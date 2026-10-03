Posted in: Comics, Manga, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: daredevil, kadokawa, manga, punisher, spider-gwen

Marvel/Kadokawa's Spider-Man/Spider-Gwen/Daredevil/Punisher Manga

A better look at Marvel/Kadokawa's upcoming Japanese Spider-Man/Spider-Gwen/Daredevil/Punisher manga line by Tokitokoro and Ryūsei Yamada

Article Summary Kadokawa has unveiled sharper details on its new Marvel Manga line, launching original Japanese takes on Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen.

Spider-Man of Shibuya follows Haruto Hachidori, a teen who gains spider powers and battles a rising shadow in Tokyo.

Ryūsei Yamada’s Spider-Gwen reimagines Gwen as a drummer turned hero, facing tough choices after a radioactive bite.

The Marvel Manga partnership will span five titles on KadoComi, as Kadokawa steps in after Shueisha’s Marvel manga deal ends.

Kadokawa has released higher-quality versions of the concept art they showed off at San Diego Comic-Con for their new Japanese line of Marvel Comics, along with some new details.

Spider-Man of Shibuya by Tokitokoro

Haruto Hachidori, a high school boy living in Shibuya, suddenly acquires mysterious 'spider abilities.' As Spider-Man, Haruto swings and races freely throughout the streets of Shibuya. However, as he springs into action, a 'shadow' lurking within the city also begins to move…

Haruto Hachidori, a high school boy living in Shibuya, suddenly acquires mysterious 'spider abilities.' As Spider-Man, Haruto swings and races freely throughout the streets of Shibuya. However, as he springs into action, a 'shadow' lurking within the city also begins to move… Spider-Gwen by Ryūsei Yamada

An otherwise ordinary high-school student who plays drums in the band, the Mary Janes. One day, she is bitten by a radioactive spider inside a laboratory, granting her superhuman abilities. Gwen chooses to protect her city as Spider-Woman—but behind that decision, harsh choices and personal conflicts await her.

The manga will be serialised on Kadokawa's KadoComi digital service before the end of the year. The overall partnership is intended to publish five different original manga titles. At the Marvel Fanfare panel at San Diego Comic-Con, editors from Kadokawa joined departing Marvel Editor-In-Chief C.B. Cebulski. It seems these titles will be part of Cebulski's brief as the new Asia Originals Editor for Marvel Comics in Tokyo, and will feature localised Japanese versions of Marvel characters.

This also came as Japanese publisher Shueisha that its contract with Walt Disney Japan to publish manga adaptations of Marvel Comics characters will end next month. Shueisha will begin removing Marvel x Shonen Jump+ Super Collaboration, Secret Reverse, Spider-Man: Octo-Girl, Spider-Man: Kizuna, and Deadpool: Samurai from digital storefronts by the end of September and will pull all print sales. Get them while you can. While Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions' contract to publish Marvel titles in Japanese also ended at the end of the month.

Founded in 1945 as Kadokawa Shoten by Genyoshi Kadokawa to revitalize Japanese culture through publishing after WWII, the Kadokawa Corporation is a major Japanese media conglomerate and one of the country's leading entertainment companies, best known for publishing, anime, light novels, manga, films, and video games, with a focus on IP creation and global media mix strategies, leveraging books, digital content, anime, live-action, games, and more to maximise the value of its properties. It emphasises "Global Media Mix with Technology" to discover talent, create IPs, and distribute them worldwide. Sounds like a company after Marvel Comics' heart…

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