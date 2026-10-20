Marvel Comics Reveals Captain America Has Never Watched Star Wars

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: captain america, david marquez, Hope Assembles, kevin smith

Marvel Comics reveals in new crossover, Hope Assembles, that Captain America has never watched Star Wars

And this is the weird thing: the preview below shows that the Marvel Comics characters know Star Wars and are bemused to see a fictional world invade their own. But Captain America, frozen in ice for seventy years after World War II has never seen Star Wars. There used to be a BBC show for people like him.

Editor Mark Paniccia said the appeal of the series is seeing familiar moments through a different lens. "Kevin Smith and David Marquez understand exactly what makes these characters so enduring, and they find surprising, emotional, and often exhilarating ways to bring them together," he said. Smith previously noted that he had long wanted to see Marvel characters cross into the Star Wars saga. The series arrives as Star Wars marks its 50th anniversary. Marvel first published Star Wars comics in 1977. A preview of the issue appears at the back of select Marvel titles in the months leading up to release.