian Film be next?

Midnight Spider-Man #1, Midnight Fantastic Four #1 and Midnight X-Men #1 are all published by Marvel Comics today… or at midnight last night at participating comic book stores.

  • MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1
    Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC
    A young man is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, he must embrace his grotesque new form to fight back. October 7th 2026 $4.99
  • MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #2
    Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC
    Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes…for a spider. Where is Peter Parker? November 18th 2026 $4.99
  • MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #3
    Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC
    THE PARKER INCIDENT! As Peter Parker frantically searches for a way to reclaim his humanity, Oscorp hunts the emerging urban legend THE SPIDER-MAN in their first breakthrough on the path to a post-mortality future. Meanwhile, in Oscorp's deepest, most top-secret labs, Doctor Octavius has used the lessons of the "Parker Incident" to engineer the world's second synthetic mutant… a living horror that will make even Spider-Man obsolete. December 16th 2026 $4.99

 

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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