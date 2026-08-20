Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Solicits, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: apocalypse, DNX

Marvel Comics Official Full November 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

Marvel Comics Official Full November 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

Article Summary Marvel Comics Official Full November 2026 Solicits And Solicitations round up new #1s, finales, facsimiles and event tie-ins.

Spider-Man, X-Men, Wolverine and Punisher dominate Marvel November 2026 solicits with major launches and crossover clashes.

Highlights include Predator Vs. Punisher, Jean Grey, Spider-Woman, Friendly Neighborhood Mary Jane and X-Men: Incursions.

Marvel November 2026 solicitations also list Star Wars, Alien, Godzilla, collections, omnibuses, FOC dates and on-sale schedules.

Here are the Marvel Comics Official Full November 2026 Solicits And Solicitations… images, adding as and when I can! I will get them up as soon as possible! Oo-er, missus! Marvel's November 2026 lineup is stacked with major launches and high-profile creative teams. Leading the charge is the highly anticipated Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto, launching a brand-new era for Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the wake of Avengers: Armageddon. Other key debuts include Predator vs. Punisher #1 by Frank Tieri and Jesús Saíz, Jean Grey #1 by Jed Mackay and Rogê Antônio, X-Orcists #1 by Ashley Allen and Germán Peralta, Friendly Neighborhood Mary Jane #1 by Ashley Allen and Phil Noto, and a new Spider-Woman #1 by Dan Watters and Andrea Broccardo, celebrating the character's 50th anniversary.

AVENGERS #1

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Marco Checchetto

IN THE WAKE OF ARMAGEDDON, A NEW TEAM ASSEMBLES… Superstar team Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto reunite for a trailblazing new era of AVENGERS! With the world order completely rewritten after AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON, there comes a day, a day unlike any other, when a new group of Earth's mightiest heroes find themselves united to avenge the Marvel Universe: Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Luke Cage and [REDACTED]! The Avengers take center stage once again in the Marvel Universe, and it all starts here. Don't miss it! $5.99 Nov 04, 2026

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W)

MATTEO DELLA FONTE (A)

COVER A BY DIKE RUAN

COVER B BY LUCAS WERNECK (MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH VARIANT)

COVER C BY SKAN (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT)

COVER D BY JUANN CABAL (MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE VARIANT)

COVER E BY JOSHUA SWABY (MIDNIGHT GALLERY 1:25 VARIANT)

COVER F BY SKAN (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN 1:50 VARIANT)

EAT. PREY. LOVE.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) MATTEO DELLA FONTE (A) COVER A BY DIKE RUAN COVER B BY LUCAS WERNECK (MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH VARIANT) COVER C BY SKAN (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT) COVER D BY JUANN CABAL (MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE VARIANT) COVER E BY JOSHUA SWABY (MIDNIGHT GALLERY 1:25 VARIANT) COVER F BY SKAN (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN 1:50 VARIANT) EAT. PREY. LOVE. 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #2

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W)

SCIETRONC (A)

COVER A BY STEVE BEACH

COVER B BY LUCAS WERNECK (MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH VARIANT)

COVER C BY PEACH MOMOKO (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT)

COVER D BY ITO (MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE VARIANT)

COVER E BY SIMONE BIANCHI (MIDNIGHT GALLERY 1:25 VARIANT)

COVER F BY PEACH MOMOKO (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN 1:50 VARIANT

Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes…for a spider. Where is Peter Parker?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) SCIETRONC (A) COVER A BY STEVE BEACH COVER B BY LUCAS WERNECK (MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH VARIANT) COVER C BY PEACH MOMOKO (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT) COVER D BY ITO (MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE VARIANT) COVER E BY SIMONE BIANCHI (MIDNIGHT GALLERY 1:25 VARIANT) COVER F BY PEACH MOMOKO (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN 1:50 VARIANT Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes…for a spider. Where is Peter Parker? 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #2

BENJAMIN PERCY (W)

KEV WALKER (A/C)

COVER A BY KEV WALKER

COVER B BY LUCAS WERNECK (MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH VARIANT)

COVER C BY BEN HARVEY (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT)

COVER D BY PHIL NOTO (MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE VARIANT)

COVER E BY TAURIN CLARKE (MIDNIGHT GALLERY 1:25 VARIANT)

COVER F BY BEN HARVEY (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN 1:50 VARIANT)

Reed Richards — haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand — begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of his theories — a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

PREDATOR VS. PUNISHER #1 (OF 4)

FRANK TIERI (W) • JESÚS SAÍZ (A)

COVER A BY DUSTIN WEAVER COVER B BY LEINIL YU (HOMAGE) COVER C BY TBA (1:25)

COVER D BY ALEX MALEEV

COVER E BY FABRIZIO DE TOMASSO COVER F BY ALEX MALEEV (VIRGIN, 1:100) COVER G BY MARTIN COCCOLO (FOIL)

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER! THE PUNISHER TAKES ON THE PREDATOR!

NEW YORK CITY becomes a hunting ground when a PREDATOR arrives looking for worthy prey and finds FRANK CASTLE! As crime bosses fall, the body count rises and the streets run red, two legendary killers violently collide in a brutal showdown that has been decades in the making. Featuring a murderers' row of underworld villains including KINGPIN, JIGSAW, SILVERMANE, THE OWL and more!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

INFERNAL HULK VS. SPIDER-MAN #1

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • JAVIER PINA (A) • COVER BY NIC KLEIN

VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE MARCH TO HULK WAR CONTINUES AS INFERNAL HULK CORRUPTS ALL IN HIS PATH!

The FANTASTIC FOUR and the BAXTER BUILDING have fallen to INFERNAL HULK, and NEW YORK is under siege! When the RICHARDS KIDS are taken too, SPIDER-MAN disobeys orders and goes on a suicide mission to save them at all costs…and to get the AVENGERS the weapon they need to stop Infernal Hulk and prevent the AGE OF MONSTERS. Hulk's inevitable INFINITE AVENGERS come one step closer to fruition in this unmissable penultimate issue!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

X-MEN: INCURSIONS #1

ALEX PAKNADEL (W)

JIM TOWE (A)

COVER A BY GLEB MELNIKOV

COVER B BY GLEB MELNIKOV (MIRROR) COVER C BY ESAD RIBIC

COVER D BY TBA (HOMAGE, 1:25) COVER E BY ESAD RIBIC (VIRGIN, 1:100) COVER F BY BRYAN HITCH

WHEN TIME RAN OUT!

It was a catastrophe that led to the end of both the Ultimate and Marvel Universes and birthed the conflict known as SECRET WARS! But

not every story of those dark days has yet been revealed! In the first of five one-shots harkening back to that period, witness what happens when the universe of the mutant-ascendent HOUSE OF M intersects with that of the DAYS OF FUTURE PAST! In eight hours, only one can survive, or both will collide and be utterly annihilated! This devastating choice is left in the hands of Kate Pryde!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

DNX #4 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W)

FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

5-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI DNX COLLECTION VARIANT COVER H BY SKOTTIE YOUNG VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

The X-Men and the Fantastic Four must regroup and address the unexpected catastrophe, while the effects of 3K's Chairman's scheme have only begun to be felt! But the Chairman soon learns that even his plans have flaws…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

JED MACKAY (W) FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO 5-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI DNX COLLECTION VARIANT COVER H BY SKOTTIE YOUNG VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL The X-Men and the Fantastic Four must regroup and address the unexpected catastrophe, while the effects of 3K's Chairman's scheme have only begun to be felt! But the Chairman soon learns that even his plans have flaws… 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 DNX #5 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W)

FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS VARIANT COVER BYGIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

5-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI DNX COLLECTION VARIANT COVER I BY SKOTTIE YOUNG VARIANT COVER BY TBA

X-Men and 3K. Scott Summers and Henry McCoy. Cyclops and the Chairman. To the death.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

JEAN GREY #1 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W)

ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A)

COVER A BY JOËLLE JONES COVER B BY ITO

COVER C BY MIGUEL MERCADO (1:25) COVER D BY ITO (VIRGIN, 1:100) COVER E BY NOGI SAN

COVER F BY PEACH MOMOKO (MOMO-TONE)

BURNING ON RE-ENTRY IN THE AFTERMATH OF DNX!

The PHOENIX is headed to Earth. JEAN GREY is aflame within. When she touches down, will she consume all she touches…or will she maintain control of the life-giving, life-taking power coursing through her? Hot on the heels of DNX — a new chapter for Jean Grey and the X-MEN begins HERE AND NOW!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #41

JED MACKAY (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN

INDIANA JONES MARVEL ARTIFACT VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

DNX TIE-IN!

The X-Men and the Fantastic Four are on a mission to save lives — but O*N*E has a mandate to enforce a quarantine zone and have their

own mission to complete. Can both succeed?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-ORCISTS #1 (OF 5)

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • COVER BY BEN HARVEY

COVER A BY BEN HARVEY • COVER B BY DIKE RUAN

COVER C BY NICK BRADSHAW (1:25) • COVER D BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN COVER E BY JENNY FRISON • COVER F BY JENNY FRISON (VIRGIN, 1:100) COVER G BY PEACH MOMOKO (MOMO-TONE)

DEMONS, BEWARE…

…the X-ORCISTS are here! When a demon escapes Limbo and begins terrorizing humans and mutants alike, MAGIK and JUGGERNAUT of

the X-Men team up with MADELYNE PRYOR, the Queen of Limbo herself, to take it down. But this demon is unlike anything they've ever seen before, and they're going to need help to stop its ruinous rampage. ASHLEY ALLEN and GERMÁN PERALTA, the all-star writer-artist duo who brought you MAGIK, join forces again to spin a spine-tingling tale!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

TOMB OF APOCALYPSE #4 (OF 5)

ASHLEY ALLEN (W)

DOMENICO CARBONE (A)

COVER BY FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER

BY PEACH MOMOKO

THEIR ASCENSION NEARS!

JUBILEE and WOLVERINE thought they had a handle on the horrors buried within APOCALYPSE's ancient stronghold, but the tomb has only just begun to reveal its true purpose! Tensions rise as RICTOR and SHATTERSTAR unleash forces far beyond their control. After all, when Apocalypse's legacy is disturbed, it doesn't stay buried…and something new is awakening beneath the sands.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

GENERATION X-23 #10

JODY HOUSER (W)

MARCO RENNA (A) COVER BY ÁTHILA FABBIO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

A CHURCH DIVIDED!

Laura and Gabby want to reunite the Generated kids with their original families. But the CHURCH OF THE GENERATED, led by X-INFINITE, are determined to stop them by any means necessary. Find out the fate of the Generated in this gut-punching finale!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN UNITED #9

EVE L. EWING & EVAN NARCISSE (W) • TIAGO PALMA (A)

COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ • VARIANT COVER BY KRIS ANKA

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE • WORKOUT VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BOW TO SUPERIOR POWER!

EMMA FROST is used to being at the top of the pyramid. After all, that's where she belongs. But when someone arrives whose power is to

be the better of any mutant she encounters…well, that simply can't be allowed. Yes, Justina LaGuardia, A.K.A. SUPERIOR, THE X-MAN THAT WASN'T, has operated in the shadows for too long, and now she's stepping into the sun…on a direct collision course with GRAYMATTER LANE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #38

GAIL SIMONE (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • COVER BY JUAN FRIGERI

MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • WORKOUT VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"THE SCAVENGED" PART ONE

The monstrous experiments from the labs beneath the former Graymalkin Prison have borne twisted fruit as four damaged mutants have

been made into cheap but brutal knockoffs of Wolverine himself! And they're after a new ally of the Uncanny X-Men! Their powers were already out of control. But now they have claws.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #39

GAIL SIMONE (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A/C)

MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY MICHELE BANDINI • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"THE SCAVENGED" PART TWO

Wolverine has mentored many young mutants, offering protection and guidance. But what happens when four damaged young mutants

want to follow in his footsteps, but only AFTER making sure he's out of the way for good? They're the best there is at what they do, but what

they do is HOMICIDAL. 29

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

GAMBIT: WANTED #5 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W)

ROBERT GILL (A)

COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

TO X OR NOT TO X?

SUZERAIN's endgame forces GAMBIT's hand! But is it the losing or winning hand?

CHRIS CLAREMONT returns to his co-creation Remy LeBeau in this pivotal issue as Gambit chooses his destiny in this last adventure prior to joining the X-MEN!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

GAMBIT GONE #3 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W)

EDOARDO AUDINO & GERARDO SANDOVAL (A) COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY LÉO CHIOLA

Two worlds. Two Gambits. Two quests. One for redemption…and one for personal gain. On the world ravaged by the AGE OF APOCALYPSE, one Gambit risks everything — even his own life — to defend the Morlocks from a force intent on making every mutant pay for Apocalypse's crimes with their lives. And through the looking glass, another Gambit leads Rogue into the heist of a lifetime! But will it be his life…or Rogue's?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WOLVERINE #29

SALADIN AHMED (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SENSES-SHATTERING MISSION!

An all-new arc begins here! When a "friend" asks LOGAN to use his enhanced senses in a new way to aid a charitable cause, his nose for

trouble will put Logan in the crux of a plot designed to aim the WOLVERINE toward a horrific end!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

WOLVERINE: PARADISE #2 (OF 5)

DAN PANOSIAN (W/A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JAMES HARREN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

CRUCIBLE!

Miami is in chaos as gangsters move in on DAZZLER's nightclub residency, and LOGAN will have to do what he does best! But who is CRUCIBLE, and how will this new player figure into WOLVERINE's destiny? You can be sure of one thing — blood will be spilled before the issue's through!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

THE PUNISHER SHOWDOWNS: WOLVERINE #1

TOM WALTZ (W) • BRUNO BÜLL (A) • COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY • VARIANT COVER BY JOE JUSKO

LOGAN CROSSES PATHS AND CLAWS WITH FRANK CASTLE!

WOLVERINE digs into the criminal underground of New York City as the Yakuza unleash a deadly and violence-inducing drug on the streets! But the PUNISHER already has his sights set on these death-peddling scum! What follows, you'll have to read to believe!

The Punisher's one-man war on the guilty crosses paths with other denizens of the Marvel Universe with explosive and unexpected results in THE PUNISHER SHOWDOWNS!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$5.99

CHALLENGES OF DOOM: DOCTOR STRANGE #1

AL EWING (W) • CHRISTIAN ROSADO (A)

COVER BY FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY DOALY • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SORCERER VS. SORCERER!

Two of history's most skilled practitioners of magic: DOCTOR DOOM faces DOCTOR STRANGE in a battle metaphysical, physical, current,

future, past…encompassing the enormous realms of their intellect and ability! These incredible foes will go to the limits of their powers and beyond to determine who is truly the greatest sorcerer — but what else will be revealed in the process?!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #10

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GABRIEL GUZMAN (A) • COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO WORKOUT VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ROAD TRIP!

DEADPOOL and BLIND AL take MERC MOBILE on the road! No job too big (well, maybe if it's, like, too difficult or annoying) and no job too

small (I mean, as long as the money is huge), Merc Mobile will shoot/save whomever you want! Even if that puts them at risk of GIANT GATORS in the EVERGLADES to save a millionaire's son! But is Blind Al's prediction on point?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

PUNISHER #10

BENJAMIN PERCY (W)

ANNALISA BORGO (A)

COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ • VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

PIT STOP!

PUNISHER gets a tip on a human-trafficking ring and discovers the horror and rot goes even deeper! Don't miss guest artist Annalisa Borgo's

Marvel debut, as Benjamin Percy continues FRANK CASTLE's war on crime with a horrific revelation!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD MARY JANE #1 (OF 5)

ASHLEY ALLEN (W)

PHIL NOTO (A)

COVER A BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL COVER B BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN COVER C BY TBA (1:25)

COVER D BY MR. GARCIN COVER E BY BRUCE TIMM

COVER F BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL (VIRGIN, 1:100) COVER G BY PEACH MOMOKO (MOMO-TONE)

YOU'RE NOW INVITED TO THE GRAND OPENING OF WATSON PRODUCTIONS!

Spinning out of storylines from MARY JANE: FACE IT, TIGER and QUEEN IN BLACK comes an all-new adventure for one of the most beloved characters in Spider-Man's world. Mary Jane WatsonGLOBAL: Add spaces before and after em dashes — model, actress, hero — is taking on a new role: PRODUCER! But when CHAMELEON sets his sights on sabotage, Mary Jane will need to use every tool in her arsenal — including a TOP-SECRET gift from Venom — to come out on top. Rising star Ashley Allen (MAGIK, MAGIK & COLOSSUS) and superstar artist Phil Noto kick off a brand-new chapter you won't want to miss!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #1

DAN WATTERS (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO (A)

COVER A BY ITO • COVER B BY NOGI SAN (SENSATIONAL)

COVER C BY STONEHOUSE (NOIR) • COVER D BY PUPPETEER LEE (1:25) COVER E BY MARK BROOKS • COVER F BY MARK BROOKS (VIRGIN, 1:100)

CARNAGE NEVER LOOKED SO GOOD!

Spider-Woman's 50th Anniversary celebration continues in this new series. Old foes back from the dead! Mysteries around every corner! And a

bloodthirsty Carnage just barely kept contained! It's a recipe for Spider-Woman's darkest adventure yet. Don't miss this electrifying first issue!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1003

JOE KELLY (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A) •COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA WORKOUT VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

4-PART CONNECTING LEGACY VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK VARIANT COVER BY TBA • WORKOUT VARIANT COVER BY TBA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

SPIDER-MAN races to stop a deadly assassin, while a staunch enemy turned ally of the wall-crawler returns to his old tricks! But tensions are high in the aftermath of ARMAGEDDON as Mayor Cage's office and Spidey's new favorite buds, Damage Control, try to keep a lid on an NYC ready to boil over.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

JOE KELLY (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A) •COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA WORKOUT VARIANT COVER BY TBA MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO 4-PART CONNECTING LEGACY VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK VARIANT COVER BY TBA • WORKOUT VARIANT COVER BY TBA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. SPIDER-MAN races to stop a deadly assassin, while a staunch enemy turned ally of the wall-crawler returns to his old tricks! But tensions are high in the aftermath of ARMAGEDDON as Mayor Cage's office and Spidey's new favorite buds, Damage Control, try to keep a lid on an NYC ready to boil over. 32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1004

JOE KELLY (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A) • COVER BY ED McGUINNESS

INDIANA JONES MARVEL ARTIFACT VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY MARK SPEARS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK SPEARS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

NO STOPPING THIS ITSY-BITSY SPIDER!

ITSY BITSY has some feedback for J. Jonah Jameson — SHUT UP and SHOVE OFF this mortal coil! While Spidey leaps into action to save

JJJ, another friend flips and puts the wall-crawler between him and his revenge!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #4

BRYAN HILL (W) • NICO LEON & VALENTINE DE LANDRO (A)

COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO • VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCHIO VARIANT COVER BY TBA • MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CAUGHT IN A TRAP!

SPIDER-MAN knows a trap when he sees one, but this time, he has no choice. His new foe, REVENANT, forged by the KINGPIN, found a way

to hurt him by targeting someone that Spidey may trust — MILES MORALES! And that means collateral damage. To beat this super villain, Spidey will have to think like a super villain. But can Spider-Man stay in control, or does he risk losing himself in this darkness?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99



VENOM #2

CHARLES SOULE (W) • TOMMASO BIANCHI (A) • COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE

MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

INDIANA JONES MARVEL ARTIFACT VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO VARIANT COVER BY ERIC CANETE • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SHE'S WITH THEM?!

Eddie Brock is back bonded with his original symbiote, and THEY ARE VENOM, now and forever! But wait, what's this — could it be that

the pair have found themselves a new lady love? Who is this mystery woman…and is she snared in their web, or are they snared in hers?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

PUNISHER VS. SPIDER-MAN #5 (OF 5)

DAN ABNETT (W)

ÁLVARO LÓPEZ (A)

COVER BY JONAS SCHARF

VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

EYE FOR AN EYE!

The PUNISHER is a one-man army — nothing can stop him when he sets his sights on a kill. But when lives are on the line, good or bad, SPIDER-

MAN must stop death at any cost…right? In this final climactic chapter of the series, a seminal period in Marvel History concludes with a BANG!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN: LONG WAY HOME #5 (OF 5)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W)

ADAM KUBERT (A) COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS • VARIANT COVER BY TBA VARIANT COVER BY ACO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

The finale you've been waiting for! Who will take hold of the power of the cosmos?

32 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #6

DAN SLOTT (W)

MARCUS TO (A)

COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS VARIANT COVER BY TBA VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SPIDEY GOES BIG TIME!

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN is moving past his BRAND NEW DAY and into the BIG TIME! The full scope of this series is revealed as the seeds Dan and Marcus planted in issues #1-5 move with them through time where they will bloom into trees that could DESTROY PETER PARKER! Not only will you get more of TURNCOAT whose full debut happened in #5, but this issue introduces a big-time new villain THE SCAVENGER! And we're only one month away from the 50th ANNIVERSARY of the SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN so you better believe we've got BIG-TIME PLANS!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MARVEL ZOMBIES:

WAR ZONE #3 (OF 5)

TOM WALTZ (W)

JAIME INFANTE & FRAN MARISCAL MANCILLA (A) COVER BY TONY PARKER VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

HELL'S KITCHEN IS EMPTY, AND ALL THE DEVILS ARE COMING FOR PUNISHER'S HEAD!

As it becomes clear that there's more to this zombie epidemic than meets the eye, PUNISHER must descend into the bowels of HELL'S KITCHEN to uncover answers! But danger lurks behind every corner as the unholy alliance between a zombified DAREDEVIL and BULLSEYE terrorizes the streets.

Backed into a corner, FRANK CASTLE is forced to make his own deal with the devil…but will he and ELEKTRA be able to put their differences aside to come out on top, or will the two tear each other apart first?!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN/HULK: FIRE & BRIMSTONE #4 (OF 5)

KEVIN SMITH & ANDY MCELFRESH (W)

R.B. SILVA (A)

COVER BY R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DAVILA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

The Hulk has seemingly been exorcised from Bruce Banner. But is there more to this miracle than meets the eye? Spidey has some doubts!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

THE AMAZING VENOM #3 (OF 5)

JORDAN MORRIS (W)

LUKE ROSS (A)

COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

IT'S A SPACE JAM!

Comeback has made it to SPACE! But their spaceship needs fuel! In the latest part of Fred's plan to help Passenger return home to Klyntar,

the duo have made a pit stop in Knowhere, home to travelers, smugglers, outcasts galore — AND Rocket Raccoon!!! Will Knowhere be an easy layover, or is Comeback in for some trouble???

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

BLACK CAT #16

G. WILLOW WILSON (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A) • COVER BY STUART IMMONEN

VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL • MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO VARIANT COVER BY STUART IMMONEN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STUART IMMONEN WORKOUT VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"X-CON" PART ONE

This issue of BLACK CAT is X-rated (for gratuitous use of X-MEN guest stars)! EMMA FROST has a job only Felicia Hardy can pull off. But

Felicia isn't a mutant…is she?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

THOR #803

AL EWING (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A)

COVER BY ALEX ROSS

INDIANA JONES MARVEL ARTIFACT VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

WORKOUT VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SOME SAY THE WORLD WILL END IN FIRE…

• Sigurd Jarlson is a mortal man charged with restoring a God…and journeying through all ten realms to do it.

• That includes realms that mortal men can't survive.

• Somewhere in Muspelheim, a man with a hammer is feeling the heat…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DAREDEVIL #9

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • LEE GARBETT (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI VARIANT COVER BY LEO CHIOLA

MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO WORKOUT VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MAN WITH FEAR!!

In a city without fear, violence and danger erupt like never before! MATT MURDOCK must help ensure the safety of the E.S.U. students, even

as DAREDEVIL copes with MR. FEAR's citywide scheme!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IRON MAN #11

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FANTASTIC VS. INVINCIBLE!

TONY STARK is being monitored by the people closest to him…and that includes Marvel's First Family: THE FANTASTIC FOUR! Reed and

Sue Richards have kept their distance, but it's finally time for them to face down the Armored Avenger! What has IRON MAN been up to? And how will it lead him into becoming the INCARCERATED IRON MAN?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #19

RYAN NORTH (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A) • COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS VARIANT COVER BY RAMON ROSANAS

INDIANA JONES MARVEL ARTIFACT VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"THE DARK FOREST" PART ONE

• The Fantastic Four have built a new kind of telescope for their children, able to peer deeper into the unexplored depths of the universe…

and have found something unexpected.

• It's not a biosignature, but a technosignature: solar engineering that could only be done by an incredibly advanced civilization. It's an invitation — one that they take…

• …but soon discover that the society that sent it is long gone — and and those that destroyed them may still remain!

• It's the Fantastic Four — and their children — facing cryptic messages on the other side of the universe…all alone against a force they cannot defeat!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #10

JED MACKAY (W)

VON RANDAL (A)

COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A WEST COAST REUNION!

Moon Knight and Tigra reconnect with their old West Coast Avengers teammate Hank Pym — but where Hank goes, trouble usually follows!

What awaits the Midnight Mission on the sunny coast of California?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #17

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • TON LIMA (A) • COVER BY VALERIO SCHITI

MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO SCHITI VARIANT COVER BY RYAN MEINDERDING • WORKOUT VARIANT COVER BY TBA VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ON THE RUN! In the aftermath of ARMAGEDDON, Captain America goes on the run with VIC, the child clone of DOCTOR DOOM. The U.N.-backed S.H.I.E.L.D. has demanded Vic be turned over, pitting Cap against NICK FURY. Meanwhile, one of Cap's oldest enemies returns!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MARVEL MEOW/ STRANGE SCALES #1

NAO FUJI & JOÃO M.P. LEMOS (W)

NAO FUJI & JOÃO M.P. LEMOS (A) COVER BY NAO FUJI

UNLIKELY ANIMAL FRIENDS UNITE!

The cats of the Marvel Universe meet Doctor Strange's snakes in a brand-new short story — and definitely, absolutely, positively nothing goes wrong! Plus: MARVEL MEOW #19-24 and STRANGE SCALES #1-6 see print for the first time!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/All Ages …$5.99

JEFF THE LAND SHARK: SUPERSTAR #5 (OF 5)

KELLY THOMPSON (W)

TOKITOKORO (A) COVER BY GURIHIRU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MOJO'S FINAL SHOW(DOWN)!

Keepers of Jeff and Ken — Gwenpool, Kate Bishop and other Marvel heroes — show up to rescue everyone's favorite land shark from Mojo's clutches! But what will become of the Jeff Coast Avengers? And what if Mojo wants to keep them ALL in Mojoworld FOR GOOD? Don't miss the climactic conclusion!

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

GHOST RIDER: KUSHALA #1

B. EARL & TABOO (W)

GUILLERMO SANNA & VANESA R. DEL REY (A) COVER BY KYLE CHARLES

CELEBRATE INDIGENOUS HERITAGE MONTH WITH KUSHALA, GHOST RIDER OF THE PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE!

The Black Eyed Peas' Taboo & B. Earl team up with artists Guillermo Sanna & Vanesa R. Del Rey for a wild ride through the past, present and future of the Marvel Universe! Kushala is the Sorcerer Supreme of the 1800s and a Ghost Rider known as the Spirit Rider — the only one who has managed to tame her Spirit of Vengeance. But when Kushala's ancestral line is targeted, all hell breaks loose! This supersized one-shot honoring Indigenous Heritage Month collects the episodes of the hit GHOST RIDER: KUSHALA Infinity Comic!

88 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$7.99

MARVEL SPOTLIGHT #32 FACSIMILE EDITION

ARCHIE GOODWIN (W)

SAL BUSCEMA (A) COVER BY GIL KANE

To know her is to fear her! Find out why in this facsimile presentation of Spider-Woman's sensational debut! Jessica Drew bursts onto the scene, launching an attack on a S.H.I.E.L.D. facility and aiming her venom blasts squarely at Nick Fury himself! But why is she hellbent on vengeance? What are the secrets of her uncanny powers? And what does it all have to do with the evil organization Hydra? The original origin of Spider-Woman sets her on the path to becoming one of Marvel's greatest — and best-dressed — super heroes! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting MARVEL SPOTLIGHT (1971) #32.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

ARCHIE GOODWIN (W) SAL BUSCEMA (A) COVER BY GIL KANE To know her is to fear her! Find out why in this facsimile presentation of Spider-Woman's sensational debut! Jessica Drew bursts onto the scene, launching an attack on a S.H.I.E.L.D. facility and aiming her venom blasts squarely at Nick Fury himself! But why is she hellbent on vengeance? What are the secrets of her uncanny powers? And what does it all have to do with the evil organization Hydra? The original origin of Spider-Woman sets her on the path to becoming one of Marvel's greatest — and best-dressed — super heroes! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting MARVEL SPOTLIGHT (1971) #32. 32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99 THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF INDIANA JONES #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

JOHN BYRNE (W)

JOHN BYRNE & TERRY AUSTIN (A) COVER BY TERRY AUSTIN

The landmark first original Indiana Jones story ever published by Marvel Comics — written and laid out by industry legend John Byrne, with finished artwork by his X-MEN artistic collaborator Terry Austin! When celebrated college professor Indiana Jones is visited by former star student Charlie Dunne, bringing news of an amazing discovery, unexpected tragedy strikes — and that means it's time for Indy to grab his trademark hat and whip! Heading off to Africa, he joins Dunne's sister, Edith, on a search for the golden Ikons of Ikammanen — but it won't be long before they're in a battle for survival! It's everything you'd want from an Indy adventure — boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF INDIANA JONES (1983) #1.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

EMPEROR DOOM #1

DAVID MICHELINIE (W)

BOB HALL (A/C)

MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Doctor Doom conquers the world — but the Avengers won't stand for that! Earth's Mightiest Heroes take on Marvel's greatest villain in an all-time classic graphic novel reprinted in comic-book format! Amplifying the Purple Man's mind-control powers, Doctor Doom bends the whole planet to his will…save for one man. One Wonder Man! Simon Williams' ionic nature keeps his mind clear; all he needs to do is to persuade his fellow Avengers to his cause — and you can bet that Captain America has what it takes to spearhead the resistance! Doom's reign may have made Earth a better place, but is world peace worth the complete and total loss of free will? That's the philosophical quandary at the heart of this super-hero saga! Reprinting MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL: EMPEROR DOOM (1987).

64 PGS./Rated T+ …$7.99

DAVID MICHELINIE (W) BOB HALL (A/C) MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO VARIANT COVER BY TBA Doctor Doom conquers the world — but the Avengers won't stand for that! Earth's Mightiest Heroes take on Marvel's greatest villain in an all-time classic graphic novel reprinted in comic-book format! Amplifying the Purple Man's mind-control powers, Doctor Doom bends the whole planet to his will…save for one man. One Wonder Man! Simon Williams' ionic nature keeps his mind clear; all he needs to do is to persuade his fellow Avengers to his cause — and you can bet that Captain America has what it takes to spearhead the resistance! Doom's reign may have made Earth a better place, but is world peace worth the complete and total loss of free will? That's the philosophical quandary at the heart of this super-hero saga! Reprinting MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL: EMPEROR DOOM (1987). 64 PGS./Rated T+ …$7.99 X-MEN ANNUAL #6 FACSIMILE EDITION

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W)

BILL SIENKIEWICZ (A/C)

Storm, under the possession of Dracula! The lord of vampires told Ororo he had released his hold over her — but now she discovers the truth! Meanwhile, Kitty Pryde reels from the news that her parents are getting divorced and starts acting strangely herself. Will the young Shadowcat pull herself together to aid her mentor

— and can even the X-Men save Storm from Dracula's grip? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in

its original form, ads and all! Reprinting X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #6.

48 PGS./Rated T …$6.99

GODZILLA CONQUERS THE MULTIVERSE #5 (OF 5)

GERRY DUGGAN (W)

JAVIER GARRÓN (A) COVER BY JUAN FRIGERI

THEME VARIANT COVER BY TBA HEISEI VS. MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE BATTLE FOR ALL REALITY ENDS HERE!

GODZILLA vs. KING GHIDORAH! The rematch you've been waiting for! Can DOCTOR DOOM, KANG and MILES MORALES stop the King of the Monsters once and for all?

Plus: MOTHRA, KNULL, ODIN, THE PUNISHER, GHOST RIDER, THE

FANTASTIC FOUR, THE X-MEN and the shocking fate of GODZILLA is revealed!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

BLACK PANTHER/NAMOR: DOOMED #3 (OF 5)

ETHAN S. PARKER &

GRIFFIN SHERIDAN (W) STEFANO NESI (A)

COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

FROM THE EVENTS OF AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON AND CAPTAIN AMERICA!

Egos and masterminds collide as the enemy triumvirate of Black Panther, Namor and Doom must unite! But what happens when a greater enemy still targets all three for the one thing they share? Will they be able to set their own priorities aside and conquer the Kingkiller — or is this the beginning of the end for the monarchs of the Marvel Universe?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNCLE SCROOGE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL #1

LOUISE SIMONSON (W) • TBA (A) • COVER BY WALTER SIMONSON

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A HOLIDAY ADVENTURE ACROSS PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE!

SCROOGE chooses gold over CHRISTMAS and ends up spending the holiday all alone! Three magical adventures force him to revisit the treasures that truly matter! Will Scrooge learn that family is worth more than all the gold in his Money Bin? Guest-starring DONALD DUCK, HUEY, DEWEY, LOUIE, LUDWIG VON DRAKE, GYRO GEARLOOSE and more!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

PREDATOR VS. THE PLANET OF THE APES #5 (OF 5)

GREG PAK (W) • ALAN ROBINSON (A) • COVER BY STONEHOUSE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE FINAL FATE OF THE PLANET OF THE APES!

The war between the alien PREDATOR and the denizens of the PLANET OF THE APES reaches its epic conclusion! And to the victor goes control of the ultimate weapon: the ALPHA-OMEGA BOMB!

Will DR. ZIRA, DR. CORNELIUS and their human ally ARCH manage to survive? Or will the Predator claim the entire planet as its latest trophy?!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

ALIEN VS. X-MEN #3 (OF 4)

KIERON GILLEN & CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • GERALDO BORGES (A)

COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY GERMÁN PERALTA VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

MUTANT VS. XENOMORPH VS.…ROBOT?!

From a certain point of view, there's more than one invading species on Earth. There's the XENOMORPHS…and there's the X-MEN.

A desperate situation turns worse when SENTINELS arrive — and their solution is to nuke the X-MANSION from orbit! It's the only way to be sure… Plus, in CHRIS CLAREMONT's bonus story, KITTY PRYDE and RACHEL SUMMERS face off against the Xenomorph queen for the fate of the PHOENIX!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT #5 (OF 7)

RODNEY BARNES (W)

WILL SLINEY (A)

COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA VARIANT COVER BY DAVE WACHTER VARIANT COVER BY LUKE ROSS

RETURN OF THE MANDALORIAN!

The MANDALORIAN DIN DJARIN must learn to master the DARKSABER!

Facing banishment from the ARMORER, Din travels to TATOOINE to repair his ship!

PLUS — an offer from BOBA FETT and FENNEC SHAND!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

RODNEY BARNES (W) WILL SLINEY (A) COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA VARIANT COVER BY DAVE WACHTER VARIANT COVER BY LUKE ROSS RETURN OF THE MANDALORIAN! The MANDALORIAN DIN DJARIN must learn to master the DARKSABER! Facing banishment from the ARMORER, Din travels to TATOOINE to repair his ship! PLUS — an offer from BOBA FETT and FENNEC SHAND! 40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99 STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT #6 (OF 7)

RODNEY BARNES (W)

WILL SLINEY (A) COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

FROM THE DESERT COMES A STRANGER!

The MANDALORIAN DIN DJARIN delivers a gift for GROGU to AHSOKA TANO!

Will Grogu continue his training with MASTER LUKE SKYWALKER or rejoin Mando on his travels

across the galaxy?

PLUS — a chilling standoff between COBB VANTH and bounty hunter CAD BANE!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

STAR WARS: THE FALL OF KYLO REN #4 (OF 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • WILL SLINEY (A)

COVER BY PHIL NOTO • VARIANT COVER BY DAVE DORMAN VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

THE KNIGHTS OF REN FACE THEIR DARKEST HOUR!

KYLO REN and TAVA REN race to uncover the mystery behind a relentless assassin droid! What terrible secret awaits them on the deadly world of ZAGRYA?

And as the KNIGHTS OF REN turn on one of their own, who will survive the battle?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

ON SALE MARCH 2027

SPIDER-GWEN: THE RADIOACTIVE SPIDER-WOMAN TPB

WRITTEN BY JASON LATOUR & TOM TAYLOR

PENCILED BY ROBBI RODRIGUEZ, CHRIS VISIONS, MARCIO TAKARA & MORE COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN

Gwen Stacy is the Spider-Woman of Earth-65!

Fan-favorite creative team Jason Latour and Robbi Rodriguez reveal Spider-Gwen's amazing origin story and continue her adventures in her own world — where she was bitten by the radioactive spider, not Peter Parker! On the most tragic day of her life, Gwen was convinced that the Lizard died in her arms along with Peter. But a new reptilian rampage leaves her in doubt — not only about Peter's life, but also his death. And Gwen's troubles pile up as the Osborns of Earth-65 make their debut, and she finds herself on S.H.I.E.L.D.'s most wanted list! Perhaps the Spider-Woman of Earth-616, Jessica Drew, could impart some lessons about power and responsibility! Plus: Gwen shares adventures with Captain America, She-Hulk, Spider-Ham and her new body-swapping bud, the All-New Wolverine! Collecting EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2014) #2, SPIDER-GWEN (2015A) #1-5, SPIDER-GWEN (2015B) #1-6, SPIDER-GWEN ANNUAL (2016)

#1 and ALL-NEW WOLVERINE ANNUAL (2016) #1.

336 PGS./Rated T …$9.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-97159-5

Trim size: 5-1/2 x 8-1/2

ON SALE MARCH 2027

MILES MORALES: THE ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN TPB

WRITTEN BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

PENCILED BY MARK BAGLEY, SARA PICHELLI, CHRIS SAMNEE & DAVID MARQUEZ COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN

New Kid. New Powers. New Spider-Man. Relive Miles Morales' first adventure as the Ultimate Spider-Man in this brand-new compact edition!

The Peter Parker of the Ultimate Universe fights his final battle to save those he loves from the Green Goblin! But when Peter falls, it's time for Miles Morales to take up the mantle of Spider-Man! Before Peter died, young Miles was poised to start the next chapter in his life in a new school. Then, a spider's bite granted the teenager incredible arachnid-like powers. Now, Miles has been thrust into a world he doesn't understand, with only gut instinct and a little thing called responsibility as his guides! Can he live up to Peter's legacy as Spider-Man? As Miles grapples with his new life, his Uncle Aaron — A.K.A. the Prowler — learns his secret! He's got plans for his nephew, but little does he know that the Scorpion is on his tail! Collecting ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2009) #160, ULTIMATE COMICS SPIDER-MAN (2011) #1-12 and material from ULTIMATE FALLOUT (2011) #4.

312 PGS./Rated T …$9.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-97158-8

Trim size: 5-1/2 x 8-1/2

ON SALE JANUARY 2027

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER — SHADOWS & SECRETS TPB

WRITTEN BY KIERON GILLEN PENCILED BY SALVADOR LARROCA COVER BY ADI GRANOV

Feel the power of the dark side!

Fresh from defeat at the hands of the Rebel Alliance, Darth Vader must rise again to reassert the Empire's iron grip on the galaxy. But his failure leaves him out of favor with the Emperor, facing an uncertain future. And his own personal desire to find the young pilot with Force abilities who destroyed the Death Star may conflict with his duty. As his fateful quest begins, can the Dark Lord of the Sith pursue his own agenda and secure his seat of power in the face of all new threats to his position? Perhaps with the aid of a few rogues from a galaxy of scum and villainy — from familiar faces like Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett and Bossk to diabolical debutants Doctor Aphra and the killer droids 0-0-0 and BT-1. Filled with fear, anger, hate and suffering, this is the dark side of Star Wars as you've never seen it before! Collecting DARTH VADER (2015) #1-12.

296 PGS./Rated T …$9.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-97287-5

Trim size: 5-1/2 x 8-1/2

ON SALE JANUARY 2027

STAR WARS: SKYWALKER STRIKES TPB

WRITTEN BY JASON AARON

PENCILED BY JOHN CASSADAY, SIMONE BIANCHI & STUART IMMONEN COVER BY JOHN CASSADAY

Follow Luke and his allies into all-new adventures set in the aftermath of A New Hope!

The Rebel Alliance has destroyed the Death Star — but the Galactic Empire is undeterred. Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO and R2-D2 must continue the fight for freedom against a resurgent Darth Vader and his evil master, the Emperor. But when a rebel assault goes wrong, Luke comes face to face with the Dark Lord himself! The young Jedi's quest to learn more about the ancient order will lead to an uncanny encounter with Boba Fett and land him in the middle of an arena of death. Meanwhile, Han and Leia face a mysterious woman from the charming smuggler's past — one with a very personal grudge! Plus: a secret chapter of Obi-Wan Kenobi's story! Collecting STAR WARS (2015) #1-12.

296 PGS./Rated T …$9.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-97288-2

Trim size: 5-1/2 x 8-1/2

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

DAREDEVIL VOL. 1: TOMORROW'S DEVIL TPB

WRITTEN BY STEPHANIE PHILLIPS PENCILED BY LEE GARBETT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

AN UNPRECEDENTED ERA STARTS HERE!

Fan-favorite writer Stephanie Phillips (PHOENIX) and superstar artist Lee Garbett (DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE) take over the Man Without Fear! Hell's Kitchen is full of secrets — and no secret stays buried for long! As a fearsome new super villain named Omen targets Matt Murdock, it will be his alter ego Daredevil who takes the hits! But this mysterious new player isn't all they appear to be — a secret DD will have to uncover quickly as he scrambles to settle into a life and status quo we've never seen him in before! Here comes Matt Murdock…college professor! Plus: Spider-Man swings by! Ben Urich returns! And as Omen's vicious attacks hit closer and closer to home, Matt will be driven more paranoid than ever! Collecting DAREDEVIL (2026) #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96562-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

DAREDEVIL VOL. 1: TOMORROW'S DEVIL TPB

WRITTEN BY STEPHANIE PHILLIPS PENCILED BY LEE GARBETT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

AN UNPRECEDENTED ERA STARTS HERE!

Fan-favorite writer Stephanie Phillips (PHOENIX) and superstar artist Lee Garbett (DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE) take over the Man Without Fear! Hell's Kitchen is full of secrets — and no secret stays buried for long! As a fearsome new super villain named Omen targets Matt Murdock, it will be his alter ego Daredevil who takes the hits! But this mysterious new player isn't all they appear to be — a secret DD will have to uncover quickly as he scrambles to settle into a life and status quo we've never seen him in before! Here comes Matt Murdock…college professor! Plus: Spider-Man swings by! Ben Urich returns! And as Omen's vicious attacks hit closer and closer to home, Matt will be driven more paranoid than ever! Collecting DAREDEVIL (2026) #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96562-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 2: DOOM'S SHADOW TPB

WRITTEN BY CHIP ZDARSKY

PENCILED BY FRANK ALZIPAR, DELIO DIAZ, JAN BAZALDUA, TON LIMA & VALERIO SCHITI COVER BY VALERIO SCHITI

SETTING THE STAGE FOR AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON!

The aftermath of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM and a violent incursion by "Thunderbolt" Ross have brought Latveria to the brink of civil war! Captain America deploys to protect civilians and investigate rumors of a weapons stockpile — but when Nick Fury's unpredictable new version of S.H.I.E.L.D. joins the mission, it becomes clear that everyone wants a piece of Latveria, no matter the cost. With warring factions tearing the country apart and a squad of unconventional S.H.I.E.L.D. agents pursuing unknown agendas, can Captain America hope to bring peace to Latveria? Maybe not, when he's on a collision course with the Red Hulk and his all-new, all-Hulk strike team! There are some wars that not even Captain America can win. Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (2025) #6-11.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96404-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

ALIAS: RED BAND — DEAL WITH THE DEVIL TPB

WRITTEN BY SAM HUMPHRIES PENCILED BY GERALDO BORGES COVER BY DAVID MACK

The return of Jessica Jones!

A series of grisly murders in Hell's Kitchen pulls Jessica Jones into a mystery more sinister than she could've ever imagined. As the wife of Mayor Luke Cage, she'll have to tread carefully when she forms a dangerous alliance with Typhoid Mary to track down the deranged Postcard King, who uses letters to influence his victims! Can they work together to catch a killer without killing each other?! As they delve deeper into Hell's Kitchen's dark underbelly, the evidence they find presents more questions than answers — and soon a darker truth will emerge. Who is the puppet master pulling all the strings? Writer Sam Humphries (NEW AVENGERS, LEGENDARY STAR-LORD) puts the spotlight back on Jessica Jones in a series celebrating the 25th anniversary of ALIAS! Collecting ALIAS: RED BAND (2026) #1-5.

120 PGS./Explicit Content …$17.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96954-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE JANUARY 2027

ALIEN: KING KILLER TPB

WRITTEN BY SALADIN AHMED

PENCILED BY CARLOS NIETO & ROLAND BOSCHI COVER BY DAVID YARDIN

One of the most epic — and darkest — eras of the ALIEN universe!

When humanity has already lost the war against the Xenomorphs, what remains? Set on a planet overrun by the savage alien species, the dregs of humanity cling to the protection of a trio of mysterious warlords known as the Three Kings. But there is one other human who can hold his own against the alien horde: the wanderer Idris. And now he is coming for the first of the Kings. What is Idris' secret connection to humanity's apparent saviors, and why does he want to burn the last bastion of humanity to the ground?! And if a Xenomorph and human civil war weren't enough, from the shadows a new threat emerges! Collecting ALIEN: KING KILLER (2026) #1-5 and material from ALIEN, PREDATOR & PLANET OF THE APES 1 GCD 2026.

120 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96920-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE JANUARY 2027

UNCANNY X-MEN BY GAIL SIMONE VOL. 5: WHO'S BEEN SLEEPING IN MY BED? TPB

WRITTEN BY GAIL SIMONE

PENCILED BY LUCIANO VECCHIO, ANDREA DI VITO & ROGÊ ANTÔNIO COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

The Louisiana X-Men's wildest adventure yet!

Hellish dreams come to Haven House as nightmares are unleashed and questions answered over who has been manipulating the X-Men! Gambit's curse takes a terrifying turn, a sudden death throws the mutant world into chaos, and a mysterious turn of events brings the original New Mutants to the Uncanny X-Men. But something is very different about them — and what they've been training for! If they are here, where are the Outliers? And why are they in matching black-and-yellow uniforms? Meanwhile, the secret of Graymalkin Prison's Inmate X is revealed at last! Who is this incredibly lethal powerhouse, and what does it mean for mutantkind? And widespread panic breaks out in Louisiana as it becomes ground zero for an alien invasion force! But are they really what they seem? Plus: An Outlier suffers the worst first date ever! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (2024) #26-30, #32 and material from #31.

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96568-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

SORCERER SUPREME: RISE OF THE SCARLET WITCH TPB

WRITTEN BY STEVE ORLANDO PENCILED BY BERNARD CHANG & MORE COVER BY LEIRIX

Wanda Maximoff claims the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme!

In the aftermath of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, a new power rises. One willing to defy tradition, break every rule and chart a bold new path. Wanda Maximoff has been many things: a mother, an Avenger and the Scarlet Witch. But in the wake of Victor Von Doom's fall, Wanda has a new title: Sorcerer Supreme of Earth. But the Vishanti aren't happy, and they've anointed a champion of their own: none other than Wanda's former magical mentor, Agatha Harkness! After if she can fend off Agatha's challenge, Wanda will face an even bigger threat: the Dread Dormammu himself! And when her son, Wiccan, is taken hostage, Wanda faces a nightmarish quest alongside the mutant dream-weaver Somnus! But when the Extinction King comes for Earth, Wanda may need the help of another Sorcerer Supreme — from the Quantum Realm! Collecting SORCERER SUPREME (2025) #1-10.

232 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96456-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

MOONSTAR: EDGE OF DOUBT TPB

WRITTEN BY ASHLEY ALLEN PENCILED BY EDOARDO AUDINO COVER BY GERMÁN PERALTA

Not a Mirage — it's the fan-favorite New Mutant in her first solo series! When an ancient, soul-sucking weapon is set loose, it's up to Dani Moonstar to track it down! But the weapon's deadly wielder won't make it easy for her. Kyron, a time-lost warrior, is dedicated to relieving everyone of the pain of life — and it's up to Moonstar to stop him from finding the blade that will enable him to complete his ritual. But after recent tragedies, can Dani trust herself to save those closest to her? Will her self-doubts lead to even more bloodshed? And with the fate of the world on her shoulders, can she make a painful sacrifice? Courtesy of writer Ashley Allen (MAGIK) and artist Edoardo Audino, the psychic, bow-wielding mutant finally strikes out on her own! Collecting MOONSTAR (2026) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96756-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

WONDER MAN: TO LOVE AND DIE IN L.A. TPB

WRITTEN BY GERRY DUGGAN

PENCILED BY MARK BUCKINGHAM, STEFANO RAFFAELE, FARID KARAMI, LAURA BRAGA & PHIL NOTO

COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

Marvel's newest streaming superstar returns to top billing at last!

Hollywood hero Simon Williams has had his ups and down, from being manipulated into villainy by the Enchantress to being one of the brightest stars in the Avengers! Yet no matter how low the lows get, Wonder Man keeps fighting the good fight! But what happens when the past finally catches up to him? Enter Randolph Chancellor: Simon's former cellmate! Trouble finds Simon when he ends up wanted for murder! But who is truly to blame? And will Patsy Walker, A.K.A. Hellcat, help him clear his name or bring him to justice? Sparks fly between two former Avengers as an ensemble of artists extraordinaire joins Marvel mainstay Gerry Duggan for a true love letter to L.A. — as well as the history of Wonder Man! Collecting WONDER MAN (2026) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96719-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

SENTRY: INTO THE VOID TPB

WRITTEN BY PAUL JENKINS PENCILED BY CHRISTIAN ROSADO COVER BY CAFU

Sentry co-creator Paul Jenkins crafts a new era for the Golden Guardian of Good!

He's been an Avenger, a Dark Avenger and a Thunderbolt. He's also been forgotten, even dead. But now the Sentry is back — and so is the Void! Paul Jenkins returns with a bold, high-stakes epic starring Marvel's most dangerous hero — a man with the power of a million exploding suns and a dark entity born from his own psyche. When the Void threatens to unravel reality itself, the Sentry must battle not only cosmic forces and criminal empires, but also the monster within. Guest starring Reed Richards, Spider-Man and the Kingpin in a tale of impossible choices and devastating consequences. Can the Sentry save everything when the cost might be everything he loves? Collecting SENTRY (2026) #1-4.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96916-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE APRIL 2027

PUNISHER: ENTER THE WAR ZONE OMNIBUS HC MARCO CHECCHETTO COVER

WRITTEN BY GREG RUCKA & MARK WAID

PENCILED BY MARCO CHECCHETTO, MICHAEL LARK, MIRKO COLAK, MICO SUAYAN, CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO & MORE

COVERS BY MARCO CHECCHETTO & ADI GRANOV

Eisner Award-winning writer Greg Rucka's complete run!

For Frank Castle, death comes easy. Life is where things gets complicated. The biggest gun of all is back, with blood on his hands and vengeance in his eyes! But how does the Punisher deal with a world of costumed heroes and super villains? (Here's a hint: He doesn't deal with it pleasantly.) A fallen Frank must learn the hidden truths of the Exchange and how it's connected to the Marvel Universe's darkest secrets! The Punisher clashes with Spider-Man and Daredevil in an epic chase across Manhattan for a mysterious treasure that could change all their lives! As the streets run red in the aftermath, Frank takes on the NYPD, plunging the city into a war zone! And when the Avengers get involved, it's a situation where nobody can win. Get ready for the Punisher vs. Thor, Captain America, Iron Man and more — with Frank's protégé, former Marine Rachel Cole, caught in the middle! Collecting PUNISHER (2011) #1-16, DAREDEVIL (2011) #11, AVENGING SPIDER-MAN (2011) #6, PUNISHER: WAR ZONE (2012) #1-5 and material from SPIDER-ISLAND: I LOVE NEW YORK

CITY (2011) #1.

536 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-97093-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

PUNISHER: ENTER THE WAR ZONE OMNIBUS HC ADI GRANOV COVER [DM ONLY]

536 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-97094-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ON SALE MARCH 2027

SPIDER-MAN: LONG WAY HOME HC

WRITTEN BY JONATHAN HICKMAN PENCILED BY ADAM KUBERT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

Superstar creators unite Spider-Man, Punisher and the Hulk like never before!

It's a world before the Punisher. A world where the existence of the Hulk is but a whisper of a rumor. A world where A.I.M. has just developed a Cosmic Cube in the jungles of South America. Frank Castle, Bruce Banner and Peter Parker are all on a mission to keep the Cube out of the wrong hands — including each other's. In this three-way free-for-all for the power of the cosmos, who will come out on top? Icons collide in surprising fashion, in a Spider-Man story for the ages! Collecting SPIDER-MAN: LONG WAY HOME (2026) #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T …$22.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-96942-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE MARCH 2027

DEADPOOL BY JOE KELLY OMNIBUS HC ED McGUINNESS MONTAGE COVER — NEW PRINTING!

WRITTEN BY JOE KELLY, JAMES FELDER & STAN LEE

PENCILED BY ED McGUINNESS, AARON LOPRESTI, BERNARD CHANG, SHANNON DENTON, PETE WOODS, WALTER McDANIEL, STEVE HARRIS, ANTHONY WILLIAMS, DAVID BREWER, JOHN ROMITA SR., ERIC CANETE, ROB LIEFELD & MORE

COVERS BY ED McGUINNESS

Joe Kelly's hilarious, brutal, twisted and definitive take on Deadpool! Wade Wilson is a self-loathing killer for hire — but he dreams of being a hero. So when an interdimensional organization reveals his destiny to save the world, is it the chance for redemption Deadpool has longed for — or is it too good to be true? Either way, with reluctant allies like Siryn, Monty, Weasel and Blind Al and formidable foes like Taskmaster, Typhoid Mary and T-Ray — who carries a soul-shattering secret that could destroy Deadpool — the odds are stacked against the Merc with a Mouth! DP locks horns with Daredevil — and locks lips with Death! Plus: A time-torn Wade crashes a classic issue of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN — and shares a modern-day team-up with the web-slinger! Collecting DEADPOOL (1997) #1-33, #-1 and #0; DAREDEVIL/DEADPOOL ANNUAL '97; DEADPOOL/DEATH ANNUAL '98; BABY'S FIRST DEADPOOL BOOK (1998); AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #47 and #611; and material

from DEADPOOL (2009) #900.

1160 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-97194-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DEADPOOL BY JOE KELLY OMNIBUS HC ED McGUINNESS NINJA COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1160 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-97195-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ON SALE MARCH 2027

STAR WARS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC HOWARD CHAYKIN COVER — NEW PRINTING!

WRITTEN BY ROY THOMAS & ARCHIE GOODWIN WITH HOWARD CHAYKIN,

DON GLUT, CHRIS CLAREMONT, JO DUFFY & MICHAEL GOLDEN PENCILED BY HOWARD CHAYKIN, CARMINE INFANTINO, AL WILLIAMSON, CARLOS GARZON, ALAN KUPPERBERG, WALTER SIMONSON, HERB TRIMPE, MIKE VOSBURG & MICHAEL GOLDEN

COVERS BY HOWARD CHAYKIN & GREG HILDEBRANDT

The original Star Wars comic book returns!

As the phenomenon dawned in 1977, Marvel Comics published the very first Star Wars comic-book series. Now, the House of Ideas is re-presenting those original adventures in its wampa-sized Omnibus format! It's the return of the Jedi to Marvel in an opening volume that begins with A New Hope and ends with The Empire Strikes Back. In between, the rebels face a wealth of new perils — from space pirate Crimson Jack to the bounty hunter Beilert Valance, as well as a surprisingly svelte Jabba the Hut (one "t"). Luke goes back to Tatooine, Leia battles alone, Han and Chewie play the deadly Big Game, and Darth Vader hunts for answers! With all your old favorites and plenty of fresh faces — hello, Jaxxon! — there's no doubt, the Force is strong with this one! Collecting STAR WARS (1977) #1-44 and STAR WARS ANNUAL (1979) #1.

880 PGS./Rated T …$125.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-97290-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC GREG HILDEBRANDT COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

880 PGS./Rated T …$125.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-97291-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ON SALE MARCH 2027

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ED McGUINNESS COVER

WRITTEN BY JASON AARON

PENCILED BY ED McGUINNESS, PACO MEDINA, SARA PICHELLI, DAVID MARQUEZ, ANDREA SORRENTINO, JASON MASTERS, STEFANO CASELLI, FRANCESCO MANNA, JAVIER GARRÓN, DALE KEOWN, LUCA MARESCA & MORE COVERS BY ED McGUINNESS & SARA PICHELLI

Jason Aaron crafts an Avengers epic for the ages!

Captain Marvel, Black Panther, She-Hulk and the newest Ghost Rider, Robbie Reyes, join the Avengers' "Big Three" of Thor, Captain America and Iron Man! But even with Doctor Strange lending a hand, can this new team save the world from the 2,000-foot-tall space gods known as the Celestials? The Avengers enter the future with a new headquarters you won't believe — but in the far past, prepare to meet the Avengers of One Million BCE! When the bloodsuckers of the Legion of Unliving wreak havoc, it's time to call in an expert: Blade! The War of the Realms rages, the Squadron Supreme of America assembles, the Starbrand is reborn and Tony Stark ends up trapped in an icy cave millennia in the past! Meanwhile, in the present, Earth's mightiest villains unite against a common threat: the Avengers! But even worse is an attack from one of their own! If the Avengers can survive the Age of Khonshu, all that awaits them… is the Phoenix Force, searching for its latest host! Collecting AVENGERS (2018) #1-45, and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2018 (AVENGERS/CAPTAIN AMERICA) #1 and FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2019 (AVENGERS/SAVAGE AVENGERS) #1.

1112 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-97089-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC SARA PICHELLI COVER [DM ONLY]

1112 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-97090-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ON SALE MARCH 2027

WHAT THE–?! OMNIBUS HC JON BOGDANOVE COVER

WRITTEN BY SCOTT LOBDELL, BARRY DUTTER, AARON LOPRESTI, HILARY BARTA, DOUG RICE, SHOLLY FISCH, PETER GILLIS, BILL WRAY, KURT BUSIEK & FRED HEMBECK WITH JOHN BYRNE, PETER DAVID, STAN LEE,

DON McGREGOR, ALAN KUPPERBEG, DAN SLOTT & MORE

PENCILED BY RURIK TYLER, AARON LOPRESTI, HILARY BARTA, JOHN COSTANZA, MARIE SEVERIN, JOHN BYRNE, RICHARD HOWELL WITH JIM LEE, JOE QUESADA, ERIK LARSEN, WHILCE PORTACIO, DALE KEOWN, MIKE MIGNOLA, TODD McFARLANE, JOE STATON, FRED HEMBECK, STEVE DITKO, JOHN SEVERIN, ALAN KUPPERBERG & MORE

COVERS BY JON BOGDANOVE & HILARY BARTA

Collecting the complete parody classic!

Dive face-first into Marvel's madhouse with the WHAT THE–?! OMNIBUS, cramming the entire anything-goes classic into one gloriously bonkers brick of a book. No hero escapes our satirical surgeons. The Fantastical Four, the Pulverizer, Doctor Deranged, the Mighty Sore, the Man-Thang and even poor Charlie America get roasted to crispy perfection. Comics' biggest names cut loose with jokes they couldn't get away with anywhere else. Artists from Jim Lee and Todd McFarlane to Steve Ditko and Marie Severin — backed by the all-star prank squad of Rurik Tyler, Aaron Lopresti, Hilary Barta and Bill Wray — let loose with wall-to-wall spoofs, sight gags and comic chaos. If you love to laugh at super heroes as much as you love super heroes, this volume is your new happy place! Collecting WHAT THE–?! (1988) #1-26.

1072 PGS./Rated T …$125.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-97130-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WHAT THE–?! OMNIBUS HC HILARY BARTA COVER [DM ONLY]

1072 PGS./Rated T …$125.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-97131-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

ALL-NEW WOLVERINE MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: ORPHANS OF X TPB

Volume #2 in the All-New Wolverine Modern Era Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY TOM TAYLOR

PENCILED BY LEONARD KIRK, JUANN CABAL, MARCO FAILLA, DJIBRIL MORISSETTE-PHAN & RAMON ROSANAS COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

Laura Kinney proves herself worthy of the mantle!

From the stars comes death! An alien ship. A dying passenger. And two words that will forever change Laura's life. It's a nonstop race against a deadly transformative disease as Wolverine faces a battle in a quarantined city against a mysterious villain. Can the Guardians of the Galaxy help turn the tide? Then Daken, Logan's enigmatic son, is kidnapped — and it's up to his "sister" to find him! But when the trail leads Wolverine back to the facility where she was created and tortured, she'll find new horrors waiting for her! When Gabby makes a shocking discovery, she turns to the only person she can trust: Deadpool?! But will Wade Wilson help Gabby on her mission of vengeance, or will he only make matters worse? And what will tomorrow bring for…Old Woman Laura? Years from now, Laura is living in a utopia where super heroes have ushered in worldwide peace. So what simmering evil could force Wolverine out of retirement? Collecting ALL-NEW WOLVERINE (2015) #19-35 and GENERATIONS: WOLVERINE & ALL-NEW WOLVERINE (2017) #1.

416 PGS./Rated T+ …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96972-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

AVENGERS WEST COAST EPIC COLLECTION: TERMINATED TPB

Volume #8 in the Avengers West Coast Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY ROY THOMAS, DANN THOMAS, DAN ABNETT, ANDY LANNING, MARK GRUENWALD & MORE

PENCILED BY ANDREW CURRIE, DAVID ROSS, M.C. WYMAN, JOHN CZOP, STEVEN ELLIS, JOHN HIGGINS & MORE

COVER BY DAVID ROSS

Say a tearful farewell to Mockingbird — and the whole West Coast Avengers!

As the cosmic events of INFINITY CRUSADE pit Avenger against Avenger, Clint Barton picks up the bow and arrows once again and returns to the role of Hawkeye! But the Hangman and his fellow members of the Lethal Legion have targeted the Whackos for death, and soon Mephisto will put them through Hell. What does it take to kill a Mockingbird? In the wake of tragedy, the team comes to a forceful end! Plus: solo adventures of three soon-to-be ex-West Coast Avengers! Discover the origin of Julia "Spider-Woman" Carpenter! U.S.Agent hunts the murderous Scourge of the Underworld and seeks answers about his past! And plagued by horrifying nightmares, the Scarlet Witch seeks the mystical aid of mentor Agatha Harkness! Collecting AVENGERS WEST COAST (1989) #96-102, U.S.AGENT (1993)

#1-4, SPIDER-WOMAN (1993) #1-4 and SCARLET WITCH (1994) #1-4.

496 PGS./Rated T …$54.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96945-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE JANUARY 2027

NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER EPIC COLLECTION: DESTINY OR DEATH TPB

Volume #2 in the Namor the Sub-Mariner Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY STAN LEE & ROY THOMAS WITH ARCHIE GOODWIN, RAYMOND MARAIS, GARY FRIEDRICH & ARNOLD DRAKE

PENCILED BY GENE COLAN, BILL EVERETT & JOHN BUSCEMA WITH MARIE SEVERIN, DAN ADKINS, WERNER ROTH, JACK KIRBY,

JERRY GRANDENETTI, TOM SUTTON & ROSS ANDRU COVER BY MARIE SEVERIN

Sub-Mariner gets his own title in the heyday of the Marvel Age!

It's undersea action at its finest as a roster of legendary creators guides the Sub-Mariner to glory! First, Stan Lee and Gene Colan continue their triumphant TALES TO ASTONISH run as Namor is driven to madness — first by the Puppet Master, then by political intrigue with Warlord Krang. Next, Namor becomes the prime target of the shadowy Secret Empire in an astonishing crossover with the Incredible Hulk. Another clash with Iron Man further elevates these iconic tales, featuring art by Jack "King" Kirby himself! Sub-Mariner creator Bill Everett makes a celebrated return to illustrate an epic war against Attuma. And finally, Roy Thomas and "Big" John Buscema launch Namor into his solo series with a historic team-up alongside the Inhumans' Triton! COLLECTING TALES TO ASTONISH #77-101, TALES OF SUSPENSE #79-80, IRON MAN AND SUB-MARINER #1, SUB-MARINER #1-3 AND MATERIAL FROM NOT BRAND ECHH #1, #4, #9 & #11.

ISBN 978-1-302-96746-8

$54.99 US $68.75 CAN

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

SHE-HULK EPIC COLLECTION: INTERRUPTED MELODY TPB

Volume #5 in the She-Hulk Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY JOHN BYRNE, SIMON FURMAN & MORE PENCILED BY JOHN BYRNE, RIK LEVINS & MORE COVER BY JOHN BYRNE

Legendary writer/artist John Byrne returns!

Join Jennifer Walters on some of her wildest adventures of all — beginning in Transylvania, on the hunt for Spragg the Living Hill! But before long, it's a case of "Jenny to the center of the Earth" as Shulkie plunges deep into a betrothal to…Mole Man?! Black Talon unleashes a horde of the undead, the Living Eraser wipes out date night and Cupid's arrow sends the brutish Mahkizmo head over heels! Plus: A revenge plot drags She-Hulk into outer space! Jen heads home for the holidays and hopes for a Christmas miracle! A shocking body-swap makes Weezi the star! And tragic news leads Jen to start the hunt for new creators to take over the series! Collecting SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK (1989) #31-50.

488 PGS./Rated T …$54.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96951-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

X-FORCE EPIC COLLECTION: STARTING OVER TPB

Volume #5 in the X-Force Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY FABIAN NICIEZA, JEPH LOEB & MORE

PENCILED BY TONY DANIEL, TERRY DODSON, ADAM POLLINA, LUCIANO LIMA & MORE

COVER BY ADAM POLLINA

As Cannonball graduates to the X-Men, X-Force moves into Xavier's Mansion!

When Feral's sister, Thornn, is arrested for the murder of her family, X-Force is on the case — but the answers won't be easy. Then, in the wake of the Age of Apocalypse, Professor X and Cable have a private meeting that results in a momentous change for the team. While some are happy with the results, others disapprove strongly. Will this mean the end of X-Force? Sunspot defies orders to battle Mimic! Siryn is trapped in a hospital for the clinically insane, desperate for help! Holocaust and Sebastian Shaw enter a dangerous alliance that will have devastating consequences for the squad! Plus: Warpath has a romantic encounter with a mutant who seems like trouble! Caliban joins the team! Boom-Boom gets a fresh look! Two X-Forcers are wanted for murder! And Siryn can't get Deadpool out of her head! All that, plus a much-needed vacation, hijacked by the Impossible Man! Collecting X-FORCE (1991) #40-56 and X-FORCE & CABLE ANNUAL '95.

488 PGS./Rated T …$54.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96978-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 09/28/26, ON-SALE 12/02/26

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: DECEMBER 2026 MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: DECEMBER 2026 MARVEL UNIVERSE B [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: DECEMBER 2026 MARVEL UNIVERSE C [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 10/19/26, ON-SALE 12/02/26

MARVEL UNIVERSE DECEMBER 2026 POSTER 1

MARVEL UNIVERSE DECEMBER 2026 POSTER 2

MARVEL UNIVERSE DECEMBER 2026 POSTER 3

MARVEL UNIVERSE DECEMBER 2026 POSTER 4

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC FOR THE BELOW NOVEMBER ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT AND WERE PREVIOUSLY LISTED IN THE OCTOBER PREVIEWS CATALOG CHECK-LIST AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED.

FOC 09/28/26, ON-SALE 11/11/26

PREDATOR VS. PUNISHER #1

COMICS

FOC 10/05/26, ON-SALE 11/04/26

CHALLENGES OF DOOM: DOCTOR STRANGE #1

DNX #4

FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD MARY JANE #1

GHOST RIDER: KUSHALA #1

INFERNAL HULK VS. SPIDER-MAN #1

IRON MAN #11

MARVEL MEOW/STRANGE SCALES #1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #4

PUNISHER SHOWDOWNS: WOLVERINE #1

SPIDER-WOMAN #1

UNCANNY X-MEN #38

WOLVERINE #29

FOC 10/05/26, ON-SALE 11/11/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1003

BLACK CAT #16

CAPTAIN AMERICA #17

DAREDEVIL #9

EMPEROR DOOM #1

GENERATION X-23 #10

GODZILLA CONQUERS THE MULTIVERSE #5

JEFF THE LAND SHARK: SUPERSTAR #5

SPIDER-MAN/HULK: FIRE AND BRIMSTONE #4

STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT #5

THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF INDIANA JONES #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #10

X-MEN #41

X-MEN UNITED #9

FOC 10/12/26, ON-SALE 11/18/26

BLACK PANTHER/NAMOR: DOOMED #3 DNX #5

FANTASTIC FOUR #19

GAMBIT: WANTED #5

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #10

MARVEL SPOTLIGHT #32 FACSIMILE EDITION

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #2

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #2

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2

PUNISHER #10

PUNISHER VS. SPIDER-MAN #5

STAR WARS: THE FALL OF KYLO REN #4

TOMB OF APOCALYPSE #4

UNCLE SCROOGE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL #1

X-MEN: INCURSIONS #1

X-ORCISTS #1

FOC 10/19/26, ON-SALE 11/25/26

ALIEN VS. X-MEN #3

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1004

GAMBIT GONE #3

JEAN GREY #1

MARVEL ZOMBIES: WAR ZONE #3

PREDATOR VS. THE PLANET OF THE APES #5

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #6

SPIDER-MAN: LONG WAY HOME #5

STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT #6

THE AMAZING VENOM #3

THOR #803

UNCANNY X-MEN #39

VENOM #2

WOLVERINE: PARADISE #2

X-MEN ANNUAL #6 FACSIMILE EDITION

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW DECEMBER ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED. FULL SOLICITATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR THESE TITLES IN THE DECEMBER PREVIEWS CATALOG.

FOC 10/26/26, ON-SALE 12/16/26

WOLVERINE: ORIGIN III – THE DARK AGE #1

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW DECEMBER ON-SALE COMIC TITLES AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED DUE TO THE HOLIDAY SHIPPING SCHEDULE. FULL SOLICITATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR THESE TITLES IN THE DECEMBER PREVIEWS CATALOG.

FOC 10/26/26, ON-SALE 12/02/26

DOOMQUEST #6

INFERNAL HULK VS. AVENGERS #1

IRON MAN #12

MAXIMUM X-MEN #1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #5

PUNISHER SHOWDOWNS: WINTER SOLDIER #1

VENOM: P.O.V. #1

WOLVERINE #30

X-MEN UNITED #10

COLLECTIONS

FOC 10/05/26

AVENGERS WEST COAST EPIC COLLECTION: TERMINATED TPB (ON SALE 12/16/26)

CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 2: DOOM'S SHADOW TPB (ON SALE 12/16/26)

MILES MORALES: THE ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN TPB (ON SALE 03/17/27)

MOONSTAR: EDGE OF DOUBT TPB (ON SALE 12/16/26)

SENTRY: INTO THE VOID TPB (ON SALE 12/16/26)

SORCERER SUPREME VOL. 1: RISE OF THE SCARLET WITCH TPB (ON SALE 12/16/26)

SPIDER-GWEN: THE RADIOACTIVE SPIDER-WOMAN TPB (ON SALE 03/17/27)

SPIDER-MAN: LONG WAY HOME HC (ON SALE 03/17/27)

STAR WARS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC HOWARD CHAYKIN COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 03/17/27)

STAR WARS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC GREG HILDEBRANDT COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/17/27)

FOC 10/12/26

ALIAS: RED BAND – DEAL WITH THE DEVIL TPB (ON SALE 12/23/26)

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ED MCGUINNESS COVER (ON SALE 03/24/27)

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC SARA PICHELLI COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/24/27)

DAREDEVIL VOL. 1: TOMORROW'S DEVIL TPB (ON SALE 12/23/26)

SHE-HULK EPIC COLLECTION: INTERRUPTED MELODY TPB (ON SALE 12/23/26)

WHAT THE–?! OMNIBUS HC HILARY BARTA COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/24/27)

WHAT THE–?! OMNIBUS HC JON BOGDANOVE COVER (ON SALE 03/24/27)

X-MEN: AGE OF KRAKOA – REIGN OF X OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC LEINIL YU COVER (ON SALE 02/17/27)

X-MEN: AGE OF KRAKOA – REIGN OF X OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC PEPE LARRAZ COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 02/17/27)

FOC 10/19/26

ALL-NEW WOLVERINE MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: ORPHANS OF X TPB (ON SALE 12/30/26)

DEADPOOL BY JOE KELLY OMNIBUS HC ED MCGUINNESS MONTAGE COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 03/31/27)

DEADPOOL BY JOE KELLY OMNIBUS HC ED MCGUINNESS NINJA COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/31/27)

WONDER MAN: TO LOVE AND DIE IN L.A. TPB (ON SALE 12/30/26)

X-FORCE EPIC COLLECTION: STARTING OVER TPB (ON SALE 12/30/26)

FOC 10/26/26

ALIEN: KING KILLER TPB (ON SALE 01/06/27)

NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER EPIC COLLECTION: DESTINY OR DEATH TPB (ON SALE 01/06/27)

PUNISHER: ENTER THE WAR ZONE OMNIBUS HC MARCO CHECCHETTO COVER (ON SALE 04/07/27)

PUNISHER: ENTER THE WAR ZONE OMNIBUS HC ADI GRANOV COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 04/07/27)

UNCANNY X-MEN BY GAIL SIMONE VOL. 5: WHO'S BEEN SLEEPING IN MY BED? TPB (ON SALE 01/06/27)

Here we go… Marvel Comics Official Full November 2026 Solicits And Solicitations… images when I can get them up! Oo-er missus!

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W)

MATTEO DELLA FONTE (A)

COVER A BY DIKE RUAN

COVER B BY LUCAS WERNECK (MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH VARIANT)

COVER C BY SKAN (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT)

COVER D BY JUANN CABAL (MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE VARIANT)

COVER E BY JOSHUA SWABY (MIDNIGHT GALLERY 1:25 VARIANT)

COVER F BY SKAN (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN 1:50 VARIANT)

EAT. PREY. LOVE.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #2

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W)

SCIETRONC (A)

COVER A BY STEVE BEACH

COVER B BY LUCAS WERNECK (MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH VARIANT)

COVER C BY PEACH MOMOKO (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT)

COVER D BY ITO (MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE VARIANT)

COVER E BY SIMONE BIANCHI (MIDNIGHT GALLERY 1:25 VARIANT)

COVER F BY PEACH MOMOKO (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN 1:50 VARIANT

Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes…for a spider. Where is Peter Parker?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #2

BENJAMIN PERCY (W)

KEV WALKER (A/C)

COVER A BY KEV WALKER

COVER B BY LUCAS WERNECK (MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH VARIANT)

COVER C BY BEN HARVEY (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT)

COVER D BY PHIL NOTO (MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE VARIANT)

COVER E BY TAURIN CLARKE (MIDNIGHT GALLERY 1:25 VARIANT)

COVER F BY BEN HARVEY (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN 1:50 VARIANT)

Reed Richards — haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand — begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of his theories — a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

PREDATOR VS. PUNISHER #1 (OF 4)

FRANK TIERI (W) • JESÚS SAÍZ (A)

COVER A BY DUSTIN WEAVER COVER B BY LEINIL YU (HOMAGE) COVER C BY TBA (1:25)

COVER D BY ALEX MALEEV

COVER E BY FABRIZIO DE TOMASSO COVER F BY ALEX MALEEV (VIRGIN, 1:100) COVER G BY MARTIN COCCOLO (FOIL)

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER! THE PUNISHER TAKES ON THE PREDATOR!

NEW YORK CITY becomes a hunting ground when a PREDATOR arrives looking for worthy prey and finds FRANK CASTLE! As crime bosses fall, the body count rises and the streets run red, two legendary killers violently collide in a brutal showdown that has been decades in the making. Featuring a murderers' row of underworld villains including KINGPIN, JIGSAW, SILVERMANE, THE OWL and more!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

INFERNAL HULK VS. SPIDER-MAN #1

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • JAVIER PINA (A) • COVER BY NIC KLEIN

VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE MARCH TO HULK WAR CONTINUES AS INFERNAL HULK CORRUPTS ALL IN HIS PATH!

The FANTASTIC FOUR and the BAXTER BUILDING have fallen to INFERNAL HULK, and NEW YORK is under siege! When the RICHARDS KIDS are taken too, SPIDER-MAN disobeys orders and goes on a suicide mission to save them at all costs…and to get the AVENGERS the weapon they need to stop Infernal Hulk and prevent the AGE OF MONSTERS. Hulk's inevitable INFINITE AVENGERS come one step closer to fruition in this unmissable penultimate issue!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

X-MEN: INCURSIONS #1

ALEX PAKNADEL (W)

JIM TOWE (A)

COVER A BY GLEB MELNIKOV

COVER B BY GLEB MELNIKOV (MIRROR) COVER C BY ESAD RIBIC

COVER D BY TBA (HOMAGE, 1:25) COVER E BY ESAD RIBIC (VIRGIN, 1:100) COVER F BY BRYAN HITCH

WHEN TIME RAN OUT!

It was a catastrophe that led to the end of both the Ultimate and Marvel Universes and birthed the conflict known as SECRET WARS! But

not every story of those dark days has yet been revealed! In the first of five one-shots harkening back to that period, witness what happens when the universe of the mutant-ascendent HOUSE OF M intersects with that of the DAYS OF FUTURE PAST! In eight hours, only one can survive, or both will collide and be utterly annihilated! This devastating choice is left in the hands of Kate Pryde!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

DNX #4 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W)

FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

5-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI DNX COLLECTION VARIANT COVER H BY SKOTTIE YOUNG VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

The X-Men and the Fantastic Four must regroup and address the unexpected catastrophe, while the effects of 3K's Chairman's scheme have only begun to be felt! But the Chairman soon learns that even his plans have flaws…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DNX #5 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W)

FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS VARIANT COVER BYGIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

5-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI DNX COLLECTION VARIANT COVER I BY SKOTTIE YOUNG VARIANT COVER BY TBA

X-Men and 3K. Scott Summers and Henry McCoy. Cyclops and the Chairman. To the death.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

JEAN GREY #1 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W)

ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A)

COVER A BY JOËLLE JONES COVER B BY ITO

COVER C BY MIGUEL MERCADO (1:25) COVER D BY ITO (VIRGIN, 1:100) COVER E BY NOGI SAN

COVER F BY PEACH MOMOKO (MOMO-TONE)

BURNING ON RE-ENTRY IN THE AFTERMATH OF DNX!

The PHOENIX is headed to Earth. JEAN GREY is aflame within. When she touches down, will she consume all she touches…or will she maintain control of the life-giving, life-taking power coursing through her? Hot on the heels of DNX — a new chapter for Jean Grey and the X-MEN begins HERE AND NOW!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #41

JED MACKAY (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN

INDIANA JONES MARVEL ARTIFACT VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

DNX TIE-IN!

The X-Men and the Fantastic Four are on a mission to save lives — but O*N*E has a mandate to enforce a quarantine zone and have their

own mission to complete. Can both succeed?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-ORCISTS #1 (OF 5)

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • COVER BY BEN HARVEY

COVER A BY BEN HARVEY • COVER B BY DIKE RUAN

COVER C BY NICK BRADSHAW (1:25) • COVER D BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN COVER E BY JENNY FRISON • COVER F BY JENNY FRISON (VIRGIN, 1:100) COVER G BY PEACH MOMOKO (MOMO-TONE)

DEMONS, BEWARE…

…the X-ORCISTS are here! When a demon escapes Limbo and begins terrorizing humans and mutants alike, MAGIK and JUGGERNAUT of

the X-Men team up with MADELYNE PRYOR, the Queen of Limbo herself, to take it down. But this demon is unlike anything they've ever seen before, and they're going to need help to stop its ruinous rampage. ASHLEY ALLEN and GERMÁN PERALTA, the all-star writer-artist duo who brought you MAGIK, join forces again to spin a spine-tingling tale!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

TOMB OF APOCALYPSE #4 (OF 5)

ASHLEY ALLEN (W)

DOMENICO CARBONE (A)

COVER BY FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER

BY PEACH MOMOKO

THEIR ASCENSION NEARS!

JUBILEE and WOLVERINE thought they had a handle on the horrors buried within APOCALYPSE's ancient stronghold, but the tomb has only just begun to reveal its true purpose! Tensions rise as RICTOR and SHATTERSTAR unleash forces far beyond their control. After all, when Apocalypse's legacy is disturbed, it doesn't stay buried…and something new is awakening beneath the sands.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

GENERATION X-23 #10

JODY HOUSER (W)

MARCO RENNA (A) COVER BY ÁTHILA FABBIO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

A CHURCH DIVIDED!

Laura and Gabby want to reunite the Generated kids with their original families. But the CHURCH OF THE GENERATED, led by X-INFINITE, are determined to stop them by any means necessary. Find out the fate of the Generated in this gut-punching finale!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN UNITED #9

EVE L. EWING & EVAN NARCISSE (W) • TIAGO PALMA (A)

COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ • VARIANT COVER BY KRIS ANKA

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE • WORKOUT VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BOW TO SUPERIOR POWER!

EMMA FROST is used to being at the top of the pyramid. After all, that's where she belongs. But when someone arrives whose power is to

be the better of any mutant she encounters…well, that simply can't be allowed. Yes, Justina LaGuardia, A.K.A. SUPERIOR, THE X-MAN THAT WASN'T, has operated in the shadows for too long, and now she's stepping into the sun…on a direct collision course with GRAYMATTER LANE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #38

GAIL SIMONE (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • COVER BY JUAN FRIGERI

MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • WORKOUT VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"THE SCAVENGED" PART ONE

The monstrous experiments from the labs beneath the former Graymalkin Prison have borne twisted fruit as four damaged mutants have

been made into cheap but brutal knockoffs of Wolverine himself! And they're after a new ally of the Uncanny X-Men! Their powers were already out of control. But now they have claws.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #39

GAIL SIMONE (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A/C)

MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY MICHELE BANDINI • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"THE SCAVENGED" PART TWO

Wolverine has mentored many young mutants, offering protection and guidance. But what happens when four damaged young mutants

want to follow in his footsteps, but only AFTER making sure he's out of the way for good? They're the best there is at what they do, but what

they do is HOMICIDAL. 29

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

GAMBIT: WANTED #5 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W)

ROBERT GILL (A)

COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

TO X OR NOT TO X?

SUZERAIN's endgame forces GAMBIT's hand! But is it the losing or winning hand?

CHRIS CLAREMONT returns to his co-creation Remy LeBeau in this pivotal issue as Gambit chooses his destiny in this last adventure prior to joining the X-MEN!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

GAMBIT GONE #3 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W)

EDOARDO AUDINO & GERARDO SANDOVAL (A) COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY LÉO CHIOLA

Two worlds. Two Gambits. Two quests. One for redemption…and one for personal gain. On the world ravaged by the AGE OF APOCALYPSE, one Gambit risks everything — even his own life — to defend the Morlocks from a force intent on making every mutant pay for Apocalypse's crimes with their lives. And through the looking glass, another Gambit leads Rogue into the heist of a lifetime! But will it be his life…or Rogue's?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WOLVERINE #29

SALADIN AHMED (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SENSES-SHATTERING MISSION!

An all-new arc begins here! When a "friend" asks LOGAN to use his enhanced senses in a new way to aid a charitable cause, his nose for

trouble will put Logan in the crux of a plot designed to aim the WOLVERINE toward a horrific end!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

WOLVERINE: PARADISE #2 (OF 5)

DAN PANOSIAN (W/A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JAMES HARREN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

CRUCIBLE!

Miami is in chaos as gangsters move in on DAZZLER's nightclub residency, and LOGAN will have to do what he does best! But who is CRUCIBLE, and how will this new player figure into WOLVERINE's destiny? You can be sure of one thing — blood will be spilled before the issue's through!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

THE PUNISHER SHOWDOWNS: WOLVERINE #1

TOM WALTZ (W) • BRUNO BÜLL (A) • COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY • VARIANT COVER BY JOE JUSKO

LOGAN CROSSES PATHS AND CLAWS WITH FRANK CASTLE!

WOLVERINE digs into the criminal underground of New York City as the Yakuza unleash a deadly and violence-inducing drug on the streets! But the PUNISHER already has his sights set on these death-peddling scum! What follows, you'll have to read to believe!

The Punisher's one-man war on the guilty crosses paths with other denizens of the Marvel Universe with explosive and unexpected results in THE PUNISHER SHOWDOWNS!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$5.99

CHALLENGES OF DOOM: DOCTOR STRANGE #1

AL EWING (W) • CHRISTIAN ROSADO (A)

COVER BY FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY DOALY • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SORCERER VS. SORCERER!

Two of history's most skilled practitioners of magic: DOCTOR DOOM faces DOCTOR STRANGE in a battle metaphysical, physical, current,

future, past…encompassing the enormous realms of their intellect and ability! These incredible foes will go to the limits of their powers and beyond to determine who is truly the greatest sorcerer — but what else will be revealed in the process?!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #10

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GABRIEL GUZMAN (A) • COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO WORKOUT VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ROAD TRIP!

DEADPOOL and BLIND AL take MERC MOBILE on the road! No job too big (well, maybe if it's, like, too difficult or annoying) and no job too

small (I mean, as long as the money is huge), Merc Mobile will shoot/save whomever you want! Even if that puts them at risk of GIANT GATORS in the EVERGLADES to save a millionaire's son! But is Blind Al's prediction on point?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

PUNISHER #10

BENJAMIN PERCY (W)

ANNALISA BORGO (A)

COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ • VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

PIT STOP!

PUNISHER gets a tip on a human-trafficking ring and discovers the horror and rot goes even deeper! Don't miss guest artist Annalisa Borgo's

Marvel debut, as Benjamin Percy continues FRANK CASTLE's war on crime with a horrific revelation!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD MARY JANE #1 (OF 5)

ASHLEY ALLEN (W)

PHIL NOTO (A)

COVER A BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL COVER B BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN COVER C BY TBA (1:25)

COVER D BY MR. GARCIN COVER E BY BRUCE TIMM

COVER F BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL (VIRGIN, 1:100) COVER G BY PEACH MOMOKO (MOMO-TONE)

YOU'RE NOW INVITED TO THE GRAND OPENING OF WATSON PRODUCTIONS!

Spinning out of storylines from MARY JANE: FACE IT, TIGER and QUEEN IN BLACK comes an all-new adventure for one of the most beloved characters in Spider-Man's world. Mary Jane WatsonGLOBAL: Add spaces before and after em dashes — model, actress, hero — is taking on a new role: PRODUCER! But when CHAMELEON sets his sights on sabotage, Mary Jane will need to use every tool in her arsenal — including a TOP-SECRET gift from Venom — to come out on top. Rising star Ashley Allen (MAGIK, MAGIK & COLOSSUS) and superstar artist Phil Noto kick off a brand-new chapter you won't want to miss!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #1

DAN WATTERS (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO (A)

COVER A BY ITO • COVER B BY NOGI SAN (SENSATIONAL)

COVER C BY STONEHOUSE (NOIR) • COVER D BY PUPPETEER LEE (1:25) COVER E BY MARK BROOKS • COVER F BY MARK BROOKS (VIRGIN, 1:100)

CARNAGE NEVER LOOKED SO GOOD!

Spider-Woman's 50th Anniversary celebration continues in this new series. Old foes back from the dead! Mysteries around every corner! And a

bloodthirsty Carnage just barely kept contained! It's a recipe for Spider-Woman's darkest adventure yet. Don't miss this electrifying first issue!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1003

JOE KELLY (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A) •COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA WORKOUT VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

4-PART CONNECTING LEGACY VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK VARIANT COVER BY TBA • WORKOUT VARIANT COVER BY TBA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

SPIDER-MAN races to stop a deadly assassin, while a staunch enemy turned ally of the wall-crawler returns to his old tricks! But tensions are high in the aftermath of ARMAGEDDON as Mayor Cage's office and Spidey's new favorite buds, Damage Control, try to keep a lid on an NYC ready to boil over.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1004

JOE KELLY (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A) • COVER BY ED McGUINNESS

INDIANA JONES MARVEL ARTIFACT VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY MARK SPEARS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK SPEARS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

NO STOPPING THIS ITSY-BITSY SPIDER!

ITSY BITSY has some feedback for J. Jonah Jameson — SHUT UP and SHOVE OFF this mortal coil! While Spidey leaps into action to save

JJJ, another friend flips and puts the wall-crawler between him and his revenge!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #4

BRYAN HILL (W) • NICO LEON & VALENTINE DE LANDRO (A)

COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO • VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCHIO VARIANT COVER BY TBA • MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CAUGHT IN A TRAP!

SPIDER-MAN knows a trap when he sees one, but this time, he has no choice. His new foe, REVENANT, forged by the KINGPIN, found a way

to hurt him by targeting someone that Spidey may trust — MILES MORALES! And that means collateral damage. To beat this super villain, Spidey will have to think like a super villain. But can Spider-Man stay in control, or does he risk losing himself in this darkness?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

VENOM #2

CHARLES SOULE (W) • TOMMASO BIANCHI (A) • COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE

MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

INDIANA JONES MARVEL ARTIFACT VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO VARIANT COVER BY ERIC CANETE • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SHE'S WITH THEM?!

Eddie Brock is back bonded with his original symbiote, and THEY ARE VENOM, now and forever! But wait, what's this — could it be that

the pair have found themselves a new lady love? Who is this mystery woman…and is she snared in their web, or are they snared in hers?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

PUNISHER VS. SPIDER-MAN #5 (OF 5)

DAN ABNETT (W)

ÁLVARO LÓPEZ (A)

COVER BY JONAS SCHARF

VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

EYE FOR AN EYE!

The PUNISHER is a one-man army — nothing can stop him when he sets his sights on a kill. But when lives are on the line, good or bad, SPIDER-

MAN must stop death at any cost…right? In this final climactic chapter of the series, a seminal period in Marvel History concludes with a BANG!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN: LONG WAY HOME #5 (OF 5)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W)

ADAM KUBERT (A) COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS • VARIANT COVER BY TBA VARIANT COVER BY ACO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

The finale you've been waiting for! Who will take hold of the power of the cosmos?

32 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #6

DAN SLOTT (W)

MARCUS TO (A)

COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS VARIANT COVER BY TBA VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SPIDEY GOES BIG TIME!

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN is moving past his BRAND NEW DAY and into the BIG TIME! The full scope of this series is revealed as the seeds Dan and Marcus planted in issues #1-5 move with them through time where they will bloom into trees that could DESTROY PETER PARKER! Not only will you get more of TURNCOAT whose full debut happened in #5, but this issue introduces a big-time new villain THE SCAVENGER! And we're only one month away from the 50th ANNIVERSARY of the SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN so you better believe we've got BIG-TIME PLANS!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MARVEL ZOMBIES:

WAR ZONE #3 (OF 5)

TOM WALTZ (W)

JAIME INFANTE & FRAN MARISCAL MANCILLA (A) COVER BY TONY PARKER VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

HELL'S KITCHEN IS EMPTY, AND ALL THE DEVILS ARE COMING FOR PUNISHER'S HEAD!

As it becomes clear that there's more to this zombie epidemic than meets the eye, PUNISHER must descend into the bowels of HELL'S KITCHEN to uncover answers! But danger lurks behind every corner as the unholy alliance between a zombified DAREDEVIL and BULLSEYE terrorizes the streets.

Backed into a corner, FRANK CASTLE is forced to make his own deal with the devil…but will he and ELEKTRA be able to put their differences aside to come out on top, or will the two tear each other apart first?!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN/HULK: FIRE & BRIMSTONE #4 (OF 5)

KEVIN SMITH & ANDY MCELFRESH (W)

R.B. SILVA (A)

COVER BY R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DAVILA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

The Hulk has seemingly been exorcised from Bruce Banner. But is there more to this miracle than meets the eye? Spidey has some doubts!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

THE AMAZING VENOM #3 (OF 5)

JORDAN MORRIS (W)

LUKE ROSS (A)

COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

IT'S A SPACE JAM!

Comeback has made it to SPACE! But their spaceship needs fuel! In the latest part of Fred's plan to help Passenger return home to Klyntar,

the duo have made a pit stop in Knowhere, home to travelers, smugglers, outcasts galore — AND Rocket Raccoon!!! Will Knowhere be an easy layover, or is Comeback in for some trouble???

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

BLACK CAT #16

G. WILLOW WILSON (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A) • COVER BY STUART IMMONEN

VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL • MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO VARIANT COVER BY STUART IMMONEN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STUART IMMONEN WORKOUT VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"X-CON" PART ONE

This issue of BLACK CAT is X-rated (for gratuitous use of X-MEN guest stars)! EMMA FROST has a job only Felicia Hardy can pull off. But

Felicia isn't a mutant…is she?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

THOR #803

AL EWING (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A)

COVER BY ALEX ROSS

INDIANA JONES MARVEL ARTIFACT VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

WORKOUT VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SOME SAY THE WORLD WILL END IN FIRE…

• Sigurd Jarlson is a mortal man charged with restoring a God…and journeying through all ten realms to do it.

• That includes realms that mortal men can't survive.

• Somewhere in Muspelheim, a man with a hammer is feeling the heat…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DAREDEVIL #9

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • LEE GARBETT (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI VARIANT COVER BY LEO CHIOLA

MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO WORKOUT VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MAN WITH FEAR!!

In a city without fear, violence and danger erupt like never before! MATT MURDOCK must help ensure the safety of the E.S.U. students, even

as DAREDEVIL copes with MR. FEAR's citywide scheme!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IRON MAN #11

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FANTASTIC VS. INVINCIBLE!

TONY STARK is being monitored by the people closest to him…and that includes Marvel's First Family: THE FANTASTIC FOUR! Reed and

Sue Richards have kept their distance, but it's finally time for them to face down the Armored Avenger! What has IRON MAN been up to? And how will it lead him into becoming the INCARCERATED IRON MAN?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #19

RYAN NORTH (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A) • COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS VARIANT COVER BY RAMON ROSANAS

INDIANA JONES MARVEL ARTIFACT VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"THE DARK FOREST" PART ONE

• The Fantastic Four have built a new kind of telescope for their children, able to peer deeper into the unexplored depths of the universe…

and have found something unexpected.

• It's not a biosignature, but a technosignature: solar engineering that could only be done by an incredibly advanced civilization. It's an invitation — one that they take…

• …but soon discover that the society that sent it is long gone — and and those that destroyed them may still remain!

• It's the Fantastic Four — and their children — facing cryptic messages on the other side of the universe…all alone against a force they cannot defeat!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #10

JED MACKAY (W)

VON RANDAL (A)

COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A WEST COAST REUNION!

Moon Knight and Tigra reconnect with their old West Coast Avengers teammate Hank Pym — but where Hank goes, trouble usually follows!

What awaits the Midnight Mission on the sunny coast of California?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #17

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • TON LIMA (A) • COVER BY VALERIO SCHITI

MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO SCHITI VARIANT COVER BY RYAN MEINDERDING • WORKOUT VARIANT COVER BY TBA VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ON THE RUN!

In the aftermath of ARMAGEDDON, Captain America goes on the run with VIC, the child clone of DOCTOR DOOM. The U.N.-backed S.H.I.E.L.D.

has demanded Vic be turned over, pitting Cap against NICK FURY. Meanwhile, one of Cap's oldest enemies returns!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MARVEL MEOW/ STRANGE SCALES #1

NAO FUJI & JOÃO M.P. LEMOS (W)

NAO FUJI & JOÃO M.P. LEMOS (A) COVER BY NAO FUJI

UNLIKELY ANIMAL FRIENDS UNITE!

The cats of the Marvel Universe meet Doctor Strange's snakes in a brand-new short story — and definitely, absolutely, positively nothing goes wrong! Plus: MARVEL MEOW #19-24 and STRANGE SCALES #1-6 see print for the first time!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/All Ages …$5.99

JEFF THE LAND SHARK: SUPERSTAR #5 (OF 5)

KELLY THOMPSON (W)

TOKITOKORO (A) COVER BY GURIHIRU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MOJO'S FINAL SHOW(DOWN)!

Keepers of Jeff and Ken — Gwenpool, Kate Bishop and other Marvel heroes — show up to rescue everyone's favorite land shark from Mojo's clutches! But what will become of the Jeff Coast Avengers? And what if Mojo wants to keep them ALL in Mojoworld FOR GOOD? Don't miss the climactic conclusion!

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

GHOST RIDER: KUSHALA #1

B. EARL & TABOO (W)

GUILLERMO SANNA & VANESA R. DEL REY (A) COVER BY KYLE CHARLES

CELEBRATE INDIGENOUS HERITAGE MONTH WITH KUSHALA, GHOST RIDER OF THE PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE!

The Black Eyed Peas' Taboo & B. Earl team up with artists Guillermo Sanna & Vanesa R. Del Rey for a wild ride through the past, present and future of the Marvel Universe! Kushala is the Sorcerer Supreme of the 1800s and a Ghost Rider known as the Spirit Rider — the only one who has managed to tame her Spirit of Vengeance. But when Kushala's ancestral line is targeted, all hell breaks loose! This supersized one-shot honoring Indigenous Heritage Month collects the episodes of the hit GHOST RIDER: KUSHALA Infinity Comic!

88 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$7.99

MARVEL SPOTLIGHT #32 FACSIMILE EDITION

ARCHIE GOODWIN (W)

SAL BUSCEMA (A) COVER BY GIL KANE

To know her is to fear her! Find out why in this facsimile presentation of Spider-Woman's sensational debut! Jessica Drew bursts onto the scene, launching an attack on a S.H.I.E.L.D. facility and aiming her venom blasts squarely at Nick Fury himself! But why is she hellbent on vengeance? What are the secrets of her uncanny powers? And what does it all have to do with the evil organization Hydra? The original origin of Spider-Woman sets her on the path to becoming one of Marvel's greatest — and best-dressed — super heroes! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting MARVEL SPOTLIGHT (1971) #32.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF INDIANA JONES #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

JOHN BYRNE (W)

JOHN BYRNE & TERRY AUSTIN (A) COVER BY TERRY AUSTIN

The landmark first original Indiana Jones story ever published by Marvel Comics — written and laid out by industry legend John Byrne, with finished artwork by his X-MEN artistic collaborator Terry Austin! When celebrated college professor Indiana Jones is visited by former star student Charlie Dunne, bringing news of an amazing discovery, unexpected tragedy strikes — and that means it's time for Indy to grab his trademark hat and whip! Heading off to Africa, he joins Dunne's sister, Edith, on a search for the golden Ikons of Ikammanen — but it won't be long before they're in a battle for survival! It's everything you'd want from an Indy adventure — boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF INDIANA JONES (1983) #1.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

EMPEROR DOOM #1

DAVID MICHELINIE (W)

BOB HALL (A/C)

MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Doctor Doom conquers the world — but the Avengers won't stand for that! Earth's Mightiest Heroes take on Marvel's greatest villain in an all-time classic graphic novel reprinted in comic-book format! Amplifying the Purple Man's mind-control powers, Doctor Doom bends the whole planet to his will…save for one man. One Wonder Man! Simon Williams' ionic nature keeps his mind clear; all he needs to do is to persuade his fellow Avengers to his cause — and you can bet that Captain America has what it takes to spearhead the resistance! Doom's reign may have made Earth a better place, but is world peace worth the complete and total loss of free will? That's the philosophical quandary at the heart of this super-hero saga! Reprinting MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL: EMPEROR DOOM (1987).

64 PGS./Rated T+ …$7.99

X-MEN ANNUAL #6 FACSIMILE EDITION

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W)

BILL SIENKIEWICZ (A/C)

Storm, under the possession of Dracula! The lord of vampires told Ororo he had released his hold over her — but now she discovers the truth! Meanwhile, Kitty Pryde reels from the news that her parents are getting divorced and starts acting strangely herself. Will the young Shadowcat pull herself together to aid her mentor

— and can even the X-Men save Storm from Dracula's grip? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in

its original form, ads and all! Reprinting X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #6.

48 PGS./Rated T …$6.99

GODZILLA CONQUERS THE MULTIVERSE #5 (OF 5)

GERRY DUGGAN (W)

JAVIER GARRÓN (A) COVER BY JUAN FRIGERI

THEME VARIANT COVER BY TBA HEISEI VS. MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE BATTLE FOR ALL REALITY ENDS HERE!

GODZILLA vs. KING GHIDORAH! The rematch you've been waiting for! Can DOCTOR DOOM, KANG and MILES MORALES stop the King of the Monsters once and for all?

Plus: MOTHRA, KNULL, ODIN, THE PUNISHER, GHOST RIDER, THE

FANTASTIC FOUR, THE X-MEN and the shocking fate of GODZILLA is revealed!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

BLACK PANTHER/NAMOR: DOOMED #3 (OF 5)

ETHAN S. PARKER &

GRIFFIN SHERIDAN (W) STEFANO NESI (A)

COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

FROM THE EVENTS OF AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON AND CAPTAIN AMERICA!

Egos and masterminds collide as the enemy triumvirate of Black Panther, Namor and Doom must unite! But what happens when a greater enemy still targets all three for the one thing they share? Will they be able to set their own priorities aside and conquer the Kingkiller — or is this the beginning of the end for the monarchs of the Marvel Universe?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNCLE SCROOGE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL #1

LOUISE SIMONSON (W) • TBA (A) • COVER BY WALTER SIMONSON

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A HOLIDAY ADVENTURE ACROSS PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE!

SCROOGE chooses gold over CHRISTMAS and ends up spending the holiday all alone! Three magical adventures force him to revisit the treasures that truly matter! Will Scrooge learn that family is worth more than all the gold in his Money Bin? Guest-starring DONALD DUCK, HUEY, DEWEY, LOUIE, LUDWIG VON DRAKE, GYRO GEARLOOSE and more!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

PREDATOR VS. THE PLANET OF THE APES #5 (OF 5)

GREG PAK (W) • ALAN ROBINSON (A) • COVER BY STONEHOUSE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE FINAL FATE OF THE PLANET OF THE APES!

The war between the alien PREDATOR and the denizens of the PLANET OF THE APES reaches its epic conclusion! And to the victor goes control of the ultimate weapon: the ALPHA-OMEGA BOMB!

Will DR. ZIRA, DR. CORNELIUS and their human ally ARCH manage to survive? Or will the Predator claim the entire planet as its latest trophy?!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

ALIEN VS. X-MEN #3 (OF 4)

KIERON GILLEN & CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • GERALDO BORGES (A)

COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY GERMÁN PERALTA VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

MUTANT VS. XENOMORPH VS.…ROBOT?!

From a certain point of view, there's more than one invading species on Earth. There's the XENOMORPHS…and there's the X-MEN.

A desperate situation turns worse when SENTINELS arrive — and their solution is to nuke the X-MANSION from orbit! It's the only way to be sure… Plus, in CHRIS CLAREMONT's bonus story, KITTY PRYDE and RACHEL SUMMERS face off against the Xenomorph queen for the fate of the PHOENIX!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT #5 (OF 7)

RODNEY BARNES (W)

WILL SLINEY (A)

COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA VARIANT COVER BY DAVE WACHTER VARIANT COVER BY LUKE ROSS

RETURN OF THE MANDALORIAN!

The MANDALORIAN DIN DJARIN must learn to master the DARKSABER!

Facing banishment from the ARMORER, Din travels to TATOOINE to repair his ship!

PLUS — an offer from BOBA FETT and FENNEC SHAND!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT #6 (OF 7)

RODNEY BARNES (W)

WILL SLINEY (A) COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

FROM THE DESERT COMES A STRANGER!

The MANDALORIAN DIN DJARIN delivers a gift for GROGU to AHSOKA TANO!

Will Grogu continue his training with MASTER LUKE SKYWALKER or rejoin Mando on his travels

across the galaxy?

PLUS — a chilling standoff between COBB VANTH and bounty hunter CAD BANE!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

STAR WARS: THE FALL OF KYLO REN #4 (OF 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • WILL SLINEY (A)

COVER BY PHIL NOTO • VARIANT COVER BY DAVE DORMAN VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

THE KNIGHTS OF REN FACE THEIR DARKEST HOUR!

KYLO REN and TAVA REN race to uncover the mystery behind a relentless assassin droid! What terrible secret awaits them on the deadly world of ZAGRYA?

And as the KNIGHTS OF REN turn on one of their own, who will survive the battle?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

ON SALE MARCH 2027

SPIDER-GWEN: THE RADIOACTIVE SPIDER-WOMAN TPB

WRITTEN BY JASON LATOUR & TOM TAYLOR

PENCILED BY ROBBI RODRIGUEZ, CHRIS VISIONS, MARCIO TAKARA & MORE COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN

Gwen Stacy is the Spider-Woman of Earth-65!

Fan-favorite creative team Jason Latour and Robbi Rodriguez reveal Spider-Gwen's amazing origin story and continue her adventures in her own world — where she was bitten by the radioactive spider, not Peter Parker! On the most tragic day of her life, Gwen was convinced that the Lizard died in her arms along with Peter. But a new reptilian rampage leaves her in doubt — not only about Peter's life, but also his death. And Gwen's troubles pile up as the Osborns of Earth-65 make their debut, and she finds herself on S.H.I.E.L.D.'s most wanted list! Perhaps the Spider-Woman of Earth-616, Jessica Drew, could impart some lessons about power and responsibility! Plus: Gwen shares adventures with Captain America, She-Hulk, Spider-Ham and her new body-swapping bud, the All-New Wolverine! Collecting EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2014) #2, SPIDER-GWEN (2015A) #1-5, SPIDER-GWEN (2015B) #1-6, SPIDER-GWEN ANNUAL (2016)

#1 and ALL-NEW WOLVERINE ANNUAL (2016) #1.

336 PGS./Rated T …$9.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-97159-5

Trim size: 5-1/2 x 8-1/2

ON SALE MARCH 2027

MILES MORALES: THE ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN TPB

WRITTEN BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

PENCILED BY MARK BAGLEY, SARA PICHELLI, CHRIS SAMNEE & DAVID MARQUEZ COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN

New Kid. New Powers. New Spider-Man. Relive Miles Morales' first adventure as the Ultimate Spider-Man in this brand-new compact edition!

The Peter Parker of the Ultimate Universe fights his final battle to save those he loves from the Green Goblin! But when Peter falls, it's time for Miles Morales to take up the mantle of Spider-Man! Before Peter died, young Miles was poised to start the next chapter in his life in a new school. Then, a spider's bite granted the teenager incredible arachnid-like powers. Now, Miles has been thrust into a world he doesn't understand, with only gut instinct and a little thing called responsibility as his guides! Can he live up to Peter's legacy as Spider-Man? As Miles grapples with his new life, his Uncle Aaron — A.K.A. the Prowler — learns his secret! He's got plans for his nephew, but little does he know that the Scorpion is on his tail! Collecting ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2009) #160, ULTIMATE COMICS SPIDER-MAN (2011) #1-12 and material from ULTIMATE FALLOUT (2011) #4.

312 PGS./Rated T …$9.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-97158-8

Trim size: 5-1/2 x 8-1/2

ON SALE JANUARY 2027

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER — SHADOWS & SECRETS TPB

WRITTEN BY KIERON GILLEN PENCILED BY SALVADOR LARROCA COVER BY ADI GRANOV

Feel the power of the dark side!

Fresh from defeat at the hands of the Rebel Alliance, Darth Vader must rise again to reassert the Empire's iron grip on the galaxy. But his failure leaves him out of favor with the Emperor, facing an uncertain future. And his own personal desire to find the young pilot with Force abilities who destroyed the Death Star may conflict with his duty. As his fateful quest begins, can the Dark Lord of the Sith pursue his own agenda and secure his seat of power in the face of all new threats to his position? Perhaps with the aid of a few rogues from a galaxy of scum and villainy — from familiar faces like Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett and Bossk to diabolical debutants Doctor Aphra and the killer droids 0-0-0 and BT-1. Filled with fear, anger, hate and suffering, this is the dark side of Star Wars as you've never seen it before! Collecting DARTH VADER (2015) #1-12.

296 PGS./Rated T …$9.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-97287-5

Trim size: 5-1/2 x 8-1/2

ON SALE JANUARY 2027

STAR WARS: SKYWALKER STRIKES TPB

WRITTEN BY JASON AARON

PENCILED BY JOHN CASSADAY, SIMONE BIANCHI & STUART IMMONEN COVER BY JOHN CASSADAY

Follow Luke and his allies into all-new adventures set in the aftermath of A New Hope!

The Rebel Alliance has destroyed the Death Star — but the Galactic Empire is undeterred. Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO and R2-D2 must continue the fight for freedom against a resurgent Darth Vader and his evil master, the Emperor. But when a rebel assault goes wrong, Luke comes face to face with the Dark Lord himself! The young Jedi's quest to learn more about the ancient order will lead to an uncanny encounter with Boba Fett and land him in the middle of an arena of death. Meanwhile, Han and Leia face a mysterious woman from the charming smuggler's past — one with a very personal grudge! Plus: a secret chapter of Obi-Wan Kenobi's story! Collecting STAR WARS (2015) #1-12.

296 PGS./Rated T …$9.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-97288-2

Trim size: 5-1/2 x 8-1/2

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

DAREDEVIL VOL. 1: TOMORROW'S DEVIL TPB

WRITTEN BY STEPHANIE PHILLIPS PENCILED BY LEE GARBETT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

AN UNPRECEDENTED ERA STARTS HERE!

Fan-favorite writer Stephanie Phillips (PHOENIX) and superstar artist Lee Garbett (DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE) take over the Man Without Fear! Hell's Kitchen is full of secrets — and no secret stays buried for long! As a fearsome new super villain named Omen targets Matt Murdock, it will be his alter ego Daredevil who takes the hits! But this mysterious new player isn't all they appear to be — a secret DD will have to uncover quickly as he scrambles to settle into a life and status quo we've never seen him in before! Here comes Matt Murdock…college professor! Plus: Spider-Man swings by! Ben Urich returns! And as Omen's vicious attacks hit closer and closer to home, Matt will be driven more paranoid than ever! Collecting DAREDEVIL (2026) #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96562-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 2: DOOM'S SHADOW TPB

WRITTEN BY CHIP ZDARSKY

PENCILED BY FRANK ALZIPAR, DELIO DIAZ, JAN BAZALDUA, TON LIMA & VALERIO SCHITI COVER BY VALERIO SCHITI

SETTING THE STAGE FOR AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON!

The aftermath of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM and a violent incursion by "Thunderbolt" Ross have brought Latveria to the brink of civil war! Captain America deploys to protect civilians and investigate rumors of a weapons stockpile — but when Nick Fury's unpredictable new version of S.H.I.E.L.D. joins the mission, it becomes clear that everyone wants a piece of Latveria, no matter the cost. With warring factions tearing the country apart and a squad of unconventional S.H.I.E.L.D. agents pursuing unknown agendas, can Captain America hope to bring peace to Latveria? Maybe not, when he's on a collision course with the Red Hulk and his all-new, all-Hulk strike team! There are some wars that not even Captain America can win. Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (2025) #6-11.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96404-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

ALIAS: RED BAND — DEAL WITH THE DEVIL TPB

WRITTEN BY SAM HUMPHRIES PENCILED BY GERALDO BORGES COVER BY DAVID MACK

The return of Jessica Jones!

A series of grisly murders in Hell's Kitchen pulls Jessica Jones into a mystery more sinister than she could've ever imagined. As the wife of Mayor Luke Cage, she'll have to tread carefully when she forms a dangerous alliance with Typhoid Mary to track down the deranged Postcard King, who uses letters to influence his victims! Can they work together to catch a killer without killing each other?! As they delve deeper into Hell's Kitchen's dark underbelly, the evidence they find presents more questions than answers — and soon a darker truth will emerge. Who is the puppet master pulling all the strings? Writer Sam Humphries (NEW AVENGERS, LEGENDARY STAR-LORD) puts the spotlight back on Jessica Jones in a series celebrating the 25th anniversary of ALIAS! Collecting ALIAS: RED BAND (2026) #1-5.

120 PGS./Explicit Content …$17.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96954-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE JANUARY 2027

ALIEN: KING KILLER TPB

WRITTEN BY SALADIN AHMED

PENCILED BY CARLOS NIETO & ROLAND BOSCHI COVER BY DAVID YARDIN

One of the most epic — and darkest — eras of the ALIEN universe!

When humanity has already lost the war against the Xenomorphs, what remains? Set on a planet overrun by the savage alien species, the dregs of humanity cling to the protection of a trio of mysterious warlords known as the Three Kings. But there is one other human who can hold his own against the alien horde: the wanderer Idris. And now he is coming for the first of the Kings. What is Idris' secret connection to humanity's apparent saviors, and why does he want to burn the last bastion of humanity to the ground?! And if a Xenomorph and human civil war weren't enough, from the shadows a new threat emerges! Collecting ALIEN: KING KILLER (2026) #1-5 and material from ALIEN, PREDATOR & PLANET OF THE APES 1 GCD 2026.

120 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96920-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE JANUARY 2027

UNCANNY X-MEN BY GAIL SIMONE VOL. 5: WHO'S BEEN SLEEPING IN MY BED? TPB

WRITTEN BY GAIL SIMONE

PENCILED BY LUCIANO VECCHIO, ANDREA DI VITO & ROGÊ ANTÔNIO COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

The Louisiana X-Men's wildest adventure yet!

Hellish dreams come to Haven House as nightmares are unleashed and questions answered over who has been manipulating the X-Men! Gambit's curse takes a terrifying turn, a sudden death throws the mutant world into chaos, and a mysterious turn of events brings the original New Mutants to the Uncanny X-Men. But something is very different about them — and what they've been training for! If they are here, where are the Outliers? And why are they in matching black-and-yellow uniforms? Meanwhile, the secret of Graymalkin Prison's Inmate X is revealed at last! Who is this incredibly lethal powerhouse, and what does it mean for mutantkind? And widespread panic breaks out in Louisiana as it becomes ground zero for an alien invasion force! But are they really what they seem? Plus: An Outlier suffers the worst first date ever! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (2024) #26-30, #32 and material from #31.

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96568-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

SORCERER SUPREME: RISE OF THE SCARLET WITCH TPB

WRITTEN BY STEVE ORLANDO PENCILED BY BERNARD CHANG & MORE COVER BY LEIRIX

Wanda Maximoff claims the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme!

In the aftermath of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, a new power rises. One willing to defy tradition, break every rule and chart a bold new path. Wanda Maximoff has been many things: a mother, an Avenger and the Scarlet Witch. But in the wake of Victor Von Doom's fall, Wanda has a new title: Sorcerer Supreme of Earth. But the Vishanti aren't happy, and they've anointed a champion of their own: none other than Wanda's former magical mentor, Agatha Harkness! After if she can fend off Agatha's challenge, Wanda will face an even bigger threat: the Dread Dormammu himself! And when her son, Wiccan, is taken hostage, Wanda faces a nightmarish quest alongside the mutant dream-weaver Somnus! But when the Extinction King comes for Earth, Wanda may need the help of another Sorcerer Supreme — from the Quantum Realm! Collecting SORCERER SUPREME (2025) #1-10.

232 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96456-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

MOONSTAR: EDGE OF DOUBT TPB

WRITTEN BY ASHLEY ALLEN PENCILED BY EDOARDO AUDINO COVER BY GERMÁN PERALTA

Not a Mirage — it's the fan-favorite New Mutant in her first solo series! When an ancient, soul-sucking weapon is set loose, it's up to Dani Moonstar to track it down! But the weapon's deadly wielder won't make it easy for her. Kyron, a time-lost warrior, is dedicated to relieving everyone of the pain of life — and it's up to Moonstar to stop him from finding the blade that will enable him to complete his ritual. But after recent tragedies, can Dani trust herself to save those closest to her? Will her self-doubts lead to even more bloodshed? And with the fate of the world on her shoulders, can she make a painful sacrifice? Courtesy of writer Ashley Allen (MAGIK) and artist Edoardo Audino, the psychic, bow-wielding mutant finally strikes out on her own! Collecting MOONSTAR (2026) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96756-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

WONDER MAN: TO LOVE AND DIE IN L.A. TPB

WRITTEN BY GERRY DUGGAN

PENCILED BY MARK BUCKINGHAM, STEFANO RAFFAELE, FARID KARAMI, LAURA BRAGA & PHIL NOTO

COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

Marvel's newest streaming superstar returns to top billing at last!

Hollywood hero Simon Williams has had his ups and down, from being manipulated into villainy by the Enchantress to being one of the brightest stars in the Avengers! Yet no matter how low the lows get, Wonder Man keeps fighting the good fight! But what happens when the past finally catches up to him? Enter Randolph Chancellor: Simon's former cellmate! Trouble finds Simon when he ends up wanted for murder! But who is truly to blame? And will Patsy Walker, A.K.A. Hellcat, help him clear his name or bring him to justice? Sparks fly between two former Avengers as an ensemble of artists extraordinaire joins Marvel mainstay Gerry Duggan for a true love letter to L.A. — as well as the history of Wonder Man! Collecting WONDER MAN (2026) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96719-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

SENTRY: INTO THE VOID TPB

WRITTEN BY PAUL JENKINS PENCILED BY CHRISTIAN ROSADO COVER BY CAFU

Sentry co-creator Paul Jenkins crafts a new era for the Golden Guardian of Good!

He's been an Avenger, a Dark Avenger and a Thunderbolt. He's also been forgotten, even dead. But now the Sentry is back — and so is the Void! Paul Jenkins returns with a bold, high-stakes epic starring Marvel's most dangerous hero — a man with the power of a million exploding suns and a dark entity born from his own psyche. When the Void threatens to unravel reality itself, the Sentry must battle not only cosmic forces and criminal empires, but also the monster within. Guest starring Reed Richards, Spider-Man and the Kingpin in a tale of impossible choices and devastating consequences. Can the Sentry save everything when the cost might be everything he loves? Collecting SENTRY (2026) #1-4.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96916-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE APRIL 2027

PUNISHER: ENTER THE WAR ZONE OMNIBUS HC MARCO CHECCHETTO COVER

WRITTEN BY GREG RUCKA & MARK WAID

PENCILED BY MARCO CHECCHETTO, MICHAEL LARK, MIRKO COLAK, MICO SUAYAN, CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO & MORE

COVERS BY MARCO CHECCHETTO & ADI GRANOV

Eisner Award-winning writer Greg Rucka's complete run!

For Frank Castle, death comes easy. Life is where things gets complicated. The biggest gun of all is back, with blood on his hands and vengeance in his eyes! But how does the Punisher deal with a world of costumed heroes and super villains? (Here's a hint: He doesn't deal with it pleasantly.) A fallen Frank must learn the hidden truths of the Exchange and how it's connected to the Marvel Universe's darkest secrets! The Punisher clashes with Spider-Man and Daredevil in an epic chase across Manhattan for a mysterious treasure that could change all their lives! As the streets run red in the aftermath, Frank takes on the NYPD, plunging the city into a war zone! And when the Avengers get involved, it's a situation where nobody can win. Get ready for the Punisher vs. Thor, Captain America, Iron Man and more — with Frank's protégé, former Marine Rachel Cole, caught in the middle! Collecting PUNISHER (2011) #1-16, DAREDEVIL (2011) #11, AVENGING SPIDER-MAN (2011) #6, PUNISHER: WAR ZONE (2012) #1-5 and material from SPIDER-ISLAND: I LOVE NEW YORK

CITY (2011) #1.

536 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-97093-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

PUNISHER: ENTER THE WAR ZONE OMNIBUS HC ADI GRANOV COVER [DM ONLY]

536 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-97094-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ON SALE MARCH 2027

SPIDER-MAN: LONG WAY HOME HC

WRITTEN BY JONATHAN HICKMAN PENCILED BY ADAM KUBERT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

Superstar creators unite Spider-Man, Punisher and the Hulk like never before!

It's a world before the Punisher. A world where the existence of the Hulk is but a whisper of a rumor. A world where A.I.M. has just developed a Cosmic Cube in the jungles of South America. Frank Castle, Bruce Banner and Peter Parker are all on a mission to keep the Cube out of the wrong hands — including each other's. In this three-way free-for-all for the power of the cosmos, who will come out on top? Icons collide in surprising fashion, in a Spider-Man story for the ages! Collecting SPIDER-MAN: LONG WAY HOME (2026) #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T …$22.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-96942-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE MARCH 2027

DEADPOOL BY JOE KELLY OMNIBUS HC ED McGUINNESS MONTAGE COVER — NEW PRINTING!

WRITTEN BY JOE KELLY, JAMES FELDER & STAN LEE

PENCILED BY ED McGUINNESS, AARON LOPRESTI, BERNARD CHANG, SHANNON DENTON, PETE WOODS, WALTER McDANIEL, STEVE HARRIS, ANTHONY WILLIAMS, DAVID BREWER, JOHN ROMITA SR., ERIC CANETE, ROB LIEFELD & MORE

COVERS BY ED McGUINNESS

Joe Kelly's hilarious, brutal, twisted and definitive take on Deadpool! Wade Wilson is a self-loathing killer for hire — but he dreams of being a hero. So when an interdimensional organization reveals his destiny to save the world, is it the chance for redemption Deadpool has longed for — or is it too good to be true? Either way, with reluctant allies like Siryn, Monty, Weasel and Blind Al and formidable foes like Taskmaster, Typhoid Mary and T-Ray — who carries a soul-shattering secret that could destroy Deadpool — the odds are stacked against the Merc with a Mouth! DP locks horns with Daredevil — and locks lips with Death! Plus: A time-torn Wade crashes a classic issue of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN — and shares a modern-day team-up with the web-slinger! Collecting DEADPOOL (1997) #1-33, #-1 and #0; DAREDEVIL/DEADPOOL ANNUAL '97; DEADPOOL/DEATH ANNUAL '98; BABY'S FIRST DEADPOOL BOOK (1998); AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #47 and #611; and material

from DEADPOOL (2009) #900.

1160 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-97194-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DEADPOOL BY JOE KELLY OMNIBUS HC ED McGUINNESS NINJA COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1160 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-97195-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ON SALE MARCH 2027

STAR WARS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC HOWARD CHAYKIN COVER — NEW PRINTING!

WRITTEN BY ROY THOMAS & ARCHIE GOODWIN WITH HOWARD CHAYKIN,

DON GLUT, CHRIS CLAREMONT, JO DUFFY & MICHAEL GOLDEN PENCILED BY HOWARD CHAYKIN, CARMINE INFANTINO, AL WILLIAMSON, CARLOS GARZON, ALAN KUPPERBERG, WALTER SIMONSON, HERB TRIMPE, MIKE VOSBURG & MICHAEL GOLDEN

COVERS BY HOWARD CHAYKIN & GREG HILDEBRANDT

The original Star Wars comic book returns!

As the phenomenon dawned in 1977, Marvel Comics published the very first Star Wars comic-book series. Now, the House of Ideas is re-presenting those original adventures in its wampa-sized Omnibus format! It's the return of the Jedi to Marvel in an opening volume that begins with A New Hope and ends with The Empire Strikes Back. In between, the rebels face a wealth of new perils — from space pirate Crimson Jack to the bounty hunter Beilert Valance, as well as a surprisingly svelte Jabba the Hut (one "t"). Luke goes back to Tatooine, Leia battles alone, Han and Chewie play the deadly Big Game, and Darth Vader hunts for answers! With all your old favorites and plenty of fresh faces — hello, Jaxxon! — there's no doubt, the Force is strong with this one! Collecting STAR WARS (1977) #1-44 and STAR WARS ANNUAL (1979) #1.

880 PGS./Rated T …$125.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-97290-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC GREG HILDEBRANDT COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

880 PGS./Rated T …$125.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-97291-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ON SALE MARCH 2027

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ED McGUINNESS COVER

WRITTEN BY JASON AARON

PENCILED BY ED McGUINNESS, PACO MEDINA, SARA PICHELLI, DAVID MARQUEZ, ANDREA SORRENTINO, JASON MASTERS, STEFANO CASELLI, FRANCESCO MANNA, JAVIER GARRÓN, DALE KEOWN, LUCA MARESCA & MORE COVERS BY ED McGUINNESS & SARA PICHELLI

Jason Aaron crafts an Avengers epic for the ages!

Captain Marvel, Black Panther, She-Hulk and the newest Ghost Rider, Robbie Reyes, join the Avengers' "Big Three" of Thor, Captain America and Iron Man! But even with Doctor Strange lending a hand, can this new team save the world from the 2,000-foot-tall space gods known as the Celestials? The Avengers enter the future with a new headquarters you won't believe — but in the far past, prepare to meet the Avengers of One Million BCE! When the bloodsuckers of the Legion of Unliving wreak havoc, it's time to call in an expert: Blade! The War of the Realms rages, the Squadron Supreme of America assembles, the Starbrand is reborn and Tony Stark ends up trapped in an icy cave millennia in the past! Meanwhile, in the present, Earth's mightiest villains unite against a common threat: the Avengers! But even worse is an attack from one of their own! If the Avengers can survive the Age of Khonshu, all that awaits them… is the Phoenix Force, searching for its latest host! Collecting AVENGERS (2018) #1-45, and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2018 (AVENGERS/CAPTAIN AMERICA) #1 and FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2019 (AVENGERS/SAVAGE AVENGERS) #1.

1112 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-97089-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC SARA PICHELLI COVER [DM ONLY]

1112 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-97090-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ON SALE MARCH 2027

WHAT THE–?! OMNIBUS HC JON BOGDANOVE COVER

WRITTEN BY SCOTT LOBDELL, BARRY DUTTER, AARON LOPRESTI, HILARY BARTA, DOUG RICE, SHOLLY FISCH, PETER GILLIS, BILL WRAY, KURT BUSIEK & FRED HEMBECK WITH JOHN BYRNE, PETER DAVID, STAN LEE,

DON McGREGOR, ALAN KUPPERBEG, DAN SLOTT & MORE

PENCILED BY RURIK TYLER, AARON LOPRESTI, HILARY BARTA, JOHN COSTANZA, MARIE SEVERIN, JOHN BYRNE, RICHARD HOWELL WITH JIM LEE, JOE QUESADA, ERIK LARSEN, WHILCE PORTACIO, DALE KEOWN, MIKE MIGNOLA, TODD McFARLANE, JOE STATON, FRED HEMBECK, STEVE DITKO, JOHN SEVERIN, ALAN KUPPERBERG & MORE

COVERS BY JON BOGDANOVE & HILARY BARTA

Collecting the complete parody classic!

Dive face-first into Marvel's madhouse with the WHAT THE–?! OMNIBUS, cramming the entire anything-goes classic into one gloriously bonkers brick of a book. No hero escapes our satirical surgeons. The Fantastical Four, the Pulverizer, Doctor Deranged, the Mighty Sore, the Man-Thang and even poor Charlie America get roasted to crispy perfection. Comics' biggest names cut loose with jokes they couldn't get away with anywhere else. Artists from Jim Lee and Todd McFarlane to Steve Ditko and Marie Severin — backed by the all-star prank squad of Rurik Tyler, Aaron Lopresti, Hilary Barta and Bill Wray — let loose with wall-to-wall spoofs, sight gags and comic chaos. If you love to laugh at super heroes as much as you love super heroes, this volume is your new happy place! Collecting WHAT THE–?! (1988) #1-26.

1072 PGS./Rated T …$125.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-97130-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WHAT THE–?! OMNIBUS HC HILARY BARTA COVER [DM ONLY]

1072 PGS./Rated T …$125.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-97131-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

ALL-NEW WOLVERINE MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: ORPHANS OF X TPB

Volume #2 in the All-New Wolverine Modern Era Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY TOM TAYLOR

PENCILED BY LEONARD KIRK, JUANN CABAL, MARCO FAILLA, DJIBRIL MORISSETTE-PHAN & RAMON ROSANAS COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

Laura Kinney proves herself worthy of the mantle!

From the stars comes death! An alien ship. A dying passenger. And two words that will forever change Laura's life. It's a nonstop race against a deadly transformative disease as Wolverine faces a battle in a quarantined city against a mysterious villain. Can the Guardians of the Galaxy help turn the tide? Then Daken, Logan's enigmatic son, is kidnapped — and it's up to his "sister" to find him! But when the trail leads Wolverine back to the facility where she was created and tortured, she'll find new horrors waiting for her! When Gabby makes a shocking discovery, she turns to the only person she can trust: Deadpool?! But will Wade Wilson help Gabby on her mission of vengeance, or will he only make matters worse? And what will tomorrow bring for…Old Woman Laura? Years from now, Laura is living in a utopia where super heroes have ushered in worldwide peace. So what simmering evil could force Wolverine out of retirement? Collecting ALL-NEW WOLVERINE (2015) #19-35 and GENERATIONS: WOLVERINE & ALL-NEW WOLVERINE (2017) #1.

416 PGS./Rated T+ …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96972-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

AVENGERS WEST COAST EPIC COLLECTION: TERMINATED TPB

Volume #8 in the Avengers West Coast Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY ROY THOMAS, DANN THOMAS, DAN ABNETT, ANDY LANNING, MARK GRUENWALD & MORE

PENCILED BY ANDREW CURRIE, DAVID ROSS, M.C. WYMAN, JOHN CZOP, STEVEN ELLIS, JOHN HIGGINS & MORE

COVER BY DAVID ROSS

Say a tearful farewell to Mockingbird — and the whole West Coast Avengers!

As the cosmic events of INFINITY CRUSADE pit Avenger against Avenger, Clint Barton picks up the bow and arrows once again and returns to the role of Hawkeye! But the Hangman and his fellow members of the Lethal Legion have targeted the Whackos for death, and soon Mephisto will put them through Hell. What does it take to kill a Mockingbird? In the wake of tragedy, the team comes to a forceful end! Plus: solo adventures of three soon-to-be ex-West Coast Avengers! Discover the origin of Julia "Spider-Woman" Carpenter! U.S.Agent hunts the murderous Scourge of the Underworld and seeks answers about his past! And plagued by horrifying nightmares, the Scarlet Witch seeks the mystical aid of mentor Agatha Harkness! Collecting AVENGERS WEST COAST (1989) #96-102, U.S.AGENT (1993)

#1-4, SPIDER-WOMAN (1993) #1-4 and SCARLET WITCH (1994) #1-4.

496 PGS./Rated T …$54.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96945-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE JANUARY 2027

NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER EPIC COLLECTION: DESTINY OR DEATH TPB

Volume #2 in the Namor the Sub-Mariner Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY STAN LEE & ROY THOMAS WITH ARCHIE GOODWIN, RAYMOND MARAIS, GARY FRIEDRICH & ARNOLD DRAKE

PENCILED BY GENE COLAN, BILL EVERETT & JOHN BUSCEMA WITH MARIE SEVERIN, DAN ADKINS, WERNER ROTH, JACK KIRBY,

JERRY GRANDENETTI, TOM SUTTON & ROSS ANDRU COVER BY MARIE SEVERIN

Sub-Mariner gets his own title in the heyday of the Marvel Age!

It's undersea action at its finest as a roster of legendary creators guides the Sub-Mariner to glory! First, Stan Lee and Gene Colan continue their triumphant TALES TO ASTONISH run as Namor is driven to madness — first by the Puppet Master, then by political intrigue with Warlord Krang. Next, Namor becomes the prime target of the shadowy Secret Empire in an astonishing crossover with the Incredible Hulk. Another clash with Iron Man further elevates these iconic tales, featuring art by Jack "King" Kirby himself! Sub-Mariner creator Bill Everett makes a celebrated return to illustrate an epic war against Attuma. And finally, Roy Thomas and "Big" John Buscema launch Namor into his solo series with a historic team-up alongside the Inhumans' Triton! COLLECTING TALES TO ASTONISH #77-101, TALES OF SUSPENSE #79-80, IRON MAN AND SUB-MARINER #1, SUB-MARINER #1-3 AND MATERIAL FROM NOT BRAND ECHH #1, #4, #9 & #11.

ISBN 978-1-302-96746-8

$54.99 US $68.75 CAN

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

SHE-HULK EPIC COLLECTION: INTERRUPTED MELODY TPB

Volume #5 in the She-Hulk Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY JOHN BYRNE, SIMON FURMAN & MORE PENCILED BY JOHN BYRNE, RIK LEVINS & MORE COVER BY JOHN BYRNE

Legendary writer/artist John Byrne returns!

Join Jennifer Walters on some of her wildest adventures of all — beginning in Transylvania, on the hunt for Spragg the Living Hill! But before long, it's a case of "Jenny to the center of the Earth" as Shulkie plunges deep into a betrothal to…Mole Man?! Black Talon unleashes a horde of the undead, the Living Eraser wipes out date night and Cupid's arrow sends the brutish Mahkizmo head over heels! Plus: A revenge plot drags She-Hulk into outer space! Jen heads home for the holidays and hopes for a Christmas miracle! A shocking body-swap makes Weezi the star! And tragic news leads Jen to start the hunt for new creators to take over the series! Collecting SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK (1989) #31-50.

488 PGS./Rated T …$54.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96951-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

X-FORCE EPIC COLLECTION: STARTING OVER TPB

Volume #5 in the X-Force Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY FABIAN NICIEZA, JEPH LOEB & MORE

PENCILED BY TONY DANIEL, TERRY DODSON, ADAM POLLINA, LUCIANO LIMA & MORE

COVER BY ADAM POLLINA

As Cannonball graduates to the X-Men, X-Force moves into Xavier's Mansion!

When Feral's sister, Thornn, is arrested for the murder of her family, X-Force is on the case — but the answers won't be easy. Then, in the wake of the Age of Apocalypse, Professor X and Cable have a private meeting that results in a momentous change for the team. While some are happy with the results, others disapprove strongly. Will this mean the end of X-Force? Sunspot defies orders to battle Mimic! Siryn is trapped in a hospital for the clinically insane, desperate for help! Holocaust and Sebastian Shaw enter a dangerous alliance that will have devastating consequences for the squad! Plus: Warpath has a romantic encounter with a mutant who seems like trouble! Caliban joins the team! Boom-Boom gets a fresh look! Two X-Forcers are wanted for murder! And Siryn can't get Deadpool out of her head! All that, plus a much-needed vacation, hijacked by the Impossible Man! Collecting X-FORCE (1991) #40-56 and X-FORCE & CABLE ANNUAL '95.

488 PGS./Rated T …$54.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96978-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 09/28/26, ON-SALE 12/02/26

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: DECEMBER 2026 MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: DECEMBER 2026 MARVEL UNIVERSE B [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: DECEMBER 2026 MARVEL UNIVERSE C [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 10/19/26, ON-SALE 12/02/26

MARVEL UNIVERSE DECEMBER 2026 POSTER 1

MARVEL UNIVERSE DECEMBER 2026 POSTER 2

MARVEL UNIVERSE DECEMBER 2026 POSTER 3

MARVEL UNIVERSE DECEMBER 2026 POSTER 4

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC FOR THE BELOW NOVEMBER ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT AND WERE PREVIOUSLY LISTED IN THE OCTOBER PREVIEWS CATALOG CHECK-LIST AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED.

FOC 09/28/26, ON-SALE 11/11/26

PREDATOR VS. PUNISHER #1

COMICS

FOC 10/05/26, ON-SALE 11/04/26

CHALLENGES OF DOOM: DOCTOR STRANGE #1

DNX #4

FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD MARY JANE #1

GHOST RIDER: KUSHALA #1

INFERNAL HULK VS. SPIDER-MAN #1

IRON MAN #11

MARVEL MEOW/STRANGE SCALES #1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #4

PUNISHER SHOWDOWNS: WOLVERINE #1

SPIDER-WOMAN #1

UNCANNY X-MEN #38

WOLVERINE #29

FOC 10/05/26, ON-SALE 11/11/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1003

BLACK CAT #16

CAPTAIN AMERICA #17

DAREDEVIL #9

EMPEROR DOOM #1

GENERATION X-23 #10

GODZILLA CONQUERS THE MULTIVERSE #5

JEFF THE LAND SHARK: SUPERSTAR #5

SPIDER-MAN/HULK: FIRE AND BRIMSTONE #4

STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT #5

THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF INDIANA JONES #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #10

X-MEN #41

X-MEN UNITED #9

FOC 10/12/26, ON-SALE 11/18/26

BLACK PANTHER/NAMOR: DOOMED #3 DNX #5

FANTASTIC FOUR #19

GAMBIT: WANTED #5

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #10

MARVEL SPOTLIGHT #32 FACSIMILE EDITION

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #2

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #2

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2

PUNISHER #10

PUNISHER VS. SPIDER-MAN #5

STAR WARS: THE FALL OF KYLO REN #4

TOMB OF APOCALYPSE #4

UNCLE SCROOGE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL #1

X-MEN: INCURSIONS #1

X-ORCISTS #1

FOC 10/19/26, ON-SALE 11/25/26

ALIEN VS. X-MEN #3

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1004

GAMBIT GONE #3

JEAN GREY #1

MARVEL ZOMBIES: WAR ZONE #3

PREDATOR VS. THE PLANET OF THE APES #5

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #6

SPIDER-MAN: LONG WAY HOME #5

STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT #6

THE AMAZING VENOM #3

THOR #803

UNCANNY X-MEN #39

VENOM #2

WOLVERINE: PARADISE #2

X-MEN ANNUAL #6 FACSIMILE EDITION

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW DECEMBER ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED. FULL SOLICITATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR THESE TITLES IN THE DECEMBER PREVIEWS CATALOG.

FOC 10/26/26, ON-SALE 12/16/26

WOLVERINE: ORIGIN III – THE DARK AGE #1

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW DECEMBER ON-SALE COMIC TITLES AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED DUE TO THE HOLIDAY SHIPPING SCHEDULE. FULL SOLICITATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR THESE TITLES IN THE DECEMBER PREVIEWS CATALOG.

FOC 10/26/26, ON-SALE 12/02/26

DOOMQUEST #6

INFERNAL HULK VS. AVENGERS #1

IRON MAN #12

MAXIMUM X-MEN #1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #5

PUNISHER SHOWDOWNS: WINTER SOLDIER #1

VENOM: P.O.V. #1

WOLVERINE #30

X-MEN UNITED #10

COLLECTIONS

FOC 10/05/26

AVENGERS WEST COAST EPIC COLLECTION: TERMINATED TPB (ON SALE 12/16/26)

CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 2: DOOM'S SHADOW TPB (ON SALE 12/16/26)

MILES MORALES: THE ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN TPB (ON SALE 03/17/27)

MOONSTAR: EDGE OF DOUBT TPB (ON SALE 12/16/26)

SENTRY: INTO THE VOID TPB (ON SALE 12/16/26)

SORCERER SUPREME VOL. 1: RISE OF THE SCARLET WITCH TPB (ON SALE 12/16/26)

SPIDER-GWEN: THE RADIOACTIVE SPIDER-WOMAN TPB (ON SALE 03/17/27)

SPIDER-MAN: LONG WAY HOME HC (ON SALE 03/17/27)

STAR WARS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC HOWARD CHAYKIN COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 03/17/27)

STAR WARS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC GREG HILDEBRANDT COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/17/27)

FOC 10/12/26

ALIAS: RED BAND – DEAL WITH THE DEVIL TPB (ON SALE 12/23/26)

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ED MCGUINNESS COVER (ON SALE 03/24/27)

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC SARA PICHELLI COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/24/27)

DAREDEVIL VOL. 1: TOMORROW'S DEVIL TPB (ON SALE 12/23/26)

SHE-HULK EPIC COLLECTION: INTERRUPTED MELODY TPB (ON SALE 12/23/26)

WHAT THE–?! OMNIBUS HC HILARY BARTA COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/24/27)

WHAT THE–?! OMNIBUS HC JON BOGDANOVE COVER (ON SALE 03/24/27)

X-MEN: AGE OF KRAKOA – REIGN OF X OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC LEINIL YU COVER (ON SALE 02/17/27)

X-MEN: AGE OF KRAKOA – REIGN OF X OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC PEPE LARRAZ COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 02/17/27)

FOC 10/19/26

ALL-NEW WOLVERINE MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: ORPHANS OF X TPB (ON SALE 12/30/26)

DEADPOOL BY JOE KELLY OMNIBUS HC ED MCGUINNESS MONTAGE COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 03/31/27)

DEADPOOL BY JOE KELLY OMNIBUS HC ED MCGUINNESS NINJA COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/31/27)

WONDER MAN: TO LOVE AND DIE IN L.A. TPB (ON SALE 12/30/26)

X-FORCE EPIC COLLECTION: STARTING OVER TPB (ON SALE 12/30/26)

FOC 10/26/26

ALIEN: KING KILLER TPB (ON SALE 01/06/27)

NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER EPIC COLLECTION: DESTINY OR DEATH TPB (ON SALE 01/06/27)

PUNISHER: ENTER THE WAR ZONE OMNIBUS HC MARCO CHECCHETTO COVER (ON SALE 04/07/27)

PUNISHER: ENTER THE WAR ZONE OMNIBUS HC ADI GRANOV COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 04/07/27)

UNCANNY X-MEN BY GAIL SIMONE VOL. 5: WHO'S BEEN SLEEPING IN MY BED? TPB (ON SALE 01/06/27)

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