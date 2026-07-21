Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: halloween, Infernal Hulk, Spider And His Amazing Friends

Marvel Encourages Readers To Give Away Infernal Hulk For Hallowe'en

Marvel Comics encourages their readers to give away Infernal Hulk and Spidey And His Amazing Friends during Hallowe'en

Article Summary Marvel’s Halloween Trick-Or-Read 2026 returns to comic shops, led by Infernal Hulk #1 and a kid-friendly Spidey sampler.

Infernal Hulk #1 reprints Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein’s horror-driven launch, with Eldest controlling Hulk’s body.

The giveaway comic lets readers catch up before Infernal Hulk Vs. one-shots and the build toward Marvel’s Hulk War event.

Younger fans also get Spidey And His Amazing Friends #1, packed with easy-to-read stories, activities, and Symbie fun.

Every year, for over twenty years, I have given away comic books at the door for Hallowe'en trick-or-treaters. To the extent that I now have parents with their kids who came to our family door when they were kids. There are worse ways to be known than "the comic house". I lay them on the floor in front of the floor, with a policy that if you can reach it, you can have it, as a simple length-based system of content guidance. This October, Marvel's Halloween Trick-Or-Read programme returns to local comic shops with all-new giveaway comics for readers of all ages. This year's titles include a reprint of the first issue of Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein's Infernal Hulk, so that would be a little way back from the front, along with a new Spidey and His Amazing Friends comic right at the front.

INFERNAL HULK #1 HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-READ 2026

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art and Cover by NIC KLEIN

INCREDIBLE…IMMORTAL…INFERNAL!

The evil known as Eldest has literally torn Bruce Banner and the Hulk apart and taken the Hulk's body as their own. This new, unstoppable Infernal Hulk is ten times the monster that everyone always feared Hulk would be. Their diabolical plan is to plunge the world back into ancient horrors by transforming our heroes into nightmarish beasts! Meanwhile, the indomitable Bruce Banner, though powerless, will stop at nothing to thwart their evil schemes!

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art and Cover by NIC KLEIN INCREDIBLE…IMMORTAL…INFERNAL! The evil known as Eldest has literally torn Bruce Banner and the Hulk apart and taken the Hulk's body as their own. This new, unstoppable Infernal Hulk is ten times the monster that everyone always feared Hulk would be. Their diabolical plan is to plunge the world back into ancient horrors by transforming our heroes into nightmarish beasts! Meanwhile, the indomitable Bruce Banner, though powerless, will stop at nothing to thwart their evil schemes! SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1 HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-READ 2026

Written by DANIELLE KREGER

Art by GOODMAN YAMADA

Cover by PACO MEDINA

Swing into an all-new collection of adventures with Team Spidey as they face villains, including adorable newcomer Symbie, in this spectacular special. Kids will LOVE this easy-to-read comic sampler that also contains some action-packed activity pages!

"Since it began in 2023, Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein's acclaimed Hulk run has been equal parts horrifying and captivating. Last year's relaunch as INFERNAL HULK marked the Eldest's terrifying takeover of Hulk's body, setting the stage for next year's HULK WAR, a linewide crossover event. Readers can catch up on the current saga and behold the Eldest's plans to remake the Marvel Universe in his twisted image with INFERNAL HULK #1 HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-READ 2026. The special reprint of INFERNAL HULK #1 arrives just in time for the INFERNAL HULK VS. one-shots, the penultimate chapters of the INFERNAL SAGA. Starting with INFERNAL HULK VS. WOLVERINE #1 in September, the five one-shots see Infernal Hulk clash with Marvel's heroes while assembling an army of corrupted, monstrous champions."

"For younger readers, SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1 HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-READ 2026, featuring stories and activities based on Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends on Disney Jr. and Disney+, is a perfect introduction to comics for the next generation of Marvel fans. Fresh off a starring role in his first one-shot comic, the messy little monster Symbie takes center stage in this issue alongside Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Spin in a comic that's sweeter than a Halloween treat."

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