Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Gaslamp District, san diego, sdcc

Marvel Fined $160,000 Over San Diego Comic-Con Gaslamp District Sign

Marvel has been fined $160,000 at San Diego Comic-Con for covering up the Gaslamp District Sign with an ad for Avengers Doomsday

Article Summary Marvel Studios and Elevue Outdoor were fined $160,000 at San Diego Comic-Con for covering the Gaslamp arch.

San Diego said the Avengers Doomsday sign created safety risks and ignored repeated city warnings to stop.

Comic-Con advertising fines topped $200,000 this year, with illegal building wraps adding another $48,500.

City officials defended tougher enforcement, while critics warned San Diego Comic-Con partners may feel pushed away.

The City of San Diego has issued more than $200,000 in fines related to unauthorised advertising during San Diego Comic-Con this year, ten times more than the $19,000 they imposed last year, highlighted by a $160,000 penalty against Marvel Studios and its advertising partner, Los Angeles-based Elevue Outdoor, for covering the Gaslamp Quarter arch with a promotion for Avengers Doomsday. Officials had warned the company weeks in advance that no installation was allowed on the arch, citing safety risks and potential disruption to pedestrian flow during the crowded event. When work proceeded anyway, the city ordered removal, and the contractors continued despite repeated reminders.

San Diego spokesperson Richard Berg stated that the contractor "they continued construction despite several additional reminders. The contractor knowingly created a safety risk and refused to address it, and was cited and fined accordingly." City officials state that they were particularly concerned that parts of the temporary structure could come loose and injure people, and that adding columns would reduce walking space on Fifth Avenue. The display remained up through the convention. Fines escalated daily: $10,000 on the Tuesday before the official start, $10,000 on Wednesday, $20,000 on Thursday, $30,000 on Friday, $40,000 on Saturday, and $50,000 on Sunday, for a total of $160,000. A recent change to the San Diego Municipal Code raised the maximum administrative citation from $1,000 to as much as $10,000 per day.

Separately, the city issued $48,500 in fines for illegal building wraps on hotels and other downtown structures, more than double the $19,000 collected for similar violations in 2025 and higher than the $22,500 in 2024. Eleven businesses were cited, Lou & Mickey's, The Collection, Huntress, Pendry, Hilton Gaslamp, Omni, Hard Rock, Hasta Manana, Harbor Club Towers, Ebenezer and Spill the Beans and Bagels. Individual citations ranged from $500 to $7,000; the largest non-Marvel fine was $7,000 for wraps promoting AMC's The Walking Dead and Crave's Yaga on the Lou & Mickey's/Hilton property.

"The City's Building and Land Use Enforcement Division (BLUE) enforces unpermitted Comic-Con signage by issuing Administrative Citations (fines) for violations. As is its practice for most code enforcement cases, BLUE normally provides a courtesy notice that serves as a warning and education, though flagrant or repeat offenders should not expect a warning prior to getting fined. BLUE is part of a team of City staff that coordinates to prepare for and manage Comic-Con, to help make it safe and successful, and encourages property owners to observe the rules as they celebrate," said the City. San Diego has long restricted outdoor advertising to protect the city's visual character. Building wraps during Comic-Con are a recurring flashpoint: fans and visitors often enjoy the colourful promotions for movies, shows, and games, while some neighbourhood groups view them as blight. The city's Building and Land Use Enforcement Division typically issues warnings or moderate citations, though flagrant or repeated violations draw higher penalties. The Port of San Diego allows wraps on some of its properties west of Harbor Drive, but most downtown installations remain unpermitted.

Carl Winston, founding director of San Diego State University's Payne School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, questioned the city's aggressive enforcement, was quoted as saying "The downside is San Diego is being known as the city that chases its customers away," Winston told the San Diego newspaper. "You'd think (the city) would want to cooperate with such a great partner as Comic-Con and its stakeholders. This feels more adversarial than collaborative."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!