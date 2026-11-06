Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Alessandro Cappuccio, CGD, chris condon, Comics Giveaway Day, fcbd, free comic book day, hulk

Marvel Only Has Hulk #1 For Free Comic Book Day/Comics Giveaway Day

Marvel Comics will only have Hulk #1 for Free Comic Book Day/Comics Giveaway Day for 2027

Article Summary Marvel’s Hulk #1 is the publisher’s only Free Comic Book Day 2027 release, landing at participating comic shops on May 1.

Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio launch a new ongoing Hulk series, spinning out of PKJ and Nic Klein’s Infernal Hulk.

Hulk #1 follows Bruce Banner’s desperate search for a cure, as a new monster rises and a terrible price looms.

True Believers Blind Bags and 20-bag display boxes add variant covers, including a glow-in-the-dark Patrick Gleason edition.

Marvel Comics has decided that next year's Comics Giveaway Day (or Free Comic Book Day) will have exactly one title. The entire first issue of the new ongoing Hulk series, written by Chris Condon and drawn by Alessandro Cappuccio, who previously collaborated on Ultimate Wolverine, will be handed out free at participating shops on the 1st of May, 2027. Variants will only be available inside True Believers Blind Bags sold the same day. This is the second FCBD/CGD title to be confirmed after Worm from IDW. It's an interesting decision to launch a series with a full-size comic for FCBD rather than a preview or a prelude, especially given the first issue is usually the best seller for a comics publisher. Normally, Marvel also has several such titles. In 2027, they have just one. These decisions are likely to be a direct result of the policies of the new Editor-In-Chief, Steve Wacker.

This follows next year's Hulk War: Infernal Rage, which is set to conclude the Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein Infernal Hulk run. The free copy will carry Cappuccio's main cover. Special 20-bag display boxes will also be offered, each containing 19 blind bags plus one exclusive "Gamma Irradiated" glow-in-the-dark variant by Patrick Gleason.

HULK #1 (Comics Giveaway Day 2027)

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Cover A by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

HULK'S NEXT AGE BEGINS IN THE SHADOW OF INFERNAL HULK! Bruce Banner is left with the curse he's spent his life trying to escape…and he's done running.

UNTHINKABLE FREEDOM. AN UNHOLY PRICE. An impossible temptation promises a permanent cure, placing Banner's salvation within reach, but bringing his final damnation one step closer.

LURKING IN THE SHADOWS, A NEW MONSTER RISES. Banner's desperate hunt for a cure will reveal how much he'll sacrifice to bury the Hulk forever. Available 5/1. Free. True Believers Blind Bags and Display Boxes Also Available

Marvel Comics EIC Steve Wacker said, "Marvel's Comic Giveaway Day offering should not only give people a reason to run to their comic shops, but also a reason to come back! That's why we're choosing it to launch HULK, giving away the entire first issue of his new ongoing series. We believe strongly in what Chris and Alessandro are building here and while PKJ and Nic are definitely a hard act to follow, we want as many people as possible to get their huge green mitts on the Hulk's next adventure!"

Chris Condon added, "Dreams do come true, it seems, even if it comes at the suffering of poor Bruce Banner. I am beyond thrilled to be a part of the team chronicling the next era of the Jade Giant at Marvel, and to be reteamed with my pal Alessandro Cappuccio–as well as legendary Hulk editor Mark Paniccia–makes it all the more exciting. I've loved the Hulk since I was a kid and that love has continued to this very day, so I hope people know that what we're crafting is in tribute to everything from Lee & Kirby's initial debut to Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Nic Klein, & company's horrifyingly brilliant Infernal Hulk saga. We are taking things in an exciting new direction for our day and age, but don't worry, HULK STILL SMASH."

Alessandro Cappuccio said, "There are characters you meet professionally, and others who, in some way, stay with you. The Hulk definitely belongs to the second category. Behind his immense strength lies a universe of fragility, conflicts, and contradictions that continues to fascinate me. He's a character who seems to have an endless supply of stories to tell, and that's exactly what makes him so special. Having the opportunity to explore this universe means a great deal to me. Doing so alongside Chris Condon—with whom I've already shared a wonderful experience working on Ultimate Wolverine and whom I now consider a friend as well as a colleague—makes it all even more special. I can't wait for readers to discover what we're working on."

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