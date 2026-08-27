Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Solicits, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: fantastic four, midnight

Marvel Comics Official December 2026 Solicits For Midnight

Marvel Comics Official December 2026 Solicits For Midnight Universe with Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight Fantastic Four and Midnight X-Men

Article Summary Marvel December 2026 solicits reveal the Midnight Universe early, with Midnight Spider-Man, Fantastic Four and X-Men.

All three Midnight Universe titles arrive December 16, a week ahead of schedule, teasing Marvel’s darker new line.

Midnight Spider-Man #3 pits Peter Parker against Oscorp as Doctor Octavius creates a second synthetic mutant.

Midnight Fantastic Four #3 and Midnight X-Men #3 explore cosmic fallout, hidden realms, and war across mutants.

Marvel Comics has released their December 2026 solicits and Midnight Universe titles ahead of time, all out on the 16th of December, a week before their original plans… as Bleeding Cool first revealed… expect a big Midnight Universe day on Bleeding Cool tomorrow.

"The new artwork offers a glimpse at the darkness ahead from Reed Richards' ruthless pursuit of knowledge and Peter Parker's gut-wrenching transformation to the holy war erupting in the shadows between mutants, humans, and Empyres! The newly revealed covers tease even more of what's to come, from Cyclops, the last of the X-Men, taking a young mutant under his wing to the unimaginable horrors of Oscorp's experiments and the Fantastic Four's daring journey into the cosmic unknown."

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #3

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

COVER A DIKE RUAN REGULAR COVER

NO MUTANTS. NO MERCY. Weapons of Earthly and Heavenly construct. Realms that exist between old failures and the shiny new sins of expedience… On Sale December 16 $4.99

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #3

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by KEV WALKER

COVER A KEV WALKER REGULAR COVER

FINDING THE HIDDEN WORLD! The Four head to the Jornada del Muerto desert in New Mexico, where the first atomic bomb was detonated by Oppenheimer and the Los Alamos labs. And here they discover the residue of another world, left behind by a crack in the firmament. On Sale December 16 $4.99

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #3

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by SCIETRONC

COVER A STEVE BEACH REGULAR COVER

THE PARKER INCIDENT! As Peter Parker frantically searches for a way to reclaim his humanity, Oscorp hunts the emerging urban legend THE SPIDER-MAN in their first breakthrough on the path to a post-mortality future. Meanwhile, in Oscorp's deepest, most top-secret labs, Doctor Octavius has used the lessons of the "Parker Incident" to engineer the world's second synthetic mutant… a living horror that will make even Spider-Man obsolete. On Sale December 16 $4.99

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