Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, bestseller, marketshare

Marvel Comics Took Over Half The Comic Shop Marketshare Last Week

Marvel Comics took over half the comic shop marketshare last week thanks to Amazing Spider-Man #1000 and DNX

Article Summary Marvel took over half the comic shop marketshare last week, hitting 51.07% as Amazing Spider-Man #1000 dominated.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 led the week by a huge margin, outselling every rival and powering Marvel’s direct market surge.

Marvel’s gains were boosted by The Amazing Venom #1, Alien Vs X-Men #1, X-Men #38, and Queen In Black #5.

DC placed second with 26.20%, with Absolute Batman #24 and Poison Ivy #48 among the week’s top sellers.

Here are the comic book publisher market shares in the direct market of comic book stores as sold from the 29th of September to the 5th of October. You can find previous Bestseller Lists and Marketshare reports at these links. And for a fifth week of the month, with DC Comics lacking new Absolute or Batman titles, as well as Marvel Comics bringing Amazing Spider-Man #1000 to the yard, Marvel Comics takes over half the week's marketshare. Marvel also benefited from the launch of The Amazing Venom #1 and Alien Vs X-Men #1, as well as event comics DNX #2, X-Men #38, Fantastic Four #17, another Uncanny X-Men #36, and the Queen In Black #5 finale. In comparison, DC Comics' bestselling book was last week's Absolute Batman and Superman Kingdom Of Zod Special, which came in rather sluggishly for a finale special setting up Superman in 2027.

Marvel – 51.07% DC Comics – 26.20% Image – 11.61% Boom – 2.73% IDW – 2.60% Mad Cave – 1.31% Dynamite – 1.28% Dark Horse – 1.19% Titan – 1.18% Oni – 0.83%

And here are the top ten – see the rest of the top 400 here. But the ratios show just how well Amazing Spider-Man sold in stores compared to everything else last week… and also how the previous week's Absolute Batman compared to every other title out.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 – Marvel – 100% The Amazing Venom #1 – Marvel – 18.75% DNX #2 – Marvel – 17.71% Absolute Batman #24 – DC – 17.95% Alien Vs X-Men #1 – Marvel – 17.19% X-Men #38 – Marvel – 14.27% Fantastic Four #17 – Marvel – 14.37% Poison Ivy #48 – DC – 13.35% Uncanny X-Men #36 – Marvel – 13.35% Queen In Black #5 – Marvel – 11.77%

This is based on Point-of-Sale data from 600+ stores across the Manage Comics and Comic Shop Assistant systems, provided by Prana Direct Market Solutions. The Prana DM data set provides access to a week's sales data from comic book stores from Monday to Sunday and is published on Bleeding Cool the following Friday. It draws from over 600 comic book stores, out of the estimated 1800-2000 that currently order through the direct market. Bleeding Cool neither receives nor hands out payment for this data; it's about bringing the information together in one place and then sharing it out. If you have any ideas or suggestions, or would like to contribute additional data, please let me know at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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