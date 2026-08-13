Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Armageddon, chip zdarsky, marco checchetto, newlitg

Marvel Killing An Avenger: The Daily LITG 13th August 2026

Marvel Killing An Avenger In November was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Marvel Killing An Avenger in November leads Bleeding Cool’s most-read list, with Iron Man facing ominous post-Armageddon fallout.

The daily LITG roundup tracks Marvel Killing An Avenger alongside top comics, collectibles, spoilers, and pop culture reads.

Highlights include Spawn '77, Absolute Batman #23, Spider-Woman’s future, Miles Morales romance, and Venom fallout.

LITG also revisits the biggest stories from the same date over seven years and rounds up notable comic book birthdays.

Marvel Killing An Avenger In November was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Killing An Avenger In November and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Joe Casey On Joshua Williamson

LITG two years ago, Peter Parker's waiter

LITG three years ago, Tom Brevoort Tops Two

LITG four years ago, Constantine, Titans & Doom Patrol

LITG five years ago, Substack, Bisexuality, Stephen Amell

LITG six years ago, DC Comics Layoffs and The Orville

The big changes that have led to DC Comics layoffs were confirmed, as we started to see initial impacts.

LITG seven years ago, the comics thief trying to sell them back

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Donna Barr , creator of Stinz and The Desert Peach.

, creator of Stinz and The Desert Peach. Billy Tucci , creator of Shi.

, creator of Shi. Shannon Wheeler , creator of Too Much Coffee Man.

, creator of Too Much Coffee Man. Bret Blevins , co-creator of The Bozz Chronicles and Stellar, artist on New Mutants.

, co-creator of The Bozz Chronicles and Stellar, artist on New Mutants. George Lennox , publisher of Cult Empire Comics

, publisher of Cult Empire Comics Carlos Pedro , artist on Elephantmen

, artist on Elephantmen Hal Laren , artist on TMNT, Bluewater

, artist on TMNT, Bluewater Rod DiManna , former owner of Atlantis Comics

, former owner of Atlantis Comics Ian Feller, former Media Relations at CrossGen Comics

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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