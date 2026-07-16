Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: los angeles, west coast avengers

Marvel Comics Moves From New York To Los Angeles Over The Next Year

It looks like C.B. Cebulski prefers Tokyo to Los Angeles. Marvel Comics is moving its editorial offices from New York, after around ninety years, to Burbank in Los Angeles, alongside owners Disney and Marvel Studios. This will mean a hundred staffers will have to switch coasts if they want to stay at Marvel. C.B. Cebulski clearly didn't. The relocation will be complete by July 2027, and meetings for such staff relocation will begin next week. It's a journey that DC Comics made over fifteen years ago, and now Marvel is doing the same. Unlike DC Comics, Marvel is fictionally set in New York, as most of its characters live, work, and fight in and around real-life Manhattan. Spider-Man, Daredevil, Fantastic Four, the Avengers, with Brooklyn and New Jersey considered outliers for Kamala Khan and Miles Morales. Even the X-Men were only in Westchester. Looks like Marvel is now going to become the West Coast Avengers…

Marvel Comics told staffers the news at a meeting today. There has always been a strong division between East Coast and West Coast of Marvel as the movie side became more established. Sometimes that has been healthy, other times not so much; now they will be cheek by jowl with each other. The announcement was made by studio head Kevin Feige, Marvel's head of television, animation, comics and franchise Brad Winderbaum and David Abdo, general manager, comics and franchise. Brad Winderbaum and David Abdo, in a circulated letter,

"We just wrapped a town hall with the team in New York and wanted to share some important Marvel Comics and Franchise news with everyone. As we look toward the future, we've made the decision to relocate the Comics and Franchise division to Marvel's central headquarters in Burbank, California. This move will position the team beside our broader creative organization and create opportunities for collaboration across both Marvel and Disney. Our goal is simple: to continue to make the best comic books in the business. Bringing our comics, film, television, and other creative teams together will help us learn from one another, collaborate, and build on the strengths that make Marvel the true House of Ideas. New York has played a huge part in who Marvel is as a company, and in the pages of our comics. While our network of writers and artists is now an international operation, New York is still woven into our DNA and that will never change. Our colleagues in New York have helped shape generations of stories and characters, and their contributions to Marvel's legacy cannot be overstated. We sincerely hope they choose to continue that journey with us in California. We are committed to supporting every affected employee throughout this transition, which will take place over the next 12 months. We also announced today that Stephen Wacker has been named Marvel Comics' new Editor-in-Chief. Many of you know Stephen from his years at Marvel between 2006 and 2022. He is a tremendous editor, a passionate advocate for creators, and someone who deeply understands that Marvel Comics is the source code of our entire enterprise. Stephen will be at SDCC and will officially join us in Burbank the week of July 27 before spending time in New York the first week of August. We're excited for everyone who doesn't know him to get to know him. At the same time, longtime Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski will be stepping into a new role overseeing APAC-originated graphic fiction and manga, based in Japan. This opportunity reflects both C.B.'s passion for the medium and the tremendous potential we see in that space. We're deeply grateful for his leadership, partnership, and stewardship of the Marvel line over the past decade and are fortunate to have him spearheading this new endeavor for us. We know this has been a year of significant change for Marvel. Through all of it, this team has continued to show up with creativity, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to great storytelling. That commitment is the foundation of everything we do, and it's what will carry us into this next chapter. For our New York colleagues, we'll be sharing additional details very soon, and we're available to answer questions and support you through the transition. Thank you for everything you do for Marvel and for the fans we serve. Brad & David"

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