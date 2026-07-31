Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Big Guns, deadpool, punisher

Marvel Gives Shops 10% Off Punisher & Deadpool If They Order More

Marvel gives comic shops 10% off the cost of ordering Punisher and Deadpool comic books if they order more for the Big Guns crossover

Marvel Comics has informed comic book stores that they can get 10% off their orders for the upcoming Deadpool/Punisher crossover, Big Guns, if they order more copies of both titles than on their previous orders.

They say that to receive an additional 10% discount on Wade Wilson: Deadpool #8, they must order 150% of what they did for Wade Wilson: Deadpool #6. Equally, to receive an additional 10% discount on Punisher #8 if they order 150% of what they did for Punisher #6.

Marvel Comics believes that the Big Guns crossover event will bring new readers and renewed attention to both books, and is encouraging retailers to increase their orders in preparation. They may be ordering 50% more copies than before, but will pay only 35% more for them. Some retailers will find that an attractive proposition.

Marvel Comics also offered a similar deal for Avengers Armageddon #3, for stores that ordered the same (or more) as they did of Avengers Armageddon #2. And on Amazing Spider-Man #1000, retailers got a 10% discount on all orders if they ordered at least 200% of their total orders of Amazing Spider-Man/Venom Death Spiral: Body Count #1. Which I am going out on a limb to say that all retailers probably did anyway. Further back, Marvel gave another 10% discount on Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 matched to orders of Ultimate Impact: Reborn #1.

This kind of discount is similar to DC Comics, which offers additional copies for $1 each in 25-bundle orders if the order is matched. DC gives what amounts to a 50-70% discount on additional copies, and Marvel gives a 10% discount on all copies.

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #8

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS – 75960621448800841

"BIG GUNS" PART 1 TARGET: FRANK CASTLE!

Deadpool's got a new mission! A new vehicle! And a new… ENEMY? Wait, are we talking about Frank Castle? "BIG GUNS" starts here, as multiple forces converge on the ultimate weapon…but only one can emerge victorious! On Sale 9/2

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS – 75960621448800841 "BIG GUNS" PART 1 TARGET: FRANK CASTLE! Deadpool's got a new mission! A new vehicle! And a new… ENEMY? Wait, are we talking about Frank Castle? "BIG GUNS" starts here, as multiple forces converge on the ultimate weapon…but only one can emerge victorious! On Sale 9/2 PUNISHER #8

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by JOSÉ LUIS SOARES

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS – 75960621516400831

"BIG GUNS" PART 2 TARGET: WADE WILSON!

As the spectacle of the summer rolls on, Frank Castle finds himself at odds with the Regeneratin' Degenerate, Deadpool! But not all is as it seems, as a mysterious interloper seems to be manipulating circumstances and people alike, setting the duo on a collision course with calamity! On Sale 9/9

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!