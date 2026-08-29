Posted in: Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, Image, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: bestseller, marketshare

Marvel Comics Took The Lead Against DC On Marketshare Last Week, Just

Marvel Comics Took The Lead Against DC Comics On Comic Store Marketshare Last Week... Just

Article Summary Marvel Comics marketshare edged past DC last week, 36.89% to 35.65%, reclaiming the direct market lead by a whisker.

Image Comics jumped sharply to 16.49% marketshare, widening the gap on the rest of the comic book publishers.

IDW, Dynamite, Dark Horse, BOOM! and Ignition Press rounded out the top publishers in comic store sales data.

The figures cover August 18 to 25, 2026, using point-of-sale data from 600-plus comic shops via Prana DM.

Marvel Comics took back marketshare last week, but only just, with 36.9% against DC Comics' 35.7%. Image jumps up from 13% to 16.5%… as everyone else slips back a bit. Thanks to Prana Direct Market Solutions, here are the comic book publisher marketshare in the direct market of comic book stores as sold from the 18th to the 25th of August 2026, based on Point Of Sale data from 600+ stores in the Manage Comics and Comic Shop Assistant systems. You can find previous Bestseller Lists right here, including the Top 400 sales for last week, on which this data is based.

Marvel Comics — 36.89% DC Comics — 35.65% Image Comics — 16.49% IDW — 3.20% Dynamite — 1.97% Dark Horse — 1.76% BOOM! Entertainment — 1.30% Ignition Press — 1.02% Oni Press — 0.90% Mad Cave Studios — 0.82%

The Prana DM data set provides access to a week's sales data from comic book stores from Monday to Sunday and is published on Bleeding Cool the following Friday. It draws from over 600 comic book stores, out of the estimated 1800-2000 that currently order through the direct market. Bleeding Cool neither receives our hands-out payment for this data; it's about bringing the information together in one place and then sharing it out. And if Lunar, PRH, Universal, Philbo or Diamond UK, or even Marvel, DC, Image, Dynamite, Dark Horse, would be interested in sharing their data, in a way that I guarantee never to declare it to competitors, but combine it to create a Direct Market Orders chart that reflects the whole market like Diamond used to, I would be down with that as well. We have made a start with Image Comics and their Monthly Top Ten charts, too. But for now, for right now, this is where we are. I will always strive to do better to serve Bleeding Cool readers, whether comic store owners or comic shop customers. And if you have any ideas or suggestions, or would like to contribute additional data, please let me know at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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