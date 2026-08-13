Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: , ,

Marvel Comics Presents Omnibus In April 2027 Big Books Solicits

Marvel Comics has dropped Big Books solicits for 2027 with April's omnibuses for Star Wars, Iron Man, Punisher and Marvel Comics Presents...

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Marvel Comics Presents Omnibus Vol. 1 leads Marvel’s April 2027 big books, spotlighting the classic anthology’s return.
  • April 2027 omnibus highlights also include Iron Man by Michelinie, Layton and Romita Jr., plus Punisher and Star Wars.
  • Collected editions span X-Men, Miles Morales, Young Avengers, Deadpool and Secret Wars across TPBs and Epic Collections.
  • Marvel’s April 2027 slate also packs in Godzilla, Predator vs. Planet of the Apes, Gambit, Jeff and more.

Marvel Comics has also been dropping Big Books solicits for 2027. Here's a look at a few months by month, with April 2027 bringing us new omnibuses for Star Wars, Iron Man, Punisher and the anthology that brought us Weapon X, Marvel Comics Presents… while Star Wars completes its legacy, Deadpool enters his War Zone, and Queen In Black begins to be collected.

Marvel Comics Big Books April 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.