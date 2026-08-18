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Marvel Launches New "Incursions" One-Shots Ahead Of Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Launches New "Incursions" One-Shots Ahead Of Avengers: Doomsday... Including X-Men '92

Article Summary Marvel’s new Incursions one-shots revisit the Secret Wars era, as colliding universes set the stage for Avengers: Doomsday.

X-Men ’92 joins the multiverse chaos in January 2027, making the fan-favorite animated-inspired team a major draw.

X-Men: Incursions #1 pits House of M against Days of Future Past, with Kate Pryde facing an impossible survival choice.

The five-issue event spans Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, X-Men ’92 and Avengers, exploring untold final-day battles.

It is increasingly likely that Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will be based on Jonathan Hickman's Avengers: Time Runs Out and Secret Wars runs. And it's that era that Marvel is revisiting in November with five "Incursions" one-shots, the time, when universes were crashing into other universes, and only one would survive from each conflict, depending on whose Earth made it out….including the universe of X-Men '92.

"Five multiverse-shattering INCURSIONS one-shots will harken back to the advent of Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribić's Secret Wars, revealing the untold battles from the Marvel multiverse's final days. The series kicks off with X-MEN: INCURSIONS #1 by Alex Paknadel and Jim Towe, pitting two iconic mutant realities—Days of Future Past and House of M—against each other. The series continues with SPIDER-MAN: INCURSIONS #1 by Christos Gage and more; FANTASTIC FOUR: INCURSIONS #1 by Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan, and Paco Medina; X-MEN '92: INCURSIONS #1 by Chris Yost, Craig Kyle and more; and AVENGERS: INCURSIONS #1 by Al Ewing and Fran Mariscal Mancilla. In each one-shot, worlds from Marvel history collide, with only one left standing. Fans will journey across a wide range of universes from Marvel storytelling, including classic eras, alternate timelines and beloved media adaptations. It was the catastrophe that led to the end of both the Ultimate and Marvel Universes and birthed the conflict known as Secret Wars, but not every story of those dark days has been told!"

X-MEN: INCURSIONS #1

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by JIM TOWE

Cover A by GLEB MELNIKOV

Cover B by GLEB MELNIKOV (Mirror)

Cover C by ESAD RIBIC

Cover D BY TBA (Homage)

Cover E by ESAD RIBIC (Virgin)

Cover F by BRYAN HITCH

Witness what happens when the universe of the mutant-ascendent HOUSE OF M intersects with that of the DAYS OF FUTURE PAST! In eight hours, only one can survive, or both will collide and be utterly annihilated! This devastating choice is left in the hands of Kate Pryde! On Sale 11/18

Alex Paknadel said "As someone who sincerely relishes the challenge of dancing between the raindrops of continuity, this project was all my Christmases come at once. I got to tell a story about what really matters, and I got to do it against the backdrop of three (!) of the biggest Marvel events of all time. I really love my job sometimes." With covers by Gleb Melnikov and Esad Ribić, along with a promotional cover for the entire series by Bryan Hitch.

On Sale December 2026

SPIDER-MAN: INCURSIONS #1

FANTASTIC FOUR: INCURSIONS #1

On Sale January 2027

X-MEN '92: INCURSIONS #1

AVENGERS: INCURSIONS #1

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