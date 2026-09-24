Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Solicits, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Armageddon, daredevil, hulk, wolverine

Marvel Comics Official Full December 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

Marvel Comics Official Full December 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

Article Summary Marvel Comics Official Full December 2026 Solicits spotlight Avengers #2, Maximum X-Men #1 and Fugitive X-Force #1.

December 2026 Marvel solicits expand the post-Armageddon era with Midnight titles, Incursions one-shots and Hulk war fallout.

Spider-Man leads a huge month with Amazing Spider-Man #1005-1006, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Venom: POV.

Wolverine, Jessica Jones, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Punisher and Star Wars launches plus omnibuses round out December 2026.

Marvel's December 2026 solicits and solicitations include launches of Maximum X-Men, Fugitive X-Force, Wolverine: Origin III: The Dark Age, Jessica Jones: Alias, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Venom: POV and the third issues of Midnight X-Men, Midnight Fantastic Four, and Midnight Spider-Man.

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #3

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Matteo Della Fonte

Covers: Dike Ruan, Juan Ferreyra (Midnight Bloodbath), Skan (Midnight Special), Matteo Lolli (Midnight Horror Homage), Jeehyung Lee (Midnight Gallery 1:25)

NO MUTANTS. NO MERCY. Weapons of Earthly and Heavenly construct. Realms that exist between old failures and the shiny new sins of expedience… 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #3

(W) Benjamin Percy (A) Kev Walker

Covers: Kev Walker, Juan Ferreyra (Midnight Bloodbath), Ben Harvey (Midnight Special), Giuseppe Camuncoli (Midnight Horror Homage), Phil Noto (Midnight Gallery 1:25)

FINDING THE HIDDEN WORLD! The Four head to the Jornada del Muerto desert in New Mexico, where the first atomic bomb was detonated by Oppenheimer and the Los Alamos labs. And here they discover the residue of another world, left behind by a crack in the firmament. 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #3

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Scietronc

Covers: Steve Beach, Juan Ferreyra (Midnight Bloodbath), Peach Momoko (Midnight Special), David Baldeón (Midnight Horror Homage), Derrick Chew (Midnight Gallery 1:25)

THE PARKER INCIDENT! As Peter Parker frantically searches for a way to reclaim his humanity, Oscorp hunts the emerging urban legend THE SPIDERMAN in their first breakthrough on the path to a post-mortality future. Meanwhile, in Oscorp's deepest, most top-secret labs, Doctor Octavius has used the lessons of the "Parker Incident" to engineer the world's second synthetic mutant…a living horror that will make even Spider-Man obsolete. 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

AVENGERS #2

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/C) Marco Checchetto

Variant Cover by Jonas Scharf

Variant Cover by Julian Totino Tedesco

Virgin Variant Cover by Julian Totino Tedesco

Variant Cover by Skottie Young

Variant Cover by Bryan Hitch

Variant Cover by TBA (1:25)

Color Block Black Variant Cover by David Nakayama

Color Block Black Virgin Variant Cover by David Nakayama (1:50)

THE BIGGEST LAUNCH OF THE YEAR CONTINUES! Spider-Man must act quickly when his past once again puts Aunt May in jeopardy! Demons flood New York City, and the Avengers have to defeat them! What are Mephisto's ultimate goals? And who is this mysterious young woman with the prophetic book? Only the Adjudicator knows! Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto bring you an exciting new direction for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, with twists galore! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

MAXIMUM X-MEN #1

(W) Christopher Yost (A) Tony S. Daniel

Cover A by Tony S. Daniel

Cover B by Simone Di Meo (Character)

Cover C by Iván Talavera

Cover D by TBA (1:25)

Cover E by Ken Lashley

Cover F by David Nakayama (Color Block Black)

Cover G by David Nakayama (Virgin Color Block Black, 1:50)

Cover H by Iván Talavera (Virgin, 1:100)

AN ALL-NEW SERIES BEGINS IN THE AFTERMATH OF ARMAGEDDON! Mutants by birth, heroes by choice! After the cataclysmic events of ARMAGEDDON, who's left to save the world from an Avengers-level threat? In the absence of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Storm and Wolverine assemble a new team of Earth's Mightiest Mutants to face the foes no single hero can handle. But they may quickly come to regret that decision when the ANNIHILATION WAVE arrives on Earth. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

FUGITIVE X-FORCE #1 (OF 5)

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Áthila Fabbio

Cover A by Eric Canete

Cover B by Mark Bagley (Wanted)

Cover C by TBA (1:25)

Cover D by Gerardo Sandoval

Cover E by Eric Canete (Virgin, 1:100)

FIRST, THEY WERE INGLORIOUS… NOW THEY'RE FUGITIVES! When X-Force discovers that their leader Cable's mind had been compromised, a new leader arises! BOOM-BOOM takes over the team for the first time, but it couldn't be under worse circumstances: X-Force has been framed for a horrific crime! As they run for their lives from, well, everyone, Domino searches for Cable, but she might not like what she finds! Marvel Art Atelier winner Áthila Fabbio joins legendary writer Tim Seeley for a pulse-pounding new chapter of X-FORCE! 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

INFERNAL HULK VS. AVENGERS #1

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Alessandro Cappuccio

Cover A by Nic Klein

Cover B by Skottie Young

Cover C by TBA

Cover D by TBA (1:25)

WHO SURVIVES THE FINAL BATTLE BEFORE THE WAR? INFERNAL HULK has gathered his armies, his fortress and now his champions. All the pieces are on the board, and all of our greatest heroes have been corrupted except the last of THE AVENGERS. Can they succeed where all others have failed? The MARCH TO HULK WAR ends here! 32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

FANTASTIC FOUR: INCURSIONS #1

(W) Ethan S. Parker & Griffin Sheridan (A) Paco Medina

Cover A by Paco Medina

Cover B by Paco Medina (Mirror)

Cover C by Leinil Francis Yu

Cover D by TBA (Homage, 1:25)

THE CATACYLSMS THAT BIRTHED SECRET WARS! A gamma-powered Fantastic Four? A cosmic-powered Bruce Banner? Can two Earths survive their heroes let alone an incursion?! When the skies turn red and a second Earth appears overhead, brilliant scientist BRUCE BANNER discovers an impossible truth: In just eight hours, two universes will collide, and both will be destroyed. As a gamma-powered FANTASTIC FOUR battles a rampaging cosmic-powered entity born from Banner's desperate mission, REED RICHARDS faces the one problem even he can't solve. In the final hours before oblivion, will MARVEL'S FIRST FAMILY save their world…or find the courage to say goodbye? 32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

SPIDER-MAN: INCURSIONS #1

(W) Christos Gage (A) Ron Lim

Cover A by Gleb Melnikov

Cover by Gleb Melnikov (Mirror)

Cover C by TBA

Cover D by TBA (Homage, 1:25)

THE CATACYLSMS THAT BIRTHED SECRET WARS! Spider-Gwen vs. Spider-Girl! Gwen Stacy the Ghost-Spider meets Mayday Parker, Spider-Girl when Earth-65 and Earth-982 collide! The Multiverse will never be the same! 32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 4)

(W) Christos Gage (A) Eric Gapstur

Cover A by Leonardo Romero

Cover B by Luciano Vecchio

Cover C by TBA (1:25)

Cover D by David Baldeón

Cover E by TBA (Virgin, 1:50)

FILLING THE GAP BETWEEN SEASONS OF THE HIT DISNEY+ SERIES, RETURNING TO SCREENS NEXT YEAR! Your favorite web-slinger is back and swinging into action! Peter Parker is back, ready to save the world thwip by thwip! But things aren't perfect. He's been drifting away from his friends. And Norman Osborn may be out of the spider business, but Harry doesn't think things are over just yet. Something's happening at Oscorp, and Spidey and his friends need to figure out what it is! 32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SYMBIE #1

(W) Joe Kelly & Jacob Chabot (A) David Baldeón & Jacob Chabot

Cover A by Pepe Larraz

Cover B by David Baldeón

Cover C by TBA (Homage)

Cover D by Nogi San

Cover E by Pere Pérez (1:25)

Cover F by TBA (Virgin, 1:50)

SECRET SYMBI-ORIGINS! The breakout new character of 2025, SYMBIE gets a full-length origin story! Spidey met the weird little monster in space but had no idea of the little glob's history. Take a journey back to the very beginning of the Klyntar race that led to VENOM and CARNAGE and see the journey Symbie has made. It may surprise you! PLUS: A Symbie bonus story in the spirit of the hit Infinity Comic by JACOB CHABOT! 32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated ALL AGES …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD MARY JANE #2 (OF 5)

(W) Ashley Allen (A) Phil Noto

Cover A by J. Scott Campbell

Cover B by Nogi San

Cover C by Joshua "Sway" Swaby (1:25)

Cover D by TBA (Winter Break)

Mary Jane's first production is off to the races — no thanks to her angel investor, TONY STARK! But when their confrontation is interrupted by A.I.M., MJ finds herself entangled in a whole new web of problems. And not too far away, Chameleon's coveting an acting career… 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

SPIDER-WOMAN #2

(W) Dan Watters (A) Andrea Broccardo

Cover A by Ito

Cover B by Fanyang (Sensational)

Cover C by Russell Dauterman (Noir)

Cover D by Farid Karami (Homage, 1:25)

SPIDER-WOMAN is on the tail of HANGMAN as he tears his way through New York's criminal underground. In the heat of battle, will Jessica be able to keep CARNAGE under control, or will the bloodbath give it the strength to take over? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

THE AMAZING VENOM #4 (OF 5)

(W) Jordan Morris (A) Luke Ross

Cover by Stefano Caselli

Variant Cover by Mike McKone

Variant Cover by TBA (1:25)

BOOMERANG IS BACK… THAT'S GOOD, RIGHT? Fred has come back around as Boomerang while Passenger sits in captivity, and Fred is wracked with guilt…or is he? Will he leave Passenger to rot, or does this Boomerang need a better Comeback??? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

VENOM #3

(W) Charles Soule (A) Tommaso Bianchi

Cover by Davide Paratore

Variant Cover by Netho Diaz

Variant Cover by TBA (1:25)

Color Block Black Variant Cover by David Nakayama

Color Block Black Virgin Variant Cover by David Nakayama

VENOMOUS REX! Venom is tired of asking for permission and through begging for forgiveness — they are declaring themselves king of the streets of Alphabet City, and anyone who has a problem with that is going to have to take it up with them! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

VENOM: POV #1 (OF 5)

(W) Ryan Stegman (A) Carlos Gómez

Cover A by Ryan Stegman

Cover B by Rod Reis

Cover C by TBA (1:25)

Cover D by Erik Larsen

Cover E by TBA (Virgin, 1:50)

THE STORY YOU KNOW… FROM A NEW POINT OF VIEW! Before he was the lethal protector we all know and love, disgraced reporter Eddie Brock and a rejected alien symbiote come together to get vengeance against Spider-Man…but this time, hear the story from Venom's point of view! Writer Ryan Stegman and artist Carlos Gómez — both with a rich history with Venom — take us back in time for a new spin on the classics that introduced our favorite symbiote! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

BLACK CAT #17

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Andrés Genolet

Cover by Gleb Melnikov

Color Block Variant Cover by David Nakayama

Color Block Virgin Variant Cover by David Nakayama (1:50)

Cover by Danica Brine (1:25)

Cover by Pere Pérez

MEET THE NEWEST MUTANT… FELICIA HARDY?! Witness Felicia Hardy's own second genesis — as the newest member of the X-Men! Felicia's encounter with EMMA FROST left her changed. Shall we say…mutated? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #5

(W) Bryan Hill (A) Nico Leon

Cover by Simone Di Meo

Color Block Variant Cover by David Nakayama

Color Block Virgin Variant Cover by David Nakayama (1:50)

Variant Cover by TBA (1:25)

Variant Cover by Leonardo Romero

REVENANT'S ENDGAME! MILES MORALES makes a last stand against REVENANT! But his dad won't let him hold the line alone. And this is just the first round of what's in store for SPIDER-MAN as the next threat emerges! 32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #7

(W) Dan Slot & J.M. DeMatteis (A) Marcus To & Jonas Scharf

Cover by Humberto Ramos

Variant Cover by Elizabeth Torque (1:25)

Variant Cover by Mark Buckingham

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN 50TH ANNIVERSARY ISSUE! Celebrate fifty years of the Spectacular Spider-Man with an oversized, well, spectacular! Spidey's back in the BIG TIME after his Brand New Day — where rising villain THE SCAVENGER will put Peter Parker to the test like never before! And the celebration wouldn't be complete without the triumphant return of Spectacular Spider-Man legend J.M. DeMatteis penning a story celebrating fifty spectacular years with artist JONAS SCHARF (ULTIMATE ENDGAME)! 40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99 (With Digital Code)

SPIDER-MAN/HULK: FIRE AND BRIMSTONE #5 (OF 5)

(W) Kevin Smith & Andy McElfresh (A) R.B. Silva

Cover by R.B. Silva

Variant Cover by Mark Bagley

A NEW FOE EMERGES! The Ivory Hulk is born, and it will take a miracle for Spider-Man and Hulk to stop him! The end is nigh! 40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99 (With Digital Code)

JESSICA JONES: ALIAS #1 (OF 5)

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A) Michael Gaydos

Cover A by David Mack

Cover B by Corin Howell (25th Anniversary)

Cover C by Ito (1:25)

Cover D by Miguel Mercado

Cover E by David Mack (Virgin, 1:50)

BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS AND MICHAEL GAYDOS RETURN TO ONE OF THEIR MOST ICONIC CREATIONS: JESSICA JONES! After a tumultuous tenure as First Lady of New York, Jessica is looking to get back to basics — but Marvel's premier P.I. rarely gets what she wants! When a simple abduction case drags her to the most obscure and bizarre corners of the Marvel Universe, Jessica finds herself tested like never before! Don't miss this celebration of Jessica Jones' 25th Anniversary! 32 PGS./Rated T+…$4.99 (With Digital Code)

WOLVERINE: ORIGIN III — THE DARK AGE #1 (OF 5)

(W) Paul Jenkins (A) CAFU

Cover A by Wesley Burt

Cover B by Josemaria Casanovas

Cover C by TBA (1:25)

Cover D by ACO (Foil)

Cover E by Josemaria Casanovas (Virgin, 1:100)

THE DARKEST PERIOD OF LOGAN'S LIFE! After suffering the horrors of two World Wars, the loss of loved ones and family, the biggest shock of Logan's life may be that the true horror is still yet to come. Twenty-five years after the seminal ORIGIN, writer Paul Jenkins returns to Wolverine, along with artist CAFU, to tell the never-before-revealed darkest period of Logan's history. THE DARK AGE is a harrowing tale that'll delve deep into the way Logan's mind and memories work and how this twisted experience in the 1950s created the man and mutant known today as Wolverine! 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 (With Digital Code) $7.99 (Foil Variant Only)

JEAN GREY #2 (OF 5)

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Rogê Antônio

Cover A by Joëlle Jones

Cover B by Rose Besch

Cover C by Mingyi Gan (1:25)

Having touched down from her time in space and reunited with the X-MEN, JEAN GREY must reckon with what a return to Earth will mean for her. But as she ruminates, something insidious is afoot in Merle, Alaska — something ancient…something cold…something dangerous. 32 PGS./Rated T+…$4.99 (With Digital Code)

X-MEN #42

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Vincenzo Carratù

Cover by Netho Diaz

Variant Cover by Eric Canete

Variant Cover by Chris Allen (1:25)

Winter Break Variant Cover by TBA

DNX AFTERMATH! In the wake of the apocalyptic events of DNX, the X-Men have been struck by tragedy. They gather to remember their lost comrade…but the world does not stop for grief, and events put into motion continue to escalate… 32 PGS./Rated T+…$4.99 (With Digital Code)

X-MEN #43

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Vincenzo Carratù

Cover by Netho Diaz

Variant Cover by Tony Parker

Variant Cover by TBA (1:25)

Color Block Black Variant Cover by David Nakayama

Color Block Black Virgin Variant Cover by David Nakayama

DNX AFTERMATH! Magneto is restored! Jean Grey has returned from space! But with so many strong personalities and viewpoints in contention with one another, who will lead the X-Men? The winds of change blow in Alaska, and the X-Men must make a fateful decision that will decide their future! Remember: Mark your choice on the ballot with an X! 32 PGS./Rated T+…$4.99 (With Digital Code)

WOLVERINE #30

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Martín Cóccolo

Cover by Juan Ferreyra

Variant Cover by Tony Parker

Variant Cover by TBA

Color Block Variant Cover by David Nakayama

Color Block Virgin Variant Cover by David Nakayama

THE BEAST UNLEASHED! The moment you've been waiting for — WOLVERINE's feral side fully emerges! But who is behind this, and will LOGAN be able to rein in his bestial temperament before innocent blood stains his hands and claws forever? 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

X-MEN UNITED #10

(W) Eve L. Ewing & Evan Narcisse (A) Tiago Palma

Cover by Stefano Caselli

Variant Cover by Justin Mason

Variant Cover by TBA (1:25)

The Man Without Fear has come to the X-MEN of Graymatter Lane for uncanny assistance of the kind only they can provide — but what threat could be so grave that even DAREDEVIL wants backup?! Meanwhile, matters at the school continue to unravel as a powerful mutant keeps Emma Frost in her sights… 32 PGS./Rated T+…$4.99 (With Digital Code)

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #11

(W) Benjamin Percy (A) Gabriel Guzmán

Cover by Geoff Shaw

Variant Cover by Rickie Yagawa

Variant Cover by Chris Campana

"RIDE 'EM, COWPOOL!" BLIND AL's prediction of disaster sends DEADPOOL and the MERC MOBILE to Texas, where the payday might be bigger, but so is the risk! This ain't Wade's first rodeo…or actually, it might be, but it's definitely the first one where lives are in his hands! Odds on Deadpool gored by a bull? Any takers? 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

GAMBIT GONE #4 (OF 5)

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Edoardo Audino & Gerardo Sandoval

Cover by Simone Di Meo

Variant Cover by Minkyu Jung

The Gambits of two worlds risk it all — but while one is looking to save himself, that's the last thing on the other's mind! The Gambit of Earth-616 has vowed to ensure a long, bright future for the Morlocks once ruled by Apocalypse. And Gambit-295? He's made a vow of his own — to rob the Lost City of Saul! But is Rogue his partner in this heist — or his patsy? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

TOMB OF APOCALYPSE #5 (OF 5)

(W) Ashley Allen (A) Domenico Carbone

Cover by Fabrizio De Tommaso

Variant Cover by Ejikure

A HORSEMAN WILL RISE! The battle for APOCALYPSE's tomb reaches its explosive conclusion! JUBILEE, WOLVERINE, RICTOR and SHATTERSTAR have been completely overwhelmed by the dangers of the tomb…and one of their number will not emerge unscathed! Trapped in an impossible situation, which X-Man will become the next Horseman of Apocalypse — and will they become mutantkind's greatest savior or its doom?! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

WOLVERINE: PARADISE #3 (OF 5)

(W/A/C) Dan Panosian

Variant Cover by J. Scott Campbell

Variant Cover by Minkyu Jung (1:25)

DOWN AND OUT IN MIAMI! LOGAN is hit hard by the new mutant player in Miami. But what kind of power does it take to take down the WOLVERINE? DAZZLER makes a move to quell the violence alongside POWER MAN and IRON FIST, as Wolverine's sabbatical from the X-MEN takes a desperate turn in Dan Panosian's singular epic! 32 PGS./Rated Parental Advisory …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

DOOMQUEST #6

(W) Ryan North (A) Francesco Mobili

Cover A by Alex Ross

Cover B by C.F. Villa

Cover C by TBA (1:25)

Doom finds himself in July 1969 — in orbit around the moon. But he's not occupying the body of any of the men about to set foot on the lunar surface: Instead, he's stuck inside the command module Columbia, safe in lunar orbit. But Doom is the only one on the ship — and is not about to let someone ELSE beat him to the moon! It's one giant leap toward chaos in space as Doom rewrites history! Meanwhile, a message from the past has reached the present, and heroes from the future are coming back to stop Doom's rampage through time! But they'll need to commandeer bodies too…and Doom will very soon find himself outnumbered. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

CAPTAIN AMERICA #18

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/C) Valerio Schiti

Design Variant Cover by Valerio Schiti (1:10)

Color Block Black Variant Cover by David Nakayama

Color Block Black Virgin Variant Cover by David Nakayama

Variant Cover by Declan Shalvey

Variant Cover by TBA (1:25)

One of Captain America's greatest villains has taken advantage of Steve's long coma and Doom's death to enact a plan that could rewrite the world we know. How far will Steve go to stop his adversary? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

IRON MAN #12 (LGY #692)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Carmen Carnero

Cover A by Ryan Stegman

Cover B by Gleb Melnikov (Connecting)

Cover C by Annie Wu

Cover D by Taurin Clarke (Helmet)

Cover E by Pere Pérez (1:25)

THE INCARCERATED IRON MAN, PART 1 OF 4! TONY STARK, after months of putting many of the most dangerous villains behind bars in the super-prison THE VAULT, finds himself locked up among them. HOW did Tony get here? And WHY is the new warden of the Vault a certain former Thunderbolt, KARLA SOFEN: MOONSTONE?! The first of four months of dual-narrative double-shipping begins here! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

IRON MAN #13 (LGY #693)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Gleb Melnikov

Cover A by Ryan Stegman

Cover B by Gleb Melnikov (Connecting)

Cover C by Jorge Fornés

Cover D by Taurin Clarke (Helmet)

Cover E by TBA (1:25)

WAR MACHINES, PART 1 OF 4! While Tony's away, the WAR MACHINES play! James "Rhodey" Rhodes leads a new team of armored heroes with one goal: taking down A.I.M.! MELINDA MAY embraces her future as CAVALRY, while a familiar face takes on a new mantle as IRON PATRIOT! This trio of armor warriors are hellbent on eradicating the thorn in Tony's side, no matter the cost! Each month is blasting us toward IRON MAN #700 in 2027! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST FOES – THE WIZARD #1

(W) Fabian Nicieza (A) Mark Buckingham

Cover A by Phil Noto

Cover B by Betsy Cola

Cover C by Mark Buckingham

ANOTHER ALL-NEW ADVENTURE SET IN THE WORLD OF THE POPULAR FILM! Bentley Wittman is too great a genius to be ignored! He deserves all the accolades given to the Fantastic Four, and he will prove his intellectual superiority by embarrassing them and stealing the globally renowned monument to science — the Baxter Building! And to accomplish that amazing feat, the Wingless Wizard will create…the Frightful Four! 32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

FANTASTIC FOUR #20

(W) Ryan North (A) Ramon Rosanas

Cover by Humberto Ramos

Variant Cover by Ramon Rosanas

Variant Cover by Farid Karami (1:25)

Winter Break Variant Cover by TBA

THE DARK FOREST, PART TWO! The Fantastic Four have been attacked by aliens that are intent on their extermination…and these creatures are so powerful that our heroes can't fight back with any hope of victory. Their only chance is to try to communicate with them, to plead for mercy. But with both language and dimensional barriers, there may not be any hope…unless Johnny Storm can find a way to save everyone. The Fantastic Four face their most mind-bending challenge yet — and it's one that nobody else in the universe has been able to crack! 32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

PUNISHER #11

(W) Benjamin Percy (A) Annalisa Borgo

Cover A by David Marquez

Cover B by Jorge Fornés

Cover C by Will Sliney (1:25)

A NIGHT AT THE ZOO! The PUNISHER chases down a mysterious series of murders that leads to a chilling discovery at the zoo. But who's really the fiercest animal in the cage? 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

PUNISHER #12

(W) Benjamin Percy (A) Declan Shalvey

Cover A by David Marquez

Cover B by Declan Shalvey

Cover C by TBA (1:25)

WHITE-OUT! An unprecedented blizzard hits NYC, but it won't be long before drifts of pure white snow are stained with blood! Declan Shalvey joins for this special holiday tale, a silent night — and silent issue — full of violence and vengeance…AND A NEW COSTUME! 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

THE PUNISHER SHOWDOWNS: WINTER SOLDIER #1

(W) Tom Waltz (A) Edgar Salazar

Cover A by Ian Churchill

Cover B by Joe Jusko

Cover C by Dalibor Talajić (1:25)

THE SOVIET SECRET ASSASSIN ON CASTLE'S TURF! Back when BUCKY BARNES was a mind-controlled sleeper agent, he was deployed for secret missions of political importance. But when he's unleashed in New York City, whose target will end up dead — WINTER SOLDIER's or PUNISHER's? The Punisher's one-man war on the guilty crosses paths with other denizens of the Marvel Universe with explosive and unexpected results in THE PUNISHER SHOWDOWNS! 40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$5.99 (With Digital Code)

BLACK WIDOW: BLACK, WHITE & RED ROOM #1 (OF 4)

(W) Devin Grayson, Stephanie Phillips & Jeremy Whitley (A) JG Jones, Giuseppe Camuncoli & Bradley Clayton

Cover A by Ito

Cover B by Stephanie Hans (Red Room)

Cover C by Paulo Siqueira (1:25)

Cover D by TBA

Cover E by Stephanie Hans (Virgin, 1:50)

The critically acclaimed BLACK, WHITE AND BLOOD format returns to spotlight two of the most lethal women in the Marvel Universe — Black Widow and Yelena Belova — and the diabolical Red Room that forged them into who they are! Histories will be explored and secrets revealed! Don't miss this bold and innovative anthology series! 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99 (With Digital Code)

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #11

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Von Randal

Cover by Alessandro Cappuccio

Color Block Black Variant Cover by David Nakayama

Color Block Black Virgin Variant Cover by David Nakayama

Variant Cover by Pere Pérez (1:25)

Winter Break Variant Cover by TBA

WEST COAST AVENGERS REUNION, PART TWO! Marc's WEST COAST AVENGERS reunion continues! What shadows await the protector of night travelers in sunny Los Angeles? And why are Steven Grant and Jake Lockley so keen to get involved? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

DAREDEVIL #10

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/C) Lee Garbett

Iconic Variant Cover by Todd Nauck

Winter Break Variant Cover by TBA

Variant Cover by Mike Del Mundo

Variant Cover by Netho Diaz (1:25)

CITY WITHOUT FEAR! MISTER FEAR turns DAREDEVIL's mind inside out…and if MURDOCK can't find his equilibrium, New York City will pay the price. What follows when you charge forward without fear of death? Why, death itself… 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

MARVEL ZOMBIES: WAR ZONE #4 (OF 5)

(W) Tom Waltz (A) Jaime Infante & Fran Mariscal Mancilla

Cover by Tony Parker

Variant Cover by Davide Paratore

THE DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN AND THE PUNISHER COLLIDE! As the PUNISHER, LUKE CAGE and ELEKTRA continue their bloody march for survival down Manhattan, new horrors abound as they make a gruesome discovery in Central Park! But with a zombified SPIDER-MAN and MOON KNIGHT champing at the bit for their pound of flesh, it may be all the team can do to keep their heads…Meanwhile, Gorgon has begun taking his own desperate measures to break containment and take this Zombie Apocalypse worldwide! 32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99 (With Digital Code)

BLACK PANTHER/NAMOR: DOOMED #4 (OF 5)

(W) Ethan S. Parker & Griffin Sheridan (A) Stefano Nesi

Cover by Dave Johnson

Color Block Black Variant Cover by David Nakayama

Color Block Black Virgin Variant Cover by David Nakayama

T'CHALLA VS. THE SUB-MARINER — TO THE DEATH! Pushed to their breaking points by the Kingkiller's attacks, two kings' long-held resentments come to the forefront as Black Panther and Namor battle it out — WHO will triumph?! And what happens when the Kingkiller sets her sights on Doom's domain?! One of Marvel's greatest rivalries reaches a boiling point in this action-packed issue! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

THOR #804

(W) Al Ewing (A) Pasqual Ferry

Cover by Alex Ross

Variant Cover by E.M. Gist

Variant Cover by TBA (1:25)

Winter Break Variant Cover by TBA

…AND SOME IN ICE! As the Quest for Thor continues, Sigurd Jarlson enters a realm of snow and ice on a hunt for a murderous elf. But something sees him when he's sleeping, and knows when he's awake…and the Mortal Thor is due a visit from the jolliest old elf of all. Somewhere in Jotunheim, a man with a hammer is learning the reason for the season… 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

ALIEN VS. X-MEN #4 (OF 4)

(W) Kieron Gillen & Chris Claremont (A) Geraldo Borges & Dave Messina

Cover by Ryan Stegman

Variant Cover by Sajad Shah

THE FINAL BATTLE! In the face of a XENOMORPH invasion, S.W.O.R.D. is convinced that there is only one way to ensure humanity's survival. The countdown is underway for the remaining X-MEN to save themselves and all of Earth! But in the midst of the final showdown between the mutants and the new ALIEN QUEEN, witness the birth of something entirely new — and terrifying! Plus, the fiery finale of Chris Claremont's story featuring KITTY PRYDE and RACHEL SUMMERS vs. the Xenomorphs! 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99 (With Digital Code)

PREDATOR VS. PUNISHER #2 (OF 4)

(W) Frank Tieri (A) Jesús Saíz

Cover A by Dustin Weaver

Cover B by Paulo Siqueira (Homage)

Cover C by Whilce Portacio (1:25)

THE HUNT TURNS TO FRANK CASTLE! THE PUNISHER finally comes face-to-face with THE PREDATOR! What secret ties the alien hunter to the murder of FRANK CASTLE's family? Has the Predator's true target been the Punisher all along? 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT #7 (OF 7)

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Will Sliney

Cover by Phil Noto

Variant Cover by E.M. Gist

Variant Cover by Rod Reis (1:25)

THE FINAL SHOWDOWN! BOBA FETT and DIN DJARIN make their stand against the PYKE SYNDICATE! Can the unlikely alliance of MOS ESPA's defenders survive an all-out war? Guest-starring GROGU, THE MANDALORIAN and a rampaging RANCOR! 40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99 (With Digital Code)

STAR WARS: THE FALL OF KYLO REN #5 (OF 5)

(W) Charles Soule (A) Will Sliney

Cover by Phil Noto

Variant Cover by Dave Dorman (1:25)

Variant Cover by Mike Hawthorne

THE FINAL CHAPTER OF KYLO REN'S DARK DESCENT! The galaxy trembles as the dead speak and EMPEROR PALPATINE announces his shocking return! KYLO REN knows there is only one answer: PALPATINE MUST BE DESTROYED! But when the search for the reborn Emperor leads Kylo Ren and the KNIGHTS OF REN into one of the Empire's darkest secrets, what terrible truth awaits them? As the voice of DARTH VADER guides his every step, is Kylo Ren claiming his destiny…or becoming the final pawn in Palpatine's greatest scheme? 32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

MARVEL WINTER BREAK SPECIAL 2026 #1

(W) Ryan North & Christina Strain (A) Javier Garrón, Pete Woods & more

Cover A by David Nakayama

Cover B by Russell Dauterman

Cover C by TBA

Cover D by Marguerite Sauvage (1:25)

Cover E by David Nakayama (Virgin, 1:50)

HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM THE MARVEL UNIVERSE! It's New Year's Eve, and all your favorite Marvel heroes are dressed to the nines for the BIGGEST PARTY OF THE YEAR! A cavalcade of spectacular Marvel artists will bring you some of this year's hottest heroic looks, with two super-fun, super-thematic stories to help you ring in 2027! And don't miss Wolverine setting up the world's first Avengers versus X-Men…HOCKEY GAME! 40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$5.99 (With Digital Code)

STAR WARS #42 FACSIMILE EDITION

(W) Archie Goodwin (A/C) Al Williamson

The classic comic book debut of Boba Fett! The fan-favorite rogue enters the fray — alongside fellow bounty hunters Bossk, Dengar, IG-88 and 4-LOM — in this key chapter of Marvel Comics' adaptation of The Empire Strikes Back! As Luke Skywalker searches for Jedi Master Yoda in the swamps of Dagobah, sparks fly between Leia and Han Solo aboard the Millennium Falcon. And in relentless pursuit of the rebel crew, Darth Vader enlists the galaxy's most proficient bounty hunters. It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting STAR WARS (1977) #42. 48 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MIRACLEMAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

(A) Don Lawrence, Garry Leach & Mick Anglo

Cover by Joe Quesada

Foil Variant Cover also available

KIMOTA! With one magic word, a long-forgotten legend lives again! Freelance reporter Michael Moran always knew he was meant for something more; now, a strange series of events leads him to reclaim his destiny! Featuring Kid Miracleman and Young Miracleman in a time-spanning battle to thwart invaders from the future! Relive the groundbreaking '80s adventures that captured lightning in a bottle — or experience them for the first time — in this facsimile collection of classic Miracleman comics! Reprinting MIRACLEMAN (2014) #1. 64 PGS./Parental Advisory …$7.99/$10.99 (Foil Variant Only)

X-MEN: E IS FOR EXTINCTION [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION]

(W) Grant Morrison

(A) Frank Quitely, Ethan Van Sciver, Igor Kordey & Tom Derenick

Cover by Frank Quitely

Writer Grant Morrison propels the X-Men into the 21st century!

Cassandra Nova will stop at nothing to see all mutants exterminated. Her wild Sentinels' first strike on Genosha brings death and horror beyond belief, but she has far more personal plans for the X-Men. Meanwhile, joined by wicked telepath Emma Frost and mysterious powerhouse Xorn, the X-Men go public and expand Xavier's school to train a new generation of mutants — including the insect-like Angel, bird-boy Beak and telepathic quintuplets the Stepford Cuckoos. As the team faces the disturbing threat of John Sublime and his organ-harvesting U-Men, Jean Grey's powers flare out of control, the Beast makes a frightening discovery and Professor X lies near death! Can the X-Men withstand Cassandra's return — with the full might of the Shi'ar Imperial Guard at her command? Collecting NEW X-MEN (2001) #114-126.

336 PGS./Rated T+ …$14.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-97255-4

Trim size: 6 x 9

On Sale April 2027

ULTIMATES: FIX THE WORLD YEAR ONE TPB

(W) Deniz Camp

(A) Juan Frigeri, Phil Noto & Chris Allen

Cover by Dike Ruan

Beginning the saga of the Ultimate Universe's mightiest heroes!

Six months ago, Tony Stark — A.K.A. Iron Lad — sent Peter Parker a radioactive spider to set him back on the course to become Spider-Man. Since then, Stark, Captain America, Doom, Thor and Sif have begun to do the same for others — building a network of super-powered heroes hungry for change. Now they must band together to destroy the Maker's Council and restore freedom and free will to a world ruled from the shadows! Together they are the Ultimates! But when Cap reckons with the Maker's dismantling of nations by visiting the White House, it leads to a massive brawl with the deadly Midas! Introducing thrilling reimaginations of She-Hulk, the Guardians of the Galaxy, America Chavez, the Human Torch, Luke Cage and more! Collecting ULTIMATES (2024) #1-12 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: SPIDER-MAN/ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1.

304 PGS./Rated T+ …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-97177-9

Trim size: 5-1/2 x 8-1/2

On Sale April 2027

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: FIX THE WORLD YEAR ONE TPB

(W) Jonathan Hickman

(A) Marco Checchetto & David Messina

Cover by Marco Checchetto

Beginning the 21st century's most surprising Spider-Man story!

Visionary writer Jonathan Hickman (HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X) and acclaimed artist Marco Checchetto (DAREDEVIL) unite for a bold new take on Spider-Man at the dawn of the reimagined Ultimate Universe! After so long without one, the world needs a hero. Step forward, Peter Parker! But this is an older, wiser web-slinger — one who balances his costumed duties with his responsibilities as a husband and a father. That's right, Peter and Mary Jane are married with kids! The stakes have never been higher — and as Spider-Man faces his first super villain, J. Jonah Jameson's quest to uncover who's really pulling the strings of this new Ultimate Universe leads to a shocking revelation! Plus: New York City welcomes its newest hero…the Green Goblin! But who's behind the mask? And what does the Goblin know of the true status of the world in which he lives? Collecting ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2024) #1-12.

320 PGS./Rated T+ …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-97167-0

Trim size: 5-1/2 x 8-1/2

On Sale February 2027

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN VOL. 1: BRAND NEW DAY TPB

(W) Dan Slot

(A) Marcus To & Marcos Martin

Cover by Phil Jimenez

Spidey legend Dan Slot spins a new saga set during the "Brand New Day" era!

Spider-Man has discovered one of the most valuable items possessed by Wilson Fisk, A.K.A. the Kingpin: the Lexicon! This directory of Fisk's underworld enterprise could destroy the criminal landscape of New York City, which is definitely Spider-Man's goal when he takes it. But the wall-crawler isn't the only person with sights set on the Lexicon. Mister Negative would love to get his hands on his competitor's secret information — and so would Frank Castle, the Punisher! Taking the Lexicon sure seemed like a good idea to make the city safer, but it's painted the biggest target ever on Spider-Man's back! This deadly episode from Spidey's past will echo into his present — and future! Collecting SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY (2026) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96956-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

On Sale January 2027

BLACK CAT VOL. 1: NO GOOD DEED TPB

(W) G. Willow Wilson

(A) Gleb Melnikov & Andrés Genolet

Cover by Adam Hughes

Writer G. Willow Wilson unleashes the hero hidden deep inside the Black Cat!

Felicia Hardy is the world's slyest and most skilled super-thief! She loves a good score. The longer the odds, the better! But her entire world has been turned upside down, so now Felicia is turning over a new leaf as New York City's newest…super hero?! The first villains on her agenda include the Lizard, Sandman and Tombstone — but the list's getting longer by the day, and it's only a matter of time before those nine lives of hers run out. But why would fighting crimes rather than committing them land Felicia in jail and turn friends, enemies and even public opinion against her? Plus: Here comes Daredevil! Mary Jane Watson, A.K.A. Venom, helps pull an interdimensional heist! Collecting BLACK CAT (2025) #1-10.

232 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96496-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

On Sale January 2027

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT VOL. 1 — BRAIN DRAIN TPB

(W) Jed MacKay

(A) Devmalya Pramanik

Cover by E.M. Gist

The next shocking chapter of Jed MacKay's always unpredictable Moon Knight saga!

Moon Knight is missing! Marc Spector has been many things: an Avenger, a Fist of Khonshu, a Karnak Cowboy and now…kidnapped?! But by whom? And why?! Don't they have any idea who they've trapped?! Wounded like a wild animal in a trap, Marc is subjected to his greatest fears — including the return of some of his deadliest foes. But even if Marc can escape his fate and cheat death one more time, will his allies in the Midnight Mission be so fortunate?! Then something wicked this way comes, and it's a pissed-off demigod with an ax to grind against Moon Knight! Achilles Fairchild has been pummeled once already — but what's happened to him in his time away? And why does it spell disaster? Plus: When desperate actions come back to haunt the Midnight Mission, Marc calls on Clea, Blade, Ghost Rider and Daredevil to form a new incarnation of the Midnight Sons — and they're about to blow the doors off! Collecting MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT (2026) #1-9.

208 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96913-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

On Sale January 2027

CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK PAST TPB

(W) Paul Jenkins

(A) Lucas Werneck & Eder Messias

Cover by Lucas Werneck

A journey through Carol Danvers' past and present!

As a cosmic level being, Captain Marvel has saved universes, thwarted alien invasions and even defeated a god or two. But when an attack on New York — bolstered by a mysterious group called DNVR — exposes a dark part of Carol's family history, she's forced to question everything she thought she knew about the Danvers name! Carol suspects that answers lie in an investigation she was forced to drop when she was a journalist, and she's faced with her toughest battle yet as lost memories from her past as Ms. Marvel resurface. Paul Jenkins (WOLVERINE: ORIGIN) and Marvel Stormbreaker Lucas Werneck (STORM, IMMORTAL X-MEN) join forces to explore the legacy of Carol Danvers! Collecting CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK PAST (2026) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96908-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

On Sale February 2027

CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED TPB

(W) Christos Gage

(A) Edgar Salazar

Cover by Geoff Shaw

Revisit the event that unleashed shock waves across the Marvel Universe!

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of CIVIL WAR, discover unseen moments from the conflict featuring major players on both sides! An urgent mission from Bishop takes Iron Man into the Days of Future Past, where the revelation of the apocalyptic future changes everything Tony Stark thought he knew about the consequences of the Superhuman Registration Act! Witness the agonizing moments in which Peter Parker consults his loved ones over his decision to reveal to the world that he is Spider-Man! As Tom Foster steps into the giant footsteps of his late uncle, Bill Foster — A.K.A. Goliath — he faces his first battle with the Super-Adaptoid! Discover the truth behind Tigra's decision to spy for Iron Man as she learns that lying in the name of a greater good can sometimes cause far more harm! And the living legend Captain America fights for freedom as the figurehead of the anti-registration resistance! Collecting CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED (2026) #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96899-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

On Sale January 2027

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL VOL. 1 — BAD OMENS TPB

(W) Benjamin Percy

(A) Geoff Shaw & Alex Lins

Cover by Geoff Shaw

No more clowning around: Benjamin Percy (WOLVERINE, X-FORCE) takes on the Merc With a Mouth! Dangerous. Unhinged. Deadly. Deadpool is a man on the brink, and that means the jobs are deadlier, the stakes are higher and the humor is darker than ever before. But Wade Wilson isn't laughing. A terrible memory haunts Deadpool as a mysterious client leads him down a troubling path. This way lies redemption? No, something far worse. Wade can never be forgiven for what he's done — but when he starts receiving intel on crimes before they are committed, will he take this chance to do the right thing? Or exploit his insider knowledge for profit and cold hard cash? C'mon now — merc's gotta merc! But can Deadpool outrun the horrible pain of his tragic mistake, or is this all setting Wade up for the worst fall of his life? Featuring the long-awaited return of Blind Al! And the horrific attack of the Badpools! Collecting WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL (2026) #1-7.

168 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96870-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

On Sale January 2027

X-MEN BY JED MACKAY VOL. 5: DANGER ROOM TPB

(W) Jed MacKay

(A) Netho Diaz

Cover by Netho Diaz

The X-Men face an all-new, all-different Danger Room — hope they survive the experience!

Cascading crises hit the X-Men at the worst possible time, splitting them up across the globe to deal with shocking and unexpected difficulties. From a ghost ship in international waters to a maximum-security prison in Europe to the bloodstained streets of Merle, Alaska, the X-Men are scattered and strained to their breaking points! Who has been orchestrating these calamities? They call themselves the Danger Room, and their victory seems all but assured. But the X-Men have been thought dead and buried before, and always have they risen from the graves their enemies put them in. It's time to turn the tables. To me, my X-Men! Collecting X-MEN (2024) #26-30.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96571-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

On Sale January 2027

INGLORIOUS X-FORCE TPB

(W) Tim Seeley

(A) Michael Sta. Maria, Philip Tan, Roi Mercado & Luca Maresca

Cover by R.B. Silva

Cable assembles a new squad!

Cable returns from the future with a handful of clues — and gaping holes in his memory. An assassination is at hand, and he needs a new team to follow him into the fire. Hellverine, Archangel and OG X-Forcer Boom-Boom will be by his side — but who are they after, and what secret does Cable's faulty memory hide? As Hellverine must face demonic temptation, Archangel's secret changes everything! Thankfully, Boom-Boom is one of Cable's most trusted allies — or is she? X-Force clash with the Nasty Boys and the Mutant Liberation Front, but will Domino's arrival bring a change of luck? Maybe not, since Neena has her own X-Force squad! What threat could turn mutant militia against mutant militia? And where exactly does Cable stand? Collecting INGLORIOUS X-FORCE (2026) #1-10.

232 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96758-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

On Sale January 2027

STAR WARS: GALAXY'S EDGE — ECHOES OF THE EMPIRE TPB

(W) Ethan Sacks

(A) Roi Mercado & Jethro Morales

Cover by Phil Noto

New secrets of Galaxy's Edge are revealed!

Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Chewbacca head to Batuu in search of important intel and stumble upon a dangerous relic — one that puts them on a collision course with the Empire! Luke, Leia and their allies scramble to track down an informant in the Black Spire Outpost, but will they escape a trap set by Darth Vader himself? Meanwhile, notorious cantina owner Oga Garra has a grand plan to play both the Rebellion and the Empire! Han Solo and his faithful co-pilot Chewbacca find themselves stalked by the fearsome bounty hunter Harkos! And an act of bravery will put our heroes face-to-face with a creature not seen for millennia! Collecting STAR WARS: GALAXY'S EDGE — ECHOES OF THE EMPIRE (2026) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96961-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

On Sale February 2027

STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE TPB

(W) Benjamin Percy, Ethan Sacks, Marc Bernardin, Stephanie Phillips & Chris Condon

(A) Luke Ross, Ramon Rosanas, Gabriel Guzmán & Sean Chen

Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

Celebrate 10 years of Rogue One with prequel adventures featuring the film's biggest stars!

Before the heist that shook the galaxy, lone Rebel operative Cassian Andor infiltrates the lawless maze of Kafrene — racing against troopers, bounty hunters and time itself in a tense espionage thriller! On the toxic Wobani fields, Jyn Erso's brutal routine shatters when an unlikely crew begs the infamous slicer "Liana Hallik" to help pull off an impossible escape! After proving himself in the Clone Wars, Saw Gerrera is a soldier for the cause of freedom, willing to do anything to secure it — including heading deep into Imperial territory! Baze Malbus and Chirrut Îmwe attempt a covert mission to sabotage a Kyber mine — but soon their objective becomes far more complicated than they expected! And when negotiations fail on the gem-rich planet of Harreld, home of rare Kyber deposits, the Emperor sends in Darth Vader! Collecting STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE — CASSIAN ANDOR (2026), STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE — JYN ERSO (2026), STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE — SAW GERRERA (2026), STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE — CHIRRUT & BAZE (2026) and STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE — DARTH VADER (2026).

120 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96927-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

On Sale February 2027

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 5: DAMAGE CONTROL TPB

(W) Joe Kelly

(A) Francesco Manna, Cory Smith, Pete Woods, Patrick Gleason, Andrea Di Vito & Ed McGuinness

Cover by Ed McGuinness

Peter Parker picks up the pieces of his life — just in time for it to change forever!

Spider-Man returned from his long absence in space only to end up straight in the middle of the bloodbath that was DEATH SPIRAL! Still reeling from that battle with Torment and Carnage, he must pull his life back together — starting with a close friend whose own world has been shattered by a terrible accident! Spore is spreading, and it's all Peter's fault! Then, prepare yourself for "The Talk." Peter Parker's world will never be the same! Plus: When an old foe resurfaces, Spider-Man gets an assist from Damage Control. Don't they usually clean up AFTER the fight? Plus: Spidey will be put to the test by Electro and…Ghost-Spider?! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2025) #28-31 and #33-35, and material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2025) #32 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 1000/QUEEN IN BLACK #1 CGD 2026.

192 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96578-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

On Sale January 2027

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER-VERSITY TPB

(W) Jordan Morris

(A) Pere Pérez & Rafael Pérez Granados

Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

The next generation of web-slinging heroes goes back to school!

Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Silk, Araña, Spider-Boy and Spider-Girl have one thing in common: They aren't ready! That's according to former Resolute Spider-Man — and ex-Green Goblin— Norman Osborn! And he knows a thing or two about wall-crawling heroes. So now he is going to train them to meet the next threat — which might well be him! With Jessica Drew — A.K.A. Spider-Woman — sharing her valuable experience, class is in session for the spider-students. But they'll have to learn fast as Carnage is out for young blood! The final exam at Spider-Versity will be brutal! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER-VERSITY (2026) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96955-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

On Sale May 2027

AVENGERS BY JED MACKAY OMNIBUS HC STUART IMMONEN COVER

(W) Jed MacKay

(A) C.F. Villa, Ivan Fiorelli, Francesco Mortarino, Valerio Schiti, Farid Karami, Andrea Broccardo, Javier Piña, Sergio Dávila, Travel Foreman, Carlos Magno & more

Covers by Stuart Immonen & C.F. Villa

Fan-favorite writer Jed MacKay assembles a powerhouse team of Avengers!

The Star. The Icon. The Witch. The Construct. The God. The Engineer. The King. In a time of Tribulations, they will answer the call as Earth's Mightiest Heroes! As Kang the Conqueror searches for the missing moment, the Ashen Combine — a collection of the Multiverse's greatest monsters — descends from the Impossible City, and they destroy metropolitan areas for sport! But who are Myrddin and his Twilight Court? The Avengers gain an incredible new base of operations, fight for mutantkind against Orchis and welcome Storm into their ranks! But how will they react when Doctor Doom seizes control of Earth? And can even the Avengers survive a battle with Kang and Myrddin across space and time? Plus: Mighty heroes suit up in high-tech battle armor to face the unstoppable Biomechanoids! Collecting AVENGERS (2023) #1-5 and #7-36, TIMELESS (2022) #1, AVENGERS MECH STRIKE (2021) #1-5, and material from AVENGERS (2023) #6 and AVENGERS ANNUAL (2021) #1.

1048 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97097-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

On Sale April 2027

AVENGERS BY JED MACKAY OMNIBUS HC C.F. VILLA COVER [DM ONLY]

1048 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97098-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC GENE DAY COVER — NEW PRINTING!

(W) Archie Goodwin, David Michelinie, Jo Duffy, Walter Simonson, J.M. DeMatteis, Larry Hama, Mike W. Barr, Chris Claremont, Michael Fleisher, Louise Simonson & Bob Layton

(A) Carmine Infantino, Walter Simonson, Ron Frenz, Tom Palmer, Al Williamson, Joe Brozowski, Gene Day, Kerry Gammill & Luke McDonnell

Covers by Gene Day & Greg Hildebrandt

The very first Star Wars comic book continues!

After the events of The Empire Strikes Back, Han Solo is lost, frozen in carbonite. But as the search for Solo begins, Imperial forces and other troubles keep getting in the way. Princess Leia clashes with Darth Vader! Luke Skywalker goes on trial for treason! C-3PO and R2-D2 face danger on a droid moon! Lando Calrissian finds Cloud City deserted! If the Crimson Forever doesn't get the rebels, maybe the new Imperial super-weapon will! And a new member joins the gang, with a crush on a certain handsome Jedi! Meanwhile, the discovery of a gold statue of Han reveals a hidden story from his and Chewbacca's past. And who are the Hoojibs? It's Star Wars in the Mighty Marvel Manner! Collecting STAR WARS (1977) #45-78 and STAR WARS ANNUAL (1979) #2.

848 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97292-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

On Sale April 2027

STAR WARS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC GREG HILDEBRANDT COVER — NEW PRINTING! [DM ONLY]

848 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97293-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS LEGENDS: LEGACY OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC JAN DUURSEMA COVER

(W) John Ostrander, Jan Duursema, Corinna Bechko, Gabriel Hardman & more

(A) Jan Duursema, David Ross, Gabriel Hardman, Brian Thies & more

Covers by Jan Duursema & Dave Wilkins

Discover the final fate of C-3PO at the very end of the Star Wars Legends timeline!

Cade Skywalker and his crew are back to their old pirating ways, but they soon find themselves stranded on Tatooine — with a trio of Black Sun assassins on their trail! Elsewhere, Imperial deep-cover agent Morrigan Corde has plans of her own. She'll stop at nothing to find Cade — but the ghost of Luke Skywalker might just find him first! Meanwhile, with Darth Krayt missing, the evil Sith Darth Wyyrlok has proclaimed himself the new emperor of the galaxy — but the other Sith have their own ideas! Nearly 140 years after A New Hope, the galaxy is struggling to maintain a newfound peace. And when Ania Solo stumbles upon a damaged communications droid and a stray lightsaber, she and her friends find themselves in deep trouble, right at the center of a villainous plot! Collecting STAR WARS: LEGACY (2006) #37-40 and #42-50, STAR WARS: LEGACY — WAR (2010) #1-6, STAR WARS: LEGACY (2013) #1-18, and material from STAR WARS TALES (1999) #19 and STAR WARS VISIONARIES (2005).

912 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97187-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

On Sale April 2027

STAR WARS LEGENDS: LEGACY OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC DAVE WILKINS COVER [DM ONLY]

912 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97188-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE 50TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION HC

(W) Roy Thomas

(A) Howard Chaykin

Cover by Howard Chaykin

The original comic adaptation of the greatest space-fantasy film of all!

Weeks before George Lucas' first Star Wars film hit theatres, Marvel gave fans their first look at Luke Skywalker, boldly asking: "Will he save the galaxy, or destroy it?" You may know the answer, but that doesn't spoil the fun of seeing A New Hope like never before — including scenes that never made the silver screen! When the Empire takes Princess Leia prisoner, Luke, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO and R2-D2 ride to the rescue and take on Darth Vader in his awesome Death Star. It's six against a galaxy — one that's far, far away and a long time ago! May the Force be with you, in the mighty Marvel manner! Collecting STAR WARS (1977) #1-6.

128 PGS./Rated T …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-97296-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

On Sale April 2027

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC WALTER SIMONSON COVER

(W) Chris Claremont, Steve Gerber, Doug Moench, Ann Nocenti, Don McGregor, Bob Harras & Howard Mackie with Al Milgrom, John Byrne, Fabian Nicieza & more

(A) John Buscema, Tom Sutton, Tom Grindberg, Rick Leonardi, Gene Colan, Ron Lim & Rich Buckler with Steve Ditko, Al Milgrom, Bob Layton, John Byrne, Mark Badger, Dave Cockrum & more

Covers by Walter Simonson & Marshall Rogers

The classic anthology is collected in its complete form!

As Marvel approached its 50th anniversary, the company launched a bold new series that echoed the variety and excitement of its earliest comics. MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS delivered a twice-monthly burst of high-energy storytelling, showcasing characters from across the Marvel pantheon. Top creators fueled the anthology: Claremont and Buscema unleashed signature Wolverine action — while Gerber, Moench and McGregor returned to Man-Thing, Shang-Chi and the Black Panther, respectively. The series also surprised readers with rare work from legends like Steve Ditko and Dave Cockrum and gave heroes such as Havok and Colossus room to shine. Fast, experimental and packed with surprises, MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS defined late-'80s Marvel. This series has never been collected in its complete form, and our continuing series of Omnibus volumes will reprint every page! Collecting MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #1-25.

936 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97132-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

On Sale April 2027

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC MARSHALL ROGERS COVER [DM ONLY]

936 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97133-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

IRON MAN BY MICHELINIE, LAYTON & ROMITA JR. OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC JOHN ROMITA JR. COVER — NEW PRINTING!

(W) David Michelinie, Bob Layton, Bill Mantlo & more

(A) John Romita Jr., Bob Layton, John Byrne, Carmine Infantino, Sal Buscema, Jerry Bingham, Alan Weiss, Joe Brozowski, Luke McDonnell & Alan Kupperberg

Covers by John Romita Jr. & Bob Layton

One of the all-time great Iron Man runs, in one invincible Omnibus!

Up-and-coming talents David Michelinie, Bob Layton and John Romita Jr. joined forces to take on Marvel's Golden Avenger in 1978 — and captured lighting in a bottle! From Tony Stark's taboo-shattering struggle with alcoholism to Iron Man's legendary clash with Doctor Doom during King Arthur's time, this one's got it all — including Justin Hammer's introduction; a brutal battle against the Hulk; and the menaces of Madame Masque, the Melter, Blizzard, Whiplash, the Dreadnoughts and the Titanium Man! Plus: the debut of Tony's fan-favorite outer space and stealth armors! Guest-starring Ant-Man, Namor and more! Collecting IRON MAN (1968) #115-157.

944 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97197-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

On Sale February 2027

IRON MAN BY MICHELINIE, LAYTON & ROMITA JR. OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC BOB LAYTON COVER — NEW PRINTING! [DM ONLY]

944 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97196-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: ENDS OF THE EARTH TPB

Volume #16 in the Amazing Spider-Man Modern Era Epic Collections

(W) Mark Waid, Dan Slot, Christopher Yost, Brian Clevinger, Rob Williams & Ty Templeton

(A) Emma Rios, Haim Kano, Humberto Ramos, Matthew Clark, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Caselli & Thony Silas

Cover by Stefano Caselli

Doc Ock returns for an epic confrontation that sets the stage for his ultimate triumph!

Spider-Man teams up with Daredevil to clear the Black Cat's not-so-good name, but what if she's not as innocent as Spider-Man thinks she is? And when an out-of-control invention at Horizon Labs gives Spider-Man a vision of tomorrow that includes the destruction of New York City, can he unravel the clues to avert it in time? Then, Doctor Octopus holds the entire Earth hostage with his dying breath! He claims he can repair the ozone layer, and the world may be ready to give in to his demands, but Spider-Man sure isn't. Unfortunately, that makes him Global Enemy No. 1! Spidey and his Avengers teammates must face off against Otto Octavius' Sinister Six in a globe-hopping showdown! As the Earth inches ever closer to destruction, how does Doc Ock suddenly become its greatest hero? Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #677-687 and #679.1, DAREDEVIL (2011) #8, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: ENDS OF THE EARTH (2012) #1, and AVENGING SPIDER-MAN (2011) #8.

352 PGS./Rated T …$42.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-97087-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

On Sale January 2027

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: THE OTHER TPB

Volume #4 in the Amazing Spider-Man Modern Era Epic Collections

(W) J. Michael Straczynski, Peter David & Reginald Hudlin

(A) Mike Deodato Jr., Mike Wieringo & Pat Lee

Cover by Mike Deodato Jr.

Spider-Man joins the Avengers — and that isn't the biggest change Peter Parker faces!

As Peter Parker, Mary Jane and Aunt May adjust to life at Avengers Tower, the hordes of Hydra make a final push to take over the United States! Can Spider-Man and his fellow New Avengers stop the revitalized Hydra from bringing America to its knees? And if so, at what cost? Then Spidey faces his biggest threat yet — a foe so insidious he can't hope to handle it alone. And with friends like Reed Richards, Stephen Strange and Hank Pym, he won't have to. But can even the world's greatest minds change the course of fate? And if they could, would they dare? Having finally accepted the truth, Peter decides to put the red-and-blue tights in the closet and spend some quality time with Aunt May and MJ. But Morlun's got other plans — and this time, there's no Ezekiel to help the web-slinger. If he's going to have any hope of thwarting Morlun's obscene mission, he's got two choices: Evolve or die! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #519-528, FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN (2005) #1-4, MARVEL KNIGHTS SPIDER-MAN (2004) #19-22 and SPIDER-MAN: THE OTHER SKETCHBOOK (2005).

472 PGS./Rated T+ …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96713-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

On Sale February 2027

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: MAXIMUM CLONAGE TPB

Volume #30 in the Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collections

(W) Todd DeZago, J.M. DeMatteis, Howard Mackie, Tom DeFalco, David Michelinie & Evan Skolnick

(A) Steven Butler, Mark Bagley, Tom Lyle, Eliot Brown, Ron Lim, Sal Buscema, Patch Zircher, Dave Hoover, Joe St. Pierre, Kyle Hotz, Darick Robertson, Steve Lightle & more

Cover by Mark Bagley

Is Ben Reilly the original Spider-Man?!

While Peter Parker and Ben Reilly each reckon with revelations about their respective identities, the Jackal unleashes the next phase of his terrible plan — releasing the deadly Carrion virus, the lethal Spidercide and a whole army of Spider-Clones! As Spider-Men go to war, the Punisher sets his own sights on the Jackal, and the New Warriors are drawn into the fray — but which wall-crawler will join them? Plus: Peter and Ben must put aside their own differences — and their feelings for Venom — to defend Earth from an alien invasion that threatens to turn it into a planet of the symbiotes! Collecting WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #127, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #404, SPIDER-MAN (1990) #61, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #227, SPIDER-MAN: THE JACKAL FILES (1995) #1, SPIDER-MAN: MAXIMUM CLONAGE ALPHA (1995), SPIDER-MAN: MAXIMUM CLONAGE OMEGA (1995) and NEW WARRIORS (1990) #61-62 — and material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN SUPER SPECIAL (1995) #1, SPIDER-MAN SUPER SPECIAL (1995) #1, VENOM SUPER SPECIAL (1995) #1, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN SUPER SPECIAL (1995) #1 and WEB OF SPIDER-MAN SUPER SPECIAL (1995) #1.

480 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-97184-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

On Sale January 2027

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: FALL OF THE MUTANTS TPB

Volume #15 in the X-Men Epic Collections

(W) Chris Claremont & Tom DeFalco

(A) Marc Silvestri, Kerry Gammill, Rick Leonardi, Alan Davis, Arthur Adams & Marshall Rogers

Cover by Marc Silvestri

To save the world, the X-Men make the ultimate sacrifice!

The vicious Marauders have already massacred the tunnel-dwelling Morlocks; now they plan to kill Cyclops' estranged wife, Madelyne Pryor. And if that means taking on the X-Men, that's fine with them! Meanwhile, Freedom Force are also out to arrest the X-Men — while Storm embarks on a quest to find Forge. But when Ororo discovers the evil Adversary pulling their strings, the X-Men must sacrifice their lives to stop him! The mutants may have fallen, but they're not dead: They only want the world to think that! Instead, they're on the other side of the planet, forging new lives in Australia — and facing more deadly threats, including the cyborg Reavers and the remorseless alien Brood! Chris Claremont's epic run takes its next evolutionary step — with the blockbuster artwork of Marc Silvestri! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #220-234, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #11-12 and BEST OF MARVEL COMICS (1987).

496 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96979-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

On Sale January 2027

DEADPOOL EPIC COLLECTION: FUNERAL FOR A FREAK TPB

Volume #6 in the Deadpool Epic Collections

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti, Buddy Scalera & Frank Tieri

(A) Paul Chadwick, Michael Lopez, Darick Robertson, Anthony Williams, Georges Jeanty, Karl Kerschl, Jim Calafiore & Liam Sharp

Cover by Arthur Adams

Deadpool rejoins the Weapon X Program?!

It's a cruel summer when Deadpool takes on the mob! Hired by a dirty cop to kill six Mafia dons, Deadpool soon falls for his contact: a beautiful tattoo artist. But all is not as it seems. Then Wade Wilson gets an unwelcome sidekick — the youthful Pool Boy — and his shape-shifting ex-girlfriend Copycat returns, insane with jealousy! And blood and bullets fly when Deadpool accepts a contract on the Punisher's life! But when the new Weapon X Program comes knocking, they won't take no for an answer! So it's a good thing Deadpool's okay with becoming a secret agent — even alongside a cutthroat band of villains and lunatics — because they've offered him the one thing he wants most in the world: a cure for his ravaged face! How far will Wade go to hold on to his good looks? And what happens when Weapon X starts crossing lines even he isn't comfortable crossing? The funeral of Deadpool, that's what! Collecting DEADPOOL (1997) #46-64 and material from X-MEN UNLIMITED (1993) #28.

472 PGS./Rated T+ …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96946-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

On Sale January 2027

SILVER SURFER EPIC COLLECTION: TEMPTATION TPB

Volume #11 in the Silver Surfer Epic Collections

(W) Ron Marz, Michael Friedman, Mike Lackey & Glenn Greenberg

(A) Tom Grindberg, Scot Eaton, Jim Hall, Tom Morgan, John Buscema & more

Cover by Tom Grindberg

The Surfer takes on Mephisto, Thanos and Doctor Doom!

The Sentinel of the Spaceways returns to Earth with sad news for the Fantastic Four about the death of Nova — and faces the flaming-mad fury of a grief-stricken Human Torch! But soon the Surfer and the FF must join forces to face shocking enemies beneath Monster Island! What does all that have to do with the Hulk?! Life takes a happy turn when the Surfer and Nova are reunited! As they return to the stars, will he finally pledge his soul to her? Or will Norrin Radd's hopes of happiness be shattered once again? Things won't get any better when he returns to Zenn-La to find Shalla-Bal in the arms of another! His torment too much to bear, he turns to Galactus, but will the World-Eater grant him his wish to be the Silver Surfer no more? If he won't, maybe Doctor Doom will! Collecting SILVER SURFER (1987) #93-110 and material from COSMIC POWERS UNLIMITED (1995) #1.

488 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96976-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

On Sale January 2027

INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION: JOE FIXIT TPB

Volume #16 in the Incredible Hulk Epic Collections

(W) Peter David, Bob Harras & Steve Englehart

(A) Jeff Purves, Dan Reed, Alex Saviuk, Keith Pollard & Herb Trimpe

Cover by Jeff Purves

Bruce Banner's most startling transformation yet!

Someone is trying to take down the biggest mob boss in Las Vegas. But the gangster's bodyguard is big and angry, with gray skin — all of which "Mr. Fixit" has in common with the currently missing Hulk! Soon Hulk's life as a Vegas leg breaker is interrupted by a circle of cyborgs and the Amazing Spider-Man! Next up is the triple threat of the Thing, Doctor Doom and…the green Hulk?! Magical wizards and Maggia goons keep Joe's oversized hands full, and the golden god-man Glorian wants to give Hulk an emotional makeover — but the mysterious Mister Cloot thinks they'd both look better in demon red! As things take a hellish turn, the nightmares and despair continue in a battle for Betty Ross' soul! Peter David's remarkable run continues as the Hulk goes after gangsters, ghouls and the Grey Gargoyle! Guest-starring Iron Man and Werewolf by Night! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #347-363, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #44, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #320, and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #26 and #45.

472 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96949-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

On Sale January 2027

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