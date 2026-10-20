Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, X-Men | Tagged:

Marvel Republish Jonathan Hickman/Esad Ribic Secret Wars As Facsimiles

Marvel Comics is to republish Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic's Secret Wars series as Facsimile Editions to follow Avengers: Doomsday

Article Summary Marvel will republish Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic’s 2015 Secret Wars as Facsimile Editions starting January 2027.

Secret Wars #1 Facsimile Edition arrives on January 20, reprinting the original issue in full, including classic ads.

The event follows the final Incursion as Earth-616 and the Ultimate Universe collide, leaving Doom at the center.

January also brings Amazing Spider-Man #10 Facsimile Edition, featuring Spider-Punk’s first appearance from Spider-Verse.

Marvel Comics is going to republish, in facsimile form, the 2015 Secret Wars series by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic, which has inspired the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars movies, as well as the recent additional footage for Avengers: Endgame. Secret Wars #1 Facsimile Edition by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic will be published in January 2027, followed by monthly editions through Secret Wars #9 Facsimile Edition.

SECRET WARS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) ESAD RIBIC (A) ALEX ROSS (CA)

Re-presenting the first chapter of the shocking event series that culminated years of storytelling by maestro Jonathan Hickman and had a seismic impact on the Marvel Universe! A series of Incursions has destroyed the Multiverse, leaving only two Earths. Now, the final Incursion is here. The 616 Universe will collide with the Ultimate Universe, and heroes on each side will strive to save their world. But neither will survive. When everything ends, what will be left? Only Doom! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting SECRET WARS (2015) #1. 56 PGS./Rated T+… $6.99 On Sale 1/20

January will also see Facsimile Editions for the first appearance of Spider-Punk, in Amazing Spider-Man #10 from 2014 by Dan Slott and Olivier Coipel, ahead of the new comic in January and the Beyond The Spider-Verse movie, much delayed, out next summer.

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10 FACSIMILE EDITION

DAN SLOTT (W) OLIVIER COIPEL (A/CA)

The anarchic first appearance of Spider-Punk! The epic saga of the Spider-Verse kicks into high gear as a squadron of Spiders gathers to fight Morlun and his deadly family — including Hobie Brown, the alternate-reality web-slinger known as Spider-Punk! But who could be fit to lead an army of arachnid adventurers? Why, only the greatest Spider-hero of all, the Superior Spider-Man. Our universe's Amazing Spider-Man might just have an issue with that! A key chapter of the original Spider-Verse event featuring the debut of a fan-favorite character — it's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2014) #10. 32 PGS./Rated T… $4.99 On Sale 1/13

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!