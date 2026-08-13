Marvel Comics has dropped Big Books solicits for 2027 with April's omnibuses for Star Wars, Iron Man, Punisher and Marvel Comics Presents...
Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: big books, marvel comics presents, omnibus
Marvel Comics Presents Omnibus In April 2027 Big Books Solicits
Marvel Comics has dropped Big Books solicits for 2027 with April's omnibuses for Star Wars, Iron Man, Punisher and Marvel Comics Presents...
Article Summary
- Marvel Comics Presents Omnibus Vol. 1 leads Marvel’s April 2027 big books, spotlighting the classic anthology’s return.
- April 2027 omnibus highlights also include Iron Man by Michelinie, Layton and Romita Jr., plus Punisher and Star Wars.
- Collected editions span X-Men, Miles Morales, Young Avengers, Deadpool and Secret Wars across TPBs and Epic Collections.
- Marvel’s April 2027 slate also packs in Godzilla, Predator vs. Planet of the Apes, Gambit, Jeff and more.
Marvel Comics has also been dropping Big Books solicits for 2027. Here's a look at a few months by month, with April 2027 bringing us new omnibuses for Star Wars, Iron Man, Punisher and the anthology that brought us Weapon X, Marvel Comics Presents… while Star Wars completes its legacy, Deadpool enters his War Zone, and Queen In Black begins to be collected.
- Star Wars Legends: Legacy Omnibus Vol. 2 HC
Apr 27th, 2027 · $125.00
- Star Wars Legends: Legacy Omnibus Vol. 2 HC Dave Wilkins DM Edition
Apr 27th, 2027
- Queen in Black TP
Apr 27th, 2027 · $24.99
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man Modern Era Epic Collection – Sinister Six Reborn TP
Apr 27th, 2027 · $49.99
- Predator vs. the Planet of the Apes TP
Apr 27th, 2027 · $17.99
- X-Men: Magneto Testament TP 2027 Edition
Apr 27th, 2027 · $17.99
- Gambit: Wanted TP
Apr 20th, 2027 · $15.99
- Punisher vs. Spider-Man TP
Apr 20th, 2027 · $17.99
- Ultimate X-Men Epic Collection: Return of the King TP
Apr 20th, 2027 · $37.99
- Godzilla Conquers the Multiverse TP
Apr 20th, 2027 · $17.99
- Iron Man by David Michelinie, Bob Layton & John Romita Jr. Omnibus HC 2027 Edition
Apr 20th, 2027 · $125.00
- Iron Man by David Michelinie, Bob Layton & John Romita Jr. Omnibus HC Bob Layton DM 2027 Edition
Apr 20th, 2027 · $125.00
- Marvel Comics Presents Omnibus Vol. 1 HC
Apr 20th, 2027 · $125.00
- Ultimate Spider-Man: Fix the World Year One TP
Apr 13th, 2027 · $9.99
- The Ultimates: Fix the World Year One TP
Apr 13th, 2027 · $9.99
- Uncanny X-Men by Gail Simone Vol. 6 TP
Apr 13th, 2027 · $19.99
- X-Men: E Is for Extinction – Marvel Premier Collection TP
Apr 13th, 2027 · $14.99
- Young Avengers Modern Era Epic Collection: Style > Substance TP
Apr 13th, 2027 · $49.99
- Jeff The Land Shark: Superstar TP
Apr 13th, 2027 · $15.99
- Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars TP 2027 Edition
Apr 13th, 2027 · $34.99
- The Punisher: Enter the War Zone Omnibus HC
Apr 6th, 2027 · $100.00
- Deadpool Modern Era Epic Collection: Evil Deadpool TP
Apr 6th, 2027 · $49.99
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