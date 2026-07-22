Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Conventions, Doctor Strange, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Armageddon, captain america, fantastic four, midnight, punisher, wolverine

Marvel Comics' Official October 2026 Solicits Aside From SDCC Reveals

Marvel Comics' Official Full October 2026 solicitations... apart from all the details they'll be revealing at San Diego Comic-Con

The sun is shining at San Diego Comic-Con. But by October, the shadows will be lengthening in time for Marvel Comics' new Midnight Universe line. There's also the launch of Wolverine: Paradise #1 by Dan Panosian, Doom All-On-One #1 by Al Ewing & Alessandro Cappuccio with a 50-page landscape-format spectacle as Doctor Doom battles the entire Marvel Universe in Hell. But details of many titles are being delayed until San Diego Comic-Con panels reveal all…

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W)

MATTEO DELLA FONTE (A)

COVER A BY DIKE RUAN

COVER B BY RYAN STEGMAN (MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH VARIANT)

COVER C BY SKAN (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT)

COVER D BY BJORN BARENDS (MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE VARIANT)

COVER E BY JEEHYUNG LEE (MIDNIGHT GALLERY VARIANT)

COVER F BY CLAYTON CRAIN (3-PART CONNECTING VARIANT)

COVER G BY SKAN (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT)

COVER H BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

COVER I BY ITO

COVER J BY ITO (VIRGIN VARIANT)

THE CLOCK STRIKES MIDNIGHT, AND IT'S THE DARK DAWN OF A NEW ERA. THE SHADOWS OF NEW YORK CITY ARE STALKED BY VAMPIRES AND THE MUTANT EMPYRES. THE SWORD OF DAMOCLES HANGS OVER THE PEACE BETWEEN THESE TWO SPECIES AND THE FACTIONS WITHIN THEM. AN OUTRIGHT WAR IS BREWING AND THE UNTURNED WILL BE CAUGHT IN THE CROSSFIRE. 40 PGS./RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY…$5.99

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

BENJAMIN PERCY (W)

KEV WALKER (A)

COVER A BY KEV WALKER

COVER B BY RYAN STEGMAN (MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH VARIANT)

COVER C BY BEN HARVEY (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT)

COVER D BY E.M. GIST (MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE VARIANT)

COVER E BY TBA (MIDNIGHT GALLERY VARIANT)

COVER F BY CLAYTON CRAIN (3-PART CONNECTING VARIANT)

COVER G BY BEN HARVEY (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT)

COVER H BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

COVER I BY RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

COVER J BY RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE (VIRGIN VARIANT)

AN OBSESSIVE SCIENTIST DELVES INTO THE SECRETS OF THE UNIVERSE PERHAPS LEFT BEST UNKNOWN TO HUMANKIND, LEAVING HIMSELF AND THREE OTHERS WARPED IN STRANGE AND HORRIFYING WAYS. WHAT HORRIBLE SECRETS LIE IN THE NEW DIMENSIONS THEY HAVE DISCOVERED? AND CAN HUMANITY SURVIVE THE DISCOVERY? 40 PGS./RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY…$5.99

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W)

SCIETRONC (A)

COVER A BY STEVE BEACH

COVER B BY RYAN STEGMAN (MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH VARIANT)

COVER C BY PEACH MOMOKO (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT)

COVER D BY SKAN (MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE VARIANT)

COVER E BY TBA (MIDNIGHT GALLERY VARIANT)

COVER F BY CLAYTON CRAIN (3-PART CONNECTING VARIANT)

COVER G BY PEACH MOMOKO (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT)

COVER H BY ERIC CANETE

COVER I BY INHYUK LEE

COVER J BY INHYUK LEE (VIRGIN VARIANT)

A YOUNG MAN IS TRANSFORMED INTO A HIDEOUS SPIDER HYBRID BY THE RUTHLESS OSCORP CORPORATION IN THEIR PURSUIT FOR ETERNAL LIFE. WHEN OSCORP BEGINS TO USE THE SECRETS UNLOCKED BY HIS MUTATION TO CREATE MORE HUMAN-ANIMAL HYBRIDS, HE MUST EMBRACE HIS GROTESQUE NEW FORM TO FIGHT BACK 40 PGS./RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY…$5.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #16

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A/C)

ART STYLE VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY DEVMALYA PRAMANIK VARIANT COVER BY TBA • FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY TBA

To be revealed at San Diego Comic-Con.

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS ARMAGEDDON #5 (OF 5)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR (A) • COVER BY DIKE RUAN

COLOR BLOCK BLACK VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK BLACK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA MARVEL STUDIOS' AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY VARIANT COVER BY TBA VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY• VARIANT COVER BY TBA

To be revealed at San Diego Comic-Con. 32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

WOLVERINE: PARADISE #1 (OF 5)

DAN PANOSIAN (W) • DAN PANOSIAN (A/C) FOIL VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY ÁTHILA FABBIO • VARIANT COVER BY ACO VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

ESCAPE…INTO DANGER!

LOGAN steps away from the X-MEN…but awaiting under the glitz and glamour of MIAMI is a simmering criminal underworld and a

crucible that will bring out the warrior, the mutant, the Wolverine! Writer-artist DAN PANOSIAN takes the reins of Wolverine, steering him into an all-new, can't-miss, auteur-driven adventure, where "paradise" ain't exactly what you'd expect. Along with guest star DAZZLER, the heat is on and will only cook hotter from here on out, so don't miss the launch of this all-new series!

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY …$4.99

DOOM ALL-ON-ONE #1

AL EWING (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A/C) VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY PUPPETEER LEE MARVEL STUDIOS' AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY VARIANT COVER BY TBA VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY • VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

AND DOOM HAS THEM OUTNUMBERED!

-For decades, Doctor Doom challenged the demon Mephisto as only DOOM would dare — for the freedom of his mother's soul!

-This is the tale of his greatest such challenge — as Doom battles the entire Marvel Universe across the searing flames of perdition itself!

-Does the Marvel Universe have a hope in literal heck? Find out, Doom Believers — across fifty, count 'em, FIFTY wide-screen, landscape-oriented splash pages of the eschatological brawl to end 'em all!

64 PGS./ONE-SHOT/RATED T+ …$7.99

INFERNAL HULK VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #1

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • CIAN TORMEY (A) • COVER BY NIC KLEIN

VARIANT COVER BY DANNY EARLS • VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

To be revealed at San Diego Comic-Con.

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/RATED T+ …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #18

RYAN NORTH (W) • VINCENZO CARRATÙ (A) • COVER BY GIUSEPPI CAMUNCOLI

ART STYLE VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID YARDIN VARIANT COVER BY JORGE FORNÉS

DNX TIE-IN!

-The Fantastic Four are lost, with no memory of who they are or why they're there — but now they know they need to find out, fast — because Magneto's life hangs in the balance.

-But without identities — or a clear understanding of their powers — the FF are as much a danger to themselves as they are their opponents.

-The FF fight foes they've never fought before. Plus, in this issue, Ben gets dunked in acid! It hurts a ton.

-All this, plus: romance, kissing, the Beast AND Johnny and Ben getting some real talk in about their relationship. It's the conclusion to our DNX tie-in that you won't want to miss!

32 PGS./RATED T …$4.99

DNX #3 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

5-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI DNX COLLECTION VARIANT COVER G BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR • VARIANT COVER BY CLAUDIO CASTELLINI VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT BY STONEHOUSE

While 3K's counterstroke has shocked the X-Men, Philadelphia is no less in the shadow of disaster as the Chairman's spoilsport plan comes into effect! The X-Men must look to the least of their number, while the Fantastic Four fight against time to deliver the data that can save the day!

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #39

JED MACKAY (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A) • COVER BY TONY S. DANIEL

COLOR BLOCK BLACK VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK BLACK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW • VARIANT COVER BY ACO

DNX TIE-IN!

While the X-Men do battle in Philadelphia, enemies put their sights on the X-Men's home base — the Factory, in Alaska! But the Factory is not undefended…and JOHN GREYCROW is an army unto himself!

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #40

JED MACKAY (W) • TONY S. DANIEL (A/C)

COLOR BLOCK BLACK VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK BLACK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA VARIANT COVER BY TBA • ART STYLE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DNX TIE-IN!

Alone on what could be a flying tomb, PSYLOCKE stalks a mysterious monster on a solo mission for answers. But the answers she finds may raise only further questions…

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

TOMB OF APOCALYPSE #3 (OF 5)

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • DOMENICO CARBONE (A) • COVER BY FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

MORE HORROR AWAITS IN THE TOMB!

JUBILEE and WOLVERINE of the X-MEN have survived in APOCALYPSE's tomb of secrets…so far! At odds with RICTOR and SHATTERSTAR,

who have other, secret aims for delving into the ancient one's base, these mutants have only just begun to discover what lies within — and exactly how much danger they're in! After all…whenever Apocalypse appears, his HORSEMEN are sure to follow!

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

GAMBIT GONE #2 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • EDOARDO AUDINO & GERARDO SANDOVAL (A)

COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO • VARIANT COVER BY AKA

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS • VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK

ROGUE VS. GAMBIT?!

The fiery relationship between GAMBIT and ROGUE of the X-MEN has known many ups and downs — but since their marriage, life has

been pretty good for these lovebirds. In this follow-up to X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE, Gambit will come to Rogue for help with one of his most dangerous schemes yet — and she's not very happy about it! And with innocent lives hanging in the balance, Gambit will face an all-new threat…that wants each and every mutant life ENDED!

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #37

GAIL SIMONE (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A/C)

COLOR BLOCK BLACK VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK BLACK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SOMBER STEEL VS. ADAMANTIUM! KILLER VS. KILLER!

After the shocking events of WILD RIDE, some of the UNCANNY X-MEN take a much-needed break to recover and lick their wounds,

leaving the WOLVERINE to stand watch over them in their vulnerable state!

But the Hag, SARAH GAUNT, has a bone to pick with the survivors (an ADAMANTIUM bone), and will just one X-Man be ENOUGH to stop her bloodthirst for revenge?

Our most brutal story yet, CLAW VS. CLAW!

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

X-MEN UNITED #8

EVE L. EWING & EVAN NARCISSE (W) • TIAGO PALMA (A)

COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI • ART STYLE VARIANT COVER BY TBA VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FOLLOW YOUR HUNGER…

The daywalker BLADE came calling at Graymatter Lane when his daughter, BLOODLINE, went missing…but as the X-MEN have helped

to investigate, her disappearance has gone from suspicious to downright terrifying. Who's behind a spate of recent deaths in Atlanta? Which mutants are to blame? And even more importantly — what previously unknown mutant conspiracy hangs above it all, pulling the strings?!

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #10

TIM SEELEY (W)

MICHAEL STA. MARIA (A) COVER BY R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN FIORELLI

As X-Force is flung into the far future, they're faced with a terrible possibility: Has their leader Cable been compromised? As the team questions everything about their mission, a new leader emerges — but is it too late to save X-Force from what they've already set in motion?

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99



GENERATION X-23 #9

JODY HOUSER (W)

MARCO RENNA (A) COVER BY ÁTHILA FABBIO

VARIANT COVER BY PARTHA PRATIM

Laura and Gabby take the Generated kids on a road trip to learn more about where they came from, but they find more than they bargained for! ALL HAIL THE CHURCH OF THE GENERATED!

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

X-MEN '97: SEASON TWO #5 (OF 5)

STEVE FOXE (W) • SALVA ESPÍN (A) • COVER BY TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE • ANIMATION VARIANT COVER

MUTANT MAYHEM!

•EXODUS leads the ACOLYTES against the forces of APOCALYPSE — and CABLE and X-FORCE are caught in the middle!

•Who will emerge victorious — and who will determine the path for all of MUTANTKIND?!

•See what the future holds for the X-MEN in this explosive finale!

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

BISHOP #5 (OF 5)

SALADIN AHMED (W)

MARIO SANTORO (A)

COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE VARIANT COVER BY KAREN S. DARBOE

TIME'S UP!

•The Final Brotherhood's endgame is revealed!

•With the truth laid bare, Bishop and his sister Shard have to decide between saving their family and preserving the timeline as we know it.

•Don't miss the mind-bending conclusion of this explosive series!

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

X-MEN: OUTBACK #5 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W)

STEPHEN SEGOVIA (A)

COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

I WANT MY MURDER TELEVISION!

•The world believes the X-MEN are dead, but all MOJO knows is that he's lost his meal ticket! Desperate, Mojo debuts a new ratings smash…the MURDER VIDEO CHANNEL!

•Can the X-Men stop the murderous mayhem without revealing themselves?

•And how can LONGSHOT explain that CLIFFHANGER, Mojo's Murder Video star…is his ex?!

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

GAMBIT: WANTED #4 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • ROBERT GILL (A) • COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY ÁTHILA FABBIO

BOUNTY ON GAMBIT

GAMBIT's getting hit coming and going — but in the throwdown with BOUNTY, is he the hero or the villain? And in carrying out his

mission, he stands poised to make a chilling mistake that could alter his destiny forever!

Co-creator CHRIS CLAREMONT's return to REMY LeBEAU is a can't-miss chapter in the canon of one of X-dom's most popular mutants!

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #9

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A) • COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

ART STYLE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

4-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS VARIANT COVER BY KLAUS JANSON

To be revealed at San Diego Comic-Con.

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY …$4.99

PUNISHER #9

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JOSÉ LUIS SOARES (A) • COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

ART STYLE VARIANT COVER BYTBA • VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI 4-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

VARIANT COVER BY KENDRICK "KUNKKA" LIM

To be revealed at San Diego Comic-Con.

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY …$4.99

ALIEN VS. X-MEN #2 (OF 5)

KIERON GILLEN & CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • GERALDO BORGES (A) COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY GERMÁN PERALTA VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HERE COMES CABLE!

•He's come from the future with a handpicked team to put a stop to the alien decimation of Earth. But is it too little, too late for the

surviving X-MEN…and all of humanity?!

•The new ALIEN QUEEN makes her terrifying presence known!

•Plus: The continuation of Chris Claremont's flashback story featuring KITTY PRYDE versus the XENOMORPHS for the fate of the PHOENIX!

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY …$5.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1001

JOE KELLY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

COLOR BLOCK BLACK VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK BLACK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA VARIANT COVER BY STEVE RUDE • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

4-PART CONNECTING LEGACY VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

AFTERMATH FROM ISSUE #1000! Spider-Man goes to battle against Ravage — and Aunt May is caught in the middle — but has Spidey already lost the war?

32 PGS./RATED T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1002

JOE KELLY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

COLOR BLOCK BLACK VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK BLACK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA VARIANT COVER BY BEN SU • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

4-PART CONNECTING LEGACY VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

SPIDER-MAN VS. RAVAGE ROUND THREE!

Spider-Man's fight with Ravage reveals shocking clues about the villain's origins, forcing Peter to confront the truth about the house that

Spidey built. This time, Spidey's victory may come at too great a cost to Peter Parker!

32 PGS./RATED T …$4.99

THE AMAZING VENOM #2 (OF 5)

JORDAN MORRIS (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

VARIANT COVER BY WILL ROBSON • VARIANT COVER BYTBA • VARIANT COVER BYTBA

OUT OF THIS WORLD!

Comeback is determined to get to Klyntar, but for a simple bagman like Boomerang, that's easier said than done! But didn't they

SWEAR they weren't doing any space stuff? Regardless, their quest to get the heck off the planet takes them on a tour of Marvel heroes and villains—from Scarlet Witch to the Fantastic Four and many more in between.

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #3

BRYAN HILL (W) • NICO LEON & VALENTINE DE LANDRO (A)

COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO • VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL CHO COLOR BLOCK BLACK VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK BLACK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY JORGE FORNÉS

SINS OF THE FATHER PART III

SPIDER-MAN made a mistake. He got in the way. Now Jeff Morales' past isn't just back to haunt him. Miles' friends and family could all

end up as collateral. Jeff may be complicit in this villain's rise…but what role did the Kingpin of Crime play? And how can Spidey hope to stop a foe who can mess with Miles' own uncanny spider-powers?!

32 PGS./RATED T …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN/HULK: FIRE AND BRIMSTONE #3 (OF 5)

KEVIN SMITH & ANDY MCELFRESH (W)

R.B. SILVA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY

GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON VARIANT COVER BY SUMIT KUMAR

DOMINUS VOBISCUM!

The hour of the exorcism of the Hulk is upon us. Spidey's a bit skeptical, but when the Head Honcho of Hell Himself tries to intervene, perhaps it's a sign from up above that Bruce Banner is on to something here.

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN: LONG WAY HOME #4 (OF 5)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W)

ADAM KUBERT (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ VARIANT COVER BY AÁTHILA FABBIO VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

THREE PATHS CONVERGE!

The knock-down, drag-out brawl of the century continues! It's a certified free-for-all and the question is not if our heroes will survive one another, but if they can still call themselves heroes when all's said and done.

32 PGS./RATED T …$5.99

PUNISHER VS. SPIDER-MAN #4 (OF 5)

DAN ABNETT (W) • ÁLVARO LÓPEZ (A) • COVER BY JONAS SCHARF

VARIANT COVER BY JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO • VARIANT COVER BY ADAM GORHAM

PETER PARKER, MEET FRANK CASTLE!

-As SPIDER-MAN tries to rein in THE PUNISHER, PETER PARKER gets an unexpected visitor at his door.

-Does Frank Castle know Peter Parker is actually Spider-Man?

-This issue puts the VERSUS in PUNISHER VS. SPIDER-MAN — 'NUFF SAID!

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: AMAZING VISIONS #1

JESS HARROLD (W) • LEE BERMEJO (A/C)

SPIDER-MAN'S HISTORY — ILLUSTRATED BY LEE BERMEJO!

Superstar artist Lee Bermejo captures major moments from Spider-Man's life in 25 stunning variant covers — now collected in one beautiful comic book! Bermejo's covers — which helped count down issue by issue to the landmark AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 — take you from Peter Parker's timeless origin story, in which he learned his painful lesson about power and responsibility, through clashes with classic foes, the devastating loss of Gwen Stacy, the saga of the symbiote costume, his relationship with Mary Jane Watson, the shocking saga of the Superior Spider-Man and more of the events that defined your friendly neighborhood wall-crawler! All presented alongside historical context, insights from the artist, behind-the-scenes artwork, bonus covers and more!

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/RATED T …$5.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN HALLOWEEN SPECIAL #1

JUSTINA IRELAND (W) • MIKE HAWTHORNE (A) • COVER BY MIKE HAWTHORNE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HAPPY SPIDER-WEEN!

Treat yourself with tricks in this epic Halloween adventure! The TRICK — Hallows' Eve tries to pull off her biggest heist yet, and Spider-Man's gotta stop her before she imperils the ENTIRE 616! The TREAT — a new costume for Spidey?! PLUS, WE HAVE SOME SPIDEY SECRETS HIDDEN AWAY IN THIS ISSUE, TOO!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/RATED T …$4.99

PUNISHER SHOWDOWNS: BLACK WIDOW #1

TOM WALTZ (W) GREG LAND (A) • COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • VARIANT COVER BY JOE JUSKO

FRANK CASTLE CROSSES PATHS WITH HEROES OF THE MARVEL U!

In the first of an all-new series, a threat from a terrorist cell puts FRANK CASTLE on a mission to LAS VEGAS, where the BLACK WIDOW's intel on a WOLF SPIDER operative will set them all on a bullet-riddled collision course! But will PUNISHER and BLACK WIDOW see eye to eye, or is this eye-for-an-eye going to leave bodies in their wake?! The Punisher's one-man war on the guilty crosses paths with other denizens of the Marvel Universe with explosive and unexpected results in THE PUNISHER SHOWDOWNS!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/PARENTAL ADVISORY …$5.99

BLACK CAT #15

G. WILLOW WILSON (W) • GLEB MELNIKOV (A) • COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

COLOR BLOCK BLACK VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK BLACK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA VARIANT COVER BY ACO • VARIANT COVER BY PUPPETEER LEE

IN SWINGS SPIDEY! THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN swings by to help Felicia Hardy with…(checks notes)…a HEIST?! Oh, no — STOP a heist! I think.

Their relationship status has gone from enemies to lovers and everywhere in between…but this latest job threatens to place them firmly in the ENEMIES category!

32 PGS./RATED T …$4.99

MEALS TO ASTONISH: AVENGERS #1

STEVE ORLANDO, JACOB CHABOT & MORE! (W)

ROI MERCADO, JACOB CHABOT & MORE! (A)

COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU VARIANT COVER BY TBA VARIANT COVER BY TBA

World-class chef, restaurateur, humanitarian and educator JOSÉ ANDRÉS joins the AVENGERS! Tony Stark and José are headed to Las Vegas to debut their new disaster-relief technology when they're attacked by ULTRON! It's up to José and the Avengers to save their tech — and the world! Also, VENOMNOM debuts! Plus, more JEFF'S TABLE and T.E.S.T. KITCHEN! You won't want to miss this!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/RATED T+ …$5.99

IRON MAN: RACING TOWARDS DOOM #1

ETHAN SACKS (W) GREG LAND (A) COVER BY PHIL NOTO

•When high-speed tech collides with world-shaking danger, IRON MAN must take the lead!

•ATLASSIAN WILLIAMS F1 TEAM star drivers CARLOS SAINZ

and ALEX ALBON face a LATVERIAN threat on and off the track. But at the finish line, DOCTOR DOOM waits, and he's playing for keeps!!!

•Also starring BLACK WIDOW and CAPTAIN AMERICA: SAM WILSON.

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/T+ …$4.99

NOVA: RETURN OF THE RINGS #1

JOSH TRUJILLO & JUAN PONCE (W) • RAFAEL LOUREIRO & ANDY PEREIRA (A)

COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS • VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ

THE RINGS OF POWER RETURN TO EARTH!

Deemed too dangerous to remain on Earth, the TEN RINGS OF POWER were jettisoned off into the depths space — but have since broken containment! Now one of the rings returns to Earth with a brand-new bearer hellbent on getting his hands on the sentient supercomputer, WORLDMIND, as his first step of galactic domination! His target? None other than SAM ALEXANDER, A.K.A. NOVA! Don't miss out on this HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH celebration!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/RATED T+ …$4.99

BLACK PANTHER/NAMOR: DOOMED #2 (OF 5)

ETHAN S. PARKER & GRIFFIN SHERIDAN (W) STEFANO NESI (A)

COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON

COLOR BLOCK BLACK VARIANT BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK BLACK VIRGIN VARIANT BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SPINNING OUT OF THE EVENTS OF AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON AND CAPTAIN AMERICA!

Black Panther and Namor — murderous rivals turned reluctant allies — are on a journey to Hell to confront Doctor Doom! To get there, they'll need the help of the Sorcerer Supreme herself, the Scarlet Witch! But when the brutal demons who have been attacking the kingdoms of the Marvel Universe descend upon the Sanctum Sanctorum, their journey may be over before it's even begun!

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$3.99

MARVEL ZOMBIES: WAR ZONE #2 (OF 5)

TOM WALTZ (W) • JAIME INFANTE (A)

COVER BY TONY PARKER

VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT HEPBURN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ENTER THE DRAGON AND DESCEND INTO HELL AS THE HUNGER TAKES HARLEM!

As a bruised and beaten PUNISHER makes his way down Manhattan towards the source of the Zombie outbreak, his journey puts him on a collision course with none other than LUKE CAGE and IRON FIST! But when the DAUGHTERS OF THE DRAGON

join the fray, Frank Castle discovers that he might have bitten off more than he can chew. As the city continues to descend into chaos and warfare, Frank will have to prove just why his bite is worse than his bark if he's got any hope of surviving THE HUNGER!

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY …$4.99

DOOMQUEST #5 (OF 10)

RYAN NORTH (W) • FRANCESCO MOBILI (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO • VARIANT COVER BY BEN SU VARIANT COVER BY MARK CHIARELLO • VARIANT BY ACO

MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

•On his voyage through history, Doom has found his mind inside the body of many powerful men, but this is the first time he's in the body of a powerful woman — and better yet, she just might be the most powerful woman on the planet.

•Things are looking up for Victor Von Doom…because he is now SUSAN STORM, the INVISIBLE GIRL.

•And to make matters worse, he's at a moment in history both critical and pivotal…for GALACTUS has arrived on Earth.

•Can Doom keep Earth safe — and get what he wants? And what is to be done about RICHARDS?

•All this and more as Doom's quest reaches new heights!

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN BRITAIN 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

ALAN DAVIS, CHRIS CLAREMONT, DAN ABNETT (W)

ALAN DAVIS, PAUL DAVIDSON, KELSEY RAMSAY (A) COVER BY ALAN DAVIS • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MACK

LIVE BY THE SWORD!

Join us for a golden jubilee to commemorate fifty years of Brian and Betsy Braddock, champions of the multiversal Captain Britain

Corps! Chris Claremont & Paul Davidson weave a tale of Brian's earliest days defending the realm! Alan Davis shows what happens when you try to rein in a Braddock! And Dan Abnett & Kelsey Ramsay pit Betsy against the forces of Otherworld. Witness a can't-miss glimpse at the past, present and future of these powerhouse twins!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/RATED T+ …$4.99

THOR #802

AL EWING (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

ART STYLE VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FALL FROM GRACE

•There is a place where Angels gather, in floating cities built purely for those with wings. Sigurd Jarlson has arrived at the highest

point in this Realm.

•Sigurd Jarlson cannot fly.

•Somewhere in Heven, a man with a hammer is taking the fall…

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

IRON MAN #10

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LAFUENTE • ART STYLE VARIANT COVER BY TBA VARIANT COVER BY TBA

To be revealed at San Diego Comic-Con.

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

DAREDEVIL #8

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • LEE GARBETT (A) • COVER BY LEE GARBETT

COLOR BLOCK BLACK VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK BLACK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY ERIC CANETE • VARIANT COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

FEAR GRIPS NYC! MR. FEAR, that is! When a new drug infiltrates E.S.U., MATT MURDOCK faces a new challenge threatening the student body…as DAREDEVIL faces off against a resurfaced madman! The stakes continue to rise for DD in the runaway hit series by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS and LEE GARBETT! And if you haven't taken the plunge, leap in with this new arc and jumping-on point!

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

JEFF THE LAND SHARK: SUPERSTAR #4 (OF 5)

KELLY THOMPSON (W)

TOKITOKORO (A) COVER BY GURIHIRU

VARIANT COVER BY JHONY CABALLERO

ENTER M.O.D.O.K. TO CREATE… A NEW JEFF?!

•MOJO pressures M.O.D.O.K. (boy, that's a lot of M.O.s!) to create an ALL-NEW, ALL-IMPROVED Jeff who will heed Mojo's every command!

•But Jeff and the Jeff Coast Avengers stage a HEIST to rescue Ken…

•Will they succeed?! Or will it all go sideways? And how do you escape Mojoworld?!

32 PGS./ALL AGES …$4.99

GODZILLA CONQUERS THE MULTIVERSE #4 (OF 5)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) JAVIER GARRÓN (A) COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

THEME VARIANT COVER BY TBA VARIANT COVER BY TBA

GODZILLA VS. EVERYTHING!

•The AVENGERS OF DOOM unite as DOCTOR DOOM, MILES MORALES, GHOST RIDER and the FANTASTIC FOUR launch an all-out assault to save ASGARD and Earth from the ultimate kaiju threat!

•Can GODZILLA survive the PENANCE STARE, the mutant might of KRAKOA and the cosmic fury of the BIFROST?

•Will MOTHRA, MECHA FIN FANG FOOM and the new MARVEL KAIJU turn the tide, or is the Multiverse doomed to destruction?

32 PGS./RATED T …$4.99

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #9

JED MACKAY (W) • DEVMALYA PRAMANIK (A) • COVER BY JOSÉ LUIS

COLOR BLOCK BLACK VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK BLACK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF MONSTERS!

Moon Knight made a bold and terrible gamble to try to save his allies, and the cost is about to come due. Can the newly forged MIDNIGHT SONS survive the fallout?

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR #21 FACSIMILE EDITION

WRITTEN BY MARK MILLAR

PENCILED BY GREG LAND

COVER BY GREG LAND

The Marvel Zombies make their monstrous debut, courtesy of the blockbuster creative team of Mark Millar and Greg Land! In their short careers, the Ultimate Fantastic Four have seen a lot of amazing things — but nothing will prepare them for what they are about to encounter! Reed Richards has used his scientific genius to contact an alternate Earth, and he's ready to pay them a visit! But while this parallel dimension and its own First Family may be surprisingly familiar, there's a frightful twist! Beginning the storyline that birthed the Marvel Zombies franchise, it's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR (2003) #21.

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/RATED T+ …$4.99

MARVEL FANFARE #2 FACSIMILE EDITION

WRITTEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT & ROGER MCKENZIE

PENCILED BY MICHAEL GOLDEN & TREVOR VON EEDEN

COVER BY MICHAEL GOLDEN

Iconic X-MEN scribe Chris Claremont teams with acclaimed artist Michael Golden to take a beautifully illustrated trip to the Savage Land — complete with dinosaurs, Ka-Zar and Zabu…and monstrously mutated versions of Angel and Spider-Man?! Can Ka-Zar discover what has happened to Warren Worthington III and Peter Parker and find a way to restore them to their heroic forms? Or will it come at the cost of evil unleashed? Plus: Roger McKenzie and Trevor Von Eeden send Mister Fantastic on a solemn solo mission into the Negative Zone! Reed Richards must triumph over Annihilus alone, even if it means making a painful sacrifice! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #2.

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/RATED T+ …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #159 FACSIMILE EDITION

WRITTEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT

PENCILED BY BILL SIENKIEWICZ COVER BY BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Marvel's mutants face an unholy threat when the immortal Dracula attempts to make Storm his undead bride! The X-Men get called to the hospital after Ororo is the victim of an apparent mugging — but when her recovery doesn't go according to plan, the alarm bells start ringing. Storm is plagued by strange dreams and has a sudden aversion to sunlight! Soon Dracula arrives at the Mansion — but Ororo isn't going to be turned to a vampire without a fight, and the X-Men sure won't stand aside and let it happen! From legendary creators Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, it's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #159.

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/RATED T …$4.99

PREDATOR VS. THE PLANET OF THE APES #4 (OF 5)

GREG PAK (W) • PENCILED BY ALAN ROBINSON • COVER BY STONEHOUSE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CHAOS ON THE PLANET OF THE APES!

•A war for supremacy is waging on the PLANET OF THE APES between ape-kind, the telepathic mutants of the FORBIDDEN ZONE and the alien PREDATOR!

•And humanity is caught in the crosshairs!

•A stunning betrayal will change course of the battle — and the fate of the Planet of the Apes — forever!

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY …$4.99

STAR WARS: THE FALL OF KYLO REN #3 (OF 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • WILL SLINEY (A) • COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVE DORMAN • VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN

KYLO REN VS. THE KNIGHTS OF REN…AND SOMETHING FAR WORSE!

To be revealed at San Diego Comic-Con.

32 PGS./RATED T …$4.99

STAR WARS:THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT #3 (OF 7)

RODNEY BARNES (W) • WILL SLINEY (A)

COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN VARIANT COVER BY MIKE HAWTHORNE

To be revealed at San Diego Comic-Con.

40 PGS./RATED T …$5.99

STAR WARS:THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT #4 (OF 7)

RODNEY BARNES (W) • WILL SLINEY (A)

COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

To be revealed at San Diego Comic-Con.

40 PGS./RATED T …$5.99

AVENGERS #1

Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art and Cover by Marco Checchetto

With the world order completely rewritten after the events of Avengers: Armageddon, a day unlike any other arrives, when a new group of Earth's Mightiest Heroes find themselves united to avenge the Marvel Universe: Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Luke Cage and an all-new hero set to make their explosive debut soon! On Sale 11/4

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2027

SPIDER-MAN: KRAVEN'S LAST HUNT [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION]

WRITTEN BY J.M. DeMATTEIS

PENCILED BY MIKE ZECK & SHAWN McMANUS

COVER BY MIKE ZECK

ONE OF THE GREATEST SPIDER-MAN STORIES EVER TOLD!

The brilliant creative team of J.M. DeMatteis and Mike Zeck put Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson through the wringer in their ultimate tale of revenge! Kraven the Hunter has stalked and killed every animal known to man. But there is one beast that has eluded him. One quarry that has mocked him at every turn: the wall-crawling web-slinger known as Spider-Man. In his last hunt, Kraven will prove he is the Spider's master — by defeating him, burying him…and becoming him! Plus: DeMatteis and Zeck's soul-searching sequel and the story of Kraven's first hunt! Collecting WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #31-32; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #293-294; PETER PARKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #131-132; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SOUL OF THE HUNTER (1992) #1; and material from SENSATIONAL SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL '96.

256 PGS./Rated T+ …$14.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-97253-0

Trim size: 6 x 9

ON SALE JANUARY 2027

IRON MAN: EXTREMIS [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION]

WRITTEN BY WARREN ELLIS & KIERON GILLEN

PENCILED BY ADI GRANOV & GREG LAND

COVER BY ADI GRANOV

One of the most influential Iron Man stories ever told — and its thrilling sequel!

A new era for Iron Man begins in the story that redefined the Armored Avenger for the 21st century! Even renowned futurist Tony Stark faces a struggle to stay ahead of the game in a landscape of terrifying new technologies that threaten to overwhelm a fragile mankind. What is Extremis? Who has unleashed it? What does its emergence portend for the world? And how will it change Iron Man's life? And when Extremis resurfaces years later, Tony's bid to put the genie back in the bottle takes him to New Camelot, where he clashes with the mech-knights of the Circle…to Colombia, where he battles familiar foes…and to Paris' ancient catacombs, where absolute horror awaits! Collecting IRON MAN (2004) #1-6 and IRON MAN (2012) #1-5.

304 PGS./Rated T+ …$14.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-97252-3

Trim size: 6 x 9

ON SALE MARCH 2027

THOR: GORR THE GOD BUTCHER [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION]

WRITTEN BY JASON AARON

PENCILED BY ESAD RIBIC & BUTCH GUICE

COVER BY ESAD RIBIC

A trail of blood consumes Thor's past, present and future!

Gods are vanishing across the ages, and Thor must unravel the gruesome mystery of Gorr the God Butcher! In the distant past, Thor discovers a cave echoing with the cries of tortured gods. In the present, Thor follows the bloody wake of murdered gods across the depths of space. And millennia from now, the last god-king of Asgard makes his final stand against Gorr's berserker legions. As Thors from three eras race to stop Gorr, his scheme's full extent is revealed: What is the Godbomb? At the end of time, the universe's remaining gods are enslaved, building a machine that will forever change the face of creation. Three time-bending Thors unite, but will it be all for naught as the massive Godbomb is triggered? Collecting THOR: GOD OF THUNDER (2013) #1-11.

280 PGS./Rated T+ …$14.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-97254-7

Trim size: 6 x 9

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2026

PUNISHER VOL. 1: THE JIGSAW AGENDA TPB

WRITTEN BY BENJAMIN PERCY

PENCILED BY JOSÉ LUIS SOARES, SERGIO DAVILA & FARID KARAMI

COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

CRIME'S WORST NIGHTMARE IS BACK!

As unflinching and uncompromising as ever, Frank Castle's memory is damaged and he's hunting for answers and criminals alike! He'll get more than he bargained for of both when the notorious and bloodthirsty Jigsaw returns — and this time, he's not launching all-out assaults or wars in the street! Instead, he's taking a more surgical approach to dismantling the Punisher, targeting his body, mind and soul with a game of death designed to spill innocent blood and to push Frank Castle to his absolute limit! Wounded and reeling as his own body begins to turn against him, the Punisher has no choice but to confront the ghosts of his past and the grisly reality of his future! A deadly new enemy lies in wait — as does one of Frank's greatest failures, dragging itself kicking, screaming and bleeding to his door to look him dead in the eyes! Collecting PUNISHER (2026) #1-7.

168 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96918-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

DOCTOR STRANGE: JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY TPB

WRITTEN BY DEREK LANDY & MORE PENCILED BY IVAN FIORELLI & MORE COVER BY ALEX HORLEY

Stephen Strange is Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard! Doctor Strange lost his chance at revenge against Doom when Loki murdered Thor, cutting Midgard off from the other nine realms. With no way home and few allies remaining in Asgard, Strange travels to Alfheim to investigate an emerging crisis. But in an unfamiliar land, can Strange prevent elves and angels from going to war over a mysterious coffin? Maybe with some help from Heven's own Angela! But the dark wizard Vyrbodin has set a terrible plan in motion, and Strange will have to move Heven and Earth to stop him before his power grows! With a killer on the loose across the Nine Realms, a mysterious portal leads Strange back to Midgard for a reunion with Clea and a meeting with Earth's new Sorcerer Supreme! But are they on the murderer's hit list, too? The Enchantress strikes, and Strange must undertake a dark transformation to journey to the God Quarry. Will this be his Downfall? Collecting DOCTOR STRANGE (2025) #1-10 and DOCTOR STRANGE (2025)

#450.

256 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96343-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

WOLVERINE BY SALADIN AHMED VOL. 4: CLASH OF THE CHAMPIONS TPB

WRITTEN BY SALADIN AHMED

PENCILED BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

Things heat up for Wolverine and Silver Sable!

Logan has taken it upon himself to help his new ally, the mercenary Silver Sable, protect the New Morlocks — but a chilling new villain is targeting their encampment. Under siege and battling for survival, things only get worse for Wolverine when a familiar enemy resurfaces to cause new trouble! But a veritable clash of titans awaits when Logan battles Hercules! What could have put the best there is at odds with the lion of Olympus?! The shocking aftermath will be mythic as Wolverine faces a life-altering showdown over a century in the making! Guest-starring Logan's best pal, Nightcrawler! But who are the Savage Champions? Collecting WOLVERINE (2024) #17-21.

112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96614-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2026

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/VENOM: DEATH SPIRAL TPB

WRITTEN BY JOE KELLY, AL EWING & CHARLES SOULE

PENCILED BY JESÚS SAÍZ, ED MCGUINNESS, CARLOS GÓMEZ & MORE COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

Spider-Man and Venom team up to take on Carnage — and face fresh Torment!

A new super-powered serial killer is on the loose — and they're coming for Spidey, Venom and everyone in between. Worse still, thanks to his bond with Eddie Brock, Carnage knows the truth: that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. But there's another revelation yet to come, because Peter still has no idea Mary Jane Watson is Venom! The ex-couple have some major talking to do. But first they've got to solve the one murder neither of them — nor their villains — ever expected to face! Meanwhile, Eddie is back — with a connection to the mystery you'll have to see to believe! Get ready for the most unexpected team-up in Spidey history! And even if Peter wins, he may still lose. Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/VENOM: DEATH SPIRAL (2026) #1, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2025) #23-27, VENOM (2025) #255-257, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/VENOM: DEATH SPIRAL — BODY COUNT (2026) #1 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/ULTIMATE UNIVERSE.

248 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96905-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2026

WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON TPB

WRITTEN BY CHIP ZDARSKY PENCILED BY LUCA MARESCA COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY

ARMAGEDDON strikes the Marvel Universe!

Superstar writer Chip Zdarsky and dynamic artist Luca Maresca kick off a game-changing new saga! When an old acquaintance drags Logan into the search for a new abducted mutant subject, the terrifying methods of the defunct Weapon X program are revealed to be alive and well. As Wolverine follows the scent of the feral Tyler — and of his own trauma — he finds himself in a deadly race against a Super-Soldier-creating corporation called Primewarrior…which has just hired a very familiar face: the deadly, upgraded Nuke! Dark shared secrets will throw Logan's world into chaos. Can he survive when the ghosts of his past are fully armed and ready for war? Collecting WOLVERINE:WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON (2026) #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96934-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2026

VENOM VOL. 1: BEHIND THE MASQUE TPB

WRITTEN BY AL EWING, CHARLES SOULE, TOM DEFALCO & JORDAN MORRIS

PENCILED BY CARLOS GÓMEZ, TERRY DODSON, TODD NAUCK, PACO MEDINA, RON FRENZ & JESÚS SAÍZ COVER BY NOGI SAN

Mary Jane Watson is finally in the swing of things as Venom!

Together, they are the hero the symbiote never knew it could be! But when the King in Black returns, will Venom be ready? Meanwhile, Doc Ock is back— as Director of Operations for S.C.A.R. — and he's got the all-new Toxin in his sights! Luke Cage isn't happy, but will New York's Mayor choose to side with human law or symbiote justice? Plus: MJ gets a new gig! Venom gets a red-and-blue makeover — with a new name to match! And Madame Masque strikes again! She knows Venom's secret, and she has the might of A.I.M. at her disposal…including her very own battlesuit! New York will tremble when MM and MJ clash! Collecting VENOM (2025) #250-254.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96722-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

STAR WARS: SHADOW OF MAUL TPB

WRITTEN BY BENJAMIN PERCY

PENCILED BY MADIBEK MUSABEKOV

COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

An exciting prequel to the Disney+ series! Welcome to Janix — a neon-lit, shadow-soaked maze of a planet that lies beyond the Empire's reach. Captain Brander Lawson is do-ing his best to navigate the law in a lawless territory. He's joined by his partner, a droid nicknamed Two Boots, as they face off against scheming crime bosses while the looming threat of the shadow lord, Maul, grows near! With ruthless mercenaries looking to unload Imperial treasure, crime lord Deemis will stop at nothing to get it! Can Captain Lawson thwart the exchange of the smuggled fortune? Help may come from an unlikely ally with their own hidden agenda. But will luck be on Lawson's side amid the chaos of the deadly podrace known as the Star Gauntlet? Danger lurks ever closer as Maul launches his campaign of terror! Collecting STAR WARS: SHADOW OF MAUL (2026) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96901-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2026

PREDATOR: BLOODSHED TPB

WRITTEN BYJORDAN MORRIS

PENCILED BY ROLAND BOSCHI & RUAIRÍ COLEMAN

COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

A Predator battles in a bloody tournament unlike any other! In the near future, Earth's fiercest fighters have gathered for an underground martial-arts tournament organized by a shadowy corporation. But all hell breaks loose when an unexpected combatant enters the ring: an alien Predator! Now the champions are battling not just for the grand prize but also for their very lives! Can a disparate group of competitors band together in time to survive the extraterrestrial hunter?! Maybe not as more than one of the combatants is concealing deadly secrets. Who can be trusted, how can they escape and who will survive? Choose your fighter and place your bets — smart money's on the Yautja! Collecting PREDATOR: BLOODSHED (2026) #1-5.

120 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96919-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2026

DEADLY HANDS OF K'UN-LUN TPB

WRITTEN BY YIFAN JIANG

PENCILED BY PACO MEDINA & ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO

COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Fists fly as the saga of the Immortal Iron Fist continues!

The Seven Heavenly Cities are falling! As demonic forces march their conquering army across them, the only one who can stand in their way and restore order is Iron Fist! However, he'll need to rely on some unlikely allies to face the incoming onslaught. But will the combined forces of Elektra, White Tiger, White Fox and Pei be enough to stem the tide? Or is Lin Lie destined to watch as the legacy of the Iron Fist goes up in flames? More deadly hands from Asgard and Attilan enter the fray as one of the creative minds behind the hit video game MARVEL RIVALS, writer Yifan Jiang, sends Marvel's greatest martial artists on their most intense journey yet! Collecting DEADLY HANDS OF K'UN-LUN (2026) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96762-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

IMPERIAL GUARDIANS TPB

WRITTEN BY DAN ABNETT

PENCILED BY MARCELO FERREIRA

COVER BY SEAN IZAAKSE

Dan Abnett (NOVA, GUARDIANS OF THE GALXY) unites a new cosmic team!

Gamora. Captain Marvel. Amadeus Cho. Darkhawk. Cosmic Ghost Rider! Five unlikely operatives recruited by Maximus of the Inhumans. Their mission? Protect the delicate balance of the new Galactic Union by any means necessary — and failure is not an option. Expendable, deniable and disavowed, they are the Imperial Guardians. But can they do Maximus' dirty work and keep their consciences clean? Why has a Kree grand admiral gone rogue and attacked Hala? What's going on with Darkhawk's mind? What deluded fool thought Cosmic Ghost Rider was a team player? And most important, what kind of games is their leader really playing? They don't call him "Maximus the Mad" for nothing! Collecting IMPERIAL GUARDIANS (2026) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+…$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96311-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2026

MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: GODZILLA

WRITTEN BY MATT FORBECK, MARTY FORBECK AND PALLIE PAUL ALLOR

COVER BY PACO MEDINA & JESUS ABURTOV • ART BY IG GUARA

The king of monsters invades the MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING Game!

This sourcebook includes new rules and maps for kaiju-sized battles and features profiles for Godzilla and monstrous rivals, from Mothra to Fin Fang Foom! Written by d616 System co-creator and New York Times bestseller Matt Forbeck (MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME, SECRET WARS EXPANSION) and Marty Forbeck (MARVEL RIVALS: TIMESTREAM ADVENTURE, SECRET WARS EXPANSION) and stuffed with illustrations by Marvel's amazing army of artists, the battles kickoff with an all-new comic book story written by Pallie Paul Allor (MARVEL RIVALS, MARVEL RIVALS: TIMESTREAM ADVENTURE) and drawn by Ig Guara (GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR, MARVEL RIVALS: TIMESTREAM ADVENTURE)!

64 PGS./ Rated T…$14.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-97145-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2027

THE INCREDIBLE HULK OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC RICH BUCKLER COVER

WRITTEN BY LEN WEIN WITH STEVE ENGLEHART, GERRY CONWAY, ROY THOMAS, TONY ISABELLA, CHRIS CLAREMONT, HERB TRIMPE & ROGER STERN

PENCILED BY HERB TRIMPE & SAL BUSCEMA WITH GEORGE TUSKA COVERS BY RICH BUCKLER & HERB TRIMPE

Smashing into one of the most explosive eras in the history of Marvel's Green Goliath!

With powerhouse talents Len Wein, Herb Trimpe and Sal Buscema steering the saga, the Hulk collides with a relentless lineup of foes including the Abomination, Rhino, Juggernaut, Doc Samson, the Gremlin and the Shaper of Worlds. Battles with the Inhumans, a mission to Counter-Earth with Adam Warlock and a trip to the Canadian wilderness set the stage for a historic showdown: Wolverine's first appearance! Along the way, the series deepens its drama in the microscopic world of Jarella, tensions escalate with General Ross, and the landmark issue #200 takes the monster on a journey into the mind — literally! Complete with letters pages, this collection is a must-have chronicle of rage, tragedy and Marvel action. Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #171-209 and ANNUAL (1968) #5, and material from MARVEL TREASURY EDITION (1974) #13.

880 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97128-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE INCREDIBLE HULK OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HERB TRIMPE COVER [DM ONLY]

880 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97129-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ON SALE MARCH 2027

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM OMNIBUS HC BEN HARVEY COVER

WRITTEN BY RYAN NORTH, CHIP ZDARSKY, JED MACKAY, MACKENZIE CADENHEAD, YOON HA LEE, FRANK TIERI, SPENCER ACKERMAN, BENJAMIN PERCY, RAINBOW ROWELL, STEVE FOXE, COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING PENCILED BY R.B. SILVA, CAFU, VALERIO SCHITI, ANDREA BROCCARDO, PASQUAL FERRY, JOÃO M.P. LEMOS, MINKYU JUNG, STEVEN CUMMINGS, CORY SMITH, HUMBERTO RAMOS, FRANCESCO MORTARINO, JULIUS OHTA, MICHAEL DOWLING, GEOFF SHAW, JETHRO MORALES, GABRIEL GUZMAN, ELENA CASAGRANDE, ROBERTA INGRANATA, LUCA MARESCA, KYLE HOTZ, TOMMASO BIANCHI & MORE

COVERS BY BEN HARVEY & R.B. SILVA

The Marvel Universe reels as Doctor Doom declares himself Emperor of the World!

Six months ago, Victor Von Doom saved the world from vampires by assuming the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme — then disappeared behind Latveria's closed borders. But his absence was merely the calm before the storm. Now Earth wakes up to its new reality: Doom is the ruler of the planet under the flag of a new United Latveria! And shockingly, impossibly, all global leaders seem to be going along with it. Earth's heroes quickly form a strike team to stop Doom's machinations — but nothing will go as expected for the Fantastic Four, the Avengers and their allies! What happens when some begin to welcome their new Emperor with open arms, clamoring for ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM? Find out — along with everybody from Bucky Barnes' Thunderbolts to the reunited Runaways, the students at the renamed Strange Academy, the imprisoned "Thunderbolt" Ross and more! Collecting ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM (2025) #1-9, WILL OF DOOM (2025) #1, AVENGERS (2023) #25-28, DOOM ACADEMY (2025) #1-5, DOOM'S DIVISION (2025) #1-5, DOOMED 2099 (2025) #1, FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #28-33, FANTASTIC FOUR (2025) #1-3, G.O.D.S.: ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM (2025) #1, IRON MAN (2024) #6- 10, RED HULK (2025) #1-10, RUNAWAYS (2025) #1-5, SUPERIOR AVENGERS (2025) #1-6 and THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE (2025) #1-5.

1536 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97250-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM OMNIBUS HC R.B. SILVA COVER [DM ONLY]

1536 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97251-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2027

X-MEN: AGE OF KRAKOA — REIGN OF X OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC LEINIL FRANCIS YU COVER

WRITTEN BY GERRY DUGGAN, VITA AYALA, TINI HOWARD, ZEB WELLS, AL EWING, SI SPURRIER, BENJAMIN PERCY, LEAH WILLIAMS, JONATHAN HICKMAN & MORE

PENCILED BY PHIL NOTO, BERNARD CHANG, PACO MEDINA, MARCUS TO, STEPHEN SEGOVIA, STEFANO CASELLI, MATTEO LOLLI, ROD REIS, PEPE LARRAZ, VALERIO SCHITI, BOB QUINN, SCOT EATON, ALBERTO FOCHE, DAVID BALDEÓN, JOSHUA CASSARA, FRANCESCO MOBILI & MORE

COVERS BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU & PEPE LARRAZ

Krakoa celebrates its inaugural Hellfire Gala — a game-changer for mutantkind!

As Krakoa continues to flourish in the Reign of X, Cable and his allies draw closer to the secret of the missing child they are searching for, but a reckoning draws ever closer. Some Summers end too soon! The uncanny Children of the Atom have learned from the best, now they're ready to be put to the test! But who the heck are these kids, where did they come from and why are their powers so like the X-Men's? Excalibur must determine the fate of one of their own, the Hellions are tested in Arcade's Murderworld, Wolverine takes the fight to Dracula and his vampire nation, a dark force is manipulating X-Factor and Nightcrawler searches his soul for the way forward! Plus: You are cordially invited to the hottest mutant event of the season: the Hellfire Gala! The very first democratically elected team of Krakoan X-Men will at last be revealed to the world, and that's just the first of the surprises in store! Collecting CABLE (2020) #10-12, CHILDREN OF THE ATOM (2021) #1-6, EXCALIBUR (2019) #18-21, HELLIONS (2020) #9-12, MARAUDERS (2019) #20-21, NEW MUTANTS

(2019) #18-19, PLANET-SIZE X-MEN (2021) #1, S.W.O.R.D. (2020) #5-6, WAY OF X (2021) #1-3, WOLVERINE (2020) #11-13, X-CORP (2021) #1-2, X-FACTOR (2020) #7-10, X-FORCE (2019) #20, X-MEN (2019) #20-21, X-MEN ELECTION STRIPS (2021), HELLFIRE GALA GUIDE (2021) #1 — and material from CLASSIC X-MEN (1986) #7, MARVEL'S VOICES (2020) #1, MARVEL'S VOICES: INDIGENOUS VOICES (2020) #1, MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY (2021) #1, MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE (2021) #1 and WOMEN OF MARVEL (2021) #1.

1232 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97181-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: AGE OF KRAKOA — REIGN OF X OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC PEPE LARRAZ COVER [DM ONLY]

1232 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97182-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ON SALE MARCH 2027

DAREDEVIL BY CHARLES SOULE OMNIBUS HC PHIL NOTO COVER — NEW PRINTING!

WRITTEN BY CHARLES SOULE & MORE

PENCILED BY RON GARNEY, GORAN SUDŽUKA, MATTEO BUFFAGNI, MARC LAMING, ALEC MORGAN, STEFANO LANDINI, MIKE HENDERSON, PHIL NOTO, VANESA R. DEL REY, SZYMON KUDRANSKI, REILLY BROWN & MORE

COVERS BY PHIL NOTO & DAVID LOPEZ

Charles Soule joins the pantheon of legendary writers who have put DD through hell!

Soule and visionary artist Ron Garney bring DD back to the Kitchen with a fresh look — but the Man Without Fear has his hands full with crime lord Tenfingers and a new protégé, Blindspot! Elektra has a score to settle, the Punisher takes aim at a client, deadly serial killer Muse paints the town bloodred and Matt Murdock's secrets are about to come back to bite him in a huge way. He has a plan — and he'll take it all the way to the Supreme Court! But will Daredevil's world come crashing down when Wilson Fisk becomes mayor of New York City? Collecting DAREDEVIL (2015) #1-28 and #595-612, DAREDEVIL ANNUAL (2016) #1, DAREDEVIL/PUNISHER: SEVENTH CIRCLE (2016) #1-4, and material from ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT POINT ONE (2015) #1.

1216 PGS./ Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97193-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL BY CHARLES SOULE OMNIBUS HC DAVID LOPEZ COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1216 PGS./ Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97192-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH EPIC COLLECTION: BAD TO THE BONE TPB

Volume #2 in the Ghost Rider: Danny Ketch Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY HOWARD MACKIE

PENCILED BY MARK TEXEIRA, RON WAGNER, JOHN ROMITA JR., GUANG YAP & MORE

COVER BY MARK TEXEIRA

The adventures that made Ghost Rider one of the '90s' biggest stars! As Danny Ketch learns more about what it means to be Ghost Rider, including the legacies of Zarathos and Johnny Blaze, he fights the deadliest crew of villains this side of Hell! Watch as Danny faces new opponents — such as the assassin Snowblind — and already-bitter rivals Blackout, Deathwatch and Zodiak! Ghost Rider finds himself caught in the middle of a battle between Spider-Man and Hobgoblin, battles the undead alongside Cable and joins Wolverine and Punisher in a diabolical meeting of three of the era's grittiest and most popular comic characters! Plus: Mephisto's schemes plunge innocent lives into chaos! And what is Danny's mom willing to do to see Barbara Ketch returned to life? Collecting GHOST RIDER (1990) #13-24, GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE/PUNISHER: HEARTS OF DARKNESS (1991) #1, MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #100, and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #90-97 and MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL (1991) #1.

472 PGS./Rated T+ …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96948-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2026

X-FACTOR EPIC COLLECTION: THE MORLOCK MASSACRE TPB

WRITTEN BY LOUISE SIMONSON, WALTER SIMONSON & PETER DAVID

PENCILED BY WALTER SIMONSON, MARC SILVESTRI, DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI, JUNE BRIGMAN, SAL BUSCEMA, JON BOGDANOVE & TODD MCFARLANE

COVER BY WALTER SIMONSON

The most brutal X-crossover of all rocks X-Factor!

When the savage Sabretooth and his fellow Marauders go on a killing spree targeting the Morlocks, a community of mutant outcasts living beneath the streets of Manhattan, X-Factor joins unlikely allies Power Pack and Thor to save as many lives as possible. But what terrible sacrifice will Warren Worthington III be forced to make? In the wake of tragedy, Boom-Boom returns — bringing big trouble for Beast and Iceman. Cyclops goes looking for his wife and son only to find an old enemy! And tensions will soon boil to the surface between Scott and Jean! Plus: Bobby struggles to control his powers, Apocalypse returns with three deadly Horsemen, X-Factor battles the Hulk and Scott and Jean head back to the moon as the team shares an uncanny encounter with the Inhumans! Collecting X-FACTOR (1986) #10-20 and ANNUAL (1986) #2, THOR (1966) #373-374 and #377-378, POWER PACK (1984) #27, and INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #336-337.

488 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96953-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026



AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE MARK OF KAINE TPB

Volume #29 in the Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY TERRY KAVANAGH, TODD DEZAGO, J.M. DEMATTEIS, HOWARD MACKIE, TOM DEFALCO & MORE

PENCILED BY STEVEN BUTLER, ROY BURDINE, MARK BAGLEY, JOHN ROMITA JR.,TOM LYLE, SAL BUSCEMA & MORE

COVER BY TOM LYLE

The Clone Saga kicks into high gear! Peter Parker's world has been turned upside down by the return of his clone Ben Reilly, slinging webs of his own as the Scarlet Spider — and the death of his beloved Aunt May will rock him to his very core! But as Peter and Ben grieve their loss, the deadly Kaine leaves his indelible mark on both their lives! With Peter arrested on a murder charge, can Ben triumph over Kaine alone? Mary Jane's future might just depend on it! The Scarlet Spider battles the Sinister Six! An all-new Green Goblin takes to the skies! And as Peter stands trial, just wait until you see who the prosecutor is! But whose face lies beneath the mask of Kaine? And are you ready for the one, true Spider-Man to stand revealed?! Collecting WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #124-126, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #400-403, SPIDER-MAN (1990) #57-60, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #223-226 and SPIDER-MAN UNLIMITED (1993) #9.

496 PGS./ Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-97005-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: RESURRECTION TPB

Volume #9 in the Daredevil Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY FRANK MILLER WITH ALAN BRENNERT, LARRY HAMA & ROGER MCKENZIE

PENCILED BY FRANK MILLER & KLAUS JANSON WITH PAUL SMITH

COVER BY FRANK MILLER

Frank Miller's historic original run concludes! Marvel Comics don't get more epic than Frank Miller's DAREDEVIL! In this volume, Miller and Klaus Janson lock into their unforgettable artistic partnership as DD's history with his blind mentor Stick stands revealed, the political intrigue surrounding Kingpin begins to take shape and our hero's turbulent romance with Elektra grows ever more violent. It's a relationship Daily Bugle reporter Ben Urich never expected to land on the wrong side of — and Elektra's next target may be Foggy Nelson. The drama explodes in Frank Miller's historic showdown between Elektra, Bullseye and Daredevil, a tale that remains a masterclass in comic-book storytelling to this day. In the aftermath of Elektra's fate, Matt Murdock's grief drives him through agonizing depths of hope, obsession, madness and despair. Can he pull himself together in time to thwart Kingpin's criminal empire and finally bring Bullseye to justice? Includes stunning Janson-penciled-and-inked stories fully restored from his original art! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #177-193, and material from MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #1 and WHAT IF? (1977) #35.

496 PGS./ Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96792-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE DECEMBER 2026

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY MODERN ERA COLLECTION: ANNIHILATORS TPB

Volume #3 in the Guardians of the Galaxy Modern Era Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY DAN ABNETT & ANDY LANNING

PENCILED BY MIGUEL SEPULVEDA, TAN ENG HUAT & TIMOTHY GREEN II

COVER BY ALEX GARNER

A new team of cosmic powerhouses guards the galaxy! The epic THANOS: IMPERATIVE conflict is over, but who and what has survived? What happened to Thanos? What about Lord Mar-Vell and the Cancerverse? Who rules the Kree and the Shi'ar? Who will hold the shattered civilizations of the Marvel Universe together in this bleak new age? As the answers are revealed, an all-star team of heavy hitters forms to face the Dire Wraiths: Annihilators assemble! Silver Surfer, Beta-Ray Bill, Gladiator, Quasar and Ronan join forces — but when a familiar threat returns with Earth as his beachhead, why are the Avengers standing in the Annihilators' way?! Plus: Fan-favorite Guardians of the Galaxy Rocket Raccoon and Groot buddy up in high-stakes hijinks! Collecting THE THANOS IMPERATIVE: DEVASTATION (2011) #1, ANNIHILATORS (2011) #1-4, ANNIHILATORS:

EARTHFALL (2011) #1-4 and THANOS SOURCEBOOK (2010).

360 PGS./ Rated T+ …$42.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96986-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2026

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: THE CHOSEN ONE TPB

Volume #3 in the Star Wars: Darth Vader Modern Era Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY CHARLES SOULE & CHUCK WENDIG

PENCILED BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & LEONARD KIRK

COVER BY JIM CHEUNG

Explore the days after Anakin Skywalker's transformation into Darth Vader!

In the wake of Revenge of the Sith, follow Darth Vader as he receives his legendary red lightsaber and rises to power as a Dark Lord of the Sith! When Anakin Skywalker fell — both to the pull of the dark side and the blade of Obi-Wan Kenobi— he rose, more machine than man. Having lost everything that once was dear to him, he now takes his first steps into a darker world as the Emperor's ruthless right hand — beginning by hunting down and eradicating the galaxy's remaining Jedi! But Jocasta Nu, librarian of the Jedi Temple, is making a desperate effort to gather and preserve whatever she can of the religion's legacy. Palpatine views her as a particular threat. Does her knowledge make her a one-woman Jedi Order? Plus: Vader digs into the pet project of Governor Wilhuff Tarkin and Orson Krennic: the massive battle station being built in orbit above Geonosis! Can he root out the source of treachery that threatens to destabilize the Empire's galactic ascent? Collecting DARTH VADER (2017) #1-12 and DARTH VADER ANNUAL (2015) #2.

328 PGS./ Rated T …$42.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96985-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2026

THOR MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: FEAR ITSELF TPB

Volume #4 in the Thor Modern Era Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY MATT FRACTION & MORE

PENCILED BY PASQUAL FERRY, PEPE LARRAZ, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, STUART IMMONEN, ADAM KUBERT & MORE

COVER BY DALE KEOWN

A shocking secret from Odin's past spreads fear across the Nine Realms! The terrifying Serpent is here, but what is the truth behind his connection to Odin and Thor? While the Asgardians leave Earth to fend for itself, the Avengers and the world's remaining heroes must face the unstoppable tide of terror when the Serpent's Hammers fall — and those who raise them are transformed into his Worthy, living avatars of his evil! In the wake of the final battle, Odin decides the fate of Asgard and the heroes of the Nine Worlds bid farewell to one of their own. Can it be? Thor no more?! But who is Tanarus? And why is he the new God of Thunder? Loki tries to expose the impostor god by enlisting the help of…Dr. Donald Blake?! Collecting THE MIGHTY THOR (2011) #7-12, FEAR ITSELF (2011) #1-7 and FEAR ITSELF (2011) #7.2: THOR.

392 PGS./ Rated T+ …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96968-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC FOR THE BELOW OCTOBER ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT AND WERE PREVIOUSLY LISTED IN THE SEPTEMBER PREVIEWS CATALOG CHECKLIST AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED.

FOC 08/24/26, ON-SALE 10/07/26

DOOM ALL-ON-ONE #1

DOOM ALL-ON-ONE #1 FOC 08/31/26, ON-SALE 10/14/26

WOLVERINE: PARADISE #1

WOLVERINE: PARADISE #1 FOC 08/31/26, ON-SALE 10/07/26

MIDNIGHT: FANTASTIC FOUR #1

MIDNIGHT: SPIDER-MAN #1

MIDNIGHT: X-MEN #1

MIDNIGHT: FANTASTIC FOUR #1 MIDNIGHT: SPIDER-MAN #1 MIDNIGHT: X-MEN #1 FOC 09/14/26, ON-SALE 10/14/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1001

BLACK CAT #15

BLACK PANTHER/NAMOR: DOOMED #2

CAPTAIN BRITAIN 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

DNX #3

GENERATION X-23 #9

INFERNAL HULK VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #1

IRON MAN #10

MEALS TO ASTONISH: AVENGERS #1

NOVA: RETURN OF THE RINGS #1

SPIDER-MAN: AMAZING VISIONS #1

SPIDER-MAN: LONG WAY HOME #4

STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE – CHIRRUT & BAZE #1

STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT #3

UNCANNY X-MEN #159 FACSIMILE EDITION

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #9

X-MEN #39

X-MEN '97: SEASON TWO #5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1001 BLACK CAT #15 BLACK PANTHER/NAMOR: DOOMED #2 CAPTAIN BRITAIN 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 DNX #3 GENERATION X-23 #9 INFERNAL HULK VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #1 IRON MAN #10 MEALS TO ASTONISH: AVENGERS #1 NOVA: RETURN OF THE RINGS #1 SPIDER-MAN: AMAZING VISIONS #1 SPIDER-MAN: LONG WAY HOME #4 STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE – CHIRRUT & BAZE #1 STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT #3 UNCANNY X-MEN #159 FACSIMILE EDITION WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #9 X-MEN #39 X-MEN '97: SEASON TWO #5 FOC 09/14/26, ON-SALE 10/28/26

DAREDEVIL #8

DAREDEVIL #8 FOC 09/21/26, ON-SALE 10/21/26

ALIEN VS. X-MEN #2

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: HALLOWEEN SPECIAL #1

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #5

DOOMQUEST #5

GAMBIT: WANTED #4

INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #10

IRON MAN: RACING TOWARDS DOOM #1

JEFF THE LAND SHARK: SUPERSTAR #4

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #9

MARVEL ZOMBIES: WAR ZONE #2

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #3

PUNISHER SHOWDOWNS: BLACK WIDOW #1

STAR WARS: THE FALL OF KYLO REN #3

ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR #21 FACSIMILE EDITION

UNCANNY X-MEN #37

X-MEN UNITED #8

X-MEN: OUTBACK #5

ALIEN VS. X-MEN #2 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: HALLOWEEN SPECIAL #1 AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #5 DOOMQUEST #5 GAMBIT: WANTED #4 INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #10 IRON MAN: RACING TOWARDS DOOM #1 JEFF THE LAND SHARK: SUPERSTAR #4 MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #9 MARVEL ZOMBIES: WAR ZONE #2 MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #3 PUNISHER SHOWDOWNS: BLACK WIDOW #1 STAR WARS: THE FALL OF KYLO REN #3 ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR #21 FACSIMILE EDITION UNCANNY X-MEN #37 X-MEN UNITED #8 X-MEN: OUTBACK #5 FOC 09/28/26, ON-SALE 10/28/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1002

BISHOP #5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #16

FANTASTIC FOUR #18

GAMBIT GONE #2

GODZILLA CONQUERS THE MULTIVERSE #4

MARVEL FANFARE #2 FACSIMILE EDITION

PREDATOR VS. THE PLANET OF THE APES #4

PUNISHER #9

PUNISHER VS. SPIDER-MAN #4

SPIDER-MAN/HULK: FIRE AND BRIMSTONE #3

STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE – DARTH VADER #1

STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT #4

THE AMAZING VENOM #2

THOR #802

TOMB OF APOCALYPSE #3

X-MEN #40

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1002 BISHOP #5 CAPTAIN AMERICA #16 FANTASTIC FOUR #18 GAMBIT GONE #2 GODZILLA CONQUERS THE MULTIVERSE #4 MARVEL FANFARE #2 FACSIMILE EDITION PREDATOR VS. THE PLANET OF THE APES #4 PUNISHER #9 PUNISHER VS. SPIDER-MAN #4 SPIDER-MAN/HULK: FIRE AND BRIMSTONE #3 STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE – DARTH VADER #1 STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT #4 THE AMAZING VENOM #2 THOR #802 TOMB OF APOCALYPSE #3 X-MEN #40 FOC 08/03/26

IRON MAN: EXTREMIS [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION] (ON SALE 01/12/27)

IRON MAN: EXTREMIS [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION] (ON SALE 01/12/27) FOC 08/31/26

SPIDER-MAN: KRAVEN'S LAST HUNT [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION] (ON SALE 02/09/27)

SPIDER-MAN: KRAVEN'S LAST HUNT [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION] (ON SALE 02/09/27) FOC 09/07/26

MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: GODZILLA (ON SALE 11/18/26)

VENOM VOL. 1: BEHIND THE MASQUE TPB (ON SALE 11/18/26)

WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON TPB (ON SALE 11/18/26)

X-FACTOR EPIC COLLECTION: THE MORLOCK MASSACRE TPB (ON SALE 11/18/26)

X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE TPB (ON SALE 11/18/26)

X-MEN: AGE OF KRAKOA – REIGN OF X OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC LEINIL YU COVER (ON SALE 02/17/27)

X-MEN: AGE OF KRAKOA – REIGN OF X OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC PEPE LARRAZ COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 02/17/27)

MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: GODZILLA (ON SALE 11/18/26) VENOM VOL. 1: BEHIND THE MASQUE TPB (ON SALE 11/18/26) WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON TPB (ON SALE 11/18/26) X-FACTOR EPIC COLLECTION: THE MORLOCK MASSACRE TPB (ON SALE 11/18/26) X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE TPB (ON SALE 11/18/26) X-MEN: AGE OF KRAKOA – REIGN OF X OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC LEINIL YU COVER (ON SALE 02/17/27) X-MEN: AGE OF KRAKOA – REIGN OF X OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC PEPE LARRAZ COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 02/17/27) FOC 09/14/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/VENOM: DEATH SPIRAL TPB (ON SALE 11/25/26)

PREDATOR: BLOODSHED TPB (ON SALE 11/25/26)

PUNISHER VOL. 1: THE JIGSAW AGENDA TPB (ON SALE 11/25/26)

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: THE CHOSEN ONE TPB (ON SALE 11/25/26)

THOR MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: FEAR ITSELF TPB (ON SALE 11/25/26)

THE INCREDIBLE HULK OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC RICH BUCKLER COVER (ON SALE 02/24/27)

THE INCREDIBLE HULK OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC HERB TRIMPE COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 02/24/27)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/VENOM: DEATH SPIRAL TPB (ON SALE 11/25/26) PREDATOR: BLOODSHED TPB (ON SALE 11/25/26) PUNISHER VOL. 1: THE JIGSAW AGENDA TPB (ON SALE 11/25/26) STAR WARS: DARTH VADER MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: THE CHOSEN ONE TPB (ON SALE 11/25/26) THOR MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: FEAR ITSELF TPB (ON SALE 11/25/26) THE INCREDIBLE HULK OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC RICH BUCKLER COVER (ON SALE 02/24/27) THE INCREDIBLE HULK OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC HERB TRIMPE COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 02/24/27) FOC 09/21/26

DAREDEVIL BY CHARLES SOULE OMNIBUS HC PHIL NOTO COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 03/03/27)

DAREDEVIL BY CHARLES SOULE OMNIBUS HC DAVID LOPEZ COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/03/27)

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: RESURRECTION TPB (ON SALE 12/02/26)

GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH EPIC COLLECTION: BAD TO THE BONE TPB (ON SALE 12/02/26)

STAR WARS: SHADOW OF MAUL TPB (ON SALE 12/02/26)

WOLVERINE BY SALADIN AHMED VOL. 4: CLASH OF THE CHAMPIONS TPB (ON SALE 12/02/26)

DAREDEVIL BY CHARLES SOULE OMNIBUS HC PHIL NOTO COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 03/03/27) DAREDEVIL BY CHARLES SOULE OMNIBUS HC DAVID LOPEZ COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/03/27) DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: RESURRECTION TPB (ON SALE 12/02/26) GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH EPIC COLLECTION: BAD TO THE BONE TPB (ON SALE 12/02/26) STAR WARS: SHADOW OF MAUL TPB (ON SALE 12/02/26) WOLVERINE BY SALADIN AHMED VOL. 4: CLASH OF THE CHAMPIONS TPB (ON SALE 12/02/26) FOC 09/28/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE MARK OF KAINE TPB (ON SALE 12/09/26)

DOCTOR STRANGE VOL. 1: JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY TPB (ON SALE 12/09/26)

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: ANNIHILATORS TPB (ON SALE 12/09/26)

IMPERIAL GUARDIANS TPB (ON SALE 12/09/26)

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM OMNIBUS HC BEN HARVEY COVER (ON SALE 03/10/27)

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM OMNIBUS HC R.B. SILVA COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/10/27)

THOR: GORR THE GOD BUTCHER [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION] (ON SALE 03/10/27)

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