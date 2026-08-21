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Marvel Comics November 2026 Solicits: The Daily LITG 21st August 2026

Marvel Comics November 2026 Solicits was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

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Article Summary

  • Marvel Comics November 2026 Solicits topped Bleeding Cool’s charts, leading yesterday’s biggest comics and pop culture reads.
  • Catch the full Marvel Solicits roundup, plus trending stories from Dynamite, IDW, Marvelman, Disney Lorcana, and more.
  • The Daily LITG also revisits the biggest Bleeding Cool headlines from one to seven years ago across comics, TV, and fandom.
  • Plus, today’s comic book birthdays and details on subscribing to the Lying In The Gutters daily mailing list.

Marvel Comics November 2026 Solicits was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Marvel Comics Official Full November 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

Marvel Comics November 2026 Solicits and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Marvel Comics Official Full November 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
  2. Dynamite Official November 2026 Full Solicits With Disney's Robin Hood
  3. McCormick Has Created An Official Line of Harry Potter Spices
  4. Marvelman Artist Garry Leach's Comic Collection Up for Sale
  5. Keith Giffen's Unseen Designs For Jack Kirby's Eternals
  6. Disney Lorcana Curator's Beauty and the Beast Collection Revealed
  7. Hot Toys Unveils Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cosbi Bobble-Head Set
  8. Is Marvelman A Collector's Market Waiting To Happen?
  9. Alex Raymond's Rip Kirby Gets A New Comic Series From Mad Cave Studios
  10. Exclusive: Official Full IDW November And December 2026 Solicits

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG One Year Ago… Captain Kingdom, Captain France

  1. Captain Kingdom And Captain France Join Marvel Comics' Captain America
  2. Spoilers: Two Men Say They're Spider-Man, One Of Them's Gotta Be Wrong
  3. DC's K.O. Doesn't Stand For Knockout But For King Omega
  4. Wonder Woman Rewrites The History of The DC Universe With Mouse Man
  5. Jonathan Hickman Uses An Old Trick For Imperial #3 Reveals (Spoilers)
  6. Futures Teased & Pasts Raked Over In Today's X-Men Comics (XSpoilers)
  7. Will We Get A New Jonathan Hickman 60th Anniversary Inhumans Comic?
  8. Marvel Comics' The World To Come Solicits For November 2025
  9. An Early Look Inside Next Week's Immortal Legend Batman #1
  10. Terms Of Image Comics' Legal Settlement With Diamond Comics, Revealed
  11. Diamond Bankruptcy Liquidation Hearing Continued Until September 30
  12. Taboo Returns To Echo For A Seeker Of Truth One Shot in November
  13. Wear Kryptonite And The Squirrel Dies (Superman Unlimited #4 Spoilers)
  14. Captain Kingdom & Captain France in The Daily LITG, 20th August, 2025

LITG two years ago, Jensen Ackles on Countdown

Jensen Ackles on Countdown in the Daily LITG, 21st of August, 2024
YouTube screenshot… sorry, wrong Countdown.
  1. Countdown: Jensen Ackles on When He Expects to Start Filming Series
  2. Rewriting Nightwing's Origin One More Time (Big Time Spoilers)
  3. Will Superman Copy Spider-Man's One More Day For Absolute Power?
  4. A New Look For Eddie Brock… Or Dylan Brock… In Venom War Finale
  5. What Jenny Sparks Swore About Superman Courtesy of Tom King (Spoilers)
  6. Cobra Kai: Should Daniel vs. Johnny III Happen?
  7. X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo's Attorney Addresses Specific Allegations
  8. Mongul of Infinite Earths Threatens the Future of DC Comics (Spoilers)
  9. Mary Jane Watson On Ultimate Peter Parker's Prowess In Bed (Spoilers)
  10. Where To Find John Stewart After Green Lantern War Journal Ends?
  11. Spoilers, Collectors, Gotham City Sirens #3 Has A Big First Appearance
  12. Jamie S Rich, Filip Sablik, Jeremy Haun & Eric Gitter's Big New Thing
  13. Crossed Comics Blow Up On eBay After Movie Announcement
  14. Marvel Asks…What If Minnie Mouse Was Captain Marvel?
  15. Jensen Ackles on Countdown in the Daily LITG, 20th of August, 2024

LITG three years ago, X

 

X in The Daily LITG, the 21st August of 2023

  1. Twitter X: Musk, Yaccarino "Better" Block/Mute; Google, Apple Opinion
  2. Image Comics Full November 2023 Solicits & Solicitations
  3. Persepolis' Marjane Satrapi Will Never Make Comics Again
  4. Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In August 2023
  5. Optimus Primal Comes to threezero with New Transformers DLX Figure
  6. Robosen Changes the Game with Live-Action Transformers Optimus Prime
  7. X-Force #43 Preview: Colossus Throws His Weight Around
  8. Geoff Johns & Gary Frank Tell the Origin of Geiger in Ground Zero
  9. Threezero Enters the Apocalypse with New The Walking Dead Rick Grimes
  10. James Woods Barking Up Elon Musk's Tree; "Delete Your Account": Musk
  11. Purple Skies Crossovers of the Week's Knight Terrors Events (Spoilers)
  12. Collectors Taste Ram V & Filipe Andrade Rare Flavours Return to Boom
  13. Good Omens Graphic Novel Just Hit Two Million Dollars On Kickstarter
  14. Rob Williams & Pye Parr's Bring 2000AD To Image With Petrol Head
  15. Cancelled By Left & Right, Persepolis in Daily LITG 20th August 2023

LITG four years ago, Neil Gaiman still as God

Neil Gaiman On Forbidden Planet Becoming His Haunt
YouTube screencap
  1. Lucifer: Neil Gaiman Confirms the Rumors He's God (On The Show)
  2. Fantastic Four #46 Preview: Reed Richards Finally Meets His Match
  3. HBO Max Backlash, She-Hulk, Harley Quinn & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
  4. Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Offers Global, Living Episode Experience
  5. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman on If Viewers Can Expect "Bonus" Episode 12
  6. Marvel Teases An S.O.S. For Mutants & X-Men In 2023
  7. A New Golden Age (Not Just Batman) in DC Comics November 2022 Solicits
  8. AXE: Judgment Day #3 Preview: Captain America Gets Judged
  9. Deadpool Posts MCU Social Media Followers Chart, "Ignores Hulk"
  10. First Look Inside Matthew Rosenberg & Stephen Segovia's WildCATS #1
  11. New-New York and the Future of 1982 in Prize Comics, Up for Auction
  12. Comic Store In Your Future: Always, Always Learning
  13. The Clock's New Beginning in 1937's Feature Funnies #3, at Auction
  14. A First Look at Matteo Scalera's Batman One Bad Day Mister Freeze
  15. PrintWatch: Second Prints For Star Wars, Bloodborne, Predator & More
  16. The Last Gender by Rei Taki in Kodansha Solicits November 2022
  17. Pat Shand on Gangster Ass Barista in Black Mask November 2022 Solicits
  18. Door To Door, Night To Night in Vault Comics November 2022 Solicits
  19. Rick And Morty's Beth Gets Her Own Comic in Oni November 2022 Solicits
  20. Neil Gaiman as God in The Daily LITG 20th August 2022

LITG five years ago: Elliot Page On The Umbrella Academy

 

Elliot Page On The Umbrella Academy in Daily LITG, 21st August 2021
LITG: Elliot Page by Elliot Page
  1. The Umbrella Academy: Elliot Page Offers Short & Sweet Season 3 News
  2. Did CM Punk Show Up on AEW Rampage Tonight?
  3. On the Illusion of Change and Jonathan Hickman Leaving the X-Men
  4. Hoopa In Pokémon GO: The Full Story & When It Arrives
  5. Power Rangers Universe #1 Launches In Boom's November 2021 Solicits
  6. Alan Moore's Movie The Show To Screen And Stream For One Night Only
  7. Kevin Feige on the Future of The Avengers Films
  8. Dave Bautista Lashes Out at Michigan School Mask Karens
  9. DC Comics Azrael Gets A New Silver Batsuit with McFarlane Toys
  10. Marvel Comics Full Solicits & Solicitations For November 2021
  11. First Comic Book App. of Prince Valiant in Ace Comics #26 at Auction
  12. First Look at Superman vs. Lobo, a Black Label Comic Not About Batman
  13. Who Is The Writer Of Power Rangers Universe #1?
  14. Harbinger and X-O Manowar Continue In Valiant November 2021 Solicits
  15. My Bad #1 by Mark Russell et al in Ahoy Comics November 2021 Solicits
  16. The Promise Collection 1942/1943: The Comics Committee
  17. Third Wave '99 and Thud Launch in Scout Comics November 2021 Solicits
  18. Octobriana All-Star 50th Anniversary From Dead Good Comics in November
  19. Newburn, A Thing Called Truth Lead Image Comics November Solicits
  20. Dying Light Graphic Novel in Dynamite November 2021 Solicits
  21. Judge Dredd Origins, Dreadnoughts in Rebellion November 2021 Solicits
  22. Titan Publishes American Sniper Chris Kyle OGN, November 2021 Solicits
  23. Rick And Morty Get Corporate Assets in Oni November 2021 Solicits
  24. Sonic The Hedgehog: Imposter Syndrome in IDW November 2021 Solicits

LITG six years ago, WWE Raw, Pokemon, Rick And Morty

  1. Rumor: Vince McMahon's Large Adult Son to Take Over WWE Raw
  2. Missed Shiny Deino? Dragon Week Make-Up Coming To Pokémon GO
  3. Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland's Best Friend Jerry Needs Your Help
  4. Ex-Squidbillies Actor Takes Firing Well: "Hope You A**holes are Happy"
  5. The Latest On Poison Ivy in Harley Quinn #75 and Batman #97 (Spoilers)
  6. Marvel Comics November 2020 Solicitations, 19 Comics Frankensteined
  7. Hasbro Announced 4th Tier for Marvel Legends HasLabs Sentinel
  8. New Star Wars Funko Pops Include Ralph McQuarrie Concept Designs
  9. Dead By Daylight Mobile Reveals The Cursed Legacy Chapter
  10. Gravity Falls, Venture Bros & More MIA Animated Series Needing New Eps
  11. Image Comics Changes Name of Protector to First Knife, Thankfully
  12. Jeffrey Veregge Creates Native American Heritage Variants for Marvel
  13. Ta-Nehesi Coates' Black Panther Will Conclude in a Big Way In 2021
  14. IDW Publishes Roadmap For Locke & Key After Netflix Into 2021
  15. More Characters Involved In The King In Black, Revealed by Marvel

LITG seven years ago when Batman was hitting the headlines… and everything was Frankensteined,

  1. WARNING – MAJOR SPOILER From Tomorrow's Batman #77 Posted On Social Media
  2. "Titans" Season 2 Poster, Banner – Deathstroke No Unicorn Horn [Images]
  3. Tomorrow's Powers Of X #3 Has a Secret Cover Variant… Will You Get One?
  4. Marvel Comics Solicitations For November 2019 – 20 Of Them Frankensteined (Yondu Update)
  5. "I Knew Things Were Bad When My Boss Began Sending Me Job Postings" – The Last Days of Loot Crate
  6. Report: Spider-Man Movies to Suck Again as Marvel/Sony Schism Ends Collaboration
  7. Batman #77 Doubles Its Price on eBay…
  8. Meet the New Leader of the X-Men in Powers of X #2 [X-ual Healing 8-14-2019]
  9. Marvel's Runaways Become Doc Justice and the J-Team in November
  10. A Return to One More Day and the Spider-Marriage With Amazing Spider-Man #29? (Spoilers)

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Webtoon Unscrolled Editor Bobbie Chase
  • Comics journalist Josh Davison
  • Nima Sorat, artist on Monster Attack Network
  • Daniel Valadez, artist on Secret Wars: Battlefront.
  • Tim Leong, executive editor at Entertainment Weekly, author of Super Graphic: A Visual Guide to the Comic Book Universe.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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