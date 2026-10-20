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Marvel Comics Reveals Captain America Has Never Watched Star Wars

Marvel Comics reveals in new crossover, Hope Assembles, that Captain America has never watched Star Wars

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Article Summary

  • Marvel Comics' Hope Assembles reveals Captain America never watched Star Wars after missing 70 years in the ice.
  • The Marvel and Star Wars crossover drops Earth-616 heroes into A New Hope after a reality-shattering spell.
  • Preview pages show Marvel heroes recognizing Star Wars, while Steve Rogers is left outside the shared pop culture moment.
  • Kevin Smith and David Marquez launch the six-issue event on January 13, 2027, and it stays Marvel canon.

Marvel Comics has released a new preview of Star Wars | Marvel: Hope Assembles #1, the six-issue series by Kevin Smith and David Marquez that marks the first official crossover between the Marvel Universe and Star Wars. The preview for the first issue features Marvel characters in the opening sequence of the original film and launches on the 13th of January, 2027. The series places the events of Star Wars: A New Hope (known to the rest of us as 'the first one') on Marvel Earth-616 after a reality-shattering spell. Marvel Comics heroes encounter the familiar early moments of the film, while characters from both sides interact across the story, and after it's finished, it will remain in continuity for the Marvel Universe.

Marvel Heroes Crash The Opening Of Star Wars In Hope Assembles
Star Wars | Marvel: Hope Assembles #1 by Kevin Smith and David Marquez

And this is the weird thing: the preview below shows that the Marvel Comics characters know Star Wars and are bemused to see a fictional world invade their own. But Captain America, frozen in ice for seventy years after World War II has never seen Star Wars. There used to be a BBC show for people like him.

Editor Mark Paniccia said the appeal of the series is seeing familiar moments through a different lens. "Kevin Smith and David Marquez understand exactly what makes these characters so enduring, and they find surprising, emotional, and often exhilarating ways to bring them together," he said. Smith previously noted that he had long wanted to see Marvel characters cross into the Star Wars saga. The series arrives as Star Wars marks its 50th anniversary. Marvel first published Star Wars comics in 1977. A preview of the issue appears at the back of select Marvel titles in the months leading up to release.

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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