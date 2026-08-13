Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: big books, marvel comics presents, omnibus

Marvel Comics Presents Omnibus In April 2027 Big Books Solicits

Marvel Comics has dropped Big Books solicits for 2027 with April's omnibuses for Star Wars, Iron Man, Punisher and Marvel Comics Presents...

Article Summary Marvel Comics Presents Omnibus Vol. 1 leads Marvel’s April 2027 big books, spotlighting the classic anthology’s return.

April 2027 omnibus highlights also include Iron Man by Michelinie, Layton and Romita Jr., plus Punisher and Star Wars.

Collected editions span X-Men, Miles Morales, Young Avengers, Deadpool and Secret Wars across TPBs and Epic Collections.

Marvel’s April 2027 slate also packs in Godzilla, Predator vs. Planet of the Apes, Gambit, Jeff and more.

Marvel Comics has also been dropping Big Books solicits for 2027. Here's a look at a few months by month, with April 2027 bringing us new omnibuses for Star Wars, Iron Man, Punisher and the anthology that brought us Weapon X, Marvel Comics Presents… while Star Wars completes its legacy, Deadpool enters his War Zone, and Queen In Black begins to be collected.

Deadpool Modern Era Epic Collection: Evil Deadpool TP

Apr 6th, 2027 · $49.99

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