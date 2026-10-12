Posted in: Comics, Disney+, Marvel, Marvel Comics, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: andrea di vito, dave filoni, rodney barnes, Star Wars: Ahsoka

Marvel Launches Star Wars: Ahsoka Comic On The Same Day As Season 2

Dave Filoni, Rodney Barnes and Andrea Di Vito create a new Star Wars: Ahsoka tie-in series to launch on the same day as Season 2 on Disney+

Article Summary Marvel launches Star Wars: Ahsoka - Escape From Thrawn in January 2027, the same day Ahsoka Season 2 premieres.

Dave Filoni and Rodney Barnes write the five-issue Star Wars: Ahsoka comic, with art by Andrea Di Vito.

The new Star Wars: Ahsoka story reveals Ezra Bridger’s unseen escape from Peridea aboard Thrawn’s flagship.

Ezra must evade Captain Enoch, survive Nightsister magick and outwit Thrawn in this Ahsoka companion series.

Marvel is to publish a new comic book series, Star Wars: Ahsoka – Escape From Thrawn to tie in with the Disney+ TV series, launching on the same day as the TV second season launch. The five-issue story is written by Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni, Lucasfilm's President and Chief Creative Officer and Rodney Barnes and drawn by Andrea Di Vito, and follows an unseen adventure for Ezra Bridger as he evades Grand Admiral Thrawn during his covert escape from Peridea at the end of Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 1. The five issue series will launch in January 2027.

STAR WARS: AHSOKA — ESCAPE FROM THRAWN #1 (OF 5)

Written by DAVE FILONI & RODNEY BARNES

Art by ANDREA DI VITO

Cover by PHIL NOTO

AN ALL-NEW ADVENTURE BASED ON A STORY BY SERIES CREATOR DAVE FILONI! Witness the unseen story of EZRA BRIDGER's daring flight from Peridea! Ezra narrowly escaped his exile beyond the known galaxy by stowing away aboard GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN's flagship, but his fight to return home is far from over! Hunted across hyperspace with nowhere to hide, the rebel hero must now evade CAPTAIN ENOCH, counter the dark magick of the NIGHTSISTERS, and outwit the Empire's greatest strategist if he hopes to make it off the Chimaera alive. Based on a story by series creator Dave Filoni, this unseen chapter from Ahsoka is a thrilling companion to the upcoming second season of the hit Disney+ series!

Star Wars: Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson and Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on the 20th of January, 2027. It continues with Ahsoka and Sabine stranded beyond the known galaxy, traveling a perilous world to find a way home, while their allies confront Thrawn and his allies as they threaten to plunge the New Republic into war.

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