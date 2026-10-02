Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: coverwatch, midnight, Midnight Fantastic Four, Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight X-Men

Marvel Pulls Back Covers On Midnight Spider-Man/X-Men/Fantastic Four

Marvel pulls back covers on Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight X-Men and Midnight Fantastic Four second issue covers

Article Summary Marvel unveils Midnight Universe #2 variant covers for Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight X-Men, and Midnight Fantastic Four.

Main standard covers stay black-barred for issue #2, with the full art hidden until readers pick copies up in stores.

The Midnight Universe launch continues with ten variants per title line, including Bloodbath, Special, Horror Homage, and Gallery.

Midnight Spider-Man #2, Midnight X-Men #2, and Midnight Fantastic Four #2 all go on sale November 18.

The Marvel Universe titles Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight X-Men, and Midnight Fantastic Four will have their main standard cover shrouded in black bars, with the inside revealed when you pick them up off the shelf. Marvel Comics did reveal the full covers for the first issue's solicitation, but only showed the black-bar covers for issue 2, which go to FOC next week, after this Wednesday's launch. But now we see the #2 variants aside from the main cover, as Marvel Comics continues its ten-variant launch, five for each continuing issue labelled alphabetically, plus retailer exclusives. The Midnight Universe #2 issues are out on the 18th of November.

B: Midnight Bloodbath Variant Covers, blood-soaked artwork showcasing the terror of the Midnight Universe.

C: Midnight Special Variant Covers, spotlight covers showcasing Midnight reimaginings of Marvel heroes.

D: Midnight Horror Homage Variant Covers, spotlight covers showcasing Midnight reimaginings of Marvel heroes.

E: Midnight Gallery Variant Covers, prestige painted covers of the haunting Midnight Universe.

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #2

Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Art by ScieTronc

Where is Peter Parker?

A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes… for a spider

On Sale November 18.

Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson Art by ScieTronc Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes… for a spider On Sale November 18. MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #2

Written by Benjamin Percy

Art by Kev Walker

Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. On Sale November 18

Written by Benjamin Percy Art by Kev Walker Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. On Sale November 18 MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Matteo Della Fonte.

Eat. Prey. Love.

On Sale November 18

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