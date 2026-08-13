Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: a christmas carol, Fabio Celoni, Francesco D'Ippolito, louise simonson, Marco Mazzarello, Paolo Mottura, uncle scrooge

Marvel Gets Louise Simonson To Tell Uncle Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Marvel gets Louise Simonson, Fabio Celoni, Francesco D'Ippolito, Paolo Mottura and Marco Mazzarello to tell Uncle Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Article Summary Marvel launches Uncle Scrooge: A Christmas Carol in November, with Louise Simonson writing the holiday one-shot.

Fabio Celoni, Francesco D'Ippolito, Paolo Mottura and Marco Mazzarello join the creative team for the special.

The story sends Scrooge through past, present and future to rediscover family over fortune in Dickens-inspired style.

The post also traces Scrooge McDuck from Carl Barks to Don Rosa and DuckTales, showing why the character endures.

Uncle Scrooge: A Christmas Carol by and artists including Fabio Celoni, Francesco D'Ippolito, Paolo Mottura and Marco Mazzarello, is taking Donald Duck's Uncle to his Dickens inspiration in November from Marvel Comics.

Uncle Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

(W) Louise Simonson (A) Fabio Celoni, Francesco D'Ippolito, Paolo Mottura, Marco Mazzarello

A HOLIDAY ADVENTURE ACROSS PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE! Scrooge chooses gold over Christmas and ends up spending the holiday all alone! Three magical adventures force him to revisit the treasures that truly matter! Will Scrooge learn that family is worth more than all the gold in his Money Bin? Guest-starring Donald Duck, Huey, Dewey, Louie, Ludwig Von Drake, Gyro Gearloose and more! On Sale 11/18

"Uncle Scrooge, Donald and the kids were the heroes in some of my favourite stories when I was a kid—in fact, the Duck books were the only comics I ever had a subscription to," Louise Simonson shared. "I loved their humor, their conflicts, and their quirky personalities and writing my own Uncle Scrooge: A Christmas Carol was a dream come true." And she's got her husband Walter Simonson to do the cover…

Scrooge McDuck was created by Carl Barks in 1947 for Donald Duck comics. He drew inspiration from Ebenezer Scrooge in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, as well as the stereotype of the miserly Scotsman and rich uncles. Barks originally intended him as a one-shot character. However, he quickly saw potential in the idea of enormous wealth as a source of both comedy and adventure. Scrooge returned in 1948 and introduced elements of his Scottish heritage and ancestral castle. Over the next few years he appeared regularly in Donald Duck stories in Walt Disney's Comics and Stories and one-shots. Barks gradually made him more vigorous and central to the plots. In 1952, Scrooge began starring in his own stories and Barks softened the character. Carl Barks wrote and drew the first 70 issues until retiring. After Barks, many other creators continued the series under publishers but the most significant came from Don Rosa including The Life and Times of Scrooge McDuck, a meticulously researched 12-chapter biography that organized Barks' scattered references into a coherent timeline of Scrooge's life, from his childhood in Glasgow, Scotland, through his early struggles, Klondike gold rush adventures, and rise to immense wealth. He played Ebenezer Scrooge in the 1983 featurette Mickey's Christmas Carol and the DuckTales cartoons drew heavily on Barks and Rosa's comics for plots, tone, and supporting cast, including Scrooge McDuck. And now Marvel Comcis gets to have a go…

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