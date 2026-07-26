Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: comicspro, fantastic four, midnight, sdcc

Marvel Comics Reveal Midnight Universe Schedule Into 2027 At ComicsPRO

Marvel Comics reveals the Midnight Universe Schedule into 2027 at the ComicsPRO retailer summit at San Diego Comic-Con

At the ComicsPRO Summit at San Diego Comic-Con this week, many comic book publishers gave presentations to comic book retailers who had travelled the world over to the show. In order to fit in so many publishers, the presentation time for the larger publishers was reduced somewhat. Which also meant we saw a focus on what the publishers thought was the most important thing they had coming. And for Marvel Comics, that meant the Midnight Universe. Their upcoming superhero horror comic book imprint is set to launch on the 7th of October, which reimagines Marvel characters and teams with dark, terrifying twists. All three debut issues hit stands on the same day and will be the only Marvel Comics releases that week, a rare move to create impact. At the San Diego Comic-Con Marvel Midnight Universe panel, they confirmed that issue 2 of all three series would be out on the 18th of November. But to ComcisPRO retailers, Marvel also stated that issue 3 of all three series would be out on the 16th of December. After which, in January 2027, they will all come out on a separate week each.

Here are the solicits and solicitations so far…

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W)

MATTEO DELLA FONTE (A)

THE CLOCK STRIKES MIDNIGHT, AND IT'S THE DARK DAWN OF A NEW ERA. THE SHADOWS OF NEW YORK CITY ARE STALKED BY VAMPIRES AND THE MUTANT EMPYRES. THE SWORD OF DAMOCLES HANGS OVER THE PEACE BETWEEN THESE TWO SPECIES AND THE FACTIONS WITHIN THEM. AN OUTRIGHT WAR IS BREWING AND THE UNTURNED WILL BE CAUGHT IN THE CROSSFIRE. 40 PGS./RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY…$5.99

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

BENJAMIN PERCY (W)

KEV WALKER (A)

AN OBSESSIVE SCIENTIST DELVES INTO THE SECRETS OF THE UNIVERSE PERHAPS LEFT BEST UNKNOWN TO HUMANKIND, LEAVING HIMSELF AND THREE OTHERS WARPED IN STRANGE AND HORRIFYING WAYS. WHAT HORRIBLE SECRETS LIE IN THE NEW DIMENSIONS THEY HAVE DISCOVERED? AND CAN HUMANITY SURVIVE THE DISCOVERY? 40 PGS./RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY…$5.99

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W)

SCIETRONC (A)

A YOUNG MAN IS TRANSFORMED INTO A HIDEOUS SPIDER HYBRID BY THE RUTHLESS OSCORP CORPORATION IN THEIR PURSUIT FOR ETERNAL LIFE. WHEN OSCORP BEGINS TO USE THE SECRETS UNLOCKED BY HIS MUTATION TO CREATE MORE HUMAN-ANIMAL HYBRIDS, HE MUST EMBRACE HIS GROTESQUE NEW FORM TO FIGHT BACK 40 PGS./RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY…$5.99

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #2

Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Art by ScieTronc

Where is Peter Parker?

A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes… for a spider

On Sale November 18.

Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson Art by ScieTronc Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes… for a spider On Sale November 18. MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #2

Written by Benjamin Percy

Art by Kev Walker

Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. On Sale November 18

Written by Benjamin Percy Art by Kev Walker Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. On Sale November 18 MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Matteo Della Fonte.

Eat. Prey. Love.

On Sale November 18

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