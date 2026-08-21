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Marvel Comics November 2026 Solicits: The Daily LITG 21st August 2026

Marvel Comics November 2026 Solicits was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Marvel Comics November 2026 Solicits topped Bleeding Cool’s charts, leading yesterday’s biggest comics and pop culture reads.

Catch the full Marvel Solicits roundup, plus trending stories from Dynamite, IDW, Marvelman, Disney Lorcana, and more.

The Daily LITG also revisits the biggest Bleeding Cool headlines from one to seven years ago across comics, TV, and fandom.

Plus, today’s comic book birthdays and details on subscribing to the Lying In The Gutters daily mailing list.

Marvel Comics November 2026 Solicits was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Marvel Comics November 2026 Solicits and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG One Year Ago… Captain Kingdom, Captain France

LITG two years ago, Jensen Ackles on Countdown

LITG three years ago, X

LITG four years ago, Neil Gaiman still as God

LITG five years ago: Elliot Page On The Umbrella Academy

LITG six years ago, WWE Raw, Pokemon, Rick And Morty

LITG seven years ago when Batman was hitting the headlines… and everything was Frankensteined,

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Webtoon Unscrolled Editor Bobbie Chase

Comics journalist Josh Davison

Nima Sorat , artist on Monster Attack Network

, artist on Monster Attack Network Daniel Valadez , artist on Secret Wars: Battlefront.

, artist on Secret Wars: Battlefront. Tim Leong, executive editor at Entertainment Weekly, author of Super Graphic: A Visual Guide to the Comic Book Universe.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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