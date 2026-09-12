Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture, Spider-Man | Tagged: new york, new york comic con, steve wacker

Marvel Promise A Major Spider-Man Announcement At New York Comic-Con

Marvel Promise A Major Spider-Man Announcement At New York Comic-Con 2026

Article Summary Marvel promises a major Spider-Man announcement at New York Comic-Con 2026 during The Spider-Web panel on Saturday.

The Spider-Web panel follows Amazing Spider-Man #1000 and teases big future plans for Peter, Miles, Gwen, and more.

Spider-Man fans face a tough NYCC choice as Marvel’s panel clashes with the Spider-Man Total Universe event.

Marvel’s NYCC schedule also includes House of Ideas, Stephen Wacker’s Bullpen Bulletins, and the Midnight launch.

On Saturday, the 10th of October, at the Javits Centre for New York Comic-Con 2026, Marvel Comics promises to give Spider-Man fans "a major announcement that will turn their world upside down." It's part of the Marvel Comics: The Spider-Web panel held at 3.30 pm at North Room 405. Will you be there for it?

Marvel Comics: The Spider-Web

Sat, Oct 10, 2026 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM North-Room 405

It's never been a better time to be a Web-head! Fresh off Amazing Spider-Man #1000, the biggest issue in Spider-Man history, discover what's on the horizon for Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and more with a look into the future of Marvel's web-slinging heroes, including a major announcement that will turn their world upside down!

Spider-Man fans will also have to choose between this official Spider-Man Marvel Comics panel and Black Dog & Leventhal's Spider-Man Total Universe Panel happening at the same time, from 3.45 to 4.30 pm over at Room 1C03 with "Spider-Man artists and writers… across six decades". Not even the fastest webspinner can see both/.

Black Dog & Leventhal's Spider-Man Total Universe Panel

Sat, Oct 10, 2026 3:45 PM – 4:30 PM Room 1C03

Patrick A. Reed (pop culture historian and curator) will be joined by Spider-Man artists and writers to discuss the rich comic book history of Spider-Man across six decades, inspired by Reed's upcoming book Spider-Man Total Universe. Panelists to be announced at a later date.

Both are followed by Marvel Comics: House of Ideas, back in the North-Room 405 from 5 pm, promising "wall-to-wall announcements, major reveals and more surprises you'll never see coming"…

Marvel Comics: House of Ideas

Sat, Oct 10, 2026 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM North-Room 405

The House of Ideas is ready to blow the roof off NYCC! From world-defining events to breathtaking new series, something big is always under construction in the Marvel Universe. It's a New Day for the House of Ideas and tomorrow is on full display in this all-new, all-different panel with wall-to-wall announcements, major reveals and more surprises you'll never see coming! If you want to know what's next for Marvel, you won't want to miss this (…but remember: "next" is only the beginning!)

While the Friday gets up close and personal with new Marvel EIC Steve Wacker and the launch of Midnight which happened the Wednesday before…

Marvel Comics: Bullpen Bulletins! with Stephen Wacker

Fri, Oct 9, 2026 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM North-Room 405

Stop right there, conventioneers! You found the big one! The Bullpen is back in action as all-new Editor-in-Chief Stephen Wacker charts the thrilling future of the Marvel Universe for the first time…and probably gets in trouble for saying too much!! From bold publishing moves to groundbreaking storytelling, Marvel's Bullpen crew is ready to burst into tomorrow, and this is where you'll hear the first rumblings of what's being built inside the House of Ideas!

Fri, Oct 9, 2026 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM North-Room 405 Stop right there, conventioneers! You found the big one! The Bullpen is back in action as all-new Editor-in-Chief Stephen Wacker charts the thrilling future of the Marvel Universe for the first time…and probably gets in trouble for saying too much!! From bold publishing moves to groundbreaking storytelling, Marvel's Bullpen crew is ready to burst into tomorrow, and this is where you'll hear the first rumblings of what's being built inside the House of Ideas! Marvel Comics: The Midnight Hour

Fri, Oct 9, 2026 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM North-Room 405

Welcome to the Midnight Universe. Celebrate the launch of this terrifying new line with the twisted minds behind its creation as they lift the cloak of darkness surrounding Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight Fantastic Four, and Midnight X-Men with first looks, secret lore, and a glimpse into the world's shadowy future.

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