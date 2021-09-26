Marvel Double Preview: Non-Stop Spider-Man #5 & The Marvels #5

Non-Stop Spider-Man #5 and The Marvels #5 are in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and we've got previews of both, together for just one click! How can you pass up a deal like that? First, check out the preview of Non-Stop Spider-Man #5, in which Spider-Man continues to not stop.
NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #5
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210621
(W) Joe Kelly (A) Chris Bachalo (CA) R. B. Silva
• Okay, so we haven't been 100% honest with you.
• No, we still won't be stopping.
• No, it's still about Spider-Man and the biggest craziest fight of his life.
• It's just, there's something we've been teasing you along with that is really a trick (on both you and Spider-Man) that… Well… you're just going to have to read the issue.
Rated T+
In Shops: 9/29/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for MAY210621 NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #5, by (W) Joe Kelly (A) Chris Bachalo (CA) R. B. Silva, in stores Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Under normal circumstances, this would have been plenty of value for your click, but here at Bleeding Cool, we bring you double the preview value. That's a half of a click per preview!!! Check out the preview of The Marvels #5, in which Marvel's heroes receive an unexpected visitor.
THE MARVELS #5
MARVEL COMICS
JUL210706
(W) Kurt Busiek (A) Yildiray Cinar (CA) Alex Ross
For starters, there's a Big Little Book. Plus monsters, international mayhem, the arrival of heroes in trouble and a deadly threat for Dr. Strange. And apartment problems, phone calls and an audience with Namor of Atlantis. You know, those kinds of things. Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man, Storm and more, plus the return of a Golden Age great and… Dakota North? Man, when we say "marvels," we mean marvels! Don't miss it – we'd miss you!
Rated T
In Shops: 9/29/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for JUL210706 THE MARVELS #5, by (W) Kurt Busiek (A) Yildiray Cinar (CA) Alex Ross, in stores Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Look for Non-Stop Spider-Man #5 and The Marvels #5 in stores on Wednesday. And if you're feeling generous, click on this article a second time! You might as well pay us what we're worth, you cheapskates!
