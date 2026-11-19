Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: bestseller, marketshare

Marvel Comics Took The Comic Shop Marketshare Last Week But Only Just

Marvel Comics Took The Comic Shop Marketshare Last Week But Only Just

Article Summary Marvel Comics took the comic shop marketshare last week with 36.46%, edging DC’s 34.72% by a narrow margin.

Amazing Spider-Man, Daredevil, Avengers #1, and X-Men powered Marvel, with the top titles packed unusually close.

Transformers #38 led Image’s strong week, outselling every DC comic as Image claimed 14.39% of store sales.

IDW posted a bigger-than-usual 4.38% share, as data from 600-plus comic shops mapped the direct market week.

Here are the comic book publisher market shares in the direct market of comic book stores as sold from the 10th to the 17th of November, 2026. You can catch up on previous Bestseller Lists and Marketshare reports at these links. Marvel Comics took the lead, but only just, courtesy of taking the first four places with Amazing Spider-Man, Daredevil and X-Men, as well as Avengers #1 from last week still selling well… but without Absolute titles, all the top titles were kinda shoved together in terms of ratio to each other. There was a sliver to separate many of them. Transformers from Image Comics outsold every DC Comics title last week. And kudos to IDW for getting a larger share than usual.

Last Week's Comic Shop Sales Marketshare By Publisher – Table

Marvel — 36.46%

DC — 34.72%

Image — 14.39%

IDW — 4.38%

Dynamite — 2.56%

Boom — 1.72%

Oni — 1.77%

Dark Horse — 1.66%

Titan — 1.31%

Other — 1.01%

Top 10 Comic Book Sales Of The Week, Including Ratio Percentage Comparisons

Rank Title Percentage 1 Amazing Spider-Man #1003 100.00% 2 Daredevil #9 89.46% 3 Avengers #1 83.10% 4 X-Men #41 74.92% 5 Transformers #38 69.84% 6 Teen Titans #3 69.30% 7 Doom Patrol #3 69.84% 8 Predator Vs Punisher #1 68.53% 9 Captain America #17 67.67% 10 Legion Of Super-Heroes #3 65.52%

This is all based on Point-of-Sale data from 600+ stores across the Manage Comics and Comic Shop Assistant systems, provided by Prana Direct Market Solutions. The Prana DM data set provides access to a week's sales data from comic book stores, Monday to Sunday, and is published on Bleeding Cool the following Friday. It draws from over 600 comic book stores, out of the estimated 1800 to 2000 shops that currently order through the direct market. Bleeding Cool neither receives nor hands out payment for this data; it's about bringing the information together in one place and then sharing it out. If you have any ideas or suggestions, or would like to contribute additional data, please let me know at richjohnston@gmail.com. Although Rob Liefeld believes this is all A.I. or something like that, I think.

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