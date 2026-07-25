Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Manga, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Spider-Man | Tagged: C.B. Cebulski, japan, kadokawa, sdcc

Marvel Comics Launch A New Manga Line In Japan With Kadokawa For 2026

Marvel Comics Launch A New Manga Line In Japan With Kadokawa For 2026, announced at San Diego Comic-Con #sdcc

Article Summary Marvel Manga launches in Japan with Kadokawa in 2026, starting a new line of five original manga volumes.

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con, the initiative ties into C.B. Cebulski’s new Marvel Asia Originals role in Tokyo.

Early Marvel Manga titles include Spider-Man of Shibuya, plus Japanese reimaginings of Daredevil and The Punisher.

Creators include Ryuusei Yamada on Spider-Man and Tokitokoro on Spider-Gwen, bringing manga talent to Marvel.

Marvel Comics has announced a new publishing initiative with manga publisher Kadokawa for five original manga volumes featuring Marvel characters for later this year.

At the Marvel Fanfare panel at San Diego Comic-Con, editors from Kadokawa joined departing Marvel Editor-In-Chief C.B. Cebulski. It seems these titles will be part of Cebulski's brief as the new Asia Originals Editor for Marvel Comics in Tokyo, and will feature localised Japanese versions of Marvel characters.

Titles will include Spider-Man, as a high schooler, the Spider-Man Of Shibuya.

And will also feature Daredevil, with an Oni-style devil mask…

…and The Punisher, a yakuza carrying a katana.

Spider-Man Of Shibuya will be created by manga author Tokitokoro, known for her Boys Love title River In Me, as well as Jeff the Land Shark, Marvel Rival and Doctor Strange.

The second book will feature Spider-Gwen and will be created by manga author Ryuusei Yamada, who is best known for his assassin and samurai manga Revenger, as well as Marvel Rivals.

Founded in 1945 as Kadokawa Shoten by Genyoshi Kadokawa to revitalize Japanese culture through publishing after WWII, the Kadokawa Corporation is a major Japanese media conglomerate and one of the country's leading entertainment companies, best known for publishing, anime, light novels, manga, films, and video games, with a focus on IP creation and global media mix strategies, leveraging books, digital content, anime, live-action, games, and more to maximise the value of its properties. It emphasises "Global Media Mix with Technology" to discover talent, create IPs, and distribute them worldwide. Sounds like a company after Marvel Comics' heart…

Marvel Fanfare Saturday July 25, 2026 3pm – pm PDT Room 6A

A behind-the-scenes look at House of Ideas storytelling, featuring insider insights and rarely shared comic book anecdotes from both upcoming and past projects. This panel explores the history of fan-favorite Marvel Comics storylines in a program built for fans, by fans. Attendees who remain until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic book.

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