Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: coverwatch, gambit, Rogue, Sweater Weather, wolverine

Marvel Gets In Early With Sweater Weather Cover Variants In September

Marvel Comics gets in early with Sweater Weather cover variants in September 2026

Article Summary Marvel gets in early on Sweater Weather season with September 2026 Fall Fantasies variant covers from Stormbreakers.

DC usually owns the Sweater Weather comics lane in winter, while Marvel has favored Winter Break variants in past years.

Marvel’s new Fall Fantasies line leans into cozy autumn traditions, from apple picking and pumpkin carving to football.

The September rollout spans Fantastic Four, X-Men, Wolverine, Daredevil, Punisher, Black Cat, Gambit, and more.

DC Comics does "sweater weather" variant covers for the winter, which seems to be a very American phrase. Oddly, though, it seems to refer to "cool, mild outdoor temperatures that feel comfortable with a sweater (or light layers) rather than a heavy coat or just a T-shirt." Which really isn't the December/January vibe that DC Comics goes for, lots of superheroes in hot tubs in the snow, that sort of thing. And rarely wearing sweaters or jumpers at all. Indeed, "It's most often associated with autumn (and sometimes early spring or mild winter days), when the air is crisp, typically in a range where a knit sweater, hoodie, or light jacket is ideal."

Marvel Comics usually does Winter Break variant covers instead. Maybe they still will, because they seem to have copied DC with their own "sweater weather" variant covers and getting in first for September. Oh yes, and calling autumn "fall."

"This September, Marvel's Stormbreakers celebrate the season with all-new FALL FANTASTIES VARIANT COVERS. In their latest variant cover collection, the Stormbreakers depict the X-Men, Fantastic Four and more Marvel icons embracing their favorite fall traditions from apple picking and pumpkin carving to a friendly game of flag football. Blending cozy fall vibes with super hero style, the artwork perfectly exemplifies the Stormbreakers' ability to transform everyday activities into extraordinary images!" "The current class of Marvel's Stormbreakers include Alessandro Cappuccio (Ultimate Wolverine), Netho Diaz (X-Men), Simone Di Meo (X-Men of Apocalypse), Juan Frigeri (Ultimates), Gurihiru (Jeff the Land Shark), Jonas Scharf (Ultimate Endgame), Geoff Shaw (Wade Wilson: Deadpool), and Luciano Vecchio (Uncanny X-Men). Chosen for their remarkable art, notable achievements, and boundless imagination when bringing the Marvel mythos to the page, these creators represent the future of comic book artistry and embody the raw talent to shatter the limits of visual storytelling!" "First launched in 2020, Marvel's Stormbreakers evolved from Marvel's Young Guns program. Over the past 15 years, Marvel has selected and recognized 36 up-and-coming artists who have gone on to draw some of Marvel's greatest events, iconic series, and beyond, solidifying their place as luminaries in the industry including Steve McNiven, Jim Cheung, Sara Pichelli, Ryan Stegman, and more."

On Sale 9/2 FANTASTIC FOUR #16 FALL FANTASIES VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO

On Sale 9/9 BLACK CAT #14 FALL FANTASIES VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF

On Sale 9/9 PUNISHER #8 FALL FANTASIES VARIANT COVER BY GURIHIRU

On Sale 9/9 WOLVERINE #27 FALL FANTASIES VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ

On Sale 9/16 DAREDEVIL #7 FALL FANTASIES VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

On Sale 9/23 X-MEN #38 FALL FANTASIES VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

On Sale 9/30 GAMBIT: WANTED #3 FALL FANTASIES VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

On Sale 9/30 UNCANNY X-MEN #36 FALL FANTASIES VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FRIGERI

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