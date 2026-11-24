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Marvel Recalls Or Recategorizes Venom, Doctor Doom & Jessica Jones

Marvel Comics recalls or recategorizes recent and upcoming issues of Venom, Challenges of Doctor Doom and Jessica Jones: Alias

Article Summary Marvel issues recall for Venom #2 after a misprinted Indiana Jones variant showed #1, with a free corrected reprint coming.

Challenges of Doom: Doctor Strange #1 is returnable after a wrong Peach Momoko cover, with a corrected edition set for December.

Jessica Jones: Alias #1 has been recategorized from Teen+ to Explicit Content, dropping its Marvel digital code.

Marvel’s Venom and Doctor Doom errors are already fueling collector interest as recalled editions quickly hit eBay.

Marvel Comics has encountered a few errors of late worthy of a reprint or a recategorisation. The Iban Coello Indiana Jones variant cover for Venom #2, out earlier in the month, had a bit of a misprint, with #1 instead of #2, and as a result has been marked returnable, with a corrected reprint issued for free. And as a result, making the original a collector's item on eBay. The reprint edition will be in stores on the 16th of December.

Challenges Of Doom: Doctor Strange #1 had a different Peach Momoko Momo-Tone variant cover than solicited, reusing previously published work from Emperor Doom rather than the new cover with Thor. Again, Marvel has made it returnable and is issuing a corrected reprint for the 9th of December. And yes, the usual thing has happened on eBay….

And the upcoming Jessica Jones: Alias #1 has now been upgraded in terms of maturity and, rather than Teen+, is now labelled Explicit Content and, as a result, will no longer have a Digital Code included, as Marvel Comics doesn't make their MAX level of comics available on Marvel Unlimited. Will that increase its sales or decrease its sales? Well, people need to know about it first. So here you go…

JESSICA JONES: ALIAS #1

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A) Michael Gaydos (CA) David Mack

BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS AND MICHAEL GAYDOS RETURN TO ONE OF THEIR MOST ICONIC CREATIONS: JESSICA JONES! After a tumultuous tenure as First Lady of New York, Jessica is looking to get back to basics – but Marvel's premier P.I. rarely gets what she wants! When a simple abduction case drags her to the most obscure and bizarre corners of the Marvel Universe, Jessica finds herself tested like never before! Don't miss this celebration of Jessica Jones' 25th Anniversary! $4.99 On sale Dec 23, 2026

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