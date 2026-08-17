Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, Jean Grey

Marvel Launches Jean Grey Series In November Before Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel launches a new X-Men: Jean Grey series in November 2026, before the release of Avengers: Doomsday

Article Summary Marvel launches X-Men: Jean Grey #1 in November 2026, with Jed MacKay and Rogê Antônio spinning out of DNX.

Jean Grey returns to Marvel Comics after Age of Revelation, bringing the Phoenix back to Earth in a new era.

The five-issue Jean Grey series explores her struggle to control the Phoenix after the fallout of DNX.

Jed MacKay says Jean Grey comes home to Alaska, where her bridge-building vision clashes with Scott’s fortress mindset.

Marvel Comics is to launch a Jean Grey comic book series in November, spinning out of X-Men/Fantastic Four crossover event DNX, by Jed MacKay and Roge Antonio. While Jean Grey has been absent in the comic, the character returned in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, played by Sadie Sink, who will be reprising her role in the newly announced but unnamed X-Men film in 2028. She has not been announced for Avengers: Doomsday, but the film seems to include bringing the X-Men and the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Universe. And we know how much Marvel likes top bnring things together.

After the Age of Krakoa in the comics, Jean Grey had fully embraced her Phoenix identity and went full cosmic in the Phoenix series by Stephanie Phillips and Alessandro Miracolo, including a reunion with her long-dead sister Sara Grey, who also played a major role in the recent Brand New Day.

However, the character has been all but missing from Marvel Comics since the Age Of Revelation interruption, which saw Carol Danvers take the Phoenix role in an alternate future in which Jean Grey sacrificed herself to stop the spread of the X-Virus threat, transferring the Phoenix Force to Carol Danvers. But she'll be back for DNX and her own series following.

JEAN GREY #1 (OF 5)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

Covers by JOËLLE JONES. ITO. MIGUEL MERCADO. NOGI SAN. PEACH MOMOKO (MOMO TONE)

BURNING ON RE-ENTRY IN THE AFTERMATH OF DNX! The PHOENIX is headed to Earth. JEAN GREY is aflame within. When she touches down, will she consume all she touches…or will she maintain control of the life-giving, life-taking power coursing through her? Hot on the heels of DNX — a new chapter for Jean Grey and the X-MEN begins HERE AND NOW! On Sale 11/25

Jed MacKay tells AIPT, "post-DNX, we're going to see the X-Men in a position to need Jean Grey—and Jean Grey in a position to need the X-Men. Dovetailing that into this moment being one where Jean is in the public consciousness more than she has previously just worked… We're going to see Jean come home, and find her place in the world, and more specifically, find her place in Alaska. We're going to see the differences in her philosophy and Scott's—most tellingly, she's not going to live in the Factory, choosing instead to cross the barriers and live amongst the people of Merle. Scott builds fortresses, because that's who he is, but Jean builds bridges, because that's who she is."

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