Posted in: Avengers, Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: Avengers: Armageddon, avengers: doomsday

Marvel Previews Avengers: Doomsday In Avengers: Armageddon #5

Marvel Previews Avengers: Doomsday in Avengers: Armageddon #5 with a Marvel Studios wraparound cover by Leonel Castellani

Article Summary Marvel teases Avengers: Doomsday in Avengers: Armageddon #5, linking the comic directly to the upcoming film.

Leonel Castellani’s Marvel Studios wraparound cover hints at Avengers: Doomsday scenes with official signoff.

The story follows fallout from Avengers: Armageddon #4 as the world turns on heroes and David Colton faces a cost.

Avengers: Armageddon #5 also sets the stage for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto’s new Avengers #1 launch.

We've already looked at what certain Classified Variant Covers to upcoming issues of Avengers: Armageddon from Marvel Comics might reveal about the true nature of David Colton and possibly the new member of the relaunched Avengers comic book. Spoilers all round, of course. But we have also given a second look at the Wraparound cover for Avengers: Armageddon #5, which depicts, in comic book form for the first time, events from the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie, including likenesses of the actors playing the roles, as drawn by Leonel Castellani.

Ant-Man fist fighting with Sentinels, framed by the headshot box, that's always a good look… how much reference was provided for Leonel Castellani, we don't know, but it will have had official Marvel Studios signoff. While Mark Bagley is providing a cover taken from Fall Of The Mutants ad by Alan Davis, back four decades or so…

Ah, those were the days…

It's still all to play for, it seems…

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

A KEY MOMENT IN MARVEL HISTORY AS A NEW CHARACTER TAKES THE STAGE… The Marvel Universe changes forever right here and right now! The Avengers are torn apart as a shocking character makes their debut, setting the stage for November's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Sep 16, 2026

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar A KEY MOMENT IN MARVEL HISTORY AS A NEW CHARACTER TAKES THE STAGE… The Marvel Universe changes forever right here and right now! The Avengers are torn apart as a shocking character makes their debut, setting the stage for November's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Sep 16, 2026 AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #5

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

DARKNESS BEFORE THE DAWN: THE FALL OF THE AVENGERS… The point of no return! After the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4, the world is torn asunder. Humanity turns against super heroes. And for David Colton, what is the price of all that great power? See where the pieces fall in preparation for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Oct 21, 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!