Marvel Double Preview: Non-Stop Spider-Man #5 & The Marvels #5

Non-Stop Spider-Man #5 and The Marvels #5 are in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and we've got previews of both, together for just one click! How can you pass up a deal like that? First, check out the preview of Non-Stop Spider-Man #5, in which Spider-Man continues to not stop.

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #5

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210621

(W) Joe Kelly (A) Chris Bachalo (CA) R. B. Silva

• Okay, so we haven't been 100% honest with you.

• No, we still won't be stopping.

• No, it's still about Spider-Man and the biggest craziest fight of his life.

• It's just, there's something we've been teasing you along with that is really a trick (on both you and Spider-Man) that… Well… you're just going to have to read the issue.

Rated T+

In Shops: 9/29/2021

SRP: $3.99

Under normal circumstances, this would have been plenty of value for your click, but here at Bleeding Cool, we bring you double the preview value. That's a half of a click per preview!!! Check out the preview of The Marvels #5, in which Marvel's heroes receive an unexpected visitor.

THE MARVELS #5

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210706

(W) Kurt Busiek (A) Yildiray Cinar (CA) Alex Ross

For starters, there's a Big Little Book. Plus monsters, international mayhem, the arrival of heroes in trouble and a deadly threat for Dr. Strange. And apartment problems, phone calls and an audience with Namor of Atlantis. You know, those kinds of things. Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man, Storm and more, plus the return of a Golden Age great and… Dakota North? Man, when we say "marvels," we mean marvels! Don't miss it – we'd miss you! Rated T

In Shops: 9/29/2021

SRP: $3.99

Look for Non-Stop Spider-Man #5 and The Marvels #5 in stores on Wednesday. And if you're feeling generous, click on this article a second time! You might as well pay us what we're worth, you cheapskates!