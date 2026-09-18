Posted in: Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, Image, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Titan | Tagged: Bad Seeds, bestseller, marketshare, Spawn 77

Marvel & DC Comics Marketshare Squeezed Together Last Week

Marvel and DC Comics Marketshare Squeezed Together Last Week as Spawn '77 #1 topped the charts

Article Summary Marvel and DC Comics marketshare tightened last week, with DC at 37.64% and Marvel close behind on 35.21%.

Image claimed a strong 14.56% share, while IDW, Dynamite, Boom, Dark Horse, Titan, Oni and Ignition followed.

Spawn '77 #1 topped the weekly direct market chart, beating Gotham Central and Transformers in the top three.

The rankings use point-of-sale data from 600+ comic shops, offering a snapshot of direct market sales trends.

Here are the comic book publisher market shares in the direct market of comic book stores as sold from the 8th of September to the 14th of September, 2026. You can find previous Bestseller Lists and Marketshare reports at these links, including for the whole month of August.

DC — 37.64% Marvel — 35.21% Image — 14.56% IDW — 3.02% Dynamite — 2.21% Boom — 1.79% Dark Horse — 1.31% Titan — 1.01% Oni — 0.67% Ignition — 0.61%

And the top ten sellers, with a ratio for each against the top seller… which is Spawn '77 #1 by Todd McFarlane and Mark Spears, beating out Gotham Central and Transformers…

Spawn '77 #1 — 100.00%

Batman Bad Seeds Gotham Central #1 — 63.15%

Transformers #36 — 61.69%

Punisher #8 — 59.66%

Batman & Robin Year One Dynamic Duos #2 — 55.86%

Doomquest #4 — 54.10%

Fury Of Firestorm #6 — 49.07%

Barbara Gordon Breakout #5 — 47.44%

Clayface Celebrity Dirt #3 — 47.18%

Challenges Of Doom Spider-Man #1 — 46.95%

This is based on Point-of-Sale data from 600+ stores in the Manage Comics and Comic Shop Assistant systems, thanks to Prana Direct Market Solutions. The Prana DM data set provides access to a week's sales data from comic book stores from Monday to Sunday and is published on Bleeding Cool the following Friday. It draws from over 600 comic book stores, out of the estimated 1800-2000 that currently order through the direct market. Bleeding Cool neither receives our hands-out payment for this data; it's about bringing the information together in one place and then sharing it out. And if Lunar, PRH, Universal, Philbo or Diamond UK, or even Marvel, DC, Image, Dynamite, Dark Horse, would be interested in sharing their data, in a way that I guarantee never to declare it to competitors, but combine it to create a Direct Market Orders chart that reflects the whole market like Diamond used to, I would be down with that as well. We have made a start with Image Comics and their Monthly Top Ten charts, too. But for now, for right now, this is where we are. I will always strive to do better to serve Bleeding Cool readers, whether comic store owners or comic shop customers. And if you have any ideas or suggestions, or would like to contribute additional data, please let me know at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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