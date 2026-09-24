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Marvel Does X-Men '92 Vs X-Men: Evolution Before Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Comics does X-Men ’92 Vs X-Men: Evolution alongside Avengers: Doomsday in their Incursions one-shots

Article Summary Marvel’s Incursions one-shots revive the Secret Wars-style multiverse collisions that inspired Avengers: Doomsday.

X-Men ’92 Vs X-Men: Evolution headlines January, pitting the 90s team against younger mutants to save their world.

Christopher Yost and Craig Kyle reunite for X-Men ’92: Incursions #1, with Salva Espin on art and a 1/6 release.

The lineup also spans House of M vs Days of Future Past, Spider-Gwen vs Spider-Girl, and Avengers vs the Cabal.

If you needed any more teases that the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars films are all based around Jonathan Hickman's Marvel Comics work on Fantastic Four, Avengers and Secret Wars, then the full details of Marvel Comics' Incursions one-shots running from November 2026 to January 2027 is what you need. Incursions saw entire dimensions crashing into one another, focused on the Earth from each dimension, and only one would survive the collision. And Marvel Comics is returning to that time… as time runs out.

X-MEN: INCURSIONS #1 by Alex Paknadel and Jim Towe , a dramatic confrontation between two legendary mutant timelines—Days of Future Past and House of M!

, a dramatic confrontation between two legendary mutant timelines—Days of Future Past and House of M! SPIDER-MAN: INCURSIONS #1 by Christos Gage and Ron Lim follows two of the Spider-Verse's most iconic web-slingers, Spider-Gwen and Spider-Girl, in a fight against each other to save their respective homes

follows two of the Spider-Verse's most iconic web-slingers, Spider-Gwen and Spider-Girl, in a fight against each other to save their respective homes FANTASTIC FOUR: INCURSIONS #1 by Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan, and Paco Medina introduces two wild takes on Marvel's First Family and the Strongest There Is.

introduces two wild takes on Marvel's First Family and the Strongest There Is. X-MEN '92: INCURSIONS #1 by Christopher Yost, Craig Kyle and Salva Espin delivers the showdown X-Fans have imagined—and debated—for decades as the iconic lineup face off against the mutant teen heroes of the beloved 2000s animated series X-Men: Evolution

delivers the showdown X-Fans have imagined—and debated—for decades as the iconic lineup face off against the mutant teen heroes of the beloved 2000s animated series X-Men: Evolution AVENGERS: INCURSIONS #1 by Al Ewing and Fran Mariscal Mancilla sends the ruthless villains of Time Runs Out—Thanos and his Cabal—crashing into the Silver Age to wreak havoc against the bright-eyed original Avengers lineup!

X-MEN: INCURSIONS #1

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by JIM TOWE

Cover A by GLEB MELNIKOV

Cover B by GLEB MELNIKOV (Mirror)

Witness what happens when the universe of the mutant-ascendent House of M intersects with that of the Days of Future Past! In eight hours, only one can survive, or both will collide and be utterly annihilated! This devastating choice is left in the hands of Kate Pryde! On Sale 11/18

SPIDER-MAN: INCURSIONS #1

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by RON LIM

Cover A by GLEB MELNIKOV

Cover B by GLEB MELNIKOV (Mirror)

Spider-Gwen vs. Spider-Girl! Gwen Stacy the Ghost-Spider meets Mayday Parker, A.K.A. Spider-Girl, when Earth-65 and Earth-982 collide! The web of the Spider-Verse will never be the same! On Sale 12/9

FANTASTIC FOUR: INCURSIONS #1

Written by ETHAN S. PARKER & GRIFFIN SHERIDAN

Art by PACO MEDINA

Cover A by PACO MEDINA

Cover B by PACO MEDINA (Mirror)

A gamma-powered Fantastic Four? A cosmic-powered Bruce Banner? Can two Earths survive their heroes let alone an incursion?! When the skies turn red and a second Earth appears overhead, brilliant scientist Bruce Banner discovers an impossible truth: In just eight hours, two universes will collide, and both will be destroyed. As a gamma-powered Fantastic Four battles a rampaging cosmic-powered entity born from Banner's desperate mission, Reed Richards faces the one problem even he can't solve. In the final hours before oblivion, will Marvel's First Family save their world…or find the courage to say goodbye? On Sale 12/23

X-MEN '92: INCURSIONS #1

Written by CRAIG KYLE & CHRISTOPHER YOST

Art by SALVA ESPIN

Cover A by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Cover B by LUCIANO VECCHIO (Mirror)

X-Men '92 Vs. X-Men: Evolution! The X-Men of the 90's must save their world! But can they do so when it means destroying another world in the process? Especially one filled with younger versions of themselves who still have hope for Xavier's dream? On Sale 1/6

AVENGERS: INCURSIONS #1

Written by AL EWING

Art by FRAN MARISCAL MANCILLA

Cover A by FRANCESCO MOBILI

Cover B by FRANCESCO MOBILI (Mirror)

Marvel's best vs. Marvel's worst! Two Earths face off against each other for survival! One is an Earth where the early days of the Marvel Universe never ended, where the Avengers are still the founding lineup, where Spider-Man is still a high schooler. The other is an Earth ruled by Thanos and the monstrous villains of the Cabal. It's the ultimate heroes vs. the ultimate villains! Can these Avengers defeat a group of foes at the heart of Secret Wars, or were they always doomed from the start? On Sale 1/20

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